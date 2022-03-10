Sezeryadigar/E+ via Getty Images

It's rare for turnarounds to go off without a hitch, but when it comes to turning around an insurance company, investors are understandably concerned when there are sizable adverse reserve developments - underwriting issues take time to fix, and the fear of another shoe to fall tends to linger. And so it is with Argo Group (NYSE:ARGO); while I still believe management is doing the right things to reposition the company around better businesses for the long term and reduce costs, the sizable adverse development stripped away a lot of the benefit of the doubt that management had built.

These shares have been hit hard since my last update, falling about 25% on the outsized negative reserve developments announced for the fourth quarter. That's a far worse performance than those of Arch Capital (ACGL), Everest Re (RE), or W. R. Berkley (WRB) - three highly-regarded insurers with at least some overlapping business with Argo.

Argo will likely continue to trade below book unless and until underwriting results return to profitability on a consistent basis and the Street is confident there aren't more problems in the back book, and that could take a year or more. I do still see high-single-digit core earnings growth potential and fundamental upside in the shares, but as the last quarter showed, the ghosts of past underwriting mistakes can show up to haunt the present.

ARGO's Q4 Results Tell A Tale Of Two Businesses

One of the ongoing challenges in analyzing Argo Group is that this is still a business in transition, with the company selling off or running down a meaningful portion of prior business lines and refocusing on what management believes are more profitable core businesses that can sustain and grow profits and capital over time.

To that end, gross written premiums were up 2% in the fourth quarter (despite mid-single-digit rate increases) while premiums in the ongoing business units were up 11% (up 12% in the U.S. and 10% in the international business). Likewise, net earned premiums were up 4% as reported, but up closer to 20% in the ongoing business.

Underwriting income was still in the red, with the loss growing over $70M from last year to $109M (or up more than $80M to $132M if you add back some non-operating restructuring-related expenses). The U.S. business saw profits fall deep into the red, falling about $97M to a loss of $95M on adverse reserve developments while the international business returned to profitability, up around $64M to $36M.

The U.S. business was hit by multiple adverse development charges, with a lot of that coming from construction defect claims from older policies (pre-2017). A majority of these charges came from businesses that have been discontinued or remediated, and management said that recent accident years are performing as expected, but I suspect ongoing concerns about this issue until next year's fourth quarter reserve review process.

While the ongoing U.S. businesses would have been profitable without those prior-year developments, I think you have to be careful looking at the business this way until there is greater confidence that there aren't more problems lurking in the books.

Self-Improvement Versus A Less Helpful Market

I've written in the past about "once in a generation" hard markets, markets where rates are robust and insurers can (in theory, at least) write a lot of profitable business. These have followed a roughly 20-year cadence recently (the mid-80s, the early 00s, and the last couple of years), but I think the good times are on their way out. Multiple insurance companies have reported softer rate increases, and I think it's likely that the market in a year or two is going to see pricing below loss trends.

Speaking of those loss trends, on top of social inflation (rising claim costs due to increased litigation and plaintiff-friendly judgements), now we have real inflation to deal with, and it remains to be seen how long this persists.

To that end, I'm not entirely sure what to make of the low current-year loss ratios reported by Argo this quarter and over the last couple of years. With some insurers, I'm thinking specifically of Arch Capital here, you will often see higher loss ratios because the company is setting conservative loss picks. That's even more relevant when considering that long-tail lines (and businesses like construction defect insurance are long-tail), where there's a lot more discretion in the early years. By no means am I calling "shenanigans" here; I'm just saying that I wonder how conservatively Argo is accounting for the business it has written over the last couple of years and how that may (or may not) help offset tougher market conditions down the road.

The bigger story here, though, remains the ongoing restructuring and turnaround efforts. Management has continued to pare away non-core businesses, selling the Brazilian operations and renewal rights to the U.S. Specialty Property business, and further working the business down toward the previously-identified core ongoing operations like professional liability, construction liability, surety, and so on.

I'd also note that there were more charges taken for Syndicate 1200 (the Lloyds business), and I have to wonder if management is "prettying up" this business for a potential sale. Based on management commentary on the calls, I think they'd be willing to make a deal on the right terms, but it's not an urgent disposal.

The Outlook

The key risk in modeling Argo now is the question of whether the significant adverse reserve developments in the fourth quarter will be repeated. This is always a key challenge when evaluating insurance turnarounds, as underwriting issues typically take time to fix and the U.S. business was previously seen as the less worrisome operation. On a more positive note, restructuring efforts are having a noticeable positive impact on the expense ratio, and seemingly not compromising the company's ability to grow where it wants to, given the double-digit premium growth in ongoing businesses.

My estimates for 2022 and 2023 (core earnings) are now about 10% below the numbers at the time of my prior update (9% and 12%, specifically), and with the revisions to my model, I'm now looking for longer-term core growth of around 8% (double-digits over the next five years). With this, I'm assuming further progress in the cost initiatives, as well as better underwriting results from the core operations.

Higher rates should be a positive, as Argo's portfolio duration is low - around 2.8 yrs versus 2.7 at Arch, 2.3 at W. R. Berkley, and over 4 at Chubb (CB) and Travelers (TRV). With higher rates, Argo should be able to move more of its portfolio into better-yielding, longer-duration debt securities, though there will likely be some offset from normalized (lower) returns in the alternative investment portfolio.

The Bottom Line

I value insurance companies on the basis of long-term core earnings (which captures long-term growth) and ROE-driven P/BV (which is more responsive to near-term conditions). Between these two approaches, I get a fair value range of $48 to $51, though I don't think the shares are likely to reach the 1.1x book value multiple implied by my ROE-based model unless and until there's more confidence on the reserve situation and more stable, profitable, underwriting results.

The last quarter highlights the risks that go with turning around insurance businesses, but I don't think it invalidates the thesis, or at least not entirely. I certainly understand investors preferring less risky names that have proven their underwriting credentials over multiple cycles, but I do see meaningfully higher return potential if management gets this turnaround back on track.