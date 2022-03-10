whitebalance.oatt/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Lucira Health

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) went public in February 2021, raising approximately $153 million in gross proceeds in an IPO that was priced at $17.00 per share.

The firm is developing a family of diagnostic test kits for various healthcare and home environments.

Until we learn the company's complete Q4 2021 financial results, future operating runway and status of its other test kit development, I'm on Hold for LHDX.

Company

Emeryville, California-based Lucira, was founded to create a platform for developing various diagnostic testing kits, for both prescription and over-the-counter [OTC] use.

Management is headed by President and Chief Executive Officer Erik Engelson, who has been with the firm since 2018 and was previously a General Manager at medical device firm Medtronic (MDT) and CEO of Medina Medical, a medical device firm.

Lucira is focusing on COVID-19 and influenza virus A and B indications, but management believes it can expand its testing universe.

As of its IPO filing in 2021, the chart below was its anticipated test kit development and timeline information through 2024:

Management intends to focus its commercialization efforts in both the point of care and prescription at-home settings.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report, the global COVID-19 diagnostics market was valued at an estimated $19.8 million in 2020. The detection kits sub-market is forecast to reach $4.63 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.05% from 2021 to 2027.

Key elements driving this expected growth are the continuing capacity challenges that the COVID-19 virus has placed on healthcare systems, increasing the need to decentralize COVID-19 testing wherever possible.

Also, clinicians will continue to value portable/on-site diagnostic tests to manage and triage patients in real-time.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

Hologic (HOLX)

Abbott (ABT)

Danaher (DHR)

Bio-Rad (BIO)

F. Hoffman-La Roche

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY)

Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

Laboratory Corp of America (LH)

LHDX's Recent Financial Performance

Topline revenue by quarter has grown significantly in recent quarters, from a zero base in Q3 2020:

5-Quarter Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Gross profit by quarter reached breakeven in Q3 2021:

5-Quarter Gross Profit (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Operating losses have worsened over the past 5 quarters:

5-Quarter Operating Losses (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have remained significantly negative since its IPO:

5-Quarter Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

In the past 12 months, LHDX's stock price has dropped 75 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index's rise of 9 percent, as the chart below indicates:

52-Week Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation Metrics For Lucira

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $136,890,000 Enterprise Value $22,400,000 Price / Sales 2.80 Enterprise Value / Sales 0.70 Free Cash Flow [TTM] -$106,170,000 Earnings Per Share -$8.46

Commentary On Lucira Health

In its last financial announcement, covering preliminary Q4 2021 revenue results, management highlighted very strong revenue growth of Q4 2021, expected to be between $58 million to $60 million.

This preliminary revenue is much higher than consensus, according to a Seeking Alpha report.

For the full year of 2021, which is the first full year of its commercialization activities, management guided to an estimated midpoint revenue of $91 million.

CEO Erik Engelson noted expanded manufacturing capacity in Q4 for its at-home COVID-19 test and expects additional capacity to come online in 2022.

Looking ahead, management has plans to introduce other tests, but until then is focused on its sole test that is in the market at this time.

Unfortunately, the stock price has dropped despite strong revenue growth and did not respond based on the recent strong revenue growth guidance.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is its ability to materially diversify its revenue sources into other test kits.

Recently, LHDX finalized a debt facility of up to $80 million with Hercules Capital and Silicon Valley Bank, two firms that frequently lend to startups and other high-growth companies. Lucira received the first $30 million tranche at closing, so has significant cash reserves to continue to execute its future plans.

In the meantime, the market seems unconvinced about the firm's future growth or profitability trajectory and management's lack of conference calls probably isn't helping in that regard.

Until we learn the company's complete Q4 2021 financial results, future operating runway and status of its other test kit development, I'm Neutral on LHDX.