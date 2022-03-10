ultramarinfoto/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

This week, Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock made some good session gains after receiving praise on CNBC, with one commentator discussing buying the stock at a 75% discount to recent highs.

In truth, this disclosure did not exactly send Moderna stock soaring, but it provided a much-needed show of support, since Moderna's stock price has been in the doldrums for some time.

I've been critical of Moderna in recent posts on Seeking Alpha, and that criticism has generally taken the form of asking how Moderna will compensate for the seemingly inevitable fall in revenues of its COVID vaccine Spikevax, if, as seems likely, mass vaccination comes to an end?

To my mind, that's not an easy question to answer, but I hasten to add that I do not believe 3,000-employee Moderna is a bad company, nor do I think, at current price, it's necessarily a bad investment.

Would I buy at the current price? Frankly, I don't feel the need to buy at the present time since I think Moderna is experiencing a period of sluggish growth, or even recession, since it faces a likely decline in revenues. That will pin its share price at its current price of $139 - or perhaps a little lower - for at least a few months in my view.

I can't find strong justification for near-term share price growth, but I may have been a little too harsh on the company recently, so in this post I will break down the journey I believe the company has been on, where it finds itself in the present day, the challenges it faces, and how, in an optimistic scenario, there is a case to be made for a valuation >$75bn, let's say, or a 33% premium to current price.

I'm not giving Moderna a "buy" or a "sell" recommendation, although if pushed I would say the stock price may sink as low as $110 - $120, but that it can recover from there and head back toward $200, if you believe the bull case. That may take 2-3 years, because there's a lot to unpack when it comes to Moderna, as I will discuss below.

Overview - My Coverage Of Moderna Has Vacillated But I have Generally Called The Ups and Downs

A few weeks ago in a Seeking Alpha post on the two messenger RNA giants Moderna (MRNA) and BioNTech (BNTX) I gave both companies a "Sell" rating.

I also advised investors to sell Moderna in a post on both companies back in late November, when its stock price had spiked to $355 after the Omicron strain was first discovered, and in mid-November, when the stock price traded at a price of $251, cautioned investors not to expect much in the way of upside for the next 3-5 years.

Prior to that, however, in early May 2021, I described Moderna as arguably the best long-term hold in biotech, giving the stock a buy rating when it traded at $158. The stock price did rise, climbing to a value of $485 in August - staggering gains when viewed in retrospect - but today it trades at a price of $142.50 - truly a rollercoaster ride for shareholders.

So what happened to Moderna, and why did I change my mind about a company I once suggested - in a post back in January 2021 - could become the first healthcare focused technology giant, with a valuation to challenge the likes of Pfizer (PFE), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), or even a Tesla (TSLA) or a Google (GOOG)?

Moderna's Rise To Prominence

I first began covering Moderna in November 2020, shortly before the company won an Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") for its COVID vaccine, then referred to as MRNA-1273, and now known as SpikeVax, following its full approval by the FDA in January this year.

Nobody knew for certain at the time whether messenger-RNA vaccines would work. The world was anxiously waiting for the first Phase 3 trial results from Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech, conducted in more than 30,000 volunteers, and of course, investors were speculating heavily on the outcomes. Meanwhile, several other companies - Novavax (NVAX), AstraZeneca (AZN), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) looked as likely to answer the call for mass vaccination as the MRNA specialists.

Of course we know now that both Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech's vaccines proved >95% effective at preventing COVID-19 - a level of efficacy beyond anybody's expectations, and significantly better than the competition - and having received >$2bn in funding from the government's Operation Warp Speed program, Moderna began rolling out its vaccines across the US, Canada, Europe, Korea, and other territories.

Revenues Begin Rolling In

In FY19, Moderna earned $60m of collaboration revenues - in 2020, the company reported $803m of revenues from COVID vaccine sales, and in FY21, that figure leapt to $18.47bn, with net income of $12.2bn, and earnings per share of $28.3. Over the course of 2021, Moderna delivered 807m doses of SpikeVax in total, for a roughly average price of $23 per dose. Its cash position currently stands at $17.6bn, according to its Q421 and FY21 results presentation.

For 2022, Moderna says it has advance purchase orders for product sales of $19bn, and $3bn of signed options, probabilized (whatever that means!) and with cost of sales forecast to be no more than a mid 20's percentage, and R&D / SG&A expenses no more than $4bn, Moderna looks to be on course for another phenomenally profitable year.

At its present market cap valuation of $57.5bn, Moderna therefore trades at a forward price to sales ratio of less than 3x, and its current PE ratio is 4.6x, which is exceptionally low for any sector of the stock market and much lower than any major Pharmaceutical company.

The average PE ratio for the "Big 8" US pharmas - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Pfizer (PFE), AbbVie (ABBV), Merck (MRK), Eli Lilly (LLY), Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Amgen (AMGN) - is 20x, so arguably, you could say that Moderna's market cap valuation ought to be increased by a factor of 4x, or be ~$230bn.

Back in August 2021, when Moderna's shares hit their peak of $485, the market cap valuation reached nearly $200bn, and it seemed as though the company would soon join the ranks of the major global pharmaceuticals.

Emergence of Omicron Spells End Of Mass Vaccination

As impressive as the above numbers may seem, however, if you dig a little deeper it is easy to see why the proposed market valuation of >$200bn is also irrational, and why the market was easily taken in, because it too is irrational.

Let's look at a scenario in which every member of the world's population of ~8 billion is vaccinated three times each. First of all, let's reduce that 8bn figure down to ~4bn, because China, India and Asia are not necessarily reliant on Western vaccines.

In 2021, AstraZeneca predicted it would deliver ~3bn doses of its vaccine, Vaxzevria, but I will be cautious and assume the final figure was closer to 2bn. Pfizer / BioNTech delivered ~1.5bn doses of its MRNA vaccine Comirnaty, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) I estimate delivered ~200m doses (based on reported revenues of $1.6bn), and Moderna, as we know, delivered 800m.

In total, that is 4.5bn vaccines delivered, and Moderna delivered ~18% of the total. To triple vaccinate a population of 4bn requires 12bn doses, so in theory, after 2022 and 2023, the demand for vaccines will not necessarily end, but will become drastically lower.

Moderna therefore is highly unlikely to be able to maintain its current revenue generation beyond 2023, therefore its (longer-term) forward price to sales ratio and price to earnings ratio will not look anything like as attractive as it does today. Governments, after all, do not have limitless funds with which to buy vaccines, and it would be also be reasonable to ask why Moderna is realizing a net profit margin of 66% on sales of SpikeVax, which frankly seems too high.

Imagine what would happen to the valuations of most companies if management announced that revenues would fall by 50-75% in two years time, and that there was nothing in its pipeline capable of replacing these lost revenues.

Of course, if there were to be another deadly strain of Coronavirus emerge, then Moderna, Pfizer et al could be required to produce and deliver another ~12bn vaccines, and Moderna would be looking at potentially three more years of revenues >$15bn.

That's what looked likely when the Omicron strain was first discovered, and leading figures - such as Moderna's CEO, Stephane Bancel, suggested another round of mass vaccinations was likely, but in the end, Omicron was a milder strain of COVID that, although it caused death and devastation, did not result in government's requiring their citizens to vaccinate for a fourth or a fifth time.

As mentioned in my previous article, Dr Anthony Fauci - President Biden's Chief Medical Officer, said recently that "COVID restrictions will soon be a thing of the past," and that, depending on your medical need, a booster shot may only be required "every four or five years."

Can Moderna Compensate For Falling Revenues If Mass Vaccination Ends?

In its Q4 earnings presentation and on a call with analysts, Moderna has insisted that a there will be a requirement for a Fall 2022 booster shot, as shown below:

Moderna forecasts need for fall booster (Q4 earnings presentation)

A failure to listen to experts at the beginning of the pandemic may have caused countless unnecessary deaths, and arguably, nobody knows better than Moderna's scientists what's required to protect against existing and future strains of the virus, so nobody should accuse Moderna's management of trying to scaremonger government's into ordering more vaccines. Equally, governments will not want to set aside billions of dollars per annum for COVID vaccines unless the threat is extreme.

As I have mentioned in previous posts, a private market will emerge to provide vaccinations for those who want them, and insurers may well be prepared to foot the bill, but potentially only for the elderly and most vulnerable - so there will be no mass market comparable to 2021 and 2022 should COVID become an endemic disease, as Moderna predicts it will do.

Awareness of the dangers of COVID could drive tens of millions of people to get vaccinated for the disease annually, and in a private market, Moderna may well raise the price of its vaccine by 5x, to >$100, but with that said, the global influenza market is worth ~$6.5bn only, so can a Covid market genuinely achieve that kind of scale?

If the private COVID vaccination market were to grow to 5x that size - a seemingly unlikely scenario, and let's be generous and give Moderna a 40% share of that market based on a superior efficacy profile - there may be $10 - $15bn of revenues to be earned.

That would be enough to push Moderna's valuation back toward the $100bn mark, based on my discounted cash flow analysis model, but there are many imponderables here.

A scenario where Moderna sells 100m vaccines per annum at a price point of $100 - roughly 5 times the cost of a vaccine in the private market - for $10bn per annum in revenues, is potentially feasible, but would insurers stand for Moderna making a 65% net profit on every vaccine sold? That seems dubious, at best.

I think a likelier scenario would be to look at a net profit margin of 40%, and a market cap valuation of $80 - $85bn, and price target of ~$200. As mentioned, this is predicated on an endemic COVID market five times the size of influenza - currently the largest in the world - and if Moderna management thought this was achievable, surely it would feature much more prominently in their investor materials?

Presently, there's little or no discussion of what an endemic market might look like - Moderna seems to still think its best chance of ongoing revenues generation lies with mandatory booster shots.

More Than Just A COVID Company - The Vaccine Pipeline

Now let's turn to Moderna's other vaccine projects, beginning with respiratory, illustrated below:

respiratory vaccine pipeline (Q421 earnings presentation)

You can see the wide variety of COVID vaccines in development, and Moderna's ability to quickly develop new vaccines is impressive - nobody is doubting the power of the MRNA instruction approach, in vaccines at least.

Worryingly, however, Moderna's flu vaccination programme is - relative to other challengers in this space, including Pfizer, Novavax, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) - barely out of the starting blocks, and there is little sign of an influenza / COVID combo vaccine either.

Such a combo, if successfully developed, would be a strong revenue generator, but equally it would likely drastically reduce the size of any COVID-only private vaccine market, and Moderna is not the only company working on this combination, and its flu data to date has been underwhelming.

An RSV vaccine has entered a Phase 3 trial, which offers encouragement. This market may turn out to be larger than I had originally believed it would, worth up to $10bn, apparently, although the same analyst that made that calculation does not seem to see Moderna as a major player - these are listed instead as GSK, Pfizer, JNJ, and Sanofi.

If influenza and RSV are not necessarily boosting Moderna's earning potential in the short to medium term, at least, what about the latent and public health vaccine markets? This pipeline is shown below.

latent and public health pipeline (Q421 earnings presentation)

Moderna's marketing team has been in overdrive, attempting to persuade all-comers that vaccines for diseases such as cytomegalovirus, and Epstein Barr are essential for most people, and once again, it's hard to argue against the science. Infection with CMV can have potentially devastating, lifelong consequences. Moderna believes that a CMV vaccine is a potential $2 - $5bn per annum selling product.

EBV is linked to increased risk of multiple sclerosis and some cancers and autoimmune diseases, as well as mononucleosis, while an effective HIV vaccine would doubtless be very valuable indeed given the >$500bn spent on managing the disease globally. Nipah and Zika vaccines, and now Herpes Simplex Virus ("HSV") and varicella zoster virus adds to the pipeline's potential.

Moderna is developing vaccines for >10 different diseases, and across the past 40 years, 50 new human viruses have been discovered, leading Bancel to tell Bloomberg recently that "We are going to totally disrupt the vaccine market.”

There's no question that the company is doing great work in this field, and this is where Moderna investors, shareholders and analysts should be focusing. But with only one vaccine so far in Phase 3, and Moderna failing to find a magic formula in influenza, is there ~$7 - $10bn of revenues in this pipeline?

With the level of competition Moderna faces, and as its first mover advantage in MRNA science fades - nearly every big pharma has a sideline in MRNA medicine development now - it's hard to say if Moderna can reinvent this market and go on to dominate it. Vaccines are not traditionally large or lucrative markets for pharmas, with COVID being the very notable exception.

Conclusion: Not More Than A Vaccine Company Yet - Moderna Will Rise Again But There Is No Need For FOMO

Usually, where Moderna is concerned, I would go on to discuss Moderna's other "Therapeutic Modalities," but this time I won't touch on them because frankly, they will not play a part in Moderna's revenue generation plans for years yet, as a glance at the pipeline shows:

Moderna Therapeutic Modalities pipeline (Q4 earnings presentation)

There are two assets in a Phase 2 trial - a personalized cancer vaccine, which has shown limited efficacy to date - 2 of 10 head and neck cancer patients did achieve a Complete Response in an earlier trial - although that was nearly 18 months ago, and the colorectal arm of that trial was a disappointment.

The heart disease candidate is intriguing - attempting to stimulate production of the protein VEGF via an injection directly into the heart - but this program, being conducted with AstraZeneca, is nearly five years old. In that time the likes of Eli Lilly and Bristol Myers Squibb have made great strides with e.g. Jardiance and Mavacamtem, and are targeting sales in the multi-billions from these assets, and there are others besides.

Bancel is fond of saying that Moderna is so much more than a COVID vaccine company, and he's right in one aspect - there are signs it could become a successful multi-vaccine company. As I have discussed above, a fairweather, optimistic reading of the tea leaves suggests that an endemic COVID market, plus a few more vaccines could result in Moderna continuing to generate revenues >$10bn per annum for the next five years, and perhaps even growing its revenues towards the $20bn mark.

Since profit margins must shrink as Moderna matures, and cash flow generation is unlikely to exceed ~$7bn, in my estimation, there is not currently a powerful argument to support Moderna's valuation climbing much above $85bn, in my view, let alone challenging former share price highs of >$450, unless, god forbid, the global pandemic threatens to overwhelm us once again.

Does that make Moderna a bad company, or even a bad investment? It certainly doesn't, but through no fault of the company's its share price has experienced almost unprecedented volatility, and it has inevitably calmed down somewhat.

That's because, looking ahead more than 12 months, the revenue generation picture is extremely uncertain, and that is bad news in a climate where interest rates and inflation are threatening to soar and investors want to see solid recurring, revenue streams.

Moderna looked like it could take on all comers and all diseases when its COVID vaccine first blew away the market with its incredible efficacy readouts. It seemed as though the power of messenger RNA instruction could make the body produce any protein desired, and that could cure a multitude of ills, all that was needed was time and money - Moderna has had both.

People may have underestimated the significant role that lipid nanoparticle technology played in the process of COVID vaccine development, helping to deliver the MRNA to the target destination before it degraded, and now that gene therapy, RNA-interference specialists, and the big pharma industry is getting to grips with both MRNA and LNPs, Moderna has lost some of its sheen and its competitive advantage.

I still have high hopes for the company, but I'm not in any rush to invest at current price. There's no FOMO here, I'm just patiently waiting for signs that another major breakthrough is coming, and I'm confident it will.