It’s been a little over 19 months since I wrote my latest article on Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) where I argued that the shares were overpriced in a very originally titled “Hormel Foods Is Overpriced.” Since then, the shares have risen about 4% against a gain of just under 29% for the S&P 500. Much has happened since, so I thought I’d check in again to try to work out what this enterprise is worth. Before getting into the article proper, I should state some of my biases on this one. I’m a vegan, and won’t be buying the stock myself, but I’ll do what I consider to be a thorough analysis for those who would be comfortable owning this stock to see if it’s worth buying or not. I’ll make this determination by looking at the financial history here, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. When I review the financial history, I want to focus on the dividend, as I think that’s one of the chief reasons why investors buy this business. I want to focus here because if the dividend is cut, or even under threat, bad things happen to the stock.

My writing style has variously been described as “pompous” or “a bit much” or “being riddled with jokes that fall flat” or “a thinly veiled excuse for this very weak man to try to puff himself up by bragging about very tiny victories.” I could go on, but I think you get the picture. For that reason, I offer up the “thesis statement” paragraph in each of my articles, in order to allow interested readers to find out what I’m thinking, without exposing themselves to too much “Doyle mojo.” If you’re such a person, this paragraph is for you. If you’re such a person, I don’t want to read any moaning in the comments section about my tiresomeness. I think this is a reasonably good business, and I think the dividend is well covered. There’s been some great growth recently, but I’m not a fan of the massive amount of debt. None of that disqualifies this company from consideration, though. It’s disqualified from consideration because the valuation is way too stretched in my view. The last time the shares traded near this level, they went on to underperform. Unfortunately, the premia on offer from selling puts is too thin, so I think the best course open to investors is to sit and wait for the inevitable to happen. Price and value can remain unmoored for a long while, but will eventually meet. I think investors would be wise to eschew this stock until the price falls to match the value.

Financial Snapshot

I think the financial performance has been fairly good over the past couple of years. Specifically, for the first quarter of this year, revenue was up by about 24%, while net income rose by just under 8%. This is impressive in my estimation, in light of the fact that 2021 saw fairly decent sales growth relative to the previous year. The company has rewarded shareholders for this growth, with dividend payments rising by just under 6%, and dividends per share up fully 7.3% from the year ago period.

Nothing’s perfect, though, and Hormel is no exception. The capital structure has deteriorated fairly massively over the past year. Specifically, largely because of the Planter’s acquisition, long term debt is now just over $3.3 billion, which is about $2 billion higher than the same time last year. This debt increases risk, and I think shareholders should be compensated for taking that risk with a lower stock price.

Dividend Sustainability

Y’know, I’m as interested in the recent financial history as any reasonably sane, often sober person can be, but I think investors are particularly interested in the future. Especially the level of dividend sustainability, because if the dividend is cut, the stock will drop. Since I imagine you might be interested in the dividend, dear readers, and since my favourite hobby is trying to think up new and creative ways to make your lives better, I want to spend some time writing about the dividend. As I’ve written here many times, when it comes to tracking the sustainability of a given dividend, I pull off my “accrual accounting hat” and don my “cash flow hat.” When I engage in this exercise, I specifically want to compare the size and timing of future calls on cash to the current and likely future sources of cash. Thankfully, the company published the size and timing of their future obligations in the latest 10-K, and I’ve taken the liberty of reproducing it for your enjoyment and edification. We see that over the next year, the company is on the hook for about $1.296 billion. In addition, they are on the hook for an average of $1.281 billion in each of the next two years, and an average of $484 million in each of the two years after that.

Hormel Contractual Obligations (Hormel Latest 10-K)

Against these obligations, the company has a cash and short term obligations of about $847 million. Additionally, they’ve generated an annual average of just over $1 billion a year in CFO over the past three years, and spent about $1.5 billion in CFI activities. We should remember, though, that the CFI figure is skewed massively higher because of the $3.6 billion spent on acquisitions in 2020. If we strip out the costs associated with Planters, Sadler’s Smokehouse and the like, the “typical” CFI runs about $368 million on average. Given all of the above, I think the dividend is reasonably well covered. I wouldn't buy it myself, but I think this is a reasonably good investment at the right price.

Hormel Financial History (Hormel Investor Relations)

The Stock

Welcome to the portion of the article where I warn investors, once again, of the perils of assuming that a "good" company is, by definition, a "good" stock. This is because we don’t actually access the future cash flows of a given company by buying “the business.” We buy “the stock”, and the stock is governed as much by the mood of the crowd as anything that happens at the business itself. I’ll use Hormel itself to try to demonstrate this point. The company released earnings early afternoon on March 8. If an investor bought just after the release, they’re down about 0.5%. If they waited until market open this morning, they’re up about 0.75%. These swings in performance aren’t as extreme as many others I’ve seen recently, but this is because the earnings report is only two days old. Not enough happened at the business in two days to warrant a 1% variance in returns, so the delta comes down entirely to price paid. This is why I try, though don’t always succeed, to avoid overpaying for a stock, and insist on buying cheap.

As you may recall, dear readers, I measure the cheapness (or not) of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like sales, earnings, free cash flow, and the like. Ideally, I want to see a stock trading at a discount to both its own history and the overall market. In case it’s not burned into your long term memory, I’ll point out that I eschewed the shares earlier because the PE was 28.8. It’s now over 3% more expensive, per the following:

Additionally, it’s obvious that the shares are trading very near a multi-year record, and the last time the shares got to the current valuation, they went on to disappoint.

My regular victims know that in addition to simple ratios, I want to try to understand what the market is currently "assuming" about the future of this company. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can apply the magic of high school algebra to a standard finance formula in order to work out what the market is "thinking" about a given company's future growth. This involves isolating the "g" (growth) variable in a fairly standard finance formula. Applying this approach to Hormel at the moment suggests the market is assuming that this company will grow at a perpetual rate of ~7.75%. I consider this to be a massively optimistic forecast. Given all of the above, I can’t recommend buying at current levels.

Options Are Not An Option

It’s at this point in the article where I’d normally recommend selling deep out of the money put options on this overpriced stock, to at least lock in some kind of return. To remind you in case you’ve forgotten somehow I consider these to be “win-win” trades. Specifically, if the share price remains above the strike price, the investor simply pockets the premium and moves on. If the shares fall in price, the investor gets to pay what they consider to be a very attractive entry price, which is definitionally superior to the then market price. This is also a “win”, hence “win-win.” In this case, though, I can’t recommend such a trade because the premia on offer for reasonable strike prices are too meager in my view. For example, the January puts with a strike of $35 are currently bid at $0.70, which represents a yield of only 2% on ~10 months of time.

Conclusion

I think the dividend here is reasonably secure, but the valuation is stretched in my estimation. This is especially so in light of the massive deterioration in the capital structure over the past year. For that reason, I would recommend investors avoid this name until the price falls to more closely align with value. I think $35 is an attractive price to pay for these cash flows, and I think investors would be wise to sit on the sidelines until the price drops to near that level. You may miss out on some potential upside, but I think preservation of capital is much more important than breaking the investment discipline in order to try to catch some capital gains. Someone wiser than me once said something about ‘the first rule of investing is don’t lose capital, and the second rule of investing is to not forget rule number one.” I think that’s relevant to this stock, and I think the risk return is skewed badly from the investors point of view. There’s limited upside, and a great deal of downside, given that valuations are likely to revert over the next year in my opinion.