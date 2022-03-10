Kevin Frayer/Getty Images News

Article Thesis

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is one of China's largest e-commerce players. The company operates a high-quality business, and its quarterly results that were reported on Thursday were encouraging. Nevertheless, shares slumped by double-digits, from an already relatively low level, due to a cautious outlook for the current year and general weakness in Chinese equities. With a not very expensive valuation, JD could be a solid long-term investment at current prices. Investors should consider the macro risks of investing in Chinese equities, however.

Outperforming Alibaba

Alibaba (BABA) is China's best-known e-commerce company, and it is considerably larger than JD.com both in terms of market capitalization and when it comes to profits and cash flows. Alibaba has seen its shares sell-off dramatically in recent years, whereas JD has held up better:

Data by YCharts

Over the last year, JD.com has seen its shares decline 39% while BABA is down 61% over the same time frame. This coincides with a stronger underlying growth performance from JD.com. JD saw its revenue rise by 23% during the most recent quarter, whereas BABA's revenues grew just half as much, at around 10%.

Both JD and BABA were seen as growth companies for a long time, thus decelerating growth at Alibaba naturally led to a lot of pressure on its share price (one can argue that BABA is more of a value stock than a growth stock at today's levels). Even JD saw its revenue growth rate decline in recent quarters, however. 23% growth in Q4 was significantly below the growth rates recorded in Q1-Q3, at 29%-53%. This deceleration in JD's growth likely explains why its shares declined quite substantially over the last year, even though it fared better than BABA, which recorded even weaker business growth.

Declining top-line growth is not the only factor for JD's rather weak share price performance over the last year, however. The company was quite pricy one year ago, thus multiple contraction played a huge role as well. With inflation high and interest rates poised to climb, pricy growth stocks, such as JD, felt downward pressure. The same principle can be seen in highly-valued tech stocks in the US as well. On top of that, JD also felt an impact from macro concerns related to China. First, there's regulation. Chinese regulators have moved against some Chinese companies in the recent past, including online tutoring businesses, Ant Financial, etc. This has made some investors warier about investing in Chinese equities, which naturally hurt JD as well as other Chinese tech stocks (KWEB).

More recently, especially following the escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, investors also moved out of Chinese equities due to worries about the China-Taiwan conflict potentially escalating in the future. We do not know how likely that is, but it seems pretty obvious that such escalation would hurt Chinese and Taiwanese equities considerably. A risk-off move when it comes to Chinese equities is thus not too surprising and makes sense, at least to some degree. With JD having dropped 40% over the last year, despite recording healthy business growth, one can argue that the decline has been too hefty, however.

JD's Q4: Solid Results

Taking a deeper look into JD.com's fourth quarter results, we see that the company has been quite successful, despite year-over-year growth decelerating compared to Q1-Q3. Revenue of $43 billion met the consensus estimate perfectly and was primarily driven by a rising user count. JD's annual active accounts rose 21% compared to the previous year's quarter, which indicates that the company has a lot of traction when it comes to attracting new users. This, in turn, suggests that JD's offerings must be attractive, otherwise the company would have a harder time when it comes to adding new users to its platform.

With the annual active account number standing at 570 million today, JD has the potential to grow its user base at an attractive pace for years. China has 1.4 billion people, and even though not all of these will end up becoming JD users, of course, adding another 200-300 million people to its platform seems achievable over the coming years, I believe. Eventual international expansion should expand the addressable market further in the years to come.

JD does, unlike BABA, not only provide a sales platform but does handling and logistics itself. This results in higher revenues but also lower margins, as JD has way higher expenses. During the most recent quarter, JD's gross margin was 13%, which isn't especially attractive. That was unchanged from the previous year's quarter, as the cost of revenue rose in line with revenue. Thanks to operating leverage, JD's operating margin still expanded. Operating expenses, such as administration costs, R&D, or advertising, grew less than JD's gross profit, which is why adjusted operating profit rose by a hefty 130% year-over-year. It should be noted that the baseline number was pretty slim, at just $170 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, which is why a high relative growth rate was possible. With operating profit rising to $400 million, JD still isn't overly profitable yet, despite the huge relative increase.

Looking at cash flows, the picture is better. During the last four quarters, JD.com managed to generate operating cash flows of $6.6 billion. When we adjust this number for capital expenditures during the same four quarters, we get to free cash flows of $4.1 billion. At a current share price of $55 at the time of writing, JD is valued at 79 billion, which translates into a free cash flow multiple of 19. At a free cash flow yield of around 5.2%, JD's shares aren't especially expensive, I believe, considering the healthy growth and industry tailwinds.

Growth Potential And Valuation

I believe that JD will continue to deliver solid growth in the coming years. Growth in its core business will likely slow down over the years, as maintaining the 50%+ growth rates experienced at some points over the last year will not be possible. But even at 15%-20% a year, growth would be quite compelling.

JD also has some other growth ventures that could have a meaningful impact over the coming years. This includes JD's Health business, for example. Healthcare expenditures in China are way lower compared to the US or Europe still, which is why the industry could experience rapid growth throughout the 2020s. JD, with its vast logistics footprint and established connections to many customers, could be one of the players to benefit from that trend in its home market.

JD's autonomous tech projects, which include autonomous drones and autonomous vehicles, could also be a meaningful growth driver. Success is not guaranteed, of course, but with heavy R&D spending and based on the company's achievements in this space so far, JD seems like it could be one of the winners in the autonomous tech/autonomous vehicles space eventually.

Companies with a solid growth outlook are not necessarily a buy, as valuations should be considered as well. JD is currently valued at an 18x EV to EBITDA multiple, according to YCharts. That's not a low valuation, but not an especially high valuation, either. JD's forward earnings multiple, based on current estimates, is 25. That is, again, not a high valuation for a company with a solid industry position that is growing at a 20% annual rate. One year ago, JD was trading at around 55x forward earnings, and that clearly was a too-high valuation. But with an earnings multiple in the mid-20s, JD seems way more reasonably valued today.

Takeaway

JD has not been a good investment over the last year, as a high starting valuation and pressure on Chinese equities resulted in steep share price losses. Today, JD seems way more reasonably valued, as a lower share price and stronger profits translate into a mid-20s earnings multiple - not too high for a company growing by 20% a year.

Exposure to macro issues regarding China, such as regulation or a possibly escalating conflict with Taiwan, is a risk here. But for those that can stomach some China exposure in their portfolios, JD seems like a reasonable investment at its current valuation. Solid growth potential for the core business and some exposure to higher-growth themes such as healthcare and autonomous vehicle tech make JD interesting, I believe.