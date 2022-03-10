Oil: Keep Your Eyes On The Prize, Don't Let The Volatility Get You
Summary
- Oil prices have been extremely volatile, but it's more important than ever to focus on the fundamentals.
- Prior to the Russia/Ukraine war, oil market balance for Q1 2022 was headed for -2 million b/d versus consensus of +0.6 million b/d.
- This is largely on the back of OECD oil demand surprising to the upside.
- The oil market was headed for a persistent deficit regardless whether or not Russia lost crude exports, and that's the real kicker energy investors need to focus on.
- With energy stocks still yielding free cash flow over 20%-plus, keep your eyes on the prize. Stay invested and ignore the noise.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of HFI Research get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Oil prices are swinging back and forth like crazy on headline-driven news, but energy investors should focus on the prize, and where fundamentals really are today. It's more important than ever now to focus on what you can focus on, and let the noise be what it is, noise.
And when it comes to the oil market, it just boils down to supply and demand. For the supply side, there are two key players we need to watch closely, US and OPEC+.
Supplies
For US oil production, we have this area covered with our real-time production data.
And based on the latest reading, US oil production has remained flat to down since December 2021. Given the current frac spread count, we expect US oil production to pick up by May and increase into year-end with most of the growth happening between September to November. We see US oil production exiting the year at ~12.4 to ~12.5 million b/d, up from 11.6 million b/d currently.
The increase in US oil production will not solve any of the supply deficit issues we see on the market today (more on this later).
With the US production growth largely anticipated by the investment community, the other variable we need to watch closely is OPEC+. In this case, Russia's inability to export because traders are self-imposing sanctions will be a telltale sign of how much over-compliance there is. So far in March, we have not seen a material drop-off in Russian crude exports. We should, however, see this data materialize in April. Remember that physical oil trading usually happens 1-2 months in advance, so the exports in March were done in January.
And because crude exports from OPEC+ countries best reflect the "reality" of supplies, we will be watching crude exports closely. Here's data up to February.
Now out of OPEC+, the only countries that can actually meaningfully increase crude exports are Saudi, UAE, and Kuwait. Given that crude exports from the combined three are now at a very comfortable level, we don't see any urgency from them to tap into the spare capacity.
But as you can see from the data from Kpler, we saw a peak of ~15 million b/d of crude exports from the three in March 2020. That would be the theoretical limit if they do use up all the spare capacity.
So to sum up the supply side, US oil production will grow but won't happen until late summer. OPEC+ crude exports are likely to trend lower going forward due to traders' self-imposing sanctions on Russian crude exports. Saudi, UAE, and Kuwait have the ability to burst an extra ~3 million b/d onto the market if needed, but it will exhaust all spare capacity + onshore inventories.
Balance and Demand
Coming into 2022, the consensus for Q1 is for a build of +0.6 million b/d. But the data suggests that we are drawing close to ~2 million b/d, or a delta of 2.6 million b/d.
This delta is a combination of OPEC+ disappointing, but mostly from demand surprising to the upside. And as we've discussed many times before, the surprise is coming from OECD.
Now using the latest US oil demand data from the EIA, we estimate that OECD demand is surprising forecast by up to ~2.5 million b/d.
The US alone accounts for nearly ~2 million b/d of that.
With the pandemic ending and global economies reopening (still), oil demand recovery should continue. For those of you wondering if $100+ oil price should start to result in demand destruction, we do want to share an important datapoint with you. During previous oil price spikes (1973, 2008), gasoline as a percentage of personal consumption went over ~6%. At today's price, we are at ~2.5%. The period of 2008-2014 saw this level average ~4%. So in terms of demand destruction, we are still quite a ways away from this level.
Now looking at the overall balance, given that oil demand surprising to the upside is what prompted Q1 to draw so steeply, we know this is a key variant perception for the rest of 2022. Demand destruction would be needed in order to get the oil market into balance, but how much?
We think the figure will have to be close to ~5 million b/d just to balance the market (2 million b/d deficit + 2.5 to 3 million b/d of export loss from Russia).
But here's the real kicker. Even before this Russia/Ukraine war, we were seeing a persistent deficit in the oil market throughout 2022.
And that's the prize energy investors need to be fixated on. Keep in mind that this model assumes the following:
- US oil production reached ~12.5 million b/d by year-end.
- Saudi producing at ~10.75 million b/d by Q4.
- Iran returns in full in H2 2022.
Even with these assumptions, we're going to see the market close to a ~2 million b/d deficit by year-end. This is telling something, so if you add the Russian crude export loss, then demand destruction is really the only way out of this mess.
Keep your eyes on the prize
Don't be fooled into thinking that high oil prices are caused by the Russia/Ukraine war. The oil market was already very tight heading into 2022, and with OECD demand surprising to the upside as the key contributing variable. With the market already heading toward a sustained deficit excluding the Russian crude export issues, demand destruction is the only way out now.
Given that gasoline as a percentage of consumer spending is still only ~2.5%, we're still a long way from the theoretical demand destruction level. For energy investors, this means higher oil prices are here to stay. Keep your eyes on the prize and don't be fooled by the noise.
Energy Investments
Finally, as it pertains to energy investments, energy stocks are still trading at eye-popping free cash flow yields.
Stay invested and ignore the noise.
Price Increase!
At the end of March, we will be increasing HFI Research subscription from $150/month or $900/year to $200/month or $1,200/year. As a subscriber, you receive:
- Daily oil and natural gas commentary.
- Energy stock recommendations along with trade alerts.
- Weekly flagship report.
- Access to HFI Portfolio, oil trading portfolio, and natural gas trading portfolio.
- Access to the HFIR team for Q&A.
- The largest energy investing community on Seeking Alpha live chat.
Hope to see you join before the price increase! See here.
This article was written by
#1 Oil and Natural Gas Research Service on Seeking Alpha
----------
HFI Research specializes in contrarian investment analysis. We help you to find clarity in a world of uncertainty. We take contrarian thinking very seriously and believe that the only way to obtain a real edge in the market is to possess a contrarian investment thesis. We share our investment analysis with premium subscribers through daily and weekly reports.
----------
HFI Research Premium currently includes:
Oil Market Fundamentals - Our daily oil market report that discusses the current oil market fundamentals and the incoming price trend.
Natural Gas Fundamentals - Our daily natural gas market report that details current trader positioning, fundamentals, weather, and the incoming trade set-up.
Real-Time Trade Notifications - We actively trade oil and natural gas ETNs. In addition, we also issue real-time trade notifications on individual stocks.
Weekly EIA Crude Storage Forecasts - Every Saturday, we give the EIA crude storage estimate for the incoming week's report.
Weekly US Oil Production Forecasts - A weekly tracker for real-time US oil production so subscribers can understand what's happening to US shale growth.
What Research Reports We Read - A weekly report that covers all the research reports we read for the week, so subscribers can understand the market consensus and contrarian viewpoints better.
What Changed This Week - Our flagship weekly report.
For more info, please message us.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTE.TO, GXE.TO, CPG, CVE, WCP.TO, SU, CNQ, MEG.TO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Wilson Wang is a director for Gear Energy.