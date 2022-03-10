akinbostanci/iStock via Getty Images

The Quarter

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) had an excellent operating quarter. Once again, Fortegra led the pack with 36% growth in underwriting and fee revenue and a fantastic combined ratio of 89.4%. Underwriting profitability of >10% is fairly rare in the insurance industry. It speaks to the quality of Fortegra's specialty niche and makes any profitability from the float (where many insurers look for the bulk of ROE) as pure gravy.

Fortegra 2021 Profits (Tiptree Q4 Presentation)

On that note, for those looking for plays on rising rates, insurance in general is usually a good place to look as higher interest rates mean higher rates of return earned on an investment portfolio provided the company doesn't get destroyed on its existing holdings. That is not a risk with TIPT as the duration of fixed income portfolio ($767mm of the $910mm of the investment portfolio) is ~2.6 years.

Fortegra Investment Portfolio (Tiptree Q4 Presentation)

Sum of the Parts

As I have been writing about almost every time I post about this company, Tiptree trades at a huge discount to its SOTP (sum of its parts). That discount has grown as the stock has leaked so far this year while the SOTP has increased.

Comparing the below to my November write up, one will see there was 10% growth to the November quarterly calculation of the SOTP. Meanwhile the stock has dropped from $16.45 at the Q3 earnings report to under $13 at the time of this report.

Breakdown of Sum of the Parts (TIPT Q4 presentation)

An approximate 50% discount to a growing book value or SOTP gives the stock 100% upside if it can close that gap. The question is how to do that? I have written previously that I believe the company should sell most of its other assets and basically just become Fortegra. After all, Fortegra is by far the best business in the portfolio. It's growing like a weed organically, it has the most opportunities to do strategically accretive acquisitions, and it will get the highest multiple in the market.

Either people have been reading my write ups here or they have come to the same conclusion on their own. There were a number of questions on the conference call today (Thursday March 10th) about the company selling its other assets and just focus on Fortegra. I give management credit. They say they're committed to looking for the best return on capital. I take them at their word. I think that if they can get a price they deem acceptable for their other businesses they would sell them. The problem is the multiples buyers are willing to pay for a business like mortgage underwriting are not particularly high compared to the cash they have generated for the past few years.

Unfortunately, low multiples for some businesses are fairly chronic. Shipping is just a bad industry over time. It's a highly cyclical business where you only make money by playing that cycle right. That means selling ships when ship values are high. I implore management to exit the shipping business the next time asset values get to levels where the all-in return of owning the boats has been mid-teens or higher.

Risks

The only real risk here is if another insurer enters Fortegra's specialty lines and starts crushing pricing or the Warburg investment falls through for some reason, likely regulatory. Management sounded pretty confident the deal would get regulatory approval and close in Q2. The other risk is the one we're already dealing with: continued discount to SOTP. At 50% discount, how much worse can it get?

Conclusion

Given the discount to the book/Warburg investment value of Fortegra and then the further discount to SOTP, I continue to like TIPT as a long term investment. It has taken years to get here, but I think the company is in great hands with management. A simplification of the story to a pure play specialty insurer is the home run here. I trust management will eventually make that happen in some way.