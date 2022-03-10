IvelinRadkov/iStock via Getty Images

Oil prices are swinging back and forth like crazy on headline-driven news, but energy investors should focus on the prize, and where fundamentals really are today. It's more important than ever now to focus on what you can focus on, and let the noise be what it is, noise.

And when it comes to the oil market, it just boils down to supply and demand. For the supply side, there are two key players we need to watch closely, US and OPEC+.

Supplies

For US oil production, we have this area covered with our real-time production data.

HFIR

And based on the latest reading, US oil production has remained flat to down since December 2021. Given the current frac spread count, we expect US oil production to pick up by May and increase into year-end with most of the growth happening between September to November. We see US oil production exiting the year at ~12.4 to ~12.5 million b/d, up from 11.6 million b/d currently.

The increase in US oil production will not solve any of the supply deficit issues we see on the market today (more on this later).

With the US production growth largely anticipated by the investment community, the other variable we need to watch closely is OPEC+. In this case, Russia's inability to export because traders are self-imposing sanctions will be a telltale sign of how much over-compliance there is. So far in March, we have not seen a material drop-off in Russian crude exports. We should, however, see this data materialize in April. Remember that physical oil trading usually happens 1-2 months in advance, so the exports in March were done in January.

And because crude exports from OPEC+ countries best reflect the "reality" of supplies, we will be watching crude exports closely. Here's data up to February.

Kpler

Now out of OPEC+, the only countries that can actually meaningfully increase crude exports are Saudi, UAE, and Kuwait. Given that crude exports from the combined three are now at a very comfortable level, we don't see any urgency from them to tap into the spare capacity.

Kpler

But as you can see from the data from Kpler, we saw a peak of ~15 million b/d of crude exports from the three in March 2020. That would be the theoretical limit if they do use up all the spare capacity.

So to sum up the supply side, US oil production will grow but won't happen until late summer. OPEC+ crude exports are likely to trend lower going forward due to traders' self-imposing sanctions on Russian crude exports. Saudi, UAE, and Kuwait have the ability to burst an extra ~3 million b/d onto the market if needed, but it will exhaust all spare capacity + onshore inventories.

Balance and Demand

Coming into 2022, the consensus for Q1 is for a build of +0.6 million b/d. But the data suggests that we are drawing close to ~2 million b/d, or a delta of 2.6 million b/d.

This delta is a combination of OPEC+ disappointing, but mostly from demand surprising to the upside. And as we've discussed many times before, the surprise is coming from OECD.

HFIR, EA, IEA, OPEC

HFIR, IEA

Now using the latest US oil demand data from the EIA, we estimate that OECD demand is surprising forecast by up to ~2.5 million b/d.

EIA, HFIR

The US alone accounts for nearly ~2 million b/d of that.

With the pandemic ending and global economies reopening (still), oil demand recovery should continue. For those of you wondering if $100+ oil price should start to result in demand destruction, we do want to share an important datapoint with you. During previous oil price spikes (1973, 2008), gasoline as a percentage of personal consumption went over ~6%. At today's price, we are at ~2.5%. The period of 2008-2014 saw this level average ~4%. So in terms of demand destruction, we are still quite a ways away from this level.

Now looking at the overall balance, given that oil demand surprising to the upside is what prompted Q1 to draw so steeply, we know this is a key variant perception for the rest of 2022. Demand destruction would be needed in order to get the oil market into balance, but how much?

We think the figure will have to be close to ~5 million b/d just to balance the market (2 million b/d deficit + 2.5 to 3 million b/d of export loss from Russia).

But here's the real kicker. Even before this Russia/Ukraine war, we were seeing a persistent deficit in the oil market throughout 2022.

HFIR

And that's the prize energy investors need to be fixated on. Keep in mind that this model assumes the following:

US oil production reached ~12.5 million b/d by year-end.

Saudi producing at ~10.75 million b/d by Q4.

Iran returns in full in H2 2022.

Even with these assumptions, we're going to see the market close to a ~2 million b/d deficit by year-end. This is telling something, so if you add the Russian crude export loss, then demand destruction is really the only way out of this mess.

Keep your eyes on the prize

Don't be fooled into thinking that high oil prices are caused by the Russia/Ukraine war. The oil market was already very tight heading into 2022, and with OECD demand surprising to the upside as the key contributing variable. With the market already heading toward a sustained deficit excluding the Russian crude export issues, demand destruction is the only way out now.

Given that gasoline as a percentage of consumer spending is still only ~2.5%, we're still a long way from the theoretical demand destruction level. For energy investors, this means higher oil prices are here to stay. Keep your eyes on the prize and don't be fooled by the noise.

Energy Investments

Finally, as it pertains to energy investments, energy stocks are still trading at eye-popping free cash flow yields.

HFIR

Stay invested and ignore the noise.