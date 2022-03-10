Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images Entertainment

In the last three months, the stock market seems to have abruptly stopped its march to heaven and made a rapid turnaround. The S&P 500 (SPY), for example, is down about 7% since last November, but the Nasdaq (QQQ) has done much worse, falling about 15% over the same period. Indeed, one could argue that we have both feet in a bear market, at least for the technology sector. Normally, a correction is a great moment for long-term investors: In bear markets, it's possible to find high-quality companies at a discount.

Unfortunately, the current downtrend so far seems to have only scratched the "excesses" of the stock market. The companies that have lost a significant portion of their market capitalization in recent months are primarily those that had impossible valuations, perpetual growth narratives with unsustainable multiples. If you look at the performance of quality stocks with solid businesses, it's clear that they are by no means cheaper today than they were three months ago. Take Diageo (NYSE:DEO) for example.

A terrific business

Diageo plc is the world's leading spirits company with an outstanding collection of premium brands such as Johnnie Walker whisky, Baileys liqueur and Guinness stout. The spirits market is very large and stable. In 2022, global sales will reach $520 billion, according to Statista, and are expected to grow by more than 5% annually over the next few years. From this, we can infer that even a market leader like DEO, which has significant moats and competitive advantages in the industry, commands only a small portion of the global market (about $20 billion, or less than 4% of the total addressable market).

The first half of the year was marked by exceptional performance for the UK company. Net sales increased by 16% in the semester and 20% organically. Reported operating profit increased by 22%, representing an operating margin of 34%. These numbers do not need any further comment, but before we jump to conclusions and buy DEO hand over fist, we should mention that the year-over-year comparison is a bit misleading this time, as the first half of the last fiscal year (FY2021) was terrible for the company's business. If we zoom in on the timeline, we can see that the multi-year growth is not that impressive.

Author's elaboration

As the chart below shows, the company looks fairly valued at the moment, to say the least: We are probably already in overbought territory.

EV/EBITDA P/FCF P/E Net Debt/EBITDA 19 26 29 2.4

DEO’s statistics-Author’s elaboration

This means that not all stocks are crushing right now, as this is clearly not a stock market but rather a market of stocks.

DEO is certainly a great company and seems to be in great shape at the moment, with clear opportunities for further expansion, especially into Asian markets, yet at current valuations, it's more of a hold than a buy. Two years ago, during the acute pandemic crisis, DEO was a bargain, but now, after a rally of more than 60%, things have obviously changed from a valuation perspective.

Data by YCharts

Reasons to wait

Certainly, the countercyclical nuance of the spirit business offers an attractive element to potential buyers in these perilous times. However, the impact of the current international crisis is not clear and it cannot be ruled out at this stage that DEO could be negatively impacted in one way or another. For example, growth in the Eastern Europe region in FY2021 was mainly driven by Russia and we do not know at this moment if and to what extent beverage sales in Russia will be affected by the crisis. However, according to the FY2021 report, sales in the Eastern Europe region (i.e., not just Russia) represented about 10% of total European sales, which in turn represented about 20% of global sales: Not a worrying risk. All in all, the key point here is that with free cash flow estimates of £3-3.5 billion and net debt of about £12 billion, from a DCF modeling perspective, it's hard to justify a fair value of more than £50 billion, even for a great company like DEO, while the current capitalization of the company is about £85 billion. Consequently, the market valuation implies strong growth in the company's FCF in the coming years: An event that is always hard to predict and impossible to count on.

Bottom Line

The stock market entered a robust downtrend several months ago, and fears that the negative path could eventually become a prolonged bear market are concrete at the moment. However, with a lack of alternatives to the stock market, as both short- and long-term bonds offer significantly negative interest rates in real terms, finding solid companies to park your money with confidence is paramount. Unfortunately, when we take a closer look at such companies, we find that their valuations are by no means cheap, and in most cases the recent general downward trend in the stock market has not affected their share prices. Diageo is the classic example of this situation: The company seems to be in great shape, the uniqueness of its brands gives the British company a significant moat to weather good and bad times. Objectively, however, the stock seems overvalued, and it's a hold right now, not necessarily a buy. Even the idea of holding their stake, which is a good one for DEO shareholders, can be justified by a lack of alternative options rather than any real fair value considerations. For those who do not own long positions in DEO, this company is certainly worth watching, with the idea of buying when a favorable opportunity arises, as it did two years ago.

Personally, I would consider adding to a position if the future P/E ratio was below 20, which is less than $150 per share.