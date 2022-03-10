Hannover Rück's (HVRRF) CEO Jean-Jacques Henchoz on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hannover Rück SE (OTCPK:HVRRF) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call March 10, 2022 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jean-Jacques Henchoz – Chief Executive Officer

Clemens Jungsthöfel – Chief Financial Officer

Sven Althoff – Member-Executive Board

Klaus Miller – Member-Executive Board

Conference Call Participants

Kamran Hossain – JPMorgan

Iain Pearce – Credit Suisse

William Hardcastle – UBS

Andrew Ritchie – Autonomous

Vinit Malhotra – Mediobanca

Thomas Fossard – HSBC

Vikram Gandhi – Societe Generale

Jean-Jacques Henchoz

Well, thank you very much and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our conference call, we're presenting our results for the financial year 2021. And we will comment on the outlook for 2022.

Before that, I'd like to express our deepest sympathy to the people of Ukraine. We're looking at the situation there in shock and with great concern, this war of aggression on a democratic country in Europe shakes all the foundations of peaceful coexistence and our values of freedom, democracy, and human rights. As reinsurers, we work to protect life and property as does the entire insurance industry. And I would therefore like to take this opportunity to express our hope that diplomacy will prevail and that the war in Ukraine will end soon.

Let me and I'll come to our results. After my overview of fiscal year 2021, Clemens will explain our financial figures in detail. I'll then comment on the outlook as usual for the year and for the Q&A, I'm additionally joined by my board colleague, Klaus Miller on the life side and Sven Althoff for P&C.

2021, as we know was a very challenging year for the reinsurance industry and Hannover Re has again, proved its resilience and strong earnings power. Despite significant COVID-19 related losses in life and health, and an elevated level of large losses affecting the P&C markets, Hannover Re delivered group net income of €1.23 billion, which is in the upper range of our guidance. The return on equity is back to double-digits and well above our minimum targets. And the growth in earnings was stronger than the increase in the top line.

Gross premium increased by 12.8%, adjusted for currency effect, providing a strong basis for successful 2022 financial year. The capitalization of the group continues to be excellent, reflected in our solvency ratio of 243% at year-end 2021. This means that we're not only in a position to follow our dividend strategy for the ordinary dividend, but we are also able to pay an additional special dividend.

The total dividend proposal of €5.75 per share is 28% above the division we paid for 2020. In P&C reinsurance, the premium growth was particularly strong at 16.3%, large losses exceeded the budget by €150 million predominantly driven by loss events in the third quarter. On the positive side, the reserving strength is maintained on an absolute level. The reserve buffer should have increased in 2021 based on initial indications.

Finally, the 2020 net estimates for COVID-19 related losses in P&C remains stable in the course of 2021. As reported in previous quarters, the ongoing global pandemic continues to have a significant impact in life and health reinsurance within our portfolio, the main markets affected by COVID-related excess mortality are the U.S. and South Africa. All-in-all, these losses amounted to €582 million, most notably the losses connected to the Omicron wave in the second half of the year, where not part of our initial expectation for the full year. As already closed in Q1, the restructuring within our U.S. mortality portfolio led to a positive one-off effect of €132 million.

Additionally, we recorded a positive effect of €122 million from reserve releases in longevity in Q3, as you already know, but also in Q4, partly mitigating the COVID-19 impact. At 3.2%, the return on investment is significantly ahead of our expectations, mainly driven by favorable ordinary income. One of the drivers for the outperformance is the return on our inflation linked bond portfolio, in light of increased uncertainty around the inflation development going forward. We have used a part of the uplift on the investment side to further strengthen our reserving for the P&C business.

Reflecting the favorable performance in 2021, we will as mentioned proposed an ordinary dividend of €4.5 per share in line with last year, plus a special dividend of €1.25. The total dividend of €5.75, results in a payout ratio of 56%, well in line with previous years. This proposal meets our desire to both pay an attractive return to our shareholders as well as to reinvest part of our earnings in future profitable growth.

The operating cash flow in 2021 reached a record high of almost €5 billion, mainly driven by attractive insurance growth, as well as very favorable results on the investment side. As you can see, this is the main driver for the strong growth in assets under management. On top of this, as you know, the issuance of €750 million in hybrid capital in March, and the stronger U.S. dollar had a positive impact.

Looking at the development over the last five years, it becomes quite evident that the positive cash flow and corresponding asset growth enabled us not only to stabilize, but also to grow our ordinary investment income in a low yield environment. On Slide 6, shareholders equity increased by 8.1%. And the policyholders' surplus grew by 11.8%, including the additional hybrid capital. On a five-year basis, the policyholders' surplus has grown by 46%, which is particularly pleasing given the challenges facing the reinsurance industry over the past five years.

On the right hand side, you can see that our strong profitability is the main reason for the increase in shareholders equity, additionally market movements at a small net positive impact on the OCI. Given the continuous growth in the equity, it is quite pleasing that the ROE returned to double-digit levels in 2021, even more important to us is the long-term outperformance of our targets. On the right hand side, you can see that our ROE clearly exceeds the target levels for all observation periods.

Secondly, you will note that spread over our minimum target is rather stable when comparing the 10 and the 15 year period. The five year average is affected in particular by the extraordinary hurricane season in 2017 with COVID-19 clearly impacting 2020 as well as 2021. Nevertheless, we’re still comfortably above our target level.

The next slide provides an overview in comparison to our peers. Hannover Re maintained its number one position on a five-year average. And our high profitability, low volatility profile is confirmed by the fact that we are in the top three for each individual year. The average return on equity at the bottom of the slide can be seen as a reflection of the overall state of the reinsurance market’s profitability. On the one hand, the five year average of 6.4% can’t be seen as satisfactory for investors in terms of returns above the cost of capital. On the other hand, Hannover Re’s outperformance of 4.7 percent points compared to the average, highlights our ability to consistently provide attractive returns for our shareholders.

On that note, I’d like to hand over to Clemens, who will explain the figures in further detail.

Clemens Jungsthöfel

Yes. Thank you, Jean-Jacques and good afternoon everyone. We start with our P&C business group as usual. We continue to see very favorable growth opportunities in 2021 and successfully expanded both our traditional and our structured reinsurance book. Gross premium growth amounted to 16.3% adjusted for currency effects. Net premium growth was even slightly higher at 18.4%. The growth is highly diversified with particularly strong momentum in North America in Germany and in Southeast Asia.

On top of this, we successfully expanded our structured reinsurance book beyond now at roughly €4.5 billion mark. And we also increased the volume of our structured reinsurance book at a stronger pace than the average P&C growth. As Jean-Jacques mentioned, the net impact from large losses was significant at €1.5 billion. This means that we exceeded our budget of €1.1 billion by €150 million. The runoff result for the full year 2021 amounted to €848 million. At the same time, we have continued our conservative reserving approach for our growing new business. In particular, we have not lowered our initial loss ratio picks to the extent that we could have given the reinsurance rate increases achieved.

Furthermore as Jean-Jacques mentioned, we have used a part of the extraordinary returns from our inflation-linked bond portfolio and reinvested it if you like into the reserves in some of our long tail line. I would like to point out that we have not done this based on actual trends visible in our portfolio as of today, but rather the precautionary measure in light of increased uncertainty regarding the development of inflation rates.

As you know, there are as usual a lot of moving parts in the assessments of the confidence level of our reserves at this stage. However, based on first indications, I would expect that we have added at least another €100 million to our reserves buffers in 2021. Adjusting the reported combined ratio of 97.7% for the higher than expected large loss impact and for the increase in the reserve buffer, the underlying technical profitability is fully in line with our target of 96%.

Net investment income in P&C based on a very strong ordinary income, other income expense includes negative currency effect of minus €80 million. Just to remind you, in the previous year, we had roughly twice this amount as a positive contribution. And as I mentioned in earlier calls, this is purely an accounting – an IFRS and accounting effect, it’s not an economic effect, but you should consider this when we look at the overall result on the P&C side. All together the EBIT increased by 84% to €1.5 billion driven by significant improvements in both underwriting and investment results. Finally, the tax ratio, as you can see is at a normal level.

On the next slide, looking at the large loss situation, again, you can see that 2021 is the fifth constitute year now where large losses are above expectations. This is certainly not only the case for Hannover Re, but also for the reinsurance market in general, the €2.7 billion gross loss that you can see here represents the highest number in Hannover Re’s history. However, the significant relief from our retrocession program reduced the loss quite remarkably by almost €1 billion and the remaining difference between growth and net, I should mention that is associated with our ILS business.

Moving on to our large loss list on the next slide. The two largest events unsurprisingly the European flood and Hurricane Ida, looking at the gross numbers, both losses are comparable in both cases and our retrocession worked well with parallel relief from K quota share and our whole account cover. The reason why the net loss is even lower for the European flood is the lower attachment point for non-peak scenarios protected by our whole account.

Apart from these two events the Texas freeze were the large and rather unusual loss early in the year, 2021. On the manmade side, we recorded 14 large losses in total, the biggest being attributable to the social unrest in South Africa. This is included – this amount included in the property losses with an amount of €100 million, again, in the property line. Altogether, the impact from both natural and man-made losses was higher than expected for the year. As mentioned, speaking about large losses in the first month of 2022, a series of winter storms in Europe results in significant losses, a cargo ship cars tank in the Atlantic Ocean and then, of course, currently the ongoing rain with severe flooding in Australia. As of today, I would expect that the impact from these events should still be within the budget for the first quarter. But as we know there is still a couple of weeks to go.

On the next slide you can see the technical profitability of our P&C portfolio by reporting line, which very much reflects the large loss situation I just explained. Combined ratios for EMEA are affected by the European flood and the riots in South Africa while the Americas, includes the losses from Hurricane Ida and the Texas freeze. Additionally, our prudent reserving at year end was primarily associated with U.S. liability business.

By contrast, the APAC region was largely spared and a significant NatCat losses the worldwide market show strong technical profitability overall only in agricultural business combined ratio was above target by some larger loss. In credit and surety, the combined ratio was positively impacted by a moderate levels reserve for COVID-19 related losses. However, this amount has been – I should mention it been reallocated to other lines like liability. Therefore the overall €950 million estimate for COVID-19 related losses remained unchanged.

Let’s move on to life and health. The pleasing business growth is reflected in both the premium and in the value of new business, and really comes from all our reporting categories. The growth is quite diversified by region as well. As Jean-Jacques mentioned earlier, the technical result was heavily impacted by loss of in connection with COVID-19. Main markets affected are the U.S. accounting for roughly 50% of the total €582 million and South Africa with €190 million.

As you know, we have a pandemic retro cover in place, covering excess mortality for a two year period. The underlying structure of the protection is based on swaps, hence it's under IFRS financial derivative and we therefore had to reflect the market value of those swaps in our investment income.

As for year end, this has been done based on a preliminary estimate and still incomplete data. So there's still significant uncertainty around the final numbers, which will be calculated by an independent party during this year. In Q4 2021 evaluation effect of €44 million is included in our investment return. And I think it's fair to say that there is more upside potential than downside risk to this number when we look at 2022.

In longevity, we recorded the positive extraordinary effect of €122 million as explained in the queues record in a November this is connected with updated mortality data. We reflected in our ING portfolio and is not due to any assumption changes for the future, €99 million were already reported in Q3, you might recall an additional amount of €23 million were recorded in Q4 sort of a spillover from our data updates that we did in Q3.

Finally, the restructuring of parts of the ING portfolio in U.S. mortality led to the positive one off effect in the first quarter affecting various line items in the P&L in total, a positive impact of €132 million. The ordinary investment income was aligned with expectations. The fair value of financial instruments decreased compared to previous year, but was a positive number overall. Looking at the details, the negative impact from the valuation of a derivative embedded in a life and health reinsurance contract in the UK was offset by the positive impact from our pandemic cover.

Additionally, the previous year benefited from positive valuation gains from an equity participation that was included in the 2020 number. Other income and expenses are mainly driven by a further increase in the contribution from our financial solutions business. As you know, a large portion of which is recognized according to deposit accounting. Additionally, a part of the positive one off in Q1 has been booked in other income. Altogether the EBIT of €223 million is satisfactory reflecting the aforementioned positive and negative extraordinary effects.

On the next slide, you can see the benefit of our well diversified book of business in life and health reinsurance. The global pandemic of course affected our result with total losses of €582 million had led to a negative EBIT of €376 million in mortality and mobility. On the other hand, we have our longevity business where any impact from excess mortality would be a positive, even though this is usually not immediately visible in IFRS earning.

Finally, we have our financial solutions business with this as you can see here, really a success factor and for strength of Hannover Rück. The earning contribution in recent years has been consistently strong and growing the solution we offer are usually risk remote when it comes to biometric risk transfer to Hannover Rück and therefore the business was also unaffected by the pandemic and produced an EBIT of €416 million in 2021. All in all this means that the earnings power of the life and health business group was strong enough to absorb the full COVID-19 impact.

When it comes to new business production in 2021, the value of new business as a key non-IFRS metric was € 26 million comfortably ahead of our target of €250 million. Overall the new business written is diversified. Although we're looking at the numbers, the main contributor to the value of new business was our financial solutions business in the U.S. and in China compared to the last three years, the number is smaller. One of the drivers is our longevity business, where we have been particularly successful with larger block transactions in the last two years. These add a lot of value of new business with actual earnings distributed over long contract duration.

On the next slide, our investments, I think it's a fair assessment that the development of our investment was very satisfactory in 2021. The ordinary investment income is particularly strong. The main drivers are the excellent returns from our alternative investments. The overall asset growth are certainly fueled by a very strong positive operating cash flow in 2021 and by a positive contribution as mentioned earlier of our inflation linked bonds.

Just to remind the menu, you are aware of that. We are buying these inflation linked bonds to protect our P&C results, our P&C reserves against inflation and as mentioned earlier while commenting on the P&C results, you should read those strong contributions in 2021 together with the combined ratio in P&C.

Quick glance on the realized gains, you can see they decreased compared to last year. Now mainly the result of the regular portfolio management around €50 million of that number are linked to the partial disposal of listed equities in the first quarter. Impairments and depreciation decreased compared to the previous year where we had recorded some impairments in the all the time market environment and all this means that this year's number is more or less at expected low levels to a large extent comprising regular depreciation on real estate.

So the overall return on investment was 3.2% and therefore significantly above our initial full year expectation of 2.4%. Unrealized gains decreased by around €700 million, mainly driven by increasing interest rates was affecting the valuation of our fixed income portfolio, on the other hand, valuations for alternative investments like particularly private equity increased significantly, but as you well know under IFRS unlike U.S.-GAAP the increase in the fair value of those equity investments are not reflected in the P&L and are not part of our ROI but are part of our increased OCI. Altogether, I think the overall level of around €3 billion of unrealized gains is still very significant.

Quick glance on the next page from the asset allocation that I think developed in-line with our strategy for 2021. The most notable change is slight increase in corporate bonds where we took advantage of the better risk reward profile compared to government bonds. And just to remind you within the government bonds portfolio, we have expanded our inflation-linked bond portfolio to over €5 billion now at the beginning of Q1, 2021.

On the right hand side, the contribution to ordinary investment income is diversified as usual private equity, as you can see played particularly strong parts this year. And here you can see also the contribution from government bonds increased to 25% compared to 17% in previous years. And this is exactly a reflection of the contribution of our inflation-linked bond portfolio.

On solvency, on the next page, our solvency ratio at the end of 2021 stood at 243%. So well above our threshold of 200% moderately higher than in the previous year. This provides of course plenty of head room to participate in growth opportunities, both in P&C and life and health in the future.

Looking at the developments of our solvency ratio in 2021, a favorable business growth in terms of premium and asset volume led to an increase in required capital of 12%.

This was more than compensated by the 15% growth in own funds. The increase in owned funds was driven by the very positive results and positive economic effects from foreign exchange rates and credit spreads. And then of course we have the issuance of the hybrid bonds, as you know, in the first quarter 2021.

The full detail on the solvency balance sheet and the detailed movement analysis will be disclosed in our SFCR on the 4th of April.

To conclude my remarks, 2021 financial year was certainly another challenging one most notably though, the fact that we absorbed the COVID-19 impact of almost 600 million in life and health. And we further strengthened our balance sheet and still comfortably achieved our guidance for the group net income I think confirmed a very strong underlying performance.

And on that note, I’ll hand back to you Jean-Jacques for closing comments on the outlook.

Jean-Jacques Henchoz

Thank you, Clemens. Before coming to the outlook, let’s have a brief look at our target matrix. Most importantly, the two group targets have been comfortably achieved. And the return on equity is well above our minimum target. The underwriting results in both P&C and life and health are impacted by extraordinary losses as mentioned earlier, a big growth targets in P&C and life and health are somewhat distorted by COVID claims in 2021, but also in 2020. But these targets should rather be seen in the context of the strategic cycle.

More importantly, growth is clearly ahead of the strategic targets, providing a strong basis for successful business development in 2022.

The next slide is unchanged from the one we showed at our renewals, a presentation a month ago in P&C. We see continued favorable opportunities to grow our business in almost all lines and regions, traditional business, but also a structured business. But more importantly, all lines are expected to earn at or above the cost of capital level. Therefore, the overall picture is quite satisfactory from our point of view.

Now in life and health, the outlook remains very positive for financial solutions and in longevity. We also see further opportunities to expand our portfolio at a level of profitability above our cost of capital.

In morbidity, the outlook for the profitability includes potential second order impacts from COVID-19, for example due to delays in medical treatment during the pandemic. Mortality will see further impacts from COVID-19 death in particular in the first quarter, and most likely on the lower levels in the second quarter due to the trends we’ve seen in the U.S.

This brings us to the guidance for 2022, which is unchanged since we first published it back in November of last year in P&C. The January renewals have fully supported our positive expectation of further profitable growth in 2022.

As I just explained, we anticipate further impacts from the pandemic in life and health. Overall, there is still uncertainty around the impact of excess mortality on the one hand and the final payout of our mortality rate of cover on the other hand.

The fact that our group net income guidance of €1.4 billion to €1.5 billion remains unchanged is clearly supported by the expected favorable impact from our inflation linked bond portfolio in the first half of the year. And rate increases achieved in our January renewals still we have also kept the targets like the ROI, unchanged for now as its early in the year, and the geopolitical and macroeconomic environment remains uncertain.

At this point, let me make a few comments on the impact of the war in Ukraine. It is too early to fully assess the potential impact in detail today, even though the group exposure in terms of premium and the assets in the affected region is not material. There are a number of uncertainties around the impact of sanctions and restrictions of international payments, as well as the postwar order to be expected. This all might have an impact on insurance coverage in one way or the other.

The underwriting of new risks or the renewal of contracts with customers in Russia is currently on hold. The same is true for Belarus, although we don’t have any business in that country.

Finally, our dividend policy remains the same as for this year. The ordinary dividend announced in March 2022 will be the floor for the ordinary dividend with potentially special dividend on top. Altogether, our guidance reflects the continued positive development of Hannover Re.

With this, I would like to conclude my remarks and we would be happy to answer your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Kamran Hossain – JPMorgan

Kamran Hossain

Hi, afternoon everyone. Two questions for me. The first one is just on the ordinary dividend. I mean, I guess, you achieved your target this year. Solvency is very strong, you did grow, but in theory, you should have plenty of surplus capital. Are there any constraints that we should worry about kind of from externally, maybe a kind of brief comment around S&P surplus? That would be helpful.

And the second question, I guess, on the guidance for 2022, you’ve talked about inflation-linked bonds having a positive impact in the first half. In terms of the life retrocession benefit in 2022, [ph] could you maybe kind of clarify exactly how much you think that will be and maybe kind of what percentage above the 110% mortality you think, things are kind of running out at this point? Thank you.

Jean-Jacques Henchoz

Well, thank you Kamran. On the dividend, we tried to look at different criteria to set it. And I think, we stated last year that we wanted to have the ordinary, at least at the level of the prior year that’s what we did. And then we had a balanced between having a very strong capitalization performance, but also the growth outlook which is favorable. We see some flight to quality. We see some transactional opportunities. So we ended up without consideration. We don’t have – the decision was not driven by any concern on the S&P capitalization. We’re in good shape now, thanks to the growth in the earnings, but also thanks to the hybrid capital, which we issued earlier in 2021.

So this was not really driving it. It was a consideration between in the performance, capitalization and growth outlook. That would be on dividend. Maybe I will hand over to Clemens on the question or maybe the pandemic cover…

Clemens Jungsthöfel

Yes, I can start...

Jean-Jacques Henchoz

Maybe you can start as I mentioned and then we will go into the pandemic cover with Klaus.

Clemens Jungsthöfel

Yes, Kamran. On the inflation-linked bonds as mentioned, they have been a large contributor in 2021. We do expect particularly now with the outlook contribution from those in 2022. The mechanics are of course that [indiscernible] that significant increase in inflation expectation has been part of our 2021 earnings. However, there will be an amortization effect each 2022. So if I don’t have an exact number, but I would assume at least, let’s say a high double digit, probably a low triple digit million number also for 2022 on the inflation-linked bonds.

I probably start with the pandemic cover, Klaus, and then just to probably give a complete picture of our expectation and planning for 2022 to complete that picture a bit. So on the extreme mortality cover that as mentioned earlier, we have done evaluation on preliminary basis on preliminary data. We would assume that the final calculation will be in the second half of the year. So it’s all still preliminary. And I don’t know if Klaus is able to provide an exact trigger number as of now, but we’ve done a rough calculation. I would assume that we could expect probably a mid to high double digit million number from those, but still really, really up in the air. But that could be the outcome in 2022 at the same time and that’s why I’m mentioning it Kamran at the same time.

We have also increased the expectation on COVID claims. Klaus can comment but when we released our guidance in November, we had particularly stated that we are not expecting or not have included significant COVID claims. And as we all know with the Omicron variant that expectation has developed over time. We see claims in the first month of the years coming in particularly in the U.S., therefore, we have also increased that expectation.

And overall that picture, on inflation-linked bonds on increased COVID claims expectations offset by the extreme mortality cover. That’s actually the reason why we have left our guidance untouched as of now.

Klaus Miller

Maybe two additional comments here. The total capacity we have between 110% and 120% is U.S. $255 million. And of this we have estimated it’s the best estimate at year end 112%. So two times U.S $25.5 million that is U.S. $51 million have been accounted for in 2021. Whatever happened since the end of year when we had our best estimate today points to the direction of Clemens just mentioned that there will be a higher claim probably.

The issue here is that this is a population based cover index cover, and this is not clients who send their claims report to us and usually want to do that as fast as possible. These are civil servants from the federal bureau of statistics, and they send the population data as soon as they have collected it all. And this will definitely take the larger part of this year.

To make things even a little bit more complicated, we had a census in all these three countries in Australia, in the UK and in the U.S. So that not only the claims data changes but also the population data changes. But we expect a payout in the region Clemens mentioned. But just to confirm that this is for the year 2021, this does not take into account any claims from 2022. These would still be covered in the next measurement period from 2021 to 2022. And we have even placed 81 million of coverage in 2021. So if things get really, really bad, what we currently can’t see and do not expect, then you would have further cover for the measurement period, including 2022.

Kamran Hossain

I really appreciate all the details. Thanks very much.

Iain Pearce – Credit Suisse

Iain Pearce

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. The first one was just on the guidance around the Q1 losses expected to be within budget. Could you just give a bit more color about why you feel confident in that statement, given everything that’s going on with Russia and sort of the attempts to identify potential claims exposure, or is that statement saying in the current state, as things are, you’re not expecting any material claims burden from Russia, Ukraine. And the second one was just a bit of guidance, please, if you could, on the potential headwinds to premium growth from the lower sessions from HDI as well? Thank you.

Sven Althoff

Hi, Iain. It’s Sven. Happy to take both the questions. And what we said on the major losses was based on us saying that it’s too early to make an assessment on the Ukraine and Russia. So the losses we started being with the storms in Europe, the flooding in Australia and the [indiscernible] area. This was the some of the losses where we were saying we are currently inside our major loss budget. This is not saying that we have made an assessment on the Ukrainian situation yet, and then therefore it’s not included as part of that statement. It’s simply too early to come up with a robust number in that respect.

On the HDI side, we have reported earlier in the year that our participation behind HDI global specialty is reduced to a lower percentage. This percentage in all likelihoods will be a stable figure for the years to come. So we don’t expect any further headwinds on the top line side coming out of that relationship. So it’s a one off which we will see in 2022, but you will see a stable picture for the years to come.

Jean-Jacques Henchoz

And it will be a growth trajectory of course. So you will see growth within the allocated shares in the future and also the benefit of increasing momentum on price and terms of conditions.

Iain Pearce

Thank you.

William Hardcastle – UBS

William Hardcastle

Afternoon, everyone. Thanks for taking the questions. There is two of them. The first one’s on inflation. I guess the first one is, is there any development on maybe average claim size, propensity of claims settling given the U.S. court systems reopening and is this the inflation you're concerned about and hence the reserve addition or is it more general inflation? And if so, I guess, where will we see this when you publish the reserve triangles? The second one is just on the gross and the net losses that you disclose is really helpful disclosure. So thanks for that.

But the Ida loss increased sort of €250 million quarter-on-quarter, the German floods by over €150 million quarter-on-quarter, is this reflected, I guess, is this your retro or was this the ILS component? And if it's the retro, is this sort of reflected in the pricing that you've paid this year or is there a risk to that going forward? Thank you.

Clemens Jungsthöfel

Let me start with the second question, the movement you have seen on both Ida and Bernd was really on the growth side. The retro protection then helped us to maintain our net numbers in a relatively stable corridor, but it was really the growth site moving out. This actually in area linking it a little bit to your first question of where we are seeing inflation materialize, particularly on the shorter classes, particularly on the typical post natural catastrophe demand search site, given the price of raw materials, the general disruption and supply chains is just making repairing things longer process and a more expensive process.

And of course, very often you also have business disruption components to consider. So, so it's not only the inflation but it's a double effect from supply chain distortions and raw material energy inflation. From a third-party liability point of view, we have not seen anything untowards in our triangles, particularly in the North American context, the sum total behaved very well in accordance with our expectations.

We saw some small deterioration on the auto liability side, but we had a matching better than expected development on the general liability side. So from that point of view, nothing onto what to report, nonetheless felt that taking extra provisions on the inflation side by means of adding to our reserve cost base. Simply coming from our expectation that at some stage the CPI and raw material price hikes, which we have seen over the last 12 months at some stage may turn into wage inflation, which then of course, would be relevant for settling bodily injury claims because very often the basis for settling bodily injury cases is the wage of the plaintiff. And therefore, what we could benefit from the inflation linkers this year, in our mind, there's a time lag. And at the later stage, this will have an influence on casualty claims.

Jean-Jacques Henchoz

And if I may add to Clemens again, we will be reporting our reserve study, I guess in the quarter one results come up with that. And still as mentioned earlier, we believe that we have increased our reserve buffer by at least another €100 million. But again, we will be reporting this in early May.

William Hardcastle

That's really helpful. Thank you. Just as a quick follow up on the gross and the net. I'd seen that was mainly on the gross. It was just checking that, I guess when we come to think about next year and retro pricing, obviously we're a long way out at this stage, but is that had these retrocessionaires been notified of these gross loss step outs when you came to price for this year or not?

Clemens Jungsthöfel

Okay. Sorry. I missed that part of your question. Yes, of course, they were fully informed and they took that into account when we renewed our retrocessions with them, amended structures and amended pricing, as you could imagine, our retro partners felt that prices had to go up, given that loss experience.

William Hardcastle

That's correct. That's really clear. Thanks for really complete answers.

Andrew Ritchie – Autonomous

Andrew Ritchie

Hi there. Sorry to revisit the Russia situation. I wonder, Sven, if you could just not asking for numbers clearly, but just maybe give us the shopping list of specialty classes, where you see the uncertainty that you flagged, and also remind us of any retro protections you have covering those specialty classes. The second question, when I look in the annual report, I can see quite significant increases in net loss scenarios for various nat cat, U.S. windstorm, European windstorm. The level of the increase in those individual scenarios is much less than the level of increase in required nat cat or premium risk capital in the Solvency II model or for that matter in your large loss budget. How do I get comfortable with that?

I mean, you're talking 30%, 50%, 70% increases in some of those scenarios. And I think your overall requirement required capital is for premium, including cat risk is only up about 16%. And just the final question, the amount of dividend you are paying out is about equal to the Hannover Re, the holding company result in German GAAP, is that I think that's a managed number and sort of a happy coincidence or is it not – is there a degree of constraint in German GAAP, which governs the dividend or should I just ignore the German GAAP result? Thanks.

Clemens Jungsthöfel

Andrew, this is Clemens, I probably start with the managed number as you probably – I shouldn't say that as the CFO, but yes, of course. I mean, there are no restrictions on our German GAAP numbers. Yes. And when you know that we have the German strange animal, the equalization reserve, where we have put in another €0.5 billion this year, but in general, that was not a constraint at all. It's really a coincidence that number, but I'm happy to provide any further detail on the German GAAP number, again, very strong German GAAP accounts, loss and gains carry forward.

We had a contribution to our equalization reserve of last year of €700 billion and that's the number I think overall we can manage quite well. And then also the private equity and real estate investments that are on our IFRS group balance sheet sitting straight on the balance sheet, steer it in vehicles in under German GAAP in limited partnerships. And that's also an element where we can steer results quite well. I hope that helps on that end, Andrew.

Andrew Ritchie

Yes.

Sven Althoff

Yes, let me start with your Ukraine specialty market question. And as you know, the traditional reinsurance market or insurance market is excluding things like war and political risk and all these things, but that exposure is then written the specialty market. And so the spectrum on potential exposures is held war coverage on both the aviation and Marine side. We have the spectrum of political risk losses from a point of view of confiscation or contract frustration, and you have physical assets being covered also against war and land in the political violence market.

So mainly those classes that are potentially impacted the trade press loss reporting about aircraft, we put possession aircraft leasing exposure, which is written in the aviation market. So those are the main segments and in each of those, the uncertainty is rather high when it comes to exposures in the region.

How do sanctions prevent or influence the coverage that is provided and very often as they would imagine the exposure in this part of the world is very often not the peak exposure in the reinsurance business we are covering. So the level of information we have at hand from the ordinary course of looking at underwriting information is not very detailed.

So we have to build all that together with the ceding companies. And that's where quite a bit of the uncertainties coming from. Also for many of those coverages, a lot will depend on how the post war regime will look like and to what kind of understanding Russia will come with the rest of the world when it comes to trade sanctions and the like. On the nat cat side, the answer to your question really is the diversification. Yes, we have grown the business substantially and therefore also the nat cat exposure coming with it over the last three to five years. But the capital is of course, very much driven by the peak scenarios here in particular U.S. wind, which we have only grown disproportionately left compared to a lot of the other regions and peril. And the therefore the impact from those smaller peril towards capital consumption is not that meaningful due to effects of diversification.

Andrew Ritchie

Okay. That's useful. Just one follow up, what do you have retro protection on some of those specialty classes, aviation and political risk? I mean, I've seen, there is a difference gross to net on aviation losses historically, but what can you tell us about the retro for those classes?

Clemens Jungsthöfel

We are buying reinsurance and retro on both aviation and marine, both on a risk and also on a war basis but at different levels and with different limits. So in case we should have significant losses coming out of this conflict. Then there would be some retro protection helping us. And as you know, aviation and marine excess of loss is also part of our K quota share. So there may also be recoveries under K particularly on the non-war side.

Andrew Ritchie

Okay. Very helpful. Thanks very much.

Vinit Malhotra

Hi there. Thank you very much. Can you hear me please? Thanks.

Jean-Jacques Henchoz

Yes. I can hear you.

Vinit Malhotra

Thank you very much. Sorry, I had a bit of an interrupted call, but I tried – I’ll ask, if they’ve been asked and please ignore. First thing is, I’m just looking at all these media stories about planes being blocked away in Russia or ship builders not getting paid or other kind of sanction. And you did say that it’s too early to say. But I would say from what you know, how much do you think the war exclusion losses are likely to – I won’t say help out, but help mitigate some of the economic damage into the insurance world/reinsurance world. So any comments on that would be very helpful.

Second thing is that just on what’s happening on the reserves and inflation? I mean, I saw the number €848 million and my first reaction was doesn’t show much of an impact from the inflation charge that we talked about at length in the renewals call a month ago. So will you set number close to €100 million and then could you confirm that please first thing. And could you also say there’s a comment in the annual report that aviation and marine have seen some reserve releases and I can see this 70% combined ratio. Why would it to relieve reserves when this line is facing some risks? I just asked about from Ukraine’s point of view.

And lastly, I would say the inflation and the retrocession changes that have happened. So, we talked renewals that retrocession was much lower by 70% of capacity. How comfortable are we with these kind of short-term inflation shock that we just talked about 10 minutes ago for burned and the retrocession. Thank you.

Jean-Jacques Henchoz

Yes. Let me start up with your first two questions, Vinit. You asked about war exclusions. Here you have to differentiate war exclusions in the general property and casualty business. They tend to be absolute war exclusions, so they will protect that business against what is happening in Ukraine to very significant effect. This kind of war exclusions is on almost all traditional business. So from that point of view, the bulk of the business we are talking about that that obviously is different in the specialty classes where this war exposure is written back. That market very often is using a war exclusion, which is making reference to the five powers being France, the UK, the U.S., Russia and the People’s Republic of China.

That exclusion only becomes effective if two of these five powers are involved with each other, which is not the situation today. So that’s kind of five powers war exclusion used in the specialized war market on the specialty side would only come into play for example, in case NATO should decide to intervene in the Ukraine.

Vinit Malhotra

I’m sorry, that’s for war casualty lines or only for war – that’s only for war coverage or all speciality lines have that kind of only two out five, only the special.

Jean-Jacques Henchoz

The war market is using that kind of exclusion. Aviation and marine for example, is not so different from other general lines of business. I mean, they first exclude war and then write it back in a specialized war market. So in the general, aviation and marine business, you would have those absolute exclusions, but the specialized marine and aviation war markets would then make reference to this five powers war exclusion.

On the reserves, you mentioned marine and aviation reserve releases, which is correct. But those were case reserves. So as we do every year, we of course, reassess our individual case reserve losses – loss by loss by loss. And so in 2021, we could release case reserves in marine, aviation, but also property. This has nothing to do with redundancy levels at Hannover Re because by definition, at least that’s our definition. The case reserves are not part of the redundancy. So when we put up a case reserve, we would always say, this is the best estimate. And but not at to redundancies and therefore when we release them, we are not implicitly releasing any redundancy.

Clemens Jungsthöfel

And Vinit, a brief addition on the overall runoff results – this is Clemens again. So the €848 million that we have reported for 2021 appear higher – substantially higher than 2020. However, in the – in relation to previous years, I think it’s pretty much a normal runoff results that we show. It’s as Sven mentioned, it’s a mixed picture of case reserves for large losses, et cetera, runoff – positive runoff results. But that number will, to some extent include of course, some of the increase and prudency level in our liability lines of business in our long tail lines that we were referring to earlier.

Vinit Malhotra

Thanks.

Operator

Thomas Fossard

Yes. Good afternoon. Couple of questions on my side. First one would be, can you – sorry to come back to the Russia, Ukraine conflict. I don’t think that you mentioned that all trade credits were – I think that you have a pretty strong market share. So, I mean, was it intentional that you didn’t focus too much on trade credit and here you believe that potentially war exclusion could play or maybe bit more granularity on that will be helpful.

The second question, I just wanted to come back to your redundant reserves, because if I were to look at and do some simulation of what was the number at the end of the year, and compare that with your growth reserve or growth on the technical reserves. Actually the ratio went down from something like initially roughly 8% back in 2016 to something which is now more around 5% at the end of 2021.

And as if – optically, the redundant reserves or the reserve prefer have been somewhat – have somewhat reduced over time. So just wanted to understand, if reaching the 5% level in at the end of 2021 was creating some – so that actually you were start – you were starting to be at low level, which will need to be rebuilt at a faster pace going forward.

And the third question would be on the life side. The deposit accounted contribution – business contribution, I think that in Q4 standalone, the contribution was pretty, pretty strong. I calculate €109 million contribution in Q4, and that’s compared to roughly €90 million in the previous quarters of the year. So just wanted to understand if there were any one-off in Q4 in that number or if it was more kind of setting the new normal in terms of quarterly contribution for 2022? Thank you.

Jean-Jacques Henchoz

Yes. Let me start with your trade credit question. Yes, you are, of course, absolutely right. That this could have potential exposure also into the trade credit business. So please don't misunderstand my list, which I gave two or three answers ago – questions ago as a complete list. I also didn't mention cyber for example. But on trade credit in particular, both for the Ukraine and for Russia the rate credit insurer have managed their exposure very carefully over the last number of years. So from that point of view, it's the well-managed insurance portfolios we are talking about here, very often this business is done in a way that if you have a problem for the in part of business to pay their bills you would restructure and you have waiting periods in place.

And that's why I said earlier a lot, quite a few of those classes of business we are talking about will depend on how the post-war situation is looking like, and how trade may continue or will start becoming active again. So from that point of view, it's something where unfortunately we can only wait and see how that situation will look like once hopefully the war is over soon. But as I said, I mean, this was not meant to be in complete exhaustive list. And we for example, also have exposure, potential exposure on the cyber side, but here – as we sit here today we have not seen anything going on the cyber side, which would make us believe that our normalized loss ratio assumptions would not cater for the activity so far.

Clemens Jungsthöfel

On the redundancy levels, this Clemens again, on the development of the redundancy level. I think the it's a fair observation that in absolute terms, our redundancy levels has increased over the last two years where it has decreased in previous years from 2016. In relative terms, however I think it's a fair assessment that the quota will have decreased.

There is no really goal or target for us in terms of that quota. So no concerns at all at year-end. But I would probably mention two or three effects that led to this development first, the strong growth that we've seen in the last year, which of course reflected mainly in our long tail-lines in terms of absolute reserve growth. Second, the larger losses particularly in 2020, 2021. And we have to keep in mind that the €950 million of COVID reserves of COVID losses, there's still a huge five of that roughly 50% is still IBNR. So for those losses, they will not be included in that redundancy level.

And overall, I think it's fair to say that the strong growth that we've seen in the last two or three years our actuaries, as well as with Towers Watson, when we will be publishing our reserve study will not include usually any reserve buffer in those numbers. And we haven't really decreased our loss picks for those years. So overall we do still feel quite comfortable and believe that some of that redundancy we will see increased, we will see in the years to come.

Jean-Jacques Henchoz

For the life and health question on the financial solutions business in the fourth quarter. In general, I would not recommend to look at life business on a quarter-by-quarter basis, but definitely for the financial solutions business, this does not make much sense for various reasons. One is we have lead times of up to two years for some of these treaties. And the question, whether this is booked in a certain quarter, depends just on various circumstances, which are well beyond our control. So there is no point in interpreting a certain number in a quarter.

Given that all our clients, as we have as well to report on an annual basis, some of them are interested to close a deal before year end. But then the question is whether this covers the full year, the quarter. So there is no good answer to your question. These volatility is just as it is, and it should not be interpreted.

Thomas Fossard

Okay. That makes sense. Thank you. Thank you very much.

Vikram Gandhi

Well, hello. Good afternoon everybody two quick ones from me. One is on the regular investment income, which is pretty strong. Can you help us with how should we think in terms of the actual run rate, because this number would've been held by a couple of non-recurring items. I hesitate to say one off, but maybe a higher payout from the e-funds or the inflation linked impacts, but what do we think when we are trying to gauge the actual so-called reinvestment income? That's question one. And on the second one, when I look at the annual report and the split of investments in different currencies I see the investments in Chinese Yuan around €2.6 billion versus just €0.5 billion about four years ago, back in 2017. So it's quite a steep increase. I just wonder if you can help us with, what is driving this tremendous growth in the T&Y maybe this business growth, but this seems just too high, almost five times in four years. And perhaps I can throw in the last one it's on the increase in PML. Is there any way we can get to understand what's in different components of this significant increase in PMLs, i.e., whether, I mean, how much is the exposure growth versus the inflation impact versus the Forex impact will be helpful if any color on that would be really helpful. Thank you.

Clemens Jungsthöfel

Vikram its Clemens, good afternoon. I try to answer the first two questions, the first one, with respect to the ordinary income. Yes. I think the effect on alternative investments and inflation bonds have been extraordinary high. If you try to look at a – let's say gross run rate number on our fixed income portfolio, I'd say we have increased that number throughout 2021, probably from roughly 2% to I don't have an exact number, but probably somewhere around 2.4% now our book is, and then of course you have to exclude costs and admin and all that, et cetera. But I think at the end of the year, that's roughly the number there.

On the Chinese investment, as you know, we follow a strict asset liability matching and currencies matching there. So it should be mainly attributable to business growth, to liabilities that is up there. But I would have to come back to you with an exact number what is attributable to which of that, but overall it really just follows our business there. And then of course, capital contributions to any branches et cetera. So that should all be part of that.

Vikram Gandhi

Okay. Understood.

Jean-Jacques Henchoz

Unfortunately the same is true also for your question on the PML side, of course we can show what are the component path in this increase, i.e., inflation exposure change, model change. But we don't have the detailed numbers with us today.

Vikram Gandhi

Okay. Okay. We can take it offline maybe. Thank you.

Clemens Jungsthöfel

We'll take it offline.

Jean-Jacques Henchoz

Well, thank you very much for your questions and the lively discussion. We wanted to convey the message that in spite of the volatile environment and the loss burdens in the past year were showing very satisfactory results in line, with the strategy in line with the guidance. And we manage as we discussed to increase the redundancy level at year end. So a good set of numbers.

Of course the outlook is marked by geopolitics and some uncertainties on the COVID-19 side. But I think as you've seen we confirmed the guidance for 2022 and remain nevertheless optimistic about profitability in the coming quarter. So we'll have look at Q1 next time we reconvene for a conference call, but for now, thank you so much for your attendance and see you soon. Thank you.