Lucira Health Sees Strong Revenue Growth But Needs More Cash
Summary
- Lucira Health went public in February 2021, raising $153 million in an IPO.
- The firm is developing various infectious disease testing kits.
- Its first kit, for COVID-19, has produced rapidly growing revenue since launch.
- LHDX is still seeking to diversify its revenue streams, so until we gain further visibility into that progress, I'm on Hold for the stock.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On Lucira Health
Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) went public in February 2021, raising approximately $153 million in gross proceeds in an IPO that was priced at $17.00 per share.
The firm is developing a family of diagnostic test kits for various healthcare and home environments.
Until we learn the company's complete Q4 2021 financial results, future operating runway and status of its other test kit development, I'm on Hold for LHDX.
Company
Emeryville, California-based Lucira, was founded to create a platform for developing various diagnostic testing kits, for both prescription and over-the-counter [OTC] use.
Management is headed by President and Chief Executive Officer Erik Engelson, who has been with the firm since 2018 and was previously a General Manager at medical device firm Medtronic (MDT) and CEO of Medina Medical, a medical device firm.
Lucira is focusing on COVID-19 and influenza virus A and B indications, but management believes it can expand its testing universe.
As of its IPO filing in 2021, the chart below was its anticipated test kit development and timeline information through 2024:
(Source)
Management intends to focus its commercialization efforts in both the point of care and prescription at-home settings.
Market & Competition
According to a 2020 market research report, the global COVID-19 diagnostics market was valued at an estimated $19.8 million in 2020. The detection kits sub-market is forecast to reach $4.63 billion by 2027.
This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.05% from 2021 to 2027.
Key elements driving this expected growth are the continuing capacity challenges that the COVID-19 virus has placed on healthcare systems, increasing the need to decentralize COVID-19 testing wherever possible.
Also, clinicians will continue to value portable/on-site diagnostic tests to manage and triage patients in real-time.
Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:
Hologic (HOLX)
Abbott (ABT)
Danaher (DHR)
Bio-Rad (BIO)
F. Hoffman-La Roche
Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)
Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)
Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY)
Quest Diagnostics (DGX)
Laboratory Corp of America (LH)
LHDX's Recent Financial Performance
Topline revenue by quarter has grown significantly in recent quarters, from a zero base in Q3 2020:
Gross profit by quarter reached breakeven in Q3 2021:
Operating losses have worsened over the past 5 quarters:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have remained significantly negative since its IPO:
(Source data for above GAAP financial charts)
In the past 12 months, LHDX's stock price has dropped 75 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index's rise of 9 percent, as the chart below indicates:
(Source)
Valuation Metrics For Lucira
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization
|
$136,890,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$22,400,000
|
Price / Sales
|
2.80
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
0.70
|
Free Cash Flow [TTM]
|
-$106,170,000
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$8.46
(Source)
Commentary On Lucira Health
In its last financial announcement, covering preliminary Q4 2021 revenue results, management highlighted very strong revenue growth of Q4 2021, expected to be between $58 million to $60 million.
This preliminary revenue is much higher than consensus, according to a Seeking Alpha report.
For the full year of 2021, which is the first full year of its commercialization activities, management guided to an estimated midpoint revenue of $91 million.
CEO Erik Engelson noted expanded manufacturing capacity in Q4 for its at-home COVID-19 test and expects additional capacity to come online in 2022.
Looking ahead, management has plans to introduce other tests, but until then is focused on its sole test that is in the market at this time.
Unfortunately, the stock price has dropped despite strong revenue growth and did not respond based on the recent strong revenue growth guidance.
The primary risk to the company's outlook is its ability to materially diversify its revenue sources into other test kits.
Recently, LHDX finalized a debt facility of up to $80 million with Hercules Capital and Silicon Valley Bank, two firms that frequently lend to startups and other high-growth companies. Lucira received the first $30 million tranche at closing, so has significant cash reserves to continue to execute its future plans.
In the meantime, the market seems unconvinced about the firm's future growth or profitability trajectory and management's lack of conference calls probably isn't helping in that regard.
Until we learn the company's complete Q4 2021 financial results, future operating runway and status of its other test kit development, I'm Neutral on LHDX.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research for your particular financial situation before making any decisions. Post-IPO investing carries significant volatility and risk of loss.