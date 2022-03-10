Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

How's the cybersecurity business going?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Cl A (NASDAQ:CRWD) is one of the few SaaS companies that checks all the boxes in terms of technology, revenue growth and strong secular tailwinds in a post-Covid world where the threat environment continues to worsen and companies and governments cannot undergo a digital transformation without a cloud security transformation.

In C4Q21, CrowdStrike delivered revenue of $431 million (up 63% YoY / slightly above consensus) and non-GAAP EPS of $0.31 (above $0.2 consensus), while net new ARR of $217 million (+52% YoY) first surpassed the $200 million milestone driven by strong demand in the core endpoint security market as well as identity protection and log management with the acquisition of Humio. The company added more than 1,600 customers for the third straight quarter for a total of 16,235 customers (+65% YoY). Key customer wins include high-profile companies in the Fortune 500 across all sectors such as technology, telecommunication and government sectors. Finally, Cloudflare (NET) just became a customer and will be using the Falcon Complete and Horizon. Also, don't forget the US government is now a top customer as CrowdStrike announced a key win with CISA in C3Q21.

Pricing has been a key concern in the analyst community as competition is likely to heat up with Microsoft (MSFT) on the top right-hand corner of Gartner's Magic Quadrant, SentinelOne (S) also being a next-gen security provider with lower pricing and Google's recent acquisition of Mandiant (MNDT). However, CrowdStrike's non-GAAP gross margin remained relatively stable at 77% in the quarter, while the number of subscription customers for 4+/5+/6+ modules increased to 69%/57%/34% vs. 68%/55%/32% in C3Q21. In 2021, dollar-based net retention rate came in at 124% vs. 125% in 2020, despite a much larger customer base. Taken all together, pricing appears to be relatively healthy despite there being cheaper endpoint solutions in the market.

How's the industry doing?

From SolarWinds in 2020 to Colonial Pipeline in 2021, cybersecurity has only become a more serious matter in 2022 as the Russia-Ukraine crisis takes center stage in the world. As soon as Russia invaded Ukraine, the number of suspected Russian cyberattacks has surged over 800% within just 48 hours. The CISA (Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency) just put up a webpage helping companies navigate through potential breaches. Toyota just suspended production of 130,000 cars after a supplier has been compromised. Nvidia was also recently attacked by a ransomware group that threatened to release important source codes unless the company removes LHR (lite hash rate) from its graphics card to allow faster mining of cryptocurrencies.

As corporations increasingly move their operations to the cloud, cybersecurity inevitably becomes a bigger problem. By 4Q21, the number of cybersecurity breaches reported by the Identity Theft Research Center had already surpassed 2020 totals by 17%. Based on a PwC survey of 3,602 companies, 69% expect to increase their cybersecurity spending in 2022 vs. 55% in 2021, while 26% see a 10% increase in spending vs. ~3.3% in 2021. In the US, the Biden administration has proposed a $9.85 billion civilian federal cybersecurity budget for 2022, up 14% from 2021. The Defense Department is also asking for a $10.4 billion budget for 2022. This comes to a total US government spending of above $20 billion on cybersecurity for the first time in history, which could see further upside given the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Per IDC, the endpoint security market is expected to grow at a 20% CAGR from $9.5 billion in 2021 to almost $20 billion in 2025. From 2018 to 2021, CrowdStrike's market grew from just 3% to roughly 15%. Legacy players (Symantec, McAfee, Trend Micro) together have a 25% share or $2.4 billion, a market that could potentially be displaced by next-gen solutions. In sum, the industry tailwinds are highly favorable for a leader like CrowdStrike, as cybersecurity becomes an increasingly important part of cloud migration.

Business is great. The industry outlook looks great. But, valuation remains a major concern in this market.

CrowdStrike is a rare gem in the SaaS space. The company is a technology leader in a fast-growing market and will likely continue to take share from industry incumbents. There's nothing to dislike about the business and the industry, but there's everything to be concerned about the company's valuation given current market conditions. For calendar 2022, management is guiding $2.15 billion in revenue (+48% YoY / above +38% consensus) and non-GAAP EPS of $1.03 to $1.13. This comes down to a forward EV/sales of 20x (vs. 3-yr high/low of 75x/13x) and a forward P/E of 176x.

As the market has shifted the valuation framework from revenue growth to earnings growth in the backdrop of historic inflation readings and a restrictive monetary policy, investors chasing the rally may be putting themselves in a difficult position given the market volatility. In my view, taking profits and waiting for a re-test towards the $160 bottom would be a more prudent strategy for a high-flying stock like CrowdStrike.