LifeWorks Inc.'s (MSIXF) CEO Stephen Liptrap on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Stephen Liptrap

Thank you, Valerie. Good morning and thank you for joining us. On the call with me today is Grier Colter, our Chief Financial Officer. Yesterday, after the markets closed, we released LifeWorks financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021. Today, I’ll review our business performance and the highlights. Grier will cover the financials, and then, as usual, we’ll open the call to questions.

Overall, a solid fourth quarter that improved on Q3 allowed us to deliver a good 2021. In 2021, we saw record sales, record platform adoption, significant upselling of additional modules on our well-being platform and an unprecedented demand for mental health services.

In addition, we saw over 9% growth in our recurring tech-enabled revenues, which is the direction we have been moving our organization in. These results were delivered during a challenging period in our world, including the many rotating lockdowns due to COVID-19.

On previous calls, I’ve talked about our monthly mental health index that tracks mental health in the workplace. From our research, we know that COVID-19 has worsened the mental health of employees and their families that will take years for society to fully recover from.

If there is a silver lining, COVID-19 is shining a light on employee mental health and well-being as a strategic business issue. The growing awareness of that reality is helping with a trend that started before the pandemic, which is reducing stigma associated with getting mental health support. And from that awareness, the demand for mental health support in the workplace, we believe will continue to increase for a very long time to come.

In addition, as organizations look for ways to retain and attract talent, providing mental health and well-being solutions will be critical. The other impacted COVID-19 relates to how we operate our business. Like many companies, the process of coming in and out of hard lockdowns in the past year has impacted our results.

Well, we started last year very strong. The impact of COVID 19 on our operations, particularly in supporting the higher demand for mental health services caused our own supply chain issue that started in the second quarter and resulted in some cost pressures in our global counselor network. We are addressing those issues, hiring more staff counselors and taking pricing on our highly valued services.

In our Retirement and Financial Solutions business, in the third quarter, we saw a slowdown due to higher vacation usage versus the prior year. In the fourth quarter, we saw continued pressure on this business, as our clients locked down for the new variant and pension consulting and design was pushed to the backburner.

It’s not too simple to say that COVID-19 is negatively impacting our consulting business that works best when people are working remotely. Another contributing factor in the RFS performance in Q4, which we are addressing is that we’re down a few consultants, which means billable hours, that issue is also being fixed. There is more than enough business out there in this space for us to drive billable hours higher and return this business to growth in 2022.

I say all this in the context about our margin performance in the past couple of quarters. For 2021, adjusted EBITDA margins were down to 19.1%. That is below where we want to be. But we are now seeing signs of improvement.

For specific contacts, our adjusted EBITDA margins in the third quarter came in at 18.2%. But with a lot of hard work we’ve done since then resulting in an 18.5% margin in Q4. As we said on our last call, this process is going to take some time and we’re working through it in a deliberate way.

It’s all about using more staff counselors, which we’re making progress on quarter-by-quarter, taking pricing where we have seen early success in our pilot, and we will move to full rollout over the next one quarter to two quarters and returning our higher margin RFS business to traditional growth rates.

Another factor that Grier will address has been the impact of currency on our topline. For the year we deliver 6.7% constant currency growth or 6.1% on a constant currency organic basis, which is in line with our expectations.

Turning now to some of the highlights for the year, we saw the continued adoption of our LifeWorks platform, with lives on the platform increasing to 6.7 million from 5.1 million a year ago. Also very positive is that organizations paying for extra LifeWorks modules on our platform is up more than 50% from last year.

In line with our strategic plan acquisitions continue to supplement organic growth and position us stronger. In September, we deepened our commitment to the European market with the purchase of Ascender, a leading psychological service provider in employee health and well-being headquartered in the Netherlands and operating across the continent.

Subsequent to year-end, we announced the acquisition of Breaking Free, one of the world’s best software-as-a-service or SaaS platform providers a digital treatment options for substance use disorders. As a pandemic enters its third calendar year, use of addictive substances has increased tremendously.

Just one example is that the percentage of working adults drinking over 15 alcoholic beverages per week has increased from 2% to 8%. Much of this growing issue was hidden during the pandemic as workers worked remotely.

Two years later, we have significant levels of employees struggling to gain control over substances. Breaking Free is a must have self-guided and fully anonymous substance use treatment program for organizations everywhere. It also furthers our ability to use clinically proven and effective strategies, coupled with digital technology to service the ever growing global demand for mental health solutions.

We believe acquisitions like these are very good use of our capital. Both acquisitions fit with the goal of bringing in early stage companies and scaling them through our LifeWorks well-being platform, our global capabilities, including access to our client base of approximately 25,000 organizations in more than 160 countries supporting more than 36 million employees.

Another accomplishment in the mental health space was winning Knox-Keene certification, allowing us to provide counseling to people directly in California, one of the largest regional markets for our services that we offer. By year end as a result of our Knox-Keene license, we went 24 new client mandates extending our services by about 17,000 lives in California.

One new client in fact selected us prior to us receiving certification. They told us they were confident our license would be granted based on our clinical knowledge and professionalism, and for that reason, we were uniquely capable of supporting their national growth strategy. The new client relationship was launched successfully and continues to show strong growth in revenue month-over-month.

I should mention that our results for the year included a restructuring charge in the fourth quarter related to several factors, but mainly to combining our Health and Productivity Solutions business with our Integrated Health Solutions business, which going forward will be called Integrated Health Solutions.

Grier will talk about the restructuring provision, which is focused to save money and offset returning expenses such as travel and client promotion, but also to cover investments needed to support the growing demand for mental health services and attracting and retaining the right talent.

Let me talk to the significance of combining these businesses as a main driver of our mental health growth strategy. We were early leaders in introducing digital delivery of our services and combining it with in-person care, creating what we believe is the most comprehensive and personalized continuum of care in the market, provided not only digital, but with a wide array of in-person solutions.

In our combined business, we are now better able to offer everything our clients want for the care their people need in the way they want it, digital, chat, video, telephonic and in-person, everything within easy reach and within the daily flow of their lives and work. Our approach in the combined business meets the market demand for integrated services across our mental health continuum of care.

Our focus in the simplest terms is really about helping people with the right support at the right time in the right delivery form, whether it’s a short-term need for advice of managing stress or something more serious in long-term, like clinical depression. Bottomline, our model is unique and differentiated, and as we go forward, we believe it has so much more to offer our clients that are digital only competitors.

Before I wind things up, here are a few highlights from the fourth quarter. Let’s start with the Integrated Health Solutions, which had a very strong year of growth. As you know, we generally don’t press release when we win a new mandate, as there would be too many press releases.

But let me share that we had a significant win, where a digital-only competitor was excluded from bidding as is now client realize the importance of helping their employees in the way they needed help both digital and in person. In addition, in Canada, we won a significant new mandate to provide mental health support to the agricultural and farming community in Ontario.

In Quebec, we picked up a new public sector contract with Society Quebec Quad to Infrastructure [ph] that combines our ESAP program with our telemedicine solution. We’ve also been building our presence in the higher education market, providing students and university employees with mental health support and employee assistance programs.

In the U.S., we had two new sales of significance to universities, the University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M University, along with one new mandate for the University of Saskatchewan.

Internationally in the large corporate market, we’re very pleased by two major contract wins. We won a global ESAP program with Siemens Healthineers. We also had a major cross-sell with a Leave and Absence Management Solution for one of the world’s largest beverage companies. We won a new mandate for actuarial strategic consulting and administrative services for an important new program being launched by Scotiabank, which they announced yesterday.

As we reported last quarter, our LifeWorks platform became available in the Microsoft Teams App Marketplace. There are now more than 100,000 users on the app. Well published metrics are not available, information we have been given indicates that we are the top well-being app in Canada and among the top seven overall apps globally.

Let’s turn to our administration business that turned in another solid year. This fourth quarter highlights had a strong U.S. focus. We won a major defined benefits upsell to a global health care company. We also won a significant upsell for one of the largest grocery companies in North America. And finally, we still have a large multiyear integrated defined benefits and health and welfare system solution or SaaS to the Board of Pension of the Presbyterian Church.

In our Retirement Solutions business, which is a consulting business driven by billable hours, the hard lockdowns and other COVID-19 issues resulted in a year that was essentially flat compared to the previous year. We expect a better year in 2022, particularly as we exit lockdowns.

And in that regard in the fourth quarter, the highlights included three sizable contracts in Canada, all for large brand name companies. We want to cross-sell with the Canadian operations and L’Oreal to provide retirement consulting and administration services.

And for the Canadian operations of global brands in luxury cars, we have sold a contract to evaluate and execute a shift from a defined benefit pension plan to defined contribution pension plan for its employees.

In closing, we continue to execute against our strategic plan and are very excited by the future. Our goal now is to build on our global reputation for trusted leadership for mental health and well-being solutions. We have some amazing strengths to build on. We’re the leading mental health and well-being provider trusted by some 25,000 organizations and their 36 million people to offer the most comprehensive range of mental health and well-being services available to our clients and their people.

We make a substantial positive impact on our clients and their people every day. In previous quarters, I talked about the four levers for growth that gives us confidence in our business model. One is a solid core recurring revenues across our businesses and those are increasingly tech-enabled. The second is our accelerating global expansion from a strong North American base. Third is a proven ability to grow by innovating with new digital technologies to create market leading solutions. And fourth is a much stronger growth opportunities we expect in the global mental health market.

On that note, Grier, will review the financials.

Grier Colter

Thanks, Stephen, and good morning. Like, Stephen, I will lead with our results for the year and as we go along, I will weave in comments on the quarter. In terms of revenue for the year we were pleased with 6.1% constant currency organic growth and 4.1% reported revenue growth taking us over $1 billion for the first time.

If we look at total growth, not just organic, including acquisitions from a cost and currency perspective, 6.1% turns into 6.7%, which isn’t a metric in our MD&A, but it shows the currency headwinds over the previous year, which were quite meaningful.

In Q4, we delivered 3.5% in constant currency organic revenue growth and 3.5% reported revenue growth. It’s not fully where we expect it to be, and as Stephen mentioned, there were factors that negatively impacted our revenue that relate to COVID-19 and a year of coming in and out of lockdowns.

Tech-enabled revenue grew 9.2% for the year and 9.0% in the quarter and we continue to be happy with that.

Adjusted EBITDA was $194.8 million for the year and $47.8 million in the quarter, both down compared to same periods in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the year was 19.1%, down from 20.4% in 2020. As discussed on previous calls, we’ve seen cost pressure in our counselor network as demand for in-person services for mental health increased.

In fourth quarter, we saw adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.5%, which was consistent with our expectation. As we said, we have a plan to return margins historical levels through operational and pricing related initiatives. We are on the right track, but this will take several quarters to achieve.

We continue to believe that the positive trends in mental health remain and this bodes well for our business over the longer term and we experienced strong growth in 2021, aside from my retirement financial solutions business, which was essentially flat on the year underperforming relative to our expectation and clearly so in Q4.

In Q4, we incurred an $11.6 million restructuring charge, primarily comprised of employee severance and attributable to the restructuring and combining of two businesses into a unified Integrated Health Solutions business.

The HPS and IHS businesses had many commonalities, and this combination will help us make the product set more seamless to our clients from a continuum of care standpoint, while also making the operation more efficient.

In terms of profit for the year, we showed a loss of $24.1 million or $0.34 per share, which was driven primarily by the accelerated amortization of the Shepell trade name as we rebranded the company to LifeWorks.

During the year, the company generated normalized free cash flow of $107.9 million, compared to $101.2 million in 2020. And normalized free cash flow increased by $7.0 million during the fourth quarter compared to Q4 2020, primarily due to lower CapEx in the current period.

Although, working capital was negatively impacted by an increase in accounts receivable, which was temporarily impacted by the name change, which caused a small delay in collections and which we discussed that Q3. This will reverse and we were pleased with our management of working capital overall. And lastly, the company will continue its policy of paying a monthly dividend of $0.065 per share.

And with that, I’ll turn it back to you, Stephen.

Stephen Liptrap

Thanks, Grier. Appreciate your comments. Valerie, please go ahead and open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Scott Fletcher with CIBC. Please go ahead.

Scott Fletcher

Hi. Good morning. My first question is…

Stephen Liptrap

Good morning, Scott.

Scott Fletcher

I have -- my first question is on something Stephen touched on in his comments, but I want to ask about the competitive environment for the Integrated Health business both in U.S. and in Canada. You obviously had a competitor announced a decent sized IP win in Canada. So I’m excited to hear what you’re seeing in terms of renewal and new business situations?

Stephen Liptrap

Yeah. Great question, Scott. Nothing overly different than what we would have seen over the years, I think we’ve always had competitors come in and go out of that space. We’ve had U.S. competitors coming into Canada with some new offerings. We’ve had, as you know, digital competitors show up here and there.

But what we tend to see is our pipeline continues at historic levels, our sales hit a record level last year. And as I mentioned, I mean, we don’t press release, when we win things, but shortly after that press release came out, we had a win that was actually larger than that, as I mentioned, that digital competitor was actually banned from bidding on that, because they didn’t provide in-person services.

So I think at the end of the day, we’re very confident of our offerings, we believe that having a broad spectrum and a full continuum of care delivers better services to our clients. It’s not to say that, the odd time somebody won’t try and buy business and get a logo up or something like that. We’ve always faced that in history. But at the end of the day, we see many of those clients end up coming back to us to make sure that they get the right level of quality of service to their employees.

Scott Fletcher

Okay. Thanks for that. And then maybe sort of a related follow-up to the last comment you had there. You mentioned taking price in your comments. Can you give us some more detail on that pilot project you mentioned and how it’s getting rolled out more broadly?

Stephen Liptrap

Yeah. No problem. I will start and Grier might have a couple of comments. As we mentioned, as we’re kind of moving into from Q2 to Q3 last year, we saw a significant increased demand for our mental health services, which obviously had an impact in margins, because our revenues are per employee per month so essentially flat. And as we provide more services or help more people, our costs go up. So that gives us an ability to go back to our clients and have a conversation about us helping more of their people.

Rather than just going out with an across the Board increase or something, we wanted to take a very thoughtful and deliberate approach. So we actually brought in some outside help on this, we did a full analysis of our total book of business, we compared average rates to utilization, we then launched a pilot, which we are just coming out of now and we picked up some learnings from that pilot around messaging, what is most important to clients best ways to implement and we’re moving that from pilot phase into the broader book of business and that’ll occur over the next couple of quarters.

Grier Colter

Yeah. Maybe, I mean, I’ll just say a couple things, Stephen said most of it, but kind of three ways that we get our pricing in this -- in -- primarily in the IHS business. These are clauses we haven’t contract to get inflation, but you need them to experience long periods of input, like, you can’t just experience one month of inflation and adjust the contract. So we are seeing inflation, we’ll get it but you do need to kind of see an appropriate period for you to make that adjustment. But we’ll get these things.

Second thing is as contracts rollover and in this HIS business, it’s between two years and three years probably average contract and we’ll see these rollover and obviously have these conversations with our clients about the cost environment and betting that in contracts.

And that I guess the -- this pricing initiative, as Stephen said, it’s not something where we’re just going out and applying a blanket type approach. We’re literally going customer by customer looking at the margins, how large they are, historic conversations. So it’s pretty good to that. And as you said, we’ve done pilots and we’ll apply that as we kind of go through the year. So we’re -- our view is to do this, right and not just try to accelerate it by a couple months, but to do it right and that’s what we’re doing.

So I think we’ll see the impact of this realistically, a little bit in Q2, but more it’ll be really kind of Q3, Q4, before we see anything really have that. At the end of the day, we actually in Q4 saw a really good growth, I think, in the business. We would expect, overall, so forget getting enticed us, but on an aggregate basis for the company, we would expect us to grow kind of mid-single digits 5%, 6%.

And if you look at the two things that impacted that to kind of take us from 5% to 3.5%, the way I would look at it is two main things. The first is that the RFS business did not perform on expectation that was about 100 basis points if you look at the impact that that have with our expectation and the second is the ICBT line [Audio Gap] The business is actually performing very close to where we expect, and certainly, did so in Q4.

Scott Fletcher

Okay. Thanks. I’ll pass along.

Stephen Liptrap

Thanks, Scott.

Operator

Thank you. Thank you. Our next question is from Graham Ryding with TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Graham Ryding

I’m not sure if it was me or not. But I missed your comment on the ICBT please. Would you mind repeating that? I couldn’t hear you on that piece of your answer.

Stephen Liptrap

Yeah. Thanks, Graham. This is Stephen here. Let me start and then Grier might have a couple comments as well. I think a couple things on ICBT. As you know, this is very small. But it’s been growing very quickly for us. And a year ago, we provided a tremendous amount of support with everything that people were going through and this year was a little bit less than as you know, those contracts on a per case basis. So that would be the first.

The second thing is Manitoba had put in place ICBT on an emergency funding basis and that emergency funding ended, which we were expecting as well. What I would say is three things as we look at that -- at this business going forward. The first is we have some significant Canadian RFPs in front of us. Second, we have a very strong pipeline in the U.S., again, as government is going to be slow, but they are significant and very large. And the third, as we pull these business together, which is one of the reasons that we really wanted to do it was we can really integrate and provide that full continuum of care and we’re going to re-ICBT into the broader mental health solution, so that we’re able to provide that full continuum of care, and frankly, also has a positive impact on cost as well.

Grier Colter

And Graham, sorry, it sounds like I might have cut out there for a little bit. So what I was saying at the end was in Q4, like, over the longer run, we kind of expect us to be in the 5% to 6% for all the businesses combined. Obviously, we’re in the 3.5% zone Q4.

And what I was saying is, the delta on that really is made up of two things in my mind. The first is the underperformance of the RFS business relative to what we would have expected which was close to 100 basis points of that delta. And then, ICBT performing lower than our expectation was represented around 50 basis points.

So if you -- if those businesses had performed relative -- had performed close to our expectation, we would have been in the 5% zone, which would have been closer to how we expected the business to perform. That was the comment I made. I’m sorry that I cut out there.

Graham Ryding

That’s fine. Okay. So, taking the sort of the color that you provided around new mandates that you’ve brought on offsetting some larger mandates that you’ve lost, when you think about that and your pipeline, what’s your near-term expectation for organic growth, like, are you still thinking you can hit the 5% to 6% range or is it going to be lower over the near-term here?

Stephen Liptrap

Yeah. Graham, it’s Stephen here. And again, I think, quarters can be up and down, as you know, and they’ve been far harder to predict with the pandemic and lockdowns and we have some businesses, every time there’s a lockdown that slowdown and then you open and those businesses come back again.

So it’s been harder to predict on a quarter-over-quarter business, but I’m very confident that over regular periods of time call it years, we’re going to be into our normal range of mid-to-higher single-digit growth.

There’s nothing in our plans or strat -- plan or anything that would lead me to feel differently. So, in fact, we’re very positive going forward. But again, my only caution is, quarters will be a little bit up and will be a little bit down. As a result of it’ll be easier when we get out of this pandemic fully for sure.

Graham Ryding

Sure. That’s fair. Understood. Jumping just to your margins and the labor mix piece, that you are working hard to adjust by hiring more full time staffs, so maybe an update on where you’re out with that process and are you still targeting to complete that by Q2 of 2022?

Grier Colter

Graham, so as you’ll recall and just to kind of give the rest of the group some of the background. We kind of our old kind of legacy mix was that our salary providers would represent kind of 50% of how we would deliver cases and our preferred provider group 35% and on the affiliates we used around 50%.

And what happened was, when we saw the preferred provider, which was very is continues to be a very efficient and effective group. We saw the increase in demand kind of reduce our ability to get access and so that kind of almost overnight in Q2 from 35 to down to 20 and we immediately increased our affiliate to compensate for that 130% and that’s what’s caused the cost pressure.

As you’ll recall, in Q2, our salary providers were 46%. We increase that to 54% in Q3, in Q4, that’s 56%. So we made some headway, not as much headway as we made in Q2, and as we said, I think, there will be quarters where we’ll make more progress and somewhere we’ll make less, but ultimately, our target is to get the new mix, assuming that preferred provider availability is going to keep us up 20% of the mix, then we’re going to resell that 15% gap to get the affiliates back down to 15% and then a salary would make up the other 65%. So we’ve got a little ways to go. I would say that, are we still targeting to have that done by Q2, absolutely. We do have a ways to go. But that’s the update.

Stephen Liptrap

And we did make progress over the last quarter adding another couple percent to that number. So it’s going in the right direction, for sure.

Graham Ryding

Okay. Okay. That’s helpful. And then one last, if I could just on your outlook for CapEx in 2022, and in particular, spending on technology, what are you thinking, are you in a phase and sort of maintenance spending or are there specific initiatives that you want to invest in, and if so, then what’s the end goal with those investments?

Grier Colter

Yeah. Maybe I’ll start and Stephen can jump in. But I’d say, firstly, I look at kind of projects that we working on last year and I think of Workday. So Workday went live in November. And there’s always some small kind of rats and mice things as I would say that need to get fixed. But the system is live and running and all as an order. So that was a huge initiative that is now substantially complete.

Second is, our office build that we did and we’re sitting in our new office right now and we’ve moved in, so that work is done and behind us. And then, of course, we’ve spent some money to integrate HIS and HPS businesses.

So, as we look into 2022, there’s -- whether it’s CapEx or some of these OpEx items that were kind of one-time or unusual, there is certainly more cash flow. It’s a question now of whether we go back to a maintenance CapEx or whether we advance our product roadmap.

So that’s really what we’re going through right now. I think there’ll be more to common in future quarters on that. But that’s really what we’re discussing right now is whether we advance the product roadmap and use some of the excess cash flow that’s come from these initiatives winding down and so, yeah, as I said, we’re back on that.

Graham Ryding

Okay. That’s it for me. Thank you.

Stephen Liptrap

Thanks, Graham.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Etienne Ricard with BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Etienne Ricard

Thank you and good morning. In well-being…

Stephen Liptrap

Good morning, Etienne.

Etienne Ricard

In well-being, we have previously discussed about LifeWorks ability to offer both the in-person and digital resources. Do you have a sense as to what percentage of employees prefer in-person counseling solutions and how would that compare to pre-pandemic levels?

Stephen Liptrap

Yeah. Great question, Etienne. And you recall, we -- when we came out of one of the lockdowns previously, we saw a 30% increase in cases we’re delivering and I always call that the pent-up demand of people that wanted in-person support and we’re not able to get it through the pandemic because of lockdown. So we did see that bulge hit and kind of move through.

The easiest way to think about it is, pre-pandemic we would have been somewhere around 60%, 65% in-person, depending on the year and depending on the issues. We just did a study, which we released, which would say that, 35% of people for the foreseeable future will want in-person services, another 15% to 20% will want to blend.

So you think, again, about in-person, and I’m at home and I’m in a relationship where I’m being abused, the last thing I want to do is get on the phone, get on a zoom or get on our proprietary video chat system and have a conversation that I may be overheard. And again, a number of people just prefer that relationship with in-person.

The next step that we talked about and we did a study on was really around people that want to meet that counselor or establish the bond to start with and then maybe have future calls on the phone or on video, whatever it is, and don’t forget, we’ve been delivering digitally for over 20 years.

And then maybe they have a fallback and they want to get in front of a counselor again. But I think for the foreseeable future, it’s probably going to be somewhere around that 50% number. It’s hard to imagine it won’t. But frankly, it doesn’t really matter to us. As I said, we’ve been delivering digitally for over 20 years. We have a state-of-the-art solution there and we have in-person, and at the end of the day, it’s really about what’s the right solution and what’s the right care to provide the person coming in for support.

Etienne Ricard

Understood. You also announced last month some enhancements to your telemedicine offering. Could you share some details as it relates to the new features and how should we think about the incremental revenue and cost impact of that initiative?

Stephen Liptrap

Yeah. So we continue to look at all of the services that are attached to our well-being solution. So, generally, our strategy is, we have a well-being solution that is out there, that people are going on, they’re using every day, every week, every month. And when they’re on that, because they’re getting a personalized news feed about things that they care about or they’re on there to recognize a colleague or they’re on there to watch a video around, maybe dealing with kids at home or educating kids or whatever the case might be, they’re going to our platform every single day.

And we look month-after-month on our roadmap, what are the other things that we want to put on that platform and we’re informed on that by industry trends, we are informed in that from our client groups, client councils and what people are looking for and what people are asking for as well and we will continue to add services to that platform, if that makes sense for clients to do it.

Telemedicine was one of those, particularly at the beginning of the pandemic. We added it very quickly to meet the needs of our clients. And what we’ve been doing over the last year is continue to integrate it more, has it feel more like a totally seamless experience for anyone that’s going on using it, just make it easier and continue to increase the speed and make sure that we have one of the very best telemedicine solutions in the market.

So that’s what Grier talks about, capital to make sure that we continue to lead other organizations. We spend $150 million on technology every year. We have a significant capital outlay and that really is about creating phenomenal experiences for clients and their employees.

Going forward, telemedicine is a very small piece of what we do. But it is an add-on. We see wins on a regular basis from that business. But it’s pretty immaterial to the overall growth of the organization.

Etienne Ricard

Okay. And on margins, in Q4, year-over-year increase to salary costs was broadly comparable to revenue growth and if you compare that to the prior two quarters, that’s quite an improvement. So, looking into 2022, should we expect salary costs to increase more in line with revenue growth?

Grier Colter

Yeah. So, Etienne, there’s no doubt that, we saw this line item increase a lot faster than, certainly, what we expected and the business can’t tolerate that over the longer run. The pressure as we’ve talked about a reasonable length because this mix of how we deliver and that’s really what’s driving the majority.

But certainly we’re seeing inflation similar to other businesses, but our expectation is that, the topline growth needs to be something well in excess of that line item, particularly when you look at the quantum of expense that we have that comes from people, it’s a significant line item, and obviously, it needs to be last. So for sure, that is what we expect is that the growth in the topline would be higher than the growth in the people line.

Etienne Ricard

Thank you very much.

Grier Colter

Yeah.

Stephen Liptrap

Thanks, Etienne.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question is from Jaeme Gloyn with National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Jaeme Gloyn

Yeah. Good morning.

Stephen Liptrap

Good morning, Jaeme.

Jaeme Gloyn

Just want to -- I will follow up on that last question to start and I wanted to just dig into the salary components. So, in Q4, can you break out some of the moving parts around compensation and variable compensation, for example, was variable comp, perhaps, lower this year than maybe expected or in other years that could have helped that number in Q4 or walk me through some of the moving parts around variable comp and how we should think about that in 2022 off of this year?

Grier Colter

Yeah. So, I’m not going to go into all the granular details of the comp, Jaeme, but I think directionally, yeah, there would have been -- on the variable side, it would have been slightly lower, but it’s relatively immaterial.

I think, what you’re seeing here is that, the margin in the IHS business was better in Q4. And we made some progress on the mix how we deliver the cases and the pressure on the number of cases was off a touch as well.

So I think last about the mix, certainly, yeah, the performance of the business in some respects wasn’t where we had expected. So, yeah, the variable would have been off a touched. But, again, it’s not a key driver.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. Good to know. And following up on another question around the CapEx, so not ready to provide some guidance today around the specific numbers, but if I’m thinking about the last couple of years running in the mid-to-high 70s range, should we expect the material step back to like maybe 2018, 2019 levels or is it more likely that we’re going to still run fairly close to where we are today, maybe not higher, but not a material step back? Is that a fair rough characterization?

Grier Colter

Yeah. Let me say like this. Jaeme, I think, the -- certainly the -- where CapEx has been running the last two years. If we just go back to kind of a base run rate CapEx, given that these kind of one-time projects have come off, then it will go back into the 55 to 60 type range.

I think what I was alluding to, when Graham asked, the question is, we’ve got some excess cash flow here and we have a decision to make, and obviously, we can go through the various capital allocation alternatives, look at that and acquisitions, share repurchase, these other things that any other company would look at. I think that we have some opportunities to advance the product pipeline.

So that’s what we’ll be back on and I think, that’s -- I think we look at that as a very good alternative in terms of where we put our excess capital. So that’s kind of the discussion we’re going through right now.

What would that number be, would it be all of that access. So if you look at where we were before, and if I said, we could bring it down to 55 or 60 and we were running last year at 75. Is it taking that back up to 75? I don’t know that I’m necessarily saying that. But we’ll be back on kind of what that advancement would look like. But I don’t think necessarily is to use us all, I mean, we may even want to advance it a little bit from that.

So, as I said, we’ll be back to provide more color on what we do, but there is this excess cash flow, which we had said there would be, these initiatives kind of came to a close and we just are going through the various alternatives of just making sure that we use the capital in the wisest way.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. So I’m

Grier Colter

Sorry it was big, I think, but that’s kind of where we’re at.

Jaeme Gloyn

No. That’s clear from the 55, 60 plus organic growth initiatives perspective like that helps frame it. In terms of those one-time items, ERP implementation, restructuring. I believe the previous guidance was that we’d be done ERP in 2021. So I just want to confirm, like, is that the case, should we see -- should we not expect any adjusting items in 2022 from the best of your visibility today?

Grier Colter

Yeah. I think that’s fair. I mean, we’re -- we -- so Workday, as I said is, it’s in, it’s live, it’s running, but there’s always going to be a few small costs, if I look at what first quarter will be, might be a million or two or something like this? No, the question would be like, is it worth putting an adjusted line item, which, Stephen and myself and the rest of the team and the Board will have to have a discussion about whether that’s what we do. It might be small enough to say, whatever and not have an adjusted line item. But it’s very small.

On the office, there’s zero. So that’s completely done. And then this combination of IHS and HPS is done all those costs were in Q4. So, yeah, I think, that would be our expectation and I think there’s -- unless there is a transaction or something that, like, you say, we can’t foresee at this point and that’s kind of our view, because that we anticipate Q1 to be clean, say, for transactions and that kind of thing.

Jaeme Gloyn

Yeah. Great. Good to hear. The contingency reserves in Q4 around normal course, legal matters, called out in the MD&A, as if they were, I guess, higher this year than in 2020. Do you -- can you maybe offer up some color as to why that is? Is that somewhat temporary or are there some more permanent factors driving that, just a little more details around contingency legal reserves?

Grier Colter

Yeah. I mean, it’s -- from time-to-time we have matters with our clients and this will be one of those. Now we provided for it. We’ve probably been now maybe arguably a little bit conservative, but that’s really what’s driving. I’m obviously going to get into details. But, yeah, these things kind of come up from time-to-time and that’s what that is.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. Okay. Okay. Got it. And then the last one for me, just -- and I apologize if I missed this, around the client departures that have been announced from Scotia and Sun Life, did you quantify or can you quantify revenue and margin impact from those client departures? And then, in terms of forward looking commentary, are there any other large clients such as those that would be in an RFP process today that might be at risk, I guess, let’s say, if you could walk us on that?

Stephen Liptrap

Yeah. Jaeme, it’s Stephen. As I mentioned before, we will, yeah, we’re in a competitive business. We have clients who RFP stuff. We have, over the years, we always have competitors, who, frankly, will try and buy some business so that they can get a logo. We have seen over the year, many, many of those come back to us, because at the end of the day, they need to provide the very best quality care that they can for their people and that really makes a difference and we invest in doing that.

I would say nothing abnormal. So when we take a look at our retention rate, which as you would know, has always been 95% to 98%. We are easily in that range. So there’s nothing that has happened, which takes us outside of that range.

I think the only thing different here is normally we’ll have a bunch of wings, and again, we’ll talk about them on quarterly calls, we are not giving press release on them when they happen and we’ll have the odd loss here and there. But we’ve just never had competitors in the past press release losses. So I don’t think they’re overly different. I think it’s just maybe a different process happening within the marketplace. But everything from a pipeline, a growth, and a retention is in line with what we have seen historically.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. Great. Thank you. That’s it for me.

Stephen Liptrap

Thanks, Jaeme.

Operator

Thank you. We have a follow up question from Graham Ryding with TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Graham Ryding

Hi. Just wanted to follow up on the seasonality of your margins, I think, historically, they’ve been stronger in the first half of the year and then lower in the second half. Is that still something that you would expect in your business and just trying to connect that back to sort of the improvements and the initiatives that you’ve got that sound like are going to be more back end weighted in terms of margin improvement?

Grier Colter

Yeah. I think all of the things equal. Yeah, you’re right, Graham. Certainly there’s a ton of seasonality. There’s other stuff obviously going on that’s probably more impactful. Like just as we look at operational improvements and as we get out pricing a little bit, I think, those are probably larger. But if you took those out, the traditional seasonality still applies for sure.

Graham Ryding

Understood. Okay. That’s it for me. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions registered at this time. I would like to turn the meeting back over to Mr. Liptrap.

Stephen Liptrap

Thank you, Valerie. In summary, we had a solid year in 2021. Not fully where we want to be, but trending in the right direction as we make investments in high potential areas, in line with our strategic plan, and our commitment to driving profitable long-term growth.

I’d like to end by expressing my thanks to everyone on the call. We continue to appreciate your interest in our company and we look forward to other opportunities in the future, including these calls to keep you up-to-date on what we’re doing to drive our growth and success as a business. Thank you.

