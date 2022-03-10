fizkes/iStock via Getty Images

OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:OPTN) is a pharmaceutical company that is one of the leaders in the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps in the United States.

The company's revenue was $74.7 million in 2021, up 52.1% from 2020 thanks to the sale of Xhance. In addition, OptiNose continues to reduce its net loss of $15.6 million in Q4 2021, down 34.7% year-on-year, showing the ability of OptiNose's management to effectively manage the company despite increased competition and inflation.

In early March 2022, the company reported positive results from the first of two clinical trials evaluating the efficacy and safety of Xhance in the treatment of patients suffering from chronic rhinosinusitis without nasal polyps (chronic sinusitis). All primary and secondary endpoints have been met, which significantly increases the likelihood of FDA approval of this product candidate and opens up the possibility of increasing the potential number of patients by more than 10 million people who can use Xhance in the treatment of this serious disease. The continued trend in revenue growth QoQ and the number of doctors prescribing Xhance, combined with a strong chance of expanding the company's drug use, make OptiNose a great candidate for long-term investors.

Progress in the development of the company's business

A previous article, "OptiNose: Undiscovered Gem" discussed the efficacy and favorable safety profile of Xhance, which contributes to the growth of sales of this drug. Thus, revenue was $22.5 million in the 4th quarter of 2021, an increase of 3.2% compared to the previous quarter.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities reports

The number of new prescriptions continues to increase, which confirms the growing interest from patients and physicians. In the 4th quarter, 29.9 thousand prescriptions were issued, which is 21.5% more than in the previous year.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities reports

Despite the new variant of the coronavirus, which contributed to a significant increase in the number of patients with COVID-19 and, as a result, reduced the number of visits to the doctor, the company's sales managers continue to show high efficiency in their work. This is reflected in the increase in Xhance's market share, which stood at 6.3% in Q4 2021, up 1.2% from Q4 2020.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities reports

The total number of doctors prescribing OptiNose's drug continues to rise year on year. For example, the number of physicians who prescribe more than 15 Xhance prescriptions was 1,589 in the 4th quarter of 2021, which is 24.6% more than a year earlier, which also confirms the continued interest and the introduction of Xhance into medical practice.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities reports

I estimate that sales of this medicine and the number of new patients will grow as the situation with COVID-19 improves, thereby increasing the company's cash flow in the coming years.

Product Pipeline

OPN-375 (Xhance) is a product candidate being developed for the treatment of chronic sinusitis. The company estimates that about 10 million people in the United States are treated for this inflammatory disease of the nasal cavity every year. In the absence of an FDA-approved treatment for the disease, this opens up a multi-million dollar opportunity for the company. In addition, OptiNose management continues to look for potential partners to expand marketing activities to accelerate the introduction of Xhance into medical practice, if approved by the regulatory authorities. So the CEO of the company said the following, which gives confidence in the commercial success of Xhance,

«Instead, we intend to secure a partner with an existing leverageable primary care deployment to efficiently broaden adoption to commission - to clinicians outside of our call on universe. We have been assessing the space and are optimistic there are multiple partners with potential - with potential to jointly benefit from helping us realize this additional value. In addition to the opportunities to create incremental value, as I've already mentioned, tripling the patient population at our current commercial footprint and accessing a large new primary care population with a partner, there was an additional potential value lever.»

On March 7, 2022, the company published the results of a phase 3 clinical trial (ReOpen1) evaluating the efficacy and safety of Xhance in the treatment of chronic sinusitis. This study is required to submit an sNDA application to the FDA to expand the use of this medicine. Before proceeding to a more detailed analysis of the results, it should be noted that all primary endpoints were achieved. Thus, two different doses of Xhance showed significantly higher efficacy than placebo on a Combined Symptom Score that includes analysis of nasal congestion and discharge, facial pain, or pressure at 4 weeks of treatment.

Investor Presentation

Although positive results were shown for this endpoint, however, there is no clear relationship in improvement in cumulative symptom scores with increasing drug dose from 186 mcg to 372 mcg. In my estimation, this does not reduce the likelihood of FDA approval of OPN-375, but it may negatively affect the opinion of attending physicians and overseers in choosing the appropriate dose. If approved by the FDA, a lower dose of the drug would have a lower cost, which could reduce the company's revenue growth rate.

Author's elaboration, based on Form 10-K

In addition, Xhance achieved another primary endpoint that measured the change in ethmoid and maxillary sinus volume occupied by disease from baseline to 24 weeks of treatment. Thus, the improvement in sinus patency in patients averaged 20%, which is a clinically significant result, thereby increasing the likelihood of FDA approval.

Investor Presentation Author's elaboration, based on Form 10-K

Also, the clinical study achieved all of the secondary endpoints in the Xhance 372 mcg patient group.

Investor Presentation

Although this study was not designed to detect statistical differences between OPN-375 or placebo treatment groups in subgroups of patients, OptiNose's product candidate was shown to be effective in most of these analyses.

Investor Presentation

Of note, there was no statistically significant change in APOV in the subgroup of patients with chronic sinusitis without nasal polyps treated with Xhance relative to those treated with placebo. However, this should not reduce the likelihood of drug approval for OptiNose due to the significant difference between the number of patients in the subgroup of patients with chronic sinusitis without nasal polyps and the total number who participated in the study. As a consequence, this exploratory analysis is only in addition to those primary and secondary endpoint analyses that have been negotiated with the FDA and is not critical for approval. In my assessment, Xhance has shown a favorable safety profile, even better than the studies that led to the drug's FDA approval in 2017. In general, adverse events that occur during treatment were as follows.

Source: Created by author

I believe that the efficacy and safety data shown in ReOpen1 confirms my previous assumptions that were described in my article "OptiNose: Undiscovered Gem" and also gives confidence that all primary endpoints will be achieved in the second clinical trial (ReOpen2). If this happens, the company will be able to submit an application to the FDA in the 4th quarter of 2022. If approved by the US regulator, Xhance could be considered by approximately 30 million patients as one of the treatment candidates for this disease, which will help to significantly increase OptiNose's revenue in the next 2-3 years.

The negative moment in the company's business

The company has a significant risk, which continues to negatively affect the investment attractiveness of the company. That risk is Pharmakon's senior bonds and, according to an agreement between OptiNose and Pharmakon, they are secured by collateral for virtually all of the company's assets. According to the partnership between the two companies, OptiNose is committed to having at least $30.0 million in cash and is also required to reach a certain level of Xhance sales.

Author's elaboration, based on Form 10-K

In my estimation, at the moment the company has no problem meeting these conditions, as the number of new Xhance prescriptions and doctors who prescribe them is growing by 20% year on year. In addition, according to the company's management forecast, the company's revenue will be at least $90 million on the spending of $135-140 million, which will lead to a cash flow of at least $61 million at the end of 2022. In 2023, Xhance will likely begin commercialization for a new indication, which will significantly improve the company's revenue growth trend and, as a result, all requirements for financial obligations will be met at least in the near future. However, it is necessary to take into account the possibility that these conditions will not be met, which will lead to the fact that bondholders may demand early redemption and, as a result, this will lead to default. So, for example, the company was unable to achieve the conditions under the previous agreement, which led to its significant change. These changes led to the issuance of 32,500,000 OptiNose shares and as a result, the number of ordinary shares outstanding increased by more than 50%. Thus, at the moment, the main task of OptiNose's management is to implement an effective business policy to avoid default or negative changes to the agreement.

OptiNose Forecast and Price Target

Taking into account the latest quarterly reports and the management forecast, it is necessary to update the discounted cash flow model until the end of 2024. I have made the following assumptions based both on historical data and my estimate of Xhance sales and progress on the company's other developments over the next 3 years.

Source: Created by author

When determining the target price of the company, several criteria were taken into account, namely, an EV/Revenue ratio, equal to 8x, calculated on the basis of data from various pharmaceutical companies. In addition, OptiNose's ratio is 4.1x, which is significantly lower than the average for the pharmaceutical industry, indicating that Wall Street is undervaluing OptiNose. I estimate that OptiNose's revenue will grow by 30% in 2022, which is consistent with the forecast of the company's management, which, as already written in this article, plans to receive at least $90 million in 2022, which is 24% more than a year earlier. In addition, the sales of Xhance will gradually improve due to the expansion of the use of this drug, and the average annual increase in revenue in the period 2023-2024 will be 45%. In addition, the gross profit margin will remain stable at 85% until the end of 2024. I expect quarterly R&D expenses to continue to decline due to the end of the ReOpen1 clinical trial and also the imminent completion of the second clinical trial in March 2022. So, for example, we can see a positive trend in the reduction of R&D spending, which amounted to $5.3 million in Q4 2021, down 20.9% from the previous quarter.

Author's elaboration, based on Seeking Alpha

At the moment, the company's policy is to increase efficiency in the commercialization of Xhance and there are no additional product candidates, and as a result, this will contribute to a significant decrease in OptiNose's net loss starting from 2H 2022. My forecast for the main financial indicators of the company is as follows.

Source: Created by author

Based on the DCF Model and taking into account the risks associated with the company's business and the difficult macroeconomic environment in the world, my target price is $7 per share by 2024.

Source: Created by author

Conclusion

OptiNose generated revenue of $74.7 million in 2021, up 52.1% from 2020, thanks to the sale of Xhance. In addition, the company continues to reduce its net loss of $15.6 million in Q4 2021, down 34.7% year-on-year, showing the ability of OptiNose's management to effectively manage the company despite increased competition and inflation. In early March 2022, the company reported positive results from the first of two clinical trials evaluating the efficacy and safety of Xhance in the treatment of patients suffering from chronic sinusitis. All primary and secondary endpoints were met, significantly increasing the likelihood of FDA approval for this product candidate and opening up the potential for more than 10 million patients in the US alone. Also, the company's management continues to look for potential partners, so that if Xhance is approved for a new indication, expand marketing activities for a faster introduction of this drug into medical practice. Continued growth in revenue and the number of physicians prescribing Xhance year after year, the positive results achieved in phase 3 clinical trial, make OptiNose an excellent candidate for long-term investors. Based on the risks and catalysts described in this article, I have set a price target for OptiNose at $7 per share through 2024.