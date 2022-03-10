Daria Nipot/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Theory and markets conflict

Economic theory is all very well in its place but that's not necessarily in stock markets. For markets are made up of people and we have our little foibles. One of which is that we seem subject to a variety of number fallacies. We can all see that many things are priced at $x.99 cents. Or even $99 rather than $101. This one is called the left number fallacy - we take our belief about the value of the number from the first digits that we see. This makes us overestimate that one cent saving at the end. Or, overestimate the price rise of adding that cent but then changing the digits further to the left.

That particular one doesn't matter very much in financial markets even though it's obviously a cornerstone of consumer pricing policies.

There is another one though that matters. Which is that folk tend to have an idea of what range a stock price "should" be in. It's a weird belief and one becoming ever less relevant but it is there and we should be aware of it.

Please note that this isn't detailed investment advice about a particular stock here. Rather, this is using the example of something just being done by a company we all know about - Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) - to illustrate the larger point. It might well be of more interest to noobs to the market than to grizzled veterans but even the experienced with little knowledge of foreign markets might find something of interest here.

Amazon's announcement

The actual announcement is here. One decision they've made is to buy in up to $10 billion of stock in the next few years. Note the "up to" as they used under half of their last authorisation to buy in stock. Even if they do use the full authority this will have a very limited effect. Amazon is currently at a $1.4 trillion valuation. Buying in $10 billion of stock over several years is 0.7%. Sure, OK, that will reduce the outstanding share count by 0.7% then but the stock can vary more than that in a day and often does.

The effect will be there but it's not exactly relevant.

The other decision is to have a 20 for 1 stock split. This should have absolutely no effect according to proper theory. Amazon is worth whatever it is worth - $1.4 trillion say - and whether that's 1,000 shares at $1.4 billion each or 1.4 trillion and $1 each should make no difference to that total value.

Except it clearly does, which is why they're doing the stock split.

The money illusion

This is just one of those little foibles that we humans who make up financial markets are prey to. We seem to have - almost certainly for cultural reasons, which we'll come to - a belief that stock prices "should" be in certain ranges.

For the American markets this tends to be in the $10 to $100 range. Stocks that are down below a dollar are called penny stocks and are seen as being much riskier and possibly the home of charlatans etc. There is actually a little truth here, as a company under $1 for 18 months will likely lose its NASDAQ quote - which is oft solved by having a reverse stock split to get that stock price back up and thus save the quote.

But it is cultural for in London we see companies deliberately listing at 2 pence for example (a couple in just the last few weeks). Share prices can be quoted in fractions of pence as well. Shrug, different country, different ways.

The London price range that is seen as the "correct" value is £1 to £10 for more mature stocks.

So, if stock prices rise well above that thought to be the right range we might have a stock split. Google (sorry, Alphabet) has just done this, now Amazon.

It doesn't matter, but it does

So, a stock split shouldn't matter but it does. Not for any actual reason other than it just does matter. We humans react stock prices up in the thousands of $ differently than we do to ones in the $10s and $100s. Shrug.

It should actually be true that this is becoming less so as it's now possible - in many brokers at least - to trade in fractions of the one stock. But still this market opinion - there's some "right" range of stock prices - persists. And as above, we can even show that it's just something cultural because those "correct" ranges are entirely different in two really rather similar and both English speaking countries, the US and UK.

My view

There's no grand conclusion to this, it's an observation on the markets and humans. But it's something we do need to be aware of. Because stock markets contain humans with all of our little ways and habits then stock markets are not, in fact, entirely rational places.

The investor view

Again, there's no specific advice about stock splits to impart. They're just something that happens. But the reason why they do is important to grasp. Pure and logical analysis of markets cannot be relied upon. For market participants are us humans and we're not purely logical. The existence of stock splits being one of the proofs of this contention.

Stock splits should not change corporate valuations. Stock splits do change corporate valuations. So, human psychology has to be taken into account when investing. Simply because it matters.