georgeclerk/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced it would split its stock 20-for-1 and authorized a $10 billion share buyback program. While this is certainly helping to lift the stock on March 10 by as much as 6%, it isn't likely to change its path over the longer term. It may even serve as a distraction from many of its bigger challenges, such as higher costs and declining free cash flow from operations.

There's no doubt that there are positives for the stock, but more from a functioning standpoint, such as improving daily trading, the stock's liquidity and options activity once the split takes effect. Additionally, as some analysts noted, it may allow the stock to make its way into the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Meanwhile, the buyback may signify the company's belief the stock is cheap. But relatively speaking, the buyback is more symbolic than important, given its small size relative to the massive market cap of the company.

A Distraction

However, the stock split and the buyback will not have a material impact on the stock or the price direction over a longer-term perspective. Because the company is still facing several headwinds in the foreseeable future, the most glaringly obvious problem is the business' loss of cash flow from operations which has been steadily falling for the past few quarters, which ultimately drives the stock's price. After peaking at $67 billion, operating free cash flow from operations over the trailing twelve months plunged to $46.3 billion as of the fourth quarter.

Bloomberg

This leaves the stock trading for around 32.1 times its trailing free cash flow from operations. Typically, in the past, the company has traded on average around 28.4 times since early 2014. One should wonder if the stock deserves to trade below the historical average, given that the stock is seeing declining cash flow from operations.

Bloomberg

So at this point, the ability for the stock to see a sustainable upswing in its share price will largely be determined by the company's ability to see its free cash flow from operation return to a positive trend.

Additionally, the stock received a big boost in the fourth quarter when reporting stronger than expected earnings results due to Rivian Automotive's (RIVN) big gains, which Amazon's a sizeable position in. But RIVN has fallen by more than 50% so far in 2022, and instead of helping to boost its first-quarter earnings. It is likely to reduce those earnings per share, which will give the company a strong potential to miss headline earnings estimates.

TradingView

Technical Weakness

Even from a technical perspective, the stock remains in a downtrend after falling out of a rising channel in the middle of January and failing to move back into the channel in the middle of February. At this point, the downtrend that started in November is powerful, and every attempt for the stock to move above that downtrend has failed to materialize.

Additionally, the downtrend in the relative strength index is powerful and points to a stock that has bears very much in control. At this point, the RSI is not even signally a bullish divergence, which suggests that declines in the stock price are not over yet, and the bottoming process has not started.

One would expect the gap from today's rally to be filled soon, meaning the shares fall back toward $2,785, and eventually continues the trend lower to support at $2,650, and potentially to $2,450 should support at $2,650 break.

TradingView

The stock split is nice, and it seems to be something all the mega-cap stocks are doing now at the moment. But ultimately, it changes nothing for Amazon and may prove to be more of a distraction, as the company struggles to continue to struggle from higher-cost pressures, which will likely hurt cash flow from operations.