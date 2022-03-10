Meta logo is shown on a device screen Fritz Jorgensen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB) has had a difficult month in the stock market. In its latest earnings announcement in early February, Meta disclosed that its user base stayed flat between the third and fourth quarter of 2021, and only grew 3.93% for the year, its lowest growth rate ever. The day after this announcement, Meta’s stock price fell 26% at the opening.

At the time, I was convinced Meta’s sharp price decline was an overreaction to this negative news. After having done a thorough analysis, however, I no longer think it was a drastic overreaction, just a mild case. Overreaction to news events is a common behavioral finance bias, but on the upside, investors typically follow their overreaction with price reversals, such that the subsequent returns earned exceed that of the overall market.

The current market consensus for Meta’s stock price is $329, with a range of $220 to $466, and with 95% of analysts recommending a buy or a hold. These numbers indicate most analysts also think there has been an overreaction. My own evidence of overreaction revolves around expectations for future growth, positive or negative, of Meta’s monthly active user base compared with growth in Meta’s average revenue per user. Most recently, Meta’s viewership has stopped growing, but its revenue per user is growing at a rapid pace. Depending on your assumptions about these two growth paths, Meta’s current stock price is either too low or too high, although the evidence leans towards the former.

Meta is currently trading at a discount relative to its comparable companies. Hence, the current Meta stock price reflects a refusal on the part of investors to pay a premium for Meta any longer. Has the market turned against Meta, pushing its price down too much? My answer is yes.

Meta has great financials, and several Seeking Alpha articles have examined just its most recent financials and concluded that Meta is undervalued. However, we need to consider Meta’s future financials, as well as its most recent, to truly understand its value. In this article, I extend such articles to include an examination of Meta’s forecasted future financials.

I conduct a series of discounted cash flow valuations for Meta. Specifically, I focus on the role of the number of active users in determining Meta’s value, while taking into account the growth in its revenue per user. Most of my valuations indicate Meta’s current stock price is too low. Furthermore, my valuations indicate that embedded in the current stock price is an expectation of a decline in Meta users. My assessment is that there will be growth in the number of Meta’s users, even if it is slow growth, along with robust expansion in its average revenue per user. Combined, these assumptions yield my range for Meta’s stock price: at best the market is slightly undervaluing it by around 12.5%, and at the high-end it is very undervalued by 66% (which conforms with the consensus).

I have done more than 36 DCFs for this article, the results of which will allow you to bring to bear your own perspectives on the key pieces of my calculations. Your estimate of Meta’s stock price will be at the intersection of your point of view on the future growth (or not) in Meta’s monthly active users, or MAUs, along with your expectation for what is going to happen to Meta’s average revenue per user, or ARPU. Whatever your point of view, I provide you with enough valuations so that you can determine your own value for Meta.

Meta has Great Financials, But…

Meta’s most recent earnings call revealed both good and bad news. Meta’s revenue grew by 20% in Q4 2021 over Q3 and in all geographies; on an annual basis, Meta’s revenue grew by 37% in 2021 to almost $118 billion for the year. Meta’s net income rose by 12% in Q4 over Q3, and on an annual basis, it rose 32% to $39.4 billion in 2021, yielding an EPS increase of 37%. Meta had a gross margin of 81% and an operating margin of 40% in 2021. Meta’s advertising revenue helped drive these positive numbers, it had a Q4 increase in advertising revenue of 15% and a yearly increase of 37%.

These are great numbers, as Meta is clearly generating massive increases in earnings. How many companies have these sorts of growth rates? These numbers, by themselves, make one question the decline in Meta’s stock price. This is not to say Meta does not have issues. In its earnings call, Meta discussed headwinds that are making less data available to deliver personalized ads, due to changes in Apple’s iOS and new regulations in Europe. These headwinds are putting downward pressure on Meta’s earnings and analysts took notice. Meta stated it is working on ways to get around these roadblocks.

Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on the earnings call, “Ultimately, our continued success relies on building new products that people find valuable and enjoy using,” which triggered much discussion on the call about Meta’s investment priorities. Specifically, analysts on the call focused on Reels, which Facebook just launched globally, a short-form video format that is Meta’s challenge to TikTok. Reels is Meta’s fastest growing content format, which the company hopes will lead to higher MAUs from a younger cohort. They also discussed community messaging and how to compete against companies such as Slack, as well as continued AI investments and improvements to its e-commerce application, Shops.

Slide I, below, from Meta’s earnings presentation shows what is causing all the consternation for Meta’s stock price: Meta’s MAUs were constant in Q4 2021 over Q3, and Q3 grew just slightly over Q2. The slide shows there was a decline in MAUs for the rest of the world, no growth in Asia-Pacific, and then marginal growth in Europe, U.S., and Canada.

Earnings presentation slide (Meta Platforms, Inc.)

In Chart I, below, I pinpoint what is troubling about Meta’s presentation slide, Meta’s MAU growth rate has been slowing for years. Meta currently has just under three billion monthly active users. This raises the question on how to grow from such an elevated level. But even if Meta’s user base stays constant or falls slightly, the company is a revenue and earnings giant.

Meta Platforms, Inc.

In Chart II, I show the good news to go along with the bad news in Chart I. Meta continues to have rapidly rising ARPUs, up 16% just in Q4 and 32% for the year. Clearly, Meta’s slow growing user base is not affecting its ARPU, a very positive sign.

Meta Platforms, Inc.

Given Meta’s MAU growth rate has been slowing for years, the most recent numbers should not have been a surprise. Furthermore, Meta continues to have rapid growth in its ARPUs. Putting these two facts together makes Meta’s dramatic price decline a puzzle that does not reflect reality.

Discounted Cash Flow Scenarios

It is understandable that Meta’s price would adjust based on slowing growth in its usership, but what is not clear is whether the price has fallen too much. To understand the impact of the growth (or not) in MAUs on Meta’s stock price, I estimated a series of discounted cash flow valuations, or DCFs. In total, I ran 36 different valuations. The two variables I emphasized in my DCF valuations were MAUs and the ARPUs, which when multiplied together yield my forecasted revenue figures.

I consider three different possibilities for the MAUs: I assume the MAUs grow by 3.93% per year, which is the growth rate for Meta’s MAUs for 2021 over 2020; I assume no growth in MAUs, so the MAUs stay at their 2021 level of 2.91 billion; I assume MAUs decline 3.93% per year, just to be symmetric. You can visualize the effect of these growth rates on the MAU in Chart III.

Author's analysis

As the chart shows, based on the assumptions outlined above, MAUs will rise dramatically to over 6,000 users with the 3.93% growth rate; stay constant at 2,910 assuming the 0% growth rate; and decline to just over 1,000 by 2041 with the -3.93% growth rate.

I also consider three different scenarios for my ARPU forecasts. The first scenario, which I call the slowest scenario, simply has Meta’s ARPU grow at a compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, of around 7%. The second scenario I used is a consensus scenario based on forecasted ARPU for 2022 to 2027, and, thereafter, the series grows in line with these forecasts, with a CAGR of around 8%. The last scenario assumes a CAGR of 9%.

It is easier to understand these alternative scenarios by looking at their time series, which I present in Chart IV. From this chart, we can see that with the slowest scenario the ARPU rises to a little under $200 by 2041, the consensus scenario to just over $200, and the fastest to $250.

Author's analysis

For the remaining elements of my DCF analysis, I assume they are the same across all my valuations. Specifically, I set operating margins, capital expenditures, depreciation, and net working capital to maintain their same share of revenue throughout the forecast horizon as they had in 2021. I also use three different discount rates in my valuations, 8%, 10%, and 12%. My estimation of Meta’s discount rate indicates it is closer to 12% than 10%, but I have seen many other analysts use 10% and a few use 8%.

To make sure I am measuring the impact of my MAU and ARPU forecasts well, I forecast out my financials 20 years. This is critical to my approach. Typically, when analysts estimate a DCF, they explicitly forecast out a company’s financials for five (sometimes 10) years, and then for estimates beyond year five, they assume a terminal value, which measures the present value of a firm’s free cash flows from year six to infinity. To estimate the terminal value, it is not necessary to forecast out a firm’s financials; rather, analysts simply assume that a company’s free cash flows grow at some constant rate from year six to infinity. The terminal value is a very crude forecast of what is happening in these later years and, therefore, it masks what is generating a company’s value for year six and beyond.

Although some could find my 20-year time horizon bothersome, it is important to note that when forecasting for the usual five-year period, the valuation is really determined by the terminal value, and therefore, the relative impact of what is happening in the first five years is small. Often, the terminal value will be over 50% of an analyst’s value for a company. The percentage effect of the terminal value on my valuations averages 5%.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuations

Before we jump into my valuations, let’s examine the recent movements in Meta’s stock price relative to the S&P 500 (SPY) ETF. In the price chart below, you can see the large decline in Meta’s stock price in early February, the day after its earnings call. After that you can see Meta’s price declining more rapidly than the S&P 500's. Meta’s price today is under $200, down from its peak of $323 before its earnings call. In my DCF valuations, I compare them with these two price points to better understand what was, and is, generating Meta’s value.

Data by YCharts

When I combine the MAU growth rates with the ARPU scenarios, I came up with nine outcomes across three different discount rates for a total of 27 different valuations. I present the stock price valuations for all these scenarios in Table I.

Author's calculations

The cells in orange are valuations below a $200 stock price, the same as the price is as I write this article. The cells in green are valuations above $323, the price that Meta was at before its earnings announcement. My DCF analyses yielded a broad range of valuations, from the lowest price of $128.41 to the highest at $590.68. Seventeen, or 63%, of the valuations are higher than the current stock price.

You can see that all but one of the orange cells, the ones with prices below $200, assume a negative growth rate of -3.93% in the number of users. Assuming a positive 3.93% growth rate in MAUs, which is Meta’s current growth rate, prices range from $258.13 to $590.68. Extending that, only two out of 12 of the valuations assuming a 0% or 3.93% growth in MAUs are below the current stock price. All but one of the valuations in green, those with prices above $323, have an MAU growth rate of 3.93%. The highest valuation of $590.68 assumes an 8% discount rate, an MAU growth rate of 3.93%, and the fastest ARPU scenario.

What do we learn from these 27 price valuations? Under all scenarios, the current market valuation for Meta assumes there will be zero to negative growth in Meta’s MAUs. To achieve a higher valuation than the current price you need, for the most part, a positive growth rate in the MAUs across the scenarios. To achieve Meta’s previous valuation of $323 or the current market consensus value of $329, this growth in MAUs must be substantial. These two lower and upper boundaries indicate that the current price is too low, and the previous price was too high. So, Meta has gone from being too expensive to too cheap.

My calculations indicate that the appropriate discount rate is 12%, and I think the fastest growing ARPU scenario is appropriate and that there will be low growth in Meta’s MAUs. Therefore, my own valuation range is between $225.09 to $331.39.

A Different Perspective

To further understand the current stock price, I backed out the constant growth rate in MAUs from 2022 to 2041, which would yield a stock price of $200, given each of the ARPU scenarios and discount rates. I present the results for these analyses in Table II.

Author's calculations

Notice that all the growth rates are less than zero except for two, highlighted in red: the slowest and consensus scenario forecasts at a 12% discount rate. For all but these two positive growth rates, the numbers represent a constant decline in Meta’s MAUs, year over year, from 2022 to 2041. For example, at my preferred discount rate of 12% under the fastest scenario, the growth rate is -1.29%, which means MAUs would fall from 2.91 billion in 2021 to 2.25 billion in 2041. The largest estimated decline of -5.53% is for the 8% discount rate and the fastest ARPU scenario, resulting in MAUs declining to 1.23 billion in 2041.

These numbers more clearly indicate that the current market valuation assumes Meta’s MAUs are going to decline. But is this a reasonable assumption? If you think it is, then you probably also think the current market value is fair. I lean more towards a positive but low growth rate than a negative one, and hence I think the market has undervalued Meta.

I also ran the above exercise to determine what growth rates would justify the current market consensus price of $329. To justify this stock price, my DCF model requires a growth rate in MAUs between 3.86% to 6.31%, across the scenarios, discount rates, and ARPU scenarios. This range indicates that either analysts are projecting this strong growth in MAUs, in the range of Meta’s MAU growth rate in 2021 of 3.93% and above, or that my fastest ARPU forecasts are not fast enough. Based on my DCF valuations, I conclude that such high growth rates in MAUs is unreasonable, thereby indicating that the current consensus price is too high.

Meta is a Buy

Of course, you may question some of my DCF assumptions. However, given my results, we can extrapolate to an infinite number of alternatives. For example, although I believe the range of values I provide for the ARPU forecasts are reasonable, some could view them as too conservative relative to their historical growth rate. This is possible and if it is the case, then all my estimated stock prices are too low, which simply leads to the conclusion that Meta is even more underpriced than I have pictured it. We can make such conjectures about any of the inputs into my model: operating margins, capital expenditures, depreciation, and net working capital. Change these trajectories and all the valuations will change, but we can still predict in which direction and thereby know whether it will cause my estimated prices to increase or decrease.

None of my analyses says that Meta is not without its problems. With the slowing growth in its user base, Meta needs to find new ways to generate revenue off its existing base, be it via Reels or something else. Moreover, to avoid any erosion to its user base, Meta will need to expand into other spheres, such as decentralized autonomous organizations, more personalized alternatives to Facebook whose use is expanding rapidly. The question comes down to whether Meta is nimble enough to meet all its challengers.