36 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including Two Dividend Kings

Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

Dividend increases are an outward sign from management that business is going well, and the company can increasingly reward shareholders. I track upcoming dividend increases from companies with a history of increasing them. The lists below contain different data points for the stocks increasing their dividends next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here.

How I Created The Lists

I created the information below by combining the "US Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from NASDAQ. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments. These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

Companies are required to have higher total dividends paid out each year. Therefore, a company may not raise its dividend each calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still increase.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is when you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. For example, if the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by the market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Category Count King 2 Champion 5 Contender 12 Challenger 17

The Main List

Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Coca-Cola Company (KO) 59 2.99 14-Mar-22 4.76% King Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Common Shares (TDS) 47 3.87 14-Mar-22 2.86% Champion T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) 35 3.46 14-Mar-22 11.11% Champion RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) 26 1.04 14-Mar-22 2.78% Champion Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) 18 2.79 14-Mar-22 6.55% Contender NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) 17 4.13 14-Mar-22 1.61% Contender Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) 17 3.6 14-Mar-22 5.17% Contender Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) 12 3.03 14-Mar-22 20.00% Contender Service Corporation International (SCI) 11 1.63 14-Mar-22 8.70% Contender Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) 10 2.75 14-Mar-22 5.56% Contender Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) 9 1.11 14-Mar-22 17.02% Challenger Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) 7 1.76 14-Mar-22 5.00% Challenger Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 6 4.95 14-Mar-22 2.82% Challenger National Storage Affiliates Trust Common Shares of ... (NSA) 6 3.28 14-Mar-22 11.11% Challenger Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) 6 2.02 14-Mar-22 108.33% Challenger BCE, Inc. (BCE) 6 6.81 14-Mar-22 6.77% Challenger Popular, Inc. (BPOP) 6 2.62 14-Mar-22 22.22% Challenger Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) 10 3.16 15-Mar-22 7.95% Contender Allegion plc Ordinary Shares (ALLE) 8 1.43 15-Mar-22 13.89% Challenger Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 18 1.73 16-Mar-22 13.04% Contender Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 17 1.51 16-Mar-22 14.29% Contender SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 11 2.75 16-Mar-22 5.00% Contender First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) 9 2.07 16-Mar-22 8.33% Challenger Medical Properties Trust, Inc. common stock (MPW) 9 5.72 16-Mar-22 3.57% Challenger Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) 8 1.18 16-Mar-22 15.15% Challenger Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) 7 2.84 16-Mar-22 3.03% Challenger Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) 5 1.31 16-Mar-22 50.00% Challenger Universal Display Corporation (OLED) 5 0.74 16-Mar-22 50.00% Challenger Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) 61 2.27 17-Mar-22 9.52% King Walmart Inc. (WMT) 48 1.61 17-Mar-22 1.82% Champion Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 27 0.85 17-Mar-22 1.28% Champion Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) 11 3.68 17-Mar-22 7.41% Contender Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) 11 3.3 17-Mar-22 1.75% Contender Prologis, Inc. (PLD) 8 2.1 17-Mar-22 25.40% Challenger CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) 8 1.65 17-Mar-22 6.00% Challenger Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) 6 5.18 17-Mar-22 28.70% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the US Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: The new payout rate is divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent KO 0.42 0.44 4.76% TDS 0.175 0.18 2.86% TROW 1.08 1.2 11.11% RNR 0.36 0.37 2.78% XEL 0.458 0.488 6.55% DLR 1.16 1.22 5.17% NWE 0.62 0.63 1.61% EXR 1.25 1.5 20.00% SCI 0.23 0.25 8.70% SFNC 0.18 0.19 5.56% DPZ 0.94 1.1 17.02% EFSC 0.2 0.21 5.00% NSA 0.45 0.5 11.11% BCE 0.679 0.725 6.77% SAH 0.12 0.25 108.33% BPOP 0.45 0.55 22.22% GILD 0.71 0.73 2.82% AGM 0.88 0.95 7.95% ALLE 0.36 0.41 13.89% WM 0.575 0.65 13.04% SLGN 0.14 0.16 14.29% SPTN 0.2 0.21 5.00% MPW 0.28 0.29 3.57% FSFG 0.12 0.13 8.33% ICE 0.33 0.38 15.15% SNV 0.33 0.34 3.03% OLED 0.2 0.3 50.00% MRTN 0.04 0.06 50.00% CINF 0.63 0.69 9.52% WMT 0.55 0.56 1.82% ALB 0.39 0.395 1.28% FISI 0.27 0.29 7.41% PLOW 0.285 0.29 1.75% CSGS 0.25 0.265 6.00% PLD 0.63 0.79 25.40% CNQ 0.46 0.592 28.70%

Additional Metrics

Here are some different metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above. A value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows as they could provide more margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High KO 58.96 49.04 63.02 27.48 20% Off Low 6% Off High TDS 18.62 15.69 25.87 10.19 19% Off Low 28% Off High TROW 138.86 133.07 222.17 16.95 4% Off Low 37% Off High RNR 142.25 134.7 174.55 13.13 6% Off Low 19% Off High XEL 69.85 59.91 72.56 23.78 17% Off Low 4% Off High NWE 60.99 53.06 68.66 17.93 15% Off Low 11% Off High DLR 135.44 127.45 178.22 54.82 6% Off Low 24% Off High EXR 197.91 123.68 228.84 34.98 60% Off Low 14% Off High SCI 61.37 46.31 71.71 19.38 33% Off Low 14% Off High SFNC 27.63 25.52 32.82 9.15 8% Off Low 16% Off High DPZ 397.07 349.55 567.57 32.96 14% Off Low 30% Off High EFSC 47.66 41.87 51.5 12.56 14% Off Low 7% Off High BCE 54.01 42.81 56.33 23.85 26% Off Low 4% Off High SAH 49.51 42.12 57.85 0 18% Off Low 14% Off High GILD 58.98 58.9 74.12 63.1 0% Off Low 20% Off High BPOP 83.87 65.8 99.49 9.15 27% Off Low 16% Off High NSA 60.9 37.5 70.04 86.59 62% Off Low 13% Off High AGM 120.38 89.46 136 8.73 35% Off Low 11% Off High ALLE 114.51 106.83 147.91 34.39 7% Off Low 23% Off High WM 149.98 117.03 167.61 33.03 28% Off Low 11% Off High SLGN 42.38 36.98 45.83 13.77 15% Off Low 8% Off High SPTN 30.55 17.76 33.11 9.69 72% Off Low 8% Off High FSFG 25.17 20.99 29.84 4.54 20% Off Low 16% Off High MPW 20.29 18.89 24.13 23.92 7% Off Low 16% Off High ICE 128.72 108.16 139.45 30.37 19% Off Low 8% Off High SNV 47.89 38.15 54.4 14.31 26% Off Low 12% Off High MRTN 18.38 14.28 18.64 23.87 29% Off Low 1% Off High OLED 162.79 128.21 245.63 106.61 27% Off Low 34% Off High CINF 121.33 100.56 129.17 16.55 21% Off Low 6% Off High WMT 139.42 126.46 151.96 21.38 10% Off Low 8% Off High ALB 186.97 141.16 291.01 39.11 32% Off Low 36% Off High FISI 31.53 27.12 33.78 9.46 16% Off Low 7% Off High PLOW 35.2 34.23 50.04 0 3% Off Low 30% Off High CSGS 64.29 41.92 65.94 21.03 53% Off Low 3% Off High PLD 150.4 95.68 169.93 44.67 57% Off Low 11% Off High CNQ 57.91 27.61 61.83 0 110% Off Low 6% Off High

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in the current yield, so I sorted this table descending by yield. The table also includes some historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule BCE 6.81 12.1 5.4 6.1 3.4 13 MPW 5.72 3.8 3.9 4.3 3.2 10 CNQ 5.18 20.4 14 5.3 15.6 10.3 GILD 4.95 6.1 8.5 9.6 14.5 NWE 4.13 3.8 4.3 4.5 5.7 8.6 TDS 3.87 3 3.1 3.6 4.1 7.5 FISI 3.68 3.9 5.2 5.8 9.7 9.5 DLR 3.6 3.6 5.5 5.7 6.6 9.4 TROW 3.46 19.3 16 13.3 13.1 16.9 PLOW 3.3 2.3 3.8 4.3 3.8 7.5 NSA 3.28 8.4 8.6 11.9 15.2 AGM 3.16 12 21.4 32 32.6 35.3 EXR 3.03 5.6 5.9 8.3 23 11.4 KO 2.99 2.5 3 4.1 6.2 7.1 SNV 2.84 4.8 18.2 23.5 16.8 26.5 XEL 2.79 6.3 6.3 6.1 5.7 8.9 SFNC 2.75 6.1 8.4 8.3 6.3 11.1 SPTN 2.75 2.6 4.4 6.6 13.8 9.3 BPOP 2.62 17.9 18.2 22.4 25.2 CINF 2.27 6 6.1 5.5 4.4 7.8 PLD 2.1 9 9.6 8.1 19.1 10.3 FSFG 2.07 33.3 14.9 12 14.1 SAH 2.02 5 24.1 20.9 18.8 22.9 EFSC 1.76 4.4 17.9 16.2 13.1 18 WM 1.73 5.9 8 7.1 5.5 8.9 CSGS 1.65 33.3 14.4 11.1 12.8 SCI 1.63 10.8 8.6 10.9 17.1 12.6 WMT 1.61 1.9 1.9 2 5 3.6 SLGN 1.51 13.1 11 9.5 9.2 11 ALLE 1.43 15.3 22.5 25.3 26.8 MRTN 1.31 71.4 33.9 32 22.3 33.4 ICE 1.18 9.6 12.7 14.5 15.7 DPZ 1.11 20.3 19.4 20.1 21.2 RNR 1.04 2.9 3 3.1 3.4 4.2 ALB 0.85 3 5.8 5.4 9.8 6.3 OLED 0.74 40 57.3

Conclusion

The early year increases continue to impress. The past six weeks have seen 20, 22, 18, 21, 28, and now 36 increases.

A few highlights this week:

Dividend King Coca-Cola has a 4.76% increase, extending its 59-year streak.

Dividend King Cincinnati Financial Corp has a 9.5% increase, extending its 61-year streak.

EXR, SAH, BPOP, MRTN, OLED, PLD, and CNQ have a 20%+ increase.

TROW, DPZ, NSA, ALLE, WM, SLGN, and ICE have dividend increases in the 10-20% range.

Please be sure to do your due diligence before investing. Thanks for reading.