When we last covered The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX), we reiterated a sell rating. This was despite a huge drop in the after-hours and the stock trading down to $151.00. Back then, we gave some criteria as to what would make us a little less bearish on the stock.

This is a dangerous setup and there are many trapped longs that bought this into the low $200s "because it was going up". After due consideration, we are maintaining our Sell rating on this and would look to revisit that in 3 months. If inflation pulls back, the next quarter is better, and CLX drops another 20%, we might look to upgrade this to a neutral rating.

While literally none of those three things have come to pass, we are still softening our stance, just a little. We explain why below.

Price Action

From the after-hours quote we presented, CLX is now down another 14%.

While not the 20% we wanted, this is a good measure. This has been one of CLX's worst relative performances in a long time. Since our first bearish view, CLX has lagged the Consumer Staples ETF (XLP) by a stunning 59%.

As bad as fundamentals may be, this price action shows extreme outright panic, especially in the last 60 days. That excess generally does not last and that is the first reason we think that this warrants a slightly less bearish view.

Earnings Estimates

The second fundamental reason is that the sell-side analysts who have been hopelessly offside this stock are finally throwing in the towel. Estimates are now coming close to reality, at least for the next 12 months.

We are getting 1-2 quarters away from a "strong beat", which of course is set up by all the downgrades. However this plays out, it is usually not a good idea to swim against the tide of strong beats. This also plays into our thinking today.

Peak Commodity Inflation Pressures

Finally, we are seeing one of the most extreme consensus bullish trends on commodities. Everyone is convinced that there is going to be no two-way price action. That is a self-reinforcing cycle. First, the longer-term bulls buy in. Then, the companies who use the commodity and need to hedge start buying in. Finally, every speculator jumps in with little regard to what is priced in. The final straw comes from the commodity producers that hedged and are forced to buy back their short positions. This often happens as the price goes past a point of margin calls and they tend to become the last buyers. We think this has played out for 2022. While we remain long-term bulls and think the deflation camp is in for a lot more mauling ahead, the trend appears to have peaked for now. This will help CLX as well.

Verdict

There is a time for everything and the time to be extremely bearish was more than $100 of price action ago. Today, we don't see CLX presenting the same downside risks as it did 18 months back. Sure, we could stay in the bear camp longer but the risks tend to increase if one presses their call this far below the 200-day moving average. The thesis has also fulfilled its potential and the risks remain that this is priced-in for the medium term. We are upgrading this a neutral/Hold rating today. While the downside risks have diminished, we still think a lot of work needs to be done to establish CLX as a bull play. In the consumer staples sector, one stock we like a lot is Unilever (UL) and even a cursory valuation measure shows you why.

Our bull thesis on that one can be read here.

