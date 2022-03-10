10'000 Hours/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I’m going to be covering Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

It's down over 75% from the all-time highs. And all I can say is, it's time to go bottom-fishing.

I’m seeing great stocks like Redfin Corporation (RDFN) down 78%, Zoom down 75%, PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) down 66%. Put them on your list to start jumping into, and add some parameters from there to keep an eye on these companies. Look for opportunities to start building your portfolio with these kinds of companies.

I'm not saying that the bottom is in for all of these companies, but I am saying that it's a great time to start your bottom-fishing. Today is the time.

Zoom Video Communications took off during the pandemic. It was on a tear before the pandemic. When everybody shut down, Zoom was the platform everybody who went remote started to use to interact and get on conference calls. Then this company took off, but it peaked back in 2020.

Since then, it's been in a steady downward slide, down over 75% in just a little over a year. That’s another massive crash for a company that is doing big things.

We know Zoom conferencing is not going away. Companies are looking at more ways to incorporate it even more now that they're trying to implement hybrid work models. We're nowhere near back to a normal work environment. Zoom's going to continue to be a top stock in this economy, and yet, the stock's down 78% from where it peaked.

This is a great opportunity to be looking at these companies. Zoom Video Communications is going to be on my Bank It list for today.

Key Stats on Zoom

We're going to start with some of our key stats.

I like to look at the total revenue and net income. You can see the expectations for 2023 and 2024.

Source: S&P Capital IQ

There's a little dip on the net income in 2023 (line). But it comes back in 2024. And we have a steady trend higher in revenue. It got the big jump in 2021 from the pandemic — when everybody flooded in.

Analysts are expecting Zoom’s revenue to continue to grow in 2023 and 2024. For the most part, revenues are steadily climbing higher. This is exactly what we want to see from any company.

Zoom’s Competition

Now, let's take a look at some of Zoom’s competitors, comparing market cap, revenues and net income over the last three years.

Source: S&P Capital IQ

These are competitors to have on your radar. They're in the space of ways to make companies operate more efficiently.

Zoom is right around the middle of them. Salesforce (CRM) does a lot more than video communications to help companies grow. Other than that, Zoom Video Communications is a relatively large company. You can see RingCentral (RNG), DocuSign (DOCU), Citrix Systems (CTXS) and Splunk (SPLK) are smaller companies.

For revenues, the three-year compound average revenue growth rate (CAGR) is phenomenal, 27% on average. We saw the big jump Zoom had in 2021. Probably an extra quarter will produce a three-year CAGR for it. But it's going to be right in line with the rest of these. 20% to 40% growth on average over three years spread out. That's 40% growth rates a year.

These companies don't really report net income. A lot of them are losing money. The ones that are… are relatively new companies at doing that. So, not much to take away from there. Overall, the revenue is a key driver in what we're seeing. If you're looking to bottom-fish on some of these stocks, pay attention to the revenue drivers. Is the money still flowing into these companies?

Amazon lost money for decades at a time, and it didn't faze the stock. So, it’s okay that these companies can lose money on the net income side, because they are smaller-cap companies. As long as revenue is coming in, they still have users, seeing the strong demand for their products, that's going to be okay. And that's going to really help lift the companies.

One more competitor chart that I like to take a look at gets into the heart of the sentiment for the stock. We're still using the same comparable companies, but we look at the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio.

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Zoom's down to over 33 times earnings. The mean is 62. Again, Salesforce has a big multiple. Only two other companies have it. Because the others have negative earnings growth, they don't have a correct P/E ratio. But short interest — what blew up GameStop (GME) — is what people have been keeping a closer eye on lately. ZM is down to 3.5%. So, they already rode the whole way down.

This is something you want to look at when companies are rising higher — and see some of the sentiment, even when they’re beaten down. At 3.5%, ZM is below the average, so there's nothing to be worried about on the short interest. This is not a highly shorted company at this time.

The average broker recommendation is a 2 out of 5. A 1 is a strong “Buy” and a 5 is a strong “Sell.” It's at an “Outperform” rating overall. I don't think you could ask for much more. A company that's been beaten down this much with nothing changing on its fundamentals or broker recommendations.

We know that the short interest has moved the other way. And the P/E ratio came into a realistic level.

ZM Price Action

To bring that full circle, the main thing that I want to look at is the price chart.

Source: Optuma.com

Back to ZM’s IPO (initial public offering), it had a nice little run-up, then a dip throughout 2019. Then, it started to run higher heading into the pandemic.

Now, this was just a normal bullish environment for the stock, because more people were adapting and using Zoom, and it was becoming a real thing.

Then, the pandemic hit and it doesn't even faze the stock in March. It actually started to run higher as we all realized that this was going to be the No. 1 form of communication.

It had some volatile moves since then, but essentially, shot off and broke out to the upside, surging, running up to $588 a share. That was the high on October 19, 2020. A massive shot higher.

But from there, a 75%-plus drop.

This is the crash that we were talking about. But what blows me away looking at this is, March 2020, a period where a lot of companies had fallen 60% to 80% in just a matter of months, or a matter of weeks. It was a quick crash for the market and then a quick rebound. So, we've been seeing a lot of the stocks that took off rolling over for basically the last 12 months or so.

It's been a steady beatdown on these companies. Not a big drop, unlike the pandemic crash for the stock market. Just a beatdown over about a 12-month period. And eventually, it's going to bottom out on these stocks.

When we look at a company like Zoom, it has had strong demand for going virtual in businesses and every way of life, thanks to the pandemic. Yet, here we are, trading back down to right around where it was trading in March 2020.

This whole two-year period is virtually gone. It's wiped out a massive run higher. That's an insane rally that we saw. Everybody was buying hand over fist, and then we got obliterated.

People following “financial Twitter” got hit the hardest. But I think companies like Zoom Video Communications have to be ones to add exposure to. It might dip under $100. But just buy it for the long term and hold it.

Overall, I'm still bullish on the market, because we're seeing things like this play out, where we have solid companies getting obliterated because they were in too high, too fast. Now, they oversold too low, too fast.

They're going to start to come back up, settle and go up from there. Now is a great time to add exposure to Zoom Video Communications. It's a Bank It stock on our list today.

Don't get me wrong. It can still fall a significant amount further. But once this bottoms, it starts to turn higher.

These are some crazy times. So, whether it goes up over the next couple of months or over the next couple of years, I do expect Zoom to head higher from this point on. When we're talking about it a year from now, I think it's going to be higher than where it is today.