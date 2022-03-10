10'000 Hours/DigitalVision via Getty Images

A Quick Take On ON24

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) went public in February 2021, raising approximately $428 million in gross proceeds in an IPO that priced at $50.00 per share.

The firm provides online video communications and related virtual event services to businesses worldwide.

Until we see further data on ONTF’s ability to retain its customer base and return to revenue growth post-pandemic, I’m on Hold for the stock.

Company

San Francisco, California-based ON24 was founded to develop an online video and virtual event system with related sales & marketing customer/prospect engagement technologies for enterprises.

Management is headed by co-founder, president and CEO Sharat Sharan, who has previously held numerous positions in media, entertainment and telecommunications companies.

Below is a brief overview video of the ON24 platform:

The company’s primary offerings include:

Online webinar software

Virtual events

Multimedia content

Behavioral insights

Third-party app ecosystem

The company pursues customer acquisition via a direct sales and marketing organization as well as through ISVs, technology partners and consulting firms.

ON24's Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Global Market Insights, the global market for video conferencing is expected to exceed $20 billion by 2024.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 10% from 2018 to 2024.

The main drivers for this expected growth include demand from enterprise applications, which are expected to account for 65% of the growth.

Also, it is likely that these growth figures are substantially lower than the new reality of a pandemic-affected business world, which has adapted to the pandemic with enthusiastic adoption of online conferencing solutions.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Zoom

LogMeIn

Intrado

Microsoft

Cisco

Google

Cvent

Amazon

ON24’s Recent Financial Performance

Topline revenue by quarter has essentially plateaued over the past 5 quarters:

5-Quarter Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Gross profit by quarter has also leveled off:

5-Quarter Gross Profit (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Operating losses by quarter have worsened in recent quarters:

5-Quarter Operating Income (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have followed the same trajectory as operating losses:

5-Quarter Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

In the past 12 months, ONTF’s stock price has fallen 76.8 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index's rise of 9 percent, as the chart below indicates:

52-Week Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation Metrics For ON24

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $602,690,000 Enterprise Value $224,120,000 Price / Sales 2.79 Enterprise Value / Sales 1.10 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $30,290,000 Revenue Growth Rate [TTM] 29.74% Earnings Per Share -$0.55

As a reference, a relevant public comparable would be Cvent (CVT); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Cvent ON24 Variance Price / Sales 6.47 2.79 -56.9% Enterprise Value / Sales 7.10 1.10 -84.5% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $151,590,000 $30,290,000 -80.0% Revenue Growth Rate 4.0% 29.7% 638.0%

Commentary On ONTF

In its last earnings call, covering Q4 2021’s results, management highlighted its international growth results, with revenue growth in that geographical segment at 43% year of year.

Additionally, the firm is seeing customers make long-term commitments to its platform, with ‘multi-year contracts comprising 35% of [its] ending ARR compared to 29% at the end of 2020.’

The firm also launched the two new ‘experience additions’ of Breakouts and Go Live. Breakouts enables virtual event operators to create sub-rooms within virtual conferences. Go Live provides the self-service ability to publish multi-stream, two-way video events.

However, management is expecting Q1 2022 to see customer reassessment of their digital budgets as the pandemic transitions to an endemic environment, likely reducing customer spend compared to 2021.

Co-founder and CEO Sharat Sharan expects that Q1 2022 ‘will mark the trough for 2022,’ believing that ‘overall retention will begin to trend upwards in 2022 as we move past the last of these COVID influence cohorts.’

To that end, management is seeking to improve its customer service and retention efforts, no doubt investing in cross-selling and upselling activities.

Also, the firm will be focusing on increasing its partner engagement, recently launching the ON24 partner Network to formalize how it relates and manages its partner outreach and relationship efforts.

As to its financial results, the quarter saw revenue decrease by 2% year-over-year, but subscription and other platform revenue was up 9%.

Notably, its dollar-based net retention rate [NRR], an important metric for sales & marketing efficiency, ended the year at 97%. A figure above 100% means negative net churn, which is desirable, so the firm appears to be experiencing elevated churn due to ‘organizations that were not our ideal customer profile and had one-time needs, as well as some customers that rationalized their expansions.’

Management expects that for fiscal 2022, it will ‘see improvement’ in its NRR during the year.

On the expense side, the company increased its R&D spend to bring new products to market and G&A costs rose as well.

Looking ahead, management believes that 2021’s headwinds from customer churn as a result of the COVID-influenced cohort will be reduced and that its bottom line will improve as its topline revenue ‘reaccelerates.’

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the lack of visibility into how severe the customer service reductions will be in Q1 - Q2 2022 as a result of reduced virtual events as the pandemic’s effects wane.

While management is seeing some customers retain their virtual event capacity even as they transition to in-person events, other customers may choose to reduce their digital spend due to unrelated factors.

So, churn remains the company’s biggest pain point and uncertainty.

Until we see further data on ONTF’s ability to retain its customer base and return to revenue growth post-pandemic, I’m on Hold for the stock.