Shopify Vs. BigCommerce Stock: Which Is The Better Buy?

Article Thesis

E-commerce stocks have, like many other tech stocks, come under a lot of selling pressure in 2021. This has made some of these stocks quite inexpensive, at least compared to where they traded in 2021. Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) are two e-commerce stocks we'll pit against each other in this article to determine which might be the better pick at current valuations.

SHOP Stock Key Metrics

Shopify, Inc. is a leading commerce platform provider that allows merchants, especially smaller ones, to easily display, manage, and sell their products online. Shopify is a leading company in its niche, which is why the company is rewarded with a rather high market capitalization of around $80 billion.

Shopify has experienced healthy growth in recent years and saw a boost to its business during the pandemic. Not surprisingly, e-commerce was a big winner from the stay-at-home environment, and many smaller companies sought to build out their online shopping offerings.

During the most recent quarter, Shopify generated revenues of $1.4 billion, which was up 41% year over year. That came on top of a 94% revenue gain during the previous year's fourth quarter. SHOP grew a lot faster in Q4 2020 compared to Q4 2021, which can be explained by the fact that Q4 2020 saw a huge increase due to the pandemic, as the comparable quarter from one year earlier did not have any pandemic tailwinds yet. For the Q4 2021 to Q4 2020 comparison, the pandemic was less of a tailwind, which is why growth slowed down. The base effect, i.e. a way higher comparable revenue in the year-ago quarter, also played a role in Shopify's declining growth rate.

Still, even a 40% growth rate is quite compelling. Shopify has guided towards growth slowing down in H1 2022, whereas growth will be higher during the second half of the current year again. This is explained by a tough comparison during H1 since H1 2021 still saw a huge pandemic tailwind. On top of that, Shopify also expects that some of its sales initiatives will gain momentum throughout the year, which is why their impact will be larger towards the end of the year compared to the beginning. Analysts do currently predict that Shopify will generate revenues of $6.1 billion, which represents a growth rate of 33% versus 2021's sales of $4.6 billion. That's less than during 2020 and 2021, but due to the waning impact of the pandemic, that was to be expected. Investors should also note that the law of large numbers dictates that growth cannot be maintained at very high levels forever.

Shopify is profitable on a non-GAAP level, with earnings per share of around $1.40 during Q4, or a little over $5 annualized. This does back out non-cash costs such as stock-based compensation, however. Since SBC is a real cost for owners due to the dilution it causes, it seems questionable whether that should really be neglected. For reference, SHOP's stock-based compensation totaled $300 million during 2021, or around $75 million per quarter. When we account for that, earnings per share would have been a little more than half as high as the adjusted number suggests, at around $0.80.

BIGC Stock Key Metrics

BigCommerce is a way smaller company than Shopify. Its current market capitalization is $1.5 billion, but the SaaS player is still worthy of a closer look. BigCommerce is, like Shopify, offering software solutions that allow its customers to operate and scale e-commerce businesses more efficiently.

BigCommerce's services include digital and omnichannel marketing, apps, shipping, and payment solutions. With these business lines, BigCommerce expects to address a market that will be worth $26 billion in 2026. For now, BIGC is only holding a relatively slim market share in these categories, however. During the most recent quarter, BigCommerce was able to generate revenues of $65 million, or around $260 million annualized - just around 1.5% of the addressable market of $16 billion in 2021. BIGC has generated highly attractive revenue growth, however. Revenue in Q4 was up by 50% year over year, thereby growing faster than SHOP's top line. Due to the significantly lower baseline number, a higher growth rate is not too surprising.

On the other hand, BIGC's outlook for 2022 wasn't very encouraging. Forecasted revenue of ~$280 million translates into a growth rate of around 27% year over year, which is significantly below the growth rate recorded in 2021 (around 45% overall, with growth accelerating towards the end of the year). To some degree, that has to be expected due to the waning tailwinds stemming from the pandemic, but investors still weren't excited to see BIGC guide below consensus. Considering the still relatively small market share versus its addressable market and the rather small overall top-line number, this huge drop in BigCommerce's growth rate versus 2021 was one of the factors for the recent, steep sell-off - shares dropped more than 40% in 2022 alone.

Unlike Shopify, BigCommerce isn't profitable yet - not even on an adjusted basis. The company recorded a net loss of $0.17 per share during Q4, but it was able to maintain an attractive gross margin in the mid-70s. This is a GAAP number, thus accounting for related stock-based compensation already. If BIGC were to grow its revenue at a meaningful scale for the coming years while maintaining strong gross margins, operating leverage should eventually allow BIGC to become profitable.

What Is The Forecast For SHOP And BIGC Stock?

As laid out above, both companies have recorded very compelling growth in 2021 and should continue to deliver attractive growth this year, although not at a similar rate to the pandemic years 2020 and 2021.

Their addressable markets should grow considerably throughout the 2020s, on the back of several macro trends. First, total e-commerce sales will continue to climb rapidly, as more and more consumers spend at least some of their money online instead of at brick-and-mortar locations. Statista.com is forecasting that global e-commerce sales will grow by a little more than 11% per year over the coming years. That alone is solid, although not really spectacular. Both Shopify and BigCommerce will benefit from another trend, however. Smaller companies, independent businesses, etc. will continue to move into the e-commerce space. Unlike giants such as Amazon (AMZN), those smaller companies need partners to build and manage their e-commerce offerings, and that's where e-commerce solution providers such as SHOP and BIGC are coming into play. Overall e-commerce market growth, and a shift towards smaller players that build out their offerings with the help of Shopify, BigCommerce, and others, are thus the large trends that provide for ample growth opportunities for SHOP and BIGC.

Analysts are currently predicting that Shopify will grow its revenue by 31%, 33%, and 33%, respectively, in 2022, 2023, and 2024. The revenue growth forecast for BigCommerce over the same three years is 27%, 22%, and 25%. Despite its smaller size, which generally should be an advantage when it comes to maintaining high relative growth rates, BigCommerce is thus forecasted to grow slightly less than Shopify. One can argue that SHOP's stronger growth might be fueled by a stronger brand and more potential to grow in international markets. Shopify's already larger footprint, combined with larger resources, both when it comes to manpower and cash (close to $8 billion in cash), could be an advantage when it comes to maintaining or growing market share in the coming years.

Business growth does not automatically translate into share price gains, however. That became pretty clear over the last couple of quarters, as SHOP and BIGC both saw their shares drop massively despite delivering solid underlying business growth. Valuations were just way too high going into 2022.

Shopify and BigCommerce are still trading at pretty premium valuations currently.

Data by YCharts

Shopify is trading at 12x this year's revenue and at a whopping 85x EBITDA. Meanwhile, BigCommerce looks better on a price to sales ratio, which stands at just below 6, but the company's nonexistent profits mean that it's hard to put a fair value on the stock.

2022 is a year during which many growth stocks will continue to struggle, e.g. due to slowing GDP growth and rising interest rates, as the Fed is forced to hike rates in order to combat inflation. Despite the steep share price declines these two companies have already experienced in recent months, it cannot be ruled out that they will fall further this year. Their valuations are far from low, and if the macro environment isn't constructive, there could be a lot of further downside potential.

Is SHOP Or BIGC The Better Buy?

BigCommerce is significantly cheaper on a price to sales basis, but I still believe that Shopify is the better pick at current prices. It's profitable, generates positive free cash flow ($500 million over the last twelve months), and its huge cash position and well-known brand make it a top contender in its steadily growing market. BigCommerce is more of an outside pick, its nonexistent profits and way smaller cash resources ($400 million) will make it harder for BigCommerce to compete for market share. BIGC's weaker forecasted growth in 2022 and beyond is also a negative.

That being said, I do not think that Shopify is a great buy at current prices. The company looks like a stronger pick compared to BIGC and is a very solid business for sure, but paying more than 80x forward EBITDA in a rising rates environment seems risky. It is true that SHOP was even more expensive in the past, but based on its fundamentals, SHOP could still experience further multiple contraction - it is by far not cheap yet. I thus believe that SHOP is the stronger company among these two, but that it's not cheap enough for a Buy rating yet.