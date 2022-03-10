Rawpixel/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) stock had a strong listing in December 2020 at $22.7. By February 2021, the stock had surged to closing highs of $42.8. It's purely a coincidence, but Skillz stock was listed at a time when the euphoria related to meme stocks was at a high. Even besides meme stocks, innovation stocks had been surging. Clearly, at $42.8, the company's valuation was driven by euphoria than fundamentals.

However, it didn't take time for the markets to get back to reality, and Skillz stock was punished. To an extent that in the last 12-months, SKLZ stock has declined by almost 90%.

The selling was justified, with the company disappointing on the growth front. However, just like the euphoric upside, the downside seems to be overdone.

At a market valuation of less than $1.0 billion, Skillz is worth considering. Of course, I would personally not buy a big bag. However, if there are few positive catalysts, it would not take time for the stock to have a sharp reversal rally.

This article will talk about the concerns that depressed Skillz stock. Further, the factors that might still provide some hope of revival in growth.

Reasons For Skillz Stock Plunging

It's worth noting that for Q4 2021, Skillz reported revenue growth of 61% on a year-on-year basis to $108.8 million. Even for the full year, the company reported 67% revenue growth to $384.1 million.

This has, however, failed to impress the markets. I believe that there are two reasons for the stock remaining depressed.

First and foremost, Skillz reported monthly active users of 3.0 million for the twelve months ended December 2021. For the same period in the prior year, monthly active users were 2.6 million. Growth in active users has been dismal. It's unlikely that the stock will trend higher unless MAU growth accelerates.

Furthermore, for 2021, Skillz reported sales and marketing expenses of $465 million. On a year-on-year basis, expenses surged by 85%. Similarly, for the same comparable period, the general and administrative expenses increased by 221%. Even with big sales and marketing budget, the company has failed to accelerate user growth. The implication is that adjusted EBITDA loss for 2020 was $66 million. Losses at the EBITDA level widened to $182 million in 2021.

For a company that's on a high-growth trajectory, cash burn is not a dominant factor that impacts stock sentiment. However, Skillz is a story where cash burn has accelerated, and key growth metrics have disappointed.

To add to the woes, Skillz has guided for 2022 revenue of $400 million. In other words, the company's top-line growth deceleration will be significant. The sell-off is therefore not surprising.

A Glimmer Of Hope

It goes without saying that there is a flurry of bad news for Skillz stock if we look at the current metrics.

However, I still believe that some speculative positions can be considered at current levels of $2.5.

It's worth noting that Skillz stock trades at a valuation of $999 million as I write. At the end of December 2021, Skillz reported $743 million in cash and equivalents. A robust cash buffer provides the company with the flexibility to pursue its growth strategies.

I mentioned about the cash burn earlier in the article. Skillz expects a 10-percentage point improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin for 2021. Further, the company has guided for adjusted EBITDA break-even by 2024. If key margins improve on a relative basis, the stock is likely to respond positively.

Skillz also believes that the global addressable market for mobile gaming is $93 billion. With the company pursuing international expansion, there can be a possible case for monthly active user growth.

Skillz March 2022 Investor Presentation

Skillz currently has a live pilot in India, which is home to 1.2 billion people. Given the financial flexibility, the company is likely to expand presence in more international markets. If this translates into accelerated user growth, the outlook can change.

Another positive amidst the gloom is the average revenue per paying user. For Skillz, this metric has been in an uptrend. For 2021, the ARPU was $62.4 as compared to $59.2 in 2020. If this is associated with strong growth in paying users, the positive impact on EBITDA margin will be meaningful.

Skillz Quarterly Report

The following point from the management commentary is also important -

It is impossible to predict when we will have a blockbuster game on Skillz. But we believe our talented and innovative developer community will eventually create the next big hit.

Skillz stock can surge higher at the blink of an eye if there is a blockbuster game on the platform. However, the possibility of having a blockbuster game is anybody's guess. This makes Skillz stock speculative. However, in my view, it's a risk worth considering.

Back in August 2021, Skillz formed a strategic partnership with Exit Games with an investment of $50 million. This will allow Skillz to host synchronous multiplayer games. Last year, Skillz also acquired Aarki, which is a demand-side platform with focus on mobile gaming. Aarki has more than 465 million monthly consumers. The company believes that Aarki will provide efficiencies in the user acquisition marketing spend. This can have a positive impact on the EBITDA margin.

I would not rule out possibility of further strategic investments or acquisition considering the financial flexibility.

Concluding Views

The current year is likely to be a do-or-die scenario for Skillz. If user growth accelerates, the company will have something positive to show to investors.

However, if the cash burn sustains without any meaningful impact on growth, Skillz is likely to remain sideways to lower.

Given the sharp sell-off, I would not rule out a reversal rally. Some trading positions can be considered at current levels. Additionally, I would bet what I can afford to lose in Skillz stock over the next 6-12 months.