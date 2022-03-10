36 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including Two Dividend Kings

Dividend Derek profile picture
Dividend Derek
22.26K Followers

Summary

  • All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history and come from the U.S. Dividend Champions List.
  • They have an average increase of 14.1% and a median increase of 7.7%. I've tracked 182 increases in 2022.
  • There are thirty-six increases for next week, up from twenty-eight last week.  This may end up being the biggest week of the year.
  • Dividend Kings Coca-Cola and Cincinnati Financial extend their 59 and 61-year streaks.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Wheel of Fortune. Learn More »

Seedlings are growing in soil with growth compared to year 2021-2022 and light bulb for innovations and ideas for the new year. Development to success in year 2022.

Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

Dividend increases are an outward sign from management that business is going well, and the company can increasingly reward shareholders. I track upcoming dividend increases from companies with a history of increasing them. The lists below contain different data points for the stocks increasing their dividends next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here.

How I Created The Lists

I created the information below by combining the "US Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from NASDAQ. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments. These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

Companies are required to have higher total dividends paid out each year. Therefore, a company may not raise its dividend each calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still increase.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is when you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. For example, if the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by the market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.

  • King: 50+ years
  • Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years
  • Contender: 10-24 years
  • Challenger: 5+ years
Category Count
King 2
Champion 5
Contender 12
Challenger 17

The Main List

Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category
Coca-Cola Company (KO) 59 2.99 14-Mar-22 4.76% King
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Common Shares (TDS) 47 3.87 14-Mar-22 2.86% Champion
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) 35 3.46 14-Mar-22 11.11% Champion
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) 26 1.04 14-Mar-22 2.78% Champion
Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) 18 2.79 14-Mar-22 6.55% Contender
NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) 17 4.13 14-Mar-22 1.61% Contender
Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) 17 3.6 14-Mar-22 5.17% Contender
Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) 12 3.03 14-Mar-22 20.00% Contender
Service Corporation International (SCI) 11 1.63 14-Mar-22 8.70% Contender
Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) 10 2.75 14-Mar-22 5.56% Contender
Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) 9 1.11 14-Mar-22 17.02% Challenger
Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) 7 1.76 14-Mar-22 5.00% Challenger
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 6 4.95 14-Mar-22 2.82% Challenger
National Storage Affiliates Trust Common Shares of ... (NSA) 6 3.28 14-Mar-22 11.11% Challenger
Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) 6 2.02 14-Mar-22 108.33% Challenger
BCE, Inc. (BCE) 6 6.81 14-Mar-22 6.77% Challenger
Popular, Inc. (BPOP) 6 2.62 14-Mar-22 22.22% Challenger
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) 10 3.16 15-Mar-22 7.95% Contender
Allegion plc Ordinary Shares (ALLE) 8 1.43 15-Mar-22 13.89% Challenger
Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 18 1.73 16-Mar-22 13.04% Contender
Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 17 1.51 16-Mar-22 14.29% Contender
SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 11 2.75 16-Mar-22 5.00% Contender
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) 9 2.07 16-Mar-22 8.33% Challenger
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. common stock (MPW) 9 5.72 16-Mar-22 3.57% Challenger
Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) 8 1.18 16-Mar-22 15.15% Challenger
Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) 7 2.84 16-Mar-22 3.03% Challenger
Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) 5 1.31 16-Mar-22 50.00% Challenger
Universal Display Corporation (OLED) 5 0.74 16-Mar-22 50.00% Challenger
Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) 61 2.27 17-Mar-22 9.52% King
Walmart Inc. (WMT) 48 1.61 17-Mar-22 1.82% Champion
Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 27 0.85 17-Mar-22 1.28% Champion
Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) 11 3.68 17-Mar-22 7.41% Contender
Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) 11 3.3 17-Mar-22 1.75% Contender
Prologis, Inc. (PLD) 8 2.1 17-Mar-22 25.40% Challenger
CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) 8 1.65 17-Mar-22 6.00% Challenger
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) 6 5.18 17-Mar-22 28.70% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the US Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: The new payout rate is divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent
KO 0.42 0.44 4.76%
TDS 0.175 0.18 2.86%
TROW 1.08 1.2 11.11%
RNR 0.36 0.37 2.78%
XEL 0.458 0.488 6.55%
DLR 1.16 1.22 5.17%
NWE 0.62 0.63 1.61%
EXR 1.25 1.5 20.00%
SCI 0.23 0.25 8.70%
SFNC 0.18 0.19 5.56%
DPZ 0.94 1.1 17.02%
EFSC 0.2 0.21 5.00%
NSA 0.45 0.5 11.11%
BCE 0.679 0.725 6.77%
SAH 0.12 0.25 108.33%
BPOP 0.45 0.55 22.22%
GILD 0.71 0.73 2.82%
AGM 0.88 0.95 7.95%
ALLE 0.36 0.41 13.89%
WM 0.575 0.65 13.04%
SLGN 0.14 0.16 14.29%
SPTN 0.2 0.21 5.00%
MPW 0.28 0.29 3.57%
FSFG 0.12 0.13 8.33%
ICE 0.33 0.38 15.15%
SNV 0.33 0.34 3.03%
OLED 0.2 0.3 50.00%
MRTN 0.04 0.06 50.00%
CINF 0.63 0.69 9.52%
WMT 0.55 0.56 1.82%
ALB 0.39 0.395 1.28%
FISI 0.27 0.29 7.41%
PLOW 0.285 0.29 1.75%
CSGS 0.25 0.265 6.00%
PLD 0.63 0.79 25.40%
CNQ 0.46 0.592 28.70%

Additional Metrics

Here are some different metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above. A value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows as they could provide more margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High
KO 58.96 49.04 63.02 27.48 20% Off Low 6% Off High
TDS 18.62 15.69 25.87 10.19 19% Off Low 28% Off High
TROW 138.86 133.07 222.17 16.95 4% Off Low 37% Off High
RNR 142.25 134.7 174.55 13.13 6% Off Low 19% Off High
XEL 69.85 59.91 72.56 23.78 17% Off Low 4% Off High
NWE 60.99 53.06 68.66 17.93 15% Off Low 11% Off High
DLR 135.44 127.45 178.22 54.82 6% Off Low 24% Off High
EXR 197.91 123.68 228.84 34.98 60% Off Low 14% Off High
SCI 61.37 46.31 71.71 19.38 33% Off Low 14% Off High
SFNC 27.63 25.52 32.82 9.15 8% Off Low 16% Off High
DPZ 397.07 349.55 567.57 32.96 14% Off Low 30% Off High
EFSC 47.66 41.87 51.5 12.56 14% Off Low 7% Off High
BCE 54.01 42.81 56.33 23.85 26% Off Low 4% Off High
SAH 49.51 42.12 57.85 0 18% Off Low 14% Off High
GILD 58.98 58.9 74.12 63.1 0% Off Low 20% Off High
BPOP 83.87 65.8 99.49 9.15 27% Off Low 16% Off High
NSA 60.9 37.5 70.04 86.59 62% Off Low 13% Off High
AGM 120.38 89.46 136 8.73 35% Off Low 11% Off High
ALLE 114.51 106.83 147.91 34.39 7% Off Low 23% Off High
WM 149.98 117.03 167.61 33.03 28% Off Low 11% Off High
SLGN 42.38 36.98 45.83 13.77 15% Off Low 8% Off High
SPTN 30.55 17.76 33.11 9.69 72% Off Low 8% Off High
FSFG 25.17 20.99 29.84 4.54 20% Off Low 16% Off High
MPW 20.29 18.89 24.13 23.92 7% Off Low 16% Off High
ICE 128.72 108.16 139.45 30.37 19% Off Low 8% Off High
SNV 47.89 38.15 54.4 14.31 26% Off Low 12% Off High
MRTN 18.38 14.28 18.64 23.87 29% Off Low 1% Off High
OLED 162.79 128.21 245.63 106.61 27% Off Low 34% Off High
CINF 121.33 100.56 129.17 16.55 21% Off Low 6% Off High
WMT 139.42 126.46 151.96 21.38 10% Off Low 8% Off High
ALB 186.97 141.16 291.01 39.11 32% Off Low 36% Off High
FISI 31.53 27.12 33.78 9.46 16% Off Low 7% Off High
PLOW 35.2 34.23 50.04 0 3% Off Low 30% Off High
CSGS 64.29 41.92 65.94 21.03 53% Off Low 3% Off High
PLD 150.4 95.68 169.93 44.67 57% Off Low 11% Off High
CNQ 57.91 27.61 61.83 0 110% Off Low 6% Off High

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in the current yield, so I sorted this table descending by yield. The table also includes some historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule
BCE 6.81 12.1 5.4 6.1 3.4 13
MPW 5.72 3.8 3.9 4.3 3.2 10
CNQ 5.18 20.4 14 5.3 15.6 10.3
GILD 4.95 6.1 8.5 9.6 14.5
NWE 4.13 3.8 4.3 4.5 5.7 8.6
TDS 3.87 3 3.1 3.6 4.1 7.5
FISI 3.68 3.9 5.2 5.8 9.7 9.5
DLR 3.6 3.6 5.5 5.7 6.6 9.4
TROW 3.46 19.3 16 13.3 13.1 16.9
PLOW 3.3 2.3 3.8 4.3 3.8 7.5
NSA 3.28 8.4 8.6 11.9 15.2
AGM 3.16 12 21.4 32 32.6 35.3
EXR 3.03 5.6 5.9 8.3 23 11.4
KO 2.99 2.5 3 4.1 6.2 7.1
SNV 2.84 4.8 18.2 23.5 16.8 26.5
XEL 2.79 6.3 6.3 6.1 5.7 8.9
SFNC 2.75 6.1 8.4 8.3 6.3 11.1
SPTN 2.75 2.6 4.4 6.6 13.8 9.3
BPOP 2.62 17.9 18.2 22.4 25.2
CINF 2.27 6 6.1 5.5 4.4 7.8
PLD 2.1 9 9.6 8.1 19.1 10.3
FSFG 2.07 33.3 14.9 12 14.1
SAH 2.02 5 24.1 20.9 18.8 22.9
EFSC 1.76 4.4 17.9 16.2 13.1 18
WM 1.73 5.9 8 7.1 5.5 8.9
CSGS 1.65 33.3 14.4 11.1 12.8
SCI 1.63 10.8 8.6 10.9 17.1 12.6
WMT 1.61 1.9 1.9 2 5 3.6
SLGN 1.51 13.1 11 9.5 9.2 11
ALLE 1.43 15.3 22.5 25.3 26.8
MRTN 1.31 71.4 33.9 32 22.3 33.4
ICE 1.18 9.6 12.7 14.5 15.7
DPZ 1.11 20.3 19.4 20.1 21.2
RNR 1.04 2.9 3 3.1 3.4 4.2
ALB 0.85 3 5.8 5.4 9.8 6.3
OLED 0.74 40 57.3

Conclusion

The early year increases continue to impress. The past six weeks have seen 20, 22, 18, 21, 28, and now 36 increases.

A few highlights this week:

  • Dividend King Coca-Cola has a 4.76% increase, extending its 59-year streak.
  • Dividend King Cincinnati Financial Corp has a 9.5% increase, extending its 61-year streak.
  • EXR, SAH, BPOP, MRTN, OLED, PLD, and CNQ have a 20%+ increase.
  • TROW, DPZ, NSA, ALLE, WM, SLGN, and ICE have dividend increases in the 10-20% range.

Please be sure to do your due diligence before investing. Thanks for reading.

Wheel of FORTUNE is a most comprehensive service, covering all asset-classes: common stocks, preferred shares, bonds, options, currencies, commodities, ETFs, and CEFs.

Take advantage of the two-week free trial, and gain access to our:

  • Monthly Review, where all trades are monitored.
  • Trading Alerts. We don't trade every day, but we issue one alert per trading day, on average.
  • Two Model Portfolios, both aiming at outperforming the S&P500 on a risk-adjusted basis.

Wheel of Fortune by the Fortune TellerSpin the Wheel, Make a Fortune!!!

This article was written by

Dividend Derek profile picture
Dividend Derek
22.26K Followers
Derek is an individual investor seeking to navigate the investment world to provide a wealthy and stable retirement for his family. He aims to help fellow investors, notably younger investors, establish a plan to produce a growing income stream. Derek holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science with a minor in Economics from the University of Delaware and lives with his wife and two children.Derek created and operates customstockalerts.com. It's a suite of utilities for investors to stay on top of all their stocks. Pick a company you're interested in, pick an alert type (price, dividend yield, PE, etc.) and a value. You'll get a text or email (your choice) when your value hits. Also, get alerts for upcoming dividends, including increases (works for stocks and ETFs). Use it as a chance to buy and collect the dividend!Come check me out at customstockalerts.com!
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TROW, DPZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

6 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.