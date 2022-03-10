Melissa Kopka/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is probably one of the more unobtrusive stocks in my portfolio. It usually doesn’t make “waves” and days where the stock is increasing or declining in the high-single digits or doubles digits are seldom. Nevertheless, General Mills quietly increased about 10% since my last article was published in July 2021 and outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY), which declined about 2% in the same timeframe. We should check recently on the stocks in my portfolio to determine if they are still a good investment, which I am going to do in this article starting with the last quarterly results.

Quarterly Results

General Mills reported mixed quarterly results with $5,024 million in sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Compared to $4,719 million in the same quarter last year, this is an increase of 6.5% year-over-year (organic net sales were up 5%). While these seem like solid growth rates, costs of goods sold increased quite dramatically due to inflation of raw materials and products. Costs of goods sold were $3,393 million in Q2/22 compared to $2,998 million in Q2/21 – an increase of 13.2% YoY. And this resulted in a decreasing operating profit, that declined 12.8% from $917 million in Q2/21 to $800 million in Q2/22. Diluted earnings per share decreased from $1.11 in the same quarter last year to $0.97 this quarter – a decline of 12.6% YoY.

General Mills Q2/22 Presentation

Gross margin decreased from 36.5% in the same quarter last year to 32.5% this quarter and operating profit margin also decreased from 19.4% to 15.9% in the same timeframe.

General Mills also updated its fiscal 2022 guidance and is now expecting organic net sales to increase between 4% and 5% in fiscal 2022. And constant currency adjusted diluted earnings per share are now expected to be in a range between down 2 percent and up 1 percent. Free cash flow conversion is expected to be at least 95%.

Growth

General Mills is struggling with inflation and the increasing costs of goods sold – and it will probably continue to struggle in the coming months and quarters. But over time, General Mills will pass these price increases on to its customers and will increase prices for its products and net sales growth will at least catch up with increasing costs of goods sold. The strong brand names – like Blue Buffalo, Cheerios or Häagen-Dazs – lead to pricing power for General Mills and the company will be able to increase prices for its products without losing customers (especially as most other companies and competitors will have to increase prices as well).

And over the long run, General Mills should be able to grow with a similar pace as in the past. In the last three decades – between 1991 and 2021 – earnings per share increased with a CAGR of 5.68%. We saw rather high growth rates in the years between 2000 and 2014 (about 10%), but in the last few years growth rates slowed down. Nevertheless, growth rates of at least 4% annually seem reasonable.

Author's work

These growth rates are also more or less in line with the growth rates analysts are expecting in the years to come. Over the next ten years, earnings per share are expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.26%.

Seeking Alpha

And at the CAGNY 2022 conference, General Mills outlined once again its strategy how to win and drive long-term shareholder value. Management also mentioned that it is expecting organic sales to grow between 2% and 3% in the years to come and with adjusted operating profit increasing, it should result in earnings per share growing in the mid-to-high single digits. Management therefore seems to be more optimistic than analysts that even growth rates in the high single digits are possible.

General Mills CAGNY 2022 Presentation

Part of the strategy is reshaping the portfolio, which is ongoing since 2018 (about 15% of the portfolio was turned over). The most prominent acquisition in these years was Blue Buffalo, which was successfully integrated in the business. Additionally, General Mills divested several businesses in the last four years.

Similar to many other businesses, General Mills is also focusing on e-commerce and e-commerce net sales increased from 4% in fiscal 2019 to 11% in fiscal 2022 (year-to-date numbers). Finally, General Mills was also pointing out, that it is innovating relentlessly – but that should be a matter of course.

Dividend

Right now, investors might be a little bit disappointed about the dividend. After the acquisition of Blue Buffalo, General Mills kept the dividend only stable to focus on reducing the debt, which was a responsible move. And in 2020, General Mills started increased the dividend again, but has now announced the same dividend for seven quarters in a row (stable at $0.51).

However, that move makes sense, when considering that one the capital allocation priorities is growing the dividend with earnings and considering, that earnings might slightly decline in fiscal 2022. Management has not commented on the dividend in the recent past, but the stagnating or slightly declining earnings might be the simple explanation, why the dividend is kept stable once again. When looking at the past three decades (we have data since 1990), General Mills paid a dividend every single quarter and it also kept the dividend at least stable. And the current quarter dividend is resulting in an annual dividend of $2.04 and a dividend yield of 3.2%. And when comparing the dividend to the EPS of the last four quarters, we get a payout ratio of 56.2%.

Balance Sheet

General Mills is also improving its balance sheet again. On November 28, 2021, the company still had $601 million in short-term debt and $10,974 million in long-term debt and when comparing the total debt to the total equity of $9,805 million we get a debt-equity ratio of 1.18, which is a little higher than I would like to see, but no reason to worry. When comparing the total debt to the operating income of the last four quarters ($3,240 million), it would take about 3.5 times (or years) the operating income to repay the outstanding debt. This ratio is also a bit higher, but also no reason to worry.

General Mills CAGNY 2022 Presentation

Additionally, General Mills has still $14,523 million in goodwill on its balance sheet (a huge part stems from the Blue Buffalo acquisition) and compared to total assets of $32,482 million, about 45% is goodwill and that is not perfect. General Mills also has $1,021 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet – also not a huge amount, but acceptable.

When looking at the amounts that are due in the next few years, Generals Mills will need a huge part of the generated free cash flow to repay the debt. $2,464 million is due in fiscal 2022, which is about the amount General Mills could generate in free cash flow. In the next two years, $1.2 billion and $1.75 billion are due, which is still a huge part of free cash flow and will limit the potential for dividend increases or huge share buybacks.

General Mills Annual Report 2021

Intrinsic Value Calculation

One important aspect for every investment decision is the question if the stock is fairly valued or trading below its intrinsic value. For starters, we can look at the P/E ratio, which is 18 right now and more or less in line with the average P/E ratio of the last ten years (which was 18.7). The picture for the price-free-cash-flow ratio is similar: Right now, General Mills is trading for 15.8 times free cash flow – basically in line with the 10-year average. And even when considering that General Mills has trouble to grow with a high pace, the stock seems fairly valued at this point.

Data by YCharts

When using a discount cash flow calculation, we can also come to the conclusion, that General Mills is at least fairly valued or maybe even a bit undervalued. When taking the free cash flow of the last four quarters ($2,525 million) as basis and assume a moderate 4% growth rate for the years to come, we get an intrinsic value of $69.22 for the stock (assuming 608 million outstanding shares, 10% discount rate). We can also be a little more optimistic and assume 5% growth for the years to come, which would lead to an intrinsic value of $83.06. I don’t want to be as optimistic as management and expect growth rates in the high-single digits, but 4% to 5% growth should be achievable for General Mills in my opinion.

Conclusion

General Mills is a solid investment in my opinion and a classical “sleep well stock”. The company is paying a solid dividend and is a recession-proof business. And when looking at the performance in the last decades, it always performed better than the overall market during recessions and bear markets. And as I am expecting an extreme bear market in the years to come, General Mills might be a good pick – although we could maybe find better investments.