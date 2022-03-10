36 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including Two Dividend Kings
Summary
- All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history and come from the U.S. Dividend Champions List.
- They have an average increase of 14.1% and a median increase of 7.7%. I've tracked 182 increases in 2022.
- There are thirty-six increases for next week, up from twenty-eight last week. This may end up being the biggest week of the year.
- Dividend Kings Coca-Cola and Cincinnati Financial extend their 59 and 61-year streaks.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Wheel of Fortune. Learn More »
Dividend increases are an outward sign from management that business is going well, and the company can increasingly reward shareholders. I track upcoming dividend increases from companies with a history of increasing them. The lists below contain different data points for the stocks increasing their dividends next week.
This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here.
How I Created The Lists
I created the information below by combining the "US Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from NASDAQ. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments. These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.
Companies are required to have higher total dividends paid out each year. Therefore, a company may not raise its dividend each calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still increase.
What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?
The "ex-dividend" date is when you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. For example, if the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by the market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.
Dividend Streak Categories
Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.
- King: 50+ years
- Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years
- Contender: 10-24 years
- Challenger: 5+ years
|Category
|Count
|King
|2
|Champion
|5
|Contender
|12
|Challenger
|17
The Main List
Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):
|Name
|Ticker
|Streak
|Forward Yield
|Ex-Div Date
|Increase Percent
|Streak Category
|Coca-Cola Company
|(KO)
|59
|2.99
|14-Mar-22
|4.76%
|King
|Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Common Shares
|(TDS)
|47
|3.87
|14-Mar-22
|2.86%
|Champion
|T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
|(TROW)
|35
|3.46
|14-Mar-22
|11.11%
|Champion
|RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.
|(RNR)
|26
|1.04
|14-Mar-22
|2.78%
|Champion
|Xcel Energy Inc.
|(XEL)
|18
|2.79
|14-Mar-22
|6.55%
|Contender
|NorthWestern Corporation
|(NWE)
|17
|4.13
|14-Mar-22
|1.61%
|Contender
|Digital Realty Trust, Inc.
|(DLR)
|17
|3.6
|14-Mar-22
|5.17%
|Contender
|Extra Space Storage Inc
|(EXR)
|12
|3.03
|14-Mar-22
|20.00%
|Contender
|Service Corporation International
|(SCI)
|11
|1.63
|14-Mar-22
|8.70%
|Contender
|Simmons First National Corporation
|(SFNC)
|10
|2.75
|14-Mar-22
|5.56%
|Contender
|Domino's Pizza Inc
|(DPZ)
|9
|1.11
|14-Mar-22
|17.02%
|Challenger
|Enterprise Financial Services Corporation
|(EFSC)
|7
|1.76
|14-Mar-22
|5.00%
|Challenger
|Gilead Sciences, Inc.
|(GILD)
|6
|4.95
|14-Mar-22
|2.82%
|Challenger
|National Storage Affiliates Trust Common Shares of ...
|(NSA)
|6
|3.28
|14-Mar-22
|11.11%
|Challenger
|Sonic Automotive, Inc.
|(SAH)
|6
|2.02
|14-Mar-22
|108.33%
|Challenger
|BCE, Inc.
|(BCE)
|6
|6.81
|14-Mar-22
|6.77%
|Challenger
|Popular, Inc.
|(BPOP)
|6
|2.62
|14-Mar-22
|22.22%
|Challenger
|Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation
|(AGM)
|10
|3.16
|15-Mar-22
|7.95%
|Contender
|Allegion plc Ordinary Shares
|(ALLE)
|8
|1.43
|15-Mar-22
|13.89%
|Challenger
|Waste Management, Inc.
|(WM)
|18
|1.73
|16-Mar-22
|13.04%
|Contender
|Silgan Holdings Inc.
|(SLGN)
|17
|1.51
|16-Mar-22
|14.29%
|Contender
|SpartanNash Company
|(SPTN)
|11
|2.75
|16-Mar-22
|5.00%
|Contender
|First Savings Financial Group, Inc.
|(FSFG)
|9
|2.07
|16-Mar-22
|8.33%
|Challenger
|Medical Properties Trust, Inc. common stock
|(MPW)
|9
|5.72
|16-Mar-22
|3.57%
|Challenger
|Intercontinental Exchange Inc.
|(ICE)
|8
|1.18
|16-Mar-22
|15.15%
|Challenger
|Synovus Financial Corp.
|(SNV)
|7
|2.84
|16-Mar-22
|3.03%
|Challenger
|Marten Transport, Ltd.
|(MRTN)
|5
|1.31
|16-Mar-22
|50.00%
|Challenger
|Universal Display Corporation
|(OLED)
|5
|0.74
|16-Mar-22
|50.00%
|Challenger
|Cincinnati Financial Corporation
|(CINF)
|61
|2.27
|17-Mar-22
|9.52%
|King
|Walmart Inc.
|(WMT)
|48
|1.61
|17-Mar-22
|1.82%
|Champion
|Albemarle Corporation
|(ALB)
|27
|0.85
|17-Mar-22
|1.28%
|Champion
|Financial Institutions, Inc.
|(FISI)
|11
|3.68
|17-Mar-22
|7.41%
|Contender
|Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
|(PLOW)
|11
|3.3
|17-Mar-22
|1.75%
|Contender
|Prologis, Inc.
|(PLD)
|8
|2.1
|17-Mar-22
|25.40%
|Challenger
|CSG Systems International, Inc.
|(CSGS)
|8
|1.65
|17-Mar-22
|6.00%
|Challenger
|Canadian Natural Resources Limited
|(CNQ)
|6
|5.18
|17-Mar-22
|28.70%
|Challenger
Field Definitions
Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the US Dividend Champions spreadsheet.
Forward Yield: The new payout rate is divided by the current share price.
Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.
Increase Percent: The percent increase.
Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.
Show Me The Money
Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).
|Ticker
|Old Rate
|New Rate
|Increase Percent
|KO
|0.42
|0.44
|4.76%
|TDS
|0.175
|0.18
|2.86%
|TROW
|1.08
|1.2
|11.11%
|RNR
|0.36
|0.37
|2.78%
|XEL
|0.458
|0.488
|6.55%
|DLR
|1.16
|1.22
|5.17%
|NWE
|0.62
|0.63
|1.61%
|EXR
|1.25
|1.5
|20.00%
|SCI
|0.23
|0.25
|8.70%
|SFNC
|0.18
|0.19
|5.56%
|DPZ
|0.94
|1.1
|17.02%
|EFSC
|0.2
|0.21
|5.00%
|NSA
|0.45
|0.5
|11.11%
|BCE
|0.679
|0.725
|6.77%
|SAH
|0.12
|0.25
|108.33%
|BPOP
|0.45
|0.55
|22.22%
|GILD
|0.71
|0.73
|2.82%
|AGM
|0.88
|0.95
|7.95%
|ALLE
|0.36
|0.41
|13.89%
|WM
|0.575
|0.65
|13.04%
|SLGN
|0.14
|0.16
|14.29%
|SPTN
|0.2
|0.21
|5.00%
|MPW
|0.28
|0.29
|3.57%
|FSFG
|0.12
|0.13
|8.33%
|ICE
|0.33
|0.38
|15.15%
|SNV
|0.33
|0.34
|3.03%
|OLED
|0.2
|0.3
|50.00%
|MRTN
|0.04
|0.06
|50.00%
|CINF
|0.63
|0.69
|9.52%
|WMT
|0.55
|0.56
|1.82%
|ALB
|0.39
|0.395
|1.28%
|FISI
|0.27
|0.29
|7.41%
|PLOW
|0.285
|0.29
|1.75%
|CSGS
|0.25
|0.265
|6.00%
|PLD
|0.63
|0.79
|25.40%
|CNQ
|0.46
|0.592
|28.70%
Additional Metrics
Here are some different metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above. A value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows as they could provide more margin of safety and inflated yield.
|Ticker
|Current Price
|52 Week Low
|52 Week High
|PE Ratio
|% Off Low
|% Off High
|KO
|58.96
|49.04
|63.02
|27.48
|20% Off Low
|6% Off High
|TDS
|18.62
|15.69
|25.87
|10.19
|19% Off Low
|28% Off High
|TROW
|138.86
|133.07
|222.17
|16.95
|4% Off Low
|37% Off High
|RNR
|142.25
|134.7
|174.55
|13.13
|6% Off Low
|19% Off High
|XEL
|69.85
|59.91
|72.56
|23.78
|17% Off Low
|4% Off High
|NWE
|60.99
|53.06
|68.66
|17.93
|15% Off Low
|11% Off High
|DLR
|135.44
|127.45
|178.22
|54.82
|6% Off Low
|24% Off High
|EXR
|197.91
|123.68
|228.84
|34.98
|60% Off Low
|14% Off High
|SCI
|61.37
|46.31
|71.71
|19.38
|33% Off Low
|14% Off High
|SFNC
|27.63
|25.52
|32.82
|9.15
|8% Off Low
|16% Off High
|DPZ
|397.07
|349.55
|567.57
|32.96
|14% Off Low
|30% Off High
|EFSC
|47.66
|41.87
|51.5
|12.56
|14% Off Low
|7% Off High
|BCE
|54.01
|42.81
|56.33
|23.85
|26% Off Low
|4% Off High
|SAH
|49.51
|42.12
|57.85
|0
|18% Off Low
|14% Off High
|GILD
|58.98
|58.9
|74.12
|63.1
|0% Off Low
|20% Off High
|BPOP
|83.87
|65.8
|99.49
|9.15
|27% Off Low
|16% Off High
|NSA
|60.9
|37.5
|70.04
|86.59
|62% Off Low
|13% Off High
|AGM
|120.38
|89.46
|136
|8.73
|35% Off Low
|11% Off High
|ALLE
|114.51
|106.83
|147.91
|34.39
|7% Off Low
|23% Off High
|WM
|149.98
|117.03
|167.61
|33.03
|28% Off Low
|11% Off High
|SLGN
|42.38
|36.98
|45.83
|13.77
|15% Off Low
|8% Off High
|SPTN
|30.55
|17.76
|33.11
|9.69
|72% Off Low
|8% Off High
|FSFG
|25.17
|20.99
|29.84
|4.54
|20% Off Low
|16% Off High
|MPW
|20.29
|18.89
|24.13
|23.92
|7% Off Low
|16% Off High
|ICE
|128.72
|108.16
|139.45
|30.37
|19% Off Low
|8% Off High
|SNV
|47.89
|38.15
|54.4
|14.31
|26% Off Low
|12% Off High
|MRTN
|18.38
|14.28
|18.64
|23.87
|29% Off Low
|1% Off High
|OLED
|162.79
|128.21
|245.63
|106.61
|27% Off Low
|34% Off High
|CINF
|121.33
|100.56
|129.17
|16.55
|21% Off Low
|6% Off High
|WMT
|139.42
|126.46
|151.96
|21.38
|10% Off Low
|8% Off High
|ALB
|186.97
|141.16
|291.01
|39.11
|32% Off Low
|36% Off High
|FISI
|31.53
|27.12
|33.78
|9.46
|16% Off Low
|7% Off High
|PLOW
|35.2
|34.23
|50.04
|0
|3% Off Low
|30% Off High
|CSGS
|64.29
|41.92
|65.94
|21.03
|53% Off Low
|3% Off High
|PLD
|150.4
|95.68
|169.93
|44.67
|57% Off Low
|11% Off High
|CNQ
|57.91
|27.61
|61.83
|0
|110% Off Low
|6% Off High
Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates
Some investors are more interested in the current yield, so I sorted this table descending by yield. The table also includes some historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.
|Ticker
|Yield
|1 Yr DG
|3 Yr DG
|5 Yr DG
|10 Yr DG
|Chowder Rule
|BCE
|6.81
|12.1
|5.4
|6.1
|3.4
|13
|MPW
|5.72
|3.8
|3.9
|4.3
|3.2
|10
|CNQ
|5.18
|20.4
|14
|5.3
|15.6
|10.3
|GILD
|4.95
|6.1
|8.5
|9.6
|14.5
|NWE
|4.13
|3.8
|4.3
|4.5
|5.7
|8.6
|TDS
|3.87
|3
|3.1
|3.6
|4.1
|7.5
|FISI
|3.68
|3.9
|5.2
|5.8
|9.7
|9.5
|DLR
|3.6
|3.6
|5.5
|5.7
|6.6
|9.4
|TROW
|3.46
|19.3
|16
|13.3
|13.1
|16.9
|PLOW
|3.3
|2.3
|3.8
|4.3
|3.8
|7.5
|NSA
|3.28
|8.4
|8.6
|11.9
|15.2
|AGM
|3.16
|12
|21.4
|32
|32.6
|35.3
|EXR
|3.03
|5.6
|5.9
|8.3
|23
|11.4
|KO
|2.99
|2.5
|3
|4.1
|6.2
|7.1
|SNV
|2.84
|4.8
|18.2
|23.5
|16.8
|26.5
|XEL
|2.79
|6.3
|6.3
|6.1
|5.7
|8.9
|SFNC
|2.75
|6.1
|8.4
|8.3
|6.3
|11.1
|SPTN
|2.75
|2.6
|4.4
|6.6
|13.8
|9.3
|BPOP
|2.62
|17.9
|18.2
|22.4
|25.2
|CINF
|2.27
|6
|6.1
|5.5
|4.4
|7.8
|PLD
|2.1
|9
|9.6
|8.1
|19.1
|10.3
|FSFG
|2.07
|33.3
|14.9
|12
|14.1
|SAH
|2.02
|5
|24.1
|20.9
|18.8
|22.9
|EFSC
|1.76
|4.4
|17.9
|16.2
|13.1
|18
|WM
|1.73
|5.9
|8
|7.1
|5.5
|8.9
|CSGS
|1.65
|33.3
|14.4
|11.1
|12.8
|SCI
|1.63
|10.8
|8.6
|10.9
|17.1
|12.6
|WMT
|1.61
|1.9
|1.9
|2
|5
|3.6
|SLGN
|1.51
|13.1
|11
|9.5
|9.2
|11
|ALLE
|1.43
|15.3
|22.5
|25.3
|26.8
|MRTN
|1.31
|71.4
|33.9
|32
|22.3
|33.4
|ICE
|1.18
|9.6
|12.7
|14.5
|15.7
|DPZ
|1.11
|20.3
|19.4
|20.1
|21.2
|RNR
|1.04
|2.9
|3
|3.1
|3.4
|4.2
|ALB
|0.85
|3
|5.8
|5.4
|9.8
|6.3
|OLED
|0.74
|40
|57.3
Conclusion
The early year increases continue to impress. The past six weeks have seen 20, 22, 18, 21, 28, and now 36 increases.
A few highlights this week:
- Dividend King Coca-Cola has a 4.76% increase, extending its 59-year streak.
- Dividend King Cincinnati Financial Corp has a 9.5% increase, extending its 61-year streak.
- EXR, SAH, BPOP, MRTN, OLED, PLD, and CNQ have a 20%+ increase.
- TROW, DPZ, NSA, ALLE, WM, SLGN, and ICE have dividend increases in the 10-20% range.
Please be sure to do your due diligence before investing. Thanks for reading.
Wheel of FORTUNE is a most comprehensive service, covering all asset-classes: common stocks, preferred shares, bonds, options, currencies, commodities, ETFs, and CEFs.
Take advantage of the two-week free trial, and gain access to our:
- Monthly Review, where all trades are monitored.
- Trading Alerts. We don't trade every day, but we issue one alert per trading day, on average.
- Two Model Portfolios, both aiming at outperforming the S&P500 on a risk-adjusted basis.
Spin the Wheel, Make a Fortune!!!
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TROW, DPZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.