Utz Brands: Despite Outperformance, The Picture Hasn't Changed
Summary
- Utz Brands has demonstrated attractive performance relative to the market in recent months.
- This has come on the back of solid fundamental performance, but shares have also gotten a bit pricier.
- All in all, the company is a solid firm, but still nothing special and with limited upside relative to the market long term.
When it comes to chips and other related foods, one of the most well-known companies out there is Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ). Recently, shares of the business have generated some fairly solid performance relative to the broader market. This comes as management continues to demonstrate growth for the business, driven both by organic means and by acquisitions. Long term, I suspect the future for the business will still be positive. Having said that, the picture today does not look quite as impressive as it did when I last wrote about the firm. Moving forward, I suspect that this will be a solidly neutral prospect, with returns more or less matching what you would anticipate from the broader market.
Interesting changes need to be considered
The last time I wrote an article about Utz Brands was in December of 2021. At that time, I called the company a solid prospect. But I also noted that the enterprise was nothing special. My overall belief was that the company was more or less fairly valued. This is based on the trading multiples of the firm at the time, as well as the firm's growth. Since the publication of that article, the company has actually outperformed what I would have anticipated. Shares have generated a return for investors of about 4.7%. That compares to the 7.4% loss experienced by the S&P 500 over the same window of time.
These financial results should not be surprising if you have analyzed the company's recent fundamental performance. For the full 2021 fiscal year, for instance, the company generated revenue of $1.18 billion. That represents an increase of 22.5% over the $964.31 million the company generated in 2020. Adjusted for acquisitions, this figure would have been $1.22 billion, down slightly from the $1.25 billion reported one year earlier on an acquisition-adjusted basis.
Profitability is also important to watch carefully. According to management, net income of $20.6 million beat out the $12.63 million loss achieved one year earlier. Adjusted for acquisitions, this would have been $22.1 million, up from the $3.2 million loss achieved one year earlier. Meanwhile, operating cash flow of $48.4 million ($50.9 million based on my estimate if we adjust for acquisitions) handily outperformed the $29.70 million reported for 2020. The only metric that seemed to worsen year over year was EBITDA. According to management, this came in at $156.2 million. That compares to the $179.4 million reported one year earlier. However, if we adjust for acquisitions management engaged in, this figure would have risen to $164.2 million. That's down from the $192.7 million reported in 2020 on an acquisition-adjusted basis.
In addition to having a pretty solid year, management also claims that the near future will be impressive. For the 2022 fiscal year, management now anticipates sales climbing by between 7% and 10%. This would be driven in large part by an increase in organic growth of between 4% and 6%, coming in above the 3% to 4% range management anticipates for revenue growth in the long run. The rest of the expansion will be related to acquisitions management plans to make. Although top-line performance should be strong, the company does think that profitability will rise only modestly. No guidance was given on this front, but management did say that inflation, combined with growth-oriented investments being made by the company this year, will have a slowing effect in the near term.
When it comes to valuing the company, the process is fairly simple. Using the company's 2021 figures, I calculated that it is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 41.2. Meanwhile, the EV to EBITDA multiple of the company comes in at 18.1. If we adjust for the aforementioned acquisitions, these figures would be 39.1 and 17.2, respectively. Sticking to my own measure of adjusted operating cash flow, the multiple for the company would come in slightly lower at 27.7 while the version of this that accounts for acquisition activities will come in at 26.3. My particular approach ignores changes in capital, and I believe that this is probably the most appropriate way to value the enterprise. Previously, when I wrote about the company, I had forecasted stronger performance for the firm. As a result, these multiples were 16.4 and 17.9, respectively, with their adjusted equivalents being 15.7 and 17.3, respectively. Although the EV to EBITDA multiple has not risen by much, the change in the estimated price to operating cash flow multiple is disconcerting.
To put the value of the company into perspective, I decided to compare it to five similar firms. These are the same five firms that I looked at compared to the business in my last article on it. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these companies ranged from a low of 4.5 to 100.9. One of the five firms did not have a positive multiple. Of the four that did, three were cheaper than Utz Brands. Using, instead, the EV to EBITDA approach, I calculated a range of 3.3 to 90.9. In this case, all five companies had a positive result, with two of the five being cheaper than our prospect.
|Company
|Price/Operating Cash Flow
|EV/EBITDA
|Utz Brands
|26.3
|17.2
|Sanderson Farms (SAFM)
|4.5
|3.3
|Hostess Brands (TWNK)
|14.3
|15.5
|The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)
|32.7
|35.2
|Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)
|100.9
|90.9
|Whole Earth Brands (FREE)
|N/A
|20.9
Takeaway
Based on the data provided, it looks to me as though Utz Brands continues to grow, but that's not necessarily enough to make it a great opportunity. The firm is a solid business, with steady expansion caused by both organic means and acquisition-based activities. Long term, I suspect the firm would do quite well for itself. Having said that, the change in valuation on a price to operating cash flow basis does make me less bullish on the firm than I was previously. True, the firm does not look much worse off from an EV to EBITDA approach, but all things considered, I would say that it is likely solidly fairly priced at this point in time.
