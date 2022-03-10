My Dividend Portfolio: February 2022 Update - 101 Holdings, 39 Buys, 2 Sales

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Portfolio Changes in February

Starting in May, I have been reducing the volume of my monthly investment activity given elevated valuations and my desire to save cash either for investment or some other endeavors. The stock markets have been very kind to me over the last couple of years as I did manage to build some decent positions at a good cost basis. Nowadays, however, while the markets are continuing to move up with every dip getting bought ferociously, I hardly see any attractive prices.

That's why my investment activity has come down and is almost exclusively geared towards dividend stocks. Now that a war has broken out between Russia and Ukraine, market movements are more or less solely impacted by geopolitical developments in Ukraine and Russia as well as the response from the West in terms of sanctions and support. It is tough commenting on stock market developments when you know that the reasons for these moves are a senseless war with massive and tragic humanitarian impacts, senseless loss of life on both sides, the dawn of a new world order, and financial and economic implications around the world.

Commodity prices have been rallying over such a short time that is unlike anything I have ever seen. Inflation is extremely concerning and while the immediate impact of that commodity price explosion can already be felt at the pump (here in Germany we pay over 2€ per liter of gasoline which would be the equivalent of $8.40 per gallon for folks in the US), the mid-term and possibly long-term implications as these prices get passed through the supply chain will take some time to be realized. Overall, it is basically energy and food prices, two basic necessities for people around the world, which is driving inflation.

Now these worries obviously pale in comparison to what the Ukrainian people are going through right now and if paying 2€ per liter of gasoline would help in any form or shape to end this war, I would be delighted to do so, but the reality is even a full western embargo on Russian energy would probably do nothing to stop this war. China is very happy to buy Russian energy with Chinese currency which the Russians can then use to go shopping in China and even if Russia has to sell energy at a discount to the Chinese, it will still earn a lot of money as long as prices remain that high.

For the sake of the people in Ukraine, I deeply hope that we will soon have a cessation of fire and binding peace negotiations but even if that hopefully happens, it is completely unclear how these events will reshape the world order and how the Russian economy can recover with China's assistance.

Beyond the obvious tragic humanitarian toll of this war, I am overall deeply concerned as I have a feeling that the West overestimated the impact of sanctions on Russia's economy (given that other BRIC countries will be more than happy to step in in some manner), while underestimating Russia's role in the global energy and food markets (biggest wheat exporter, leading exporter of fertilizers) and the impact of resulting retaliatory sanctions on the West. While the West may have prepared sanctions to be lifted upon Russia, I see little evidence that they also prepared for Russia's counter sanctions. If Russia were to completely cut off Europe from Russian oil, gas and coal things would get very very ugly...

Against the backdrop of these events, I have decided to limit my monthly purchases in early March while waiting for more attractive buying opportunities. All of the February purchases have been made ahead of the outbreak of the war and investment activity in February amounted to $2,200, most of it directed at Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) as I felt the stock was fairly priced and I always wanted to add and expand another monthly dividend payer to my portfolio. I also decided to reenter a position in Energy Transfer LP (ET) after bullish management commentary on restoring of prior dividend being a top priority. I like my energy exposure and I like energy companies coming out strong from the pandemic.

Other purchases in February were also almost exclusively tied to my regular monthly investment plans with the remaining ones geared towards relatively high-yield stocks like AT&T as the stock was reaching decade-lows, New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) or AbbVie after the company just raised its dividend by a very healthy 8.5%.

Due to the nature of how the monthly investment plan process works, I am investing relatively equally into these stocks at two points of time during the month - at the beginning of the month and mid-month - which breaks down as shown below. Figures are in Euro and show that, for instance, at the beginning of the month, I am investing between 50 and 75 EUR each into Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), The Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Visa (NYSE:V), W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), and BP (NYSE:BP). Mid-month, I am adding between 33 and 40 EUR each into STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG), AT&T, NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM).

I have added several investment plans starting mid-September 2020 which include AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), the Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). Investments here will be focused on high-yield as well as high-growth stocks in the technology, therapeutic and renewables sectors.

All those purchases substantially raised forward annual dividend income, breaking down as follows:

Added Dividend Income (Designed by author)

All net purchases in February can be found below:

Net Purchases (Designed by author) Dividend Income: What Happened on The Dividend Side?

Dividend income hit a new February record of $427 and is up an explosive 31% Y/Y and up 25% sequentially. On a sequential basis, the main driver for that strong growth is the annual dividend payment from German medical company Siemens Healthineers. Disregarding that annual dividend sequential growth is closer to 10% which is still a pretty encouraging growth rate.

Year over year growth is mainly driven by ongoing investments into AT&T (T) and AbbVie (ABBV) to which around 50% of the 30% growth rate is attributable to. And while it is reasonable to expect that AbbVie's strong dividend growth rates will continue, February 2022 marked the last big dividend from AT&T following the pending spin-off of WarnerMedia and a new AT&T Corp. being formed as a result which will boast a much lower dividend.

Dividend Income (Designed by author)

Looking at the top three dividend payers in February, dividend income developed as follows:

Top 3 Dividend Payers (Designed by author)

Here is a look at my favorite chart: the net dividend income development by month over time between 2015 and 2021, where you can easily see the development of my dividend income as well as the average annual dividend in a given year:

Dividend Development (Designed by author)

Next, I have scattered all the individual dividend payments I have ever received and colored them by year, rearranging the years side by side rather than horizontally as in previous updates:

Dividend Payment Bubbles (Designed by author)

This view looks very cluttered at first, but it is very rich in information. It shows every single dividend payment I have received since I started my journey in 2015 in the shape of a circle colored differently by year and size, based upon their contribution. The view is broken down by month and by year (not by year and by month), and thus allows to better see the development over time. For every year of a certain month, a white rectangle indicates the average monthly dividend. The area where dividends fall below that average is filled dark red, whereas the area above is colored dark green. Personally, I absolutely love this redesigned view of my old "bubbles chart," as it is much clearer to identify developments and trends in my dividend income.

February Dividends All Years (Designed by author)

Now, zooming in on February, we can immediately see a number of big green circles in a sea of black. The bigger the circle and the bigger the distance to the previous circle for the same stock, the bigger is the change in dividend income compared to the prior years.

AT&T clearly stands out on that chart once again as my net dividend income has roughly doubled over the last 4 years and is inching closer to that triple-digit mark before it gets decimated once the spin-off is complete. On top of that, we can also easily identify the big increases in dividend income from AbbVie and Morgan Stanley.

Finally, it is crucial and satisfying to see that for almost all other stocks, the reddish circle is at the top of the respective whisker plot indicating record dividend income.

Another way to express the monthly dividend income is in terms of Gifted Working Time (GWT).

I am assuming an average hourly rate of $30.8 for 2022 here:

In 2018, I generated 121 hours in GWT, equaling slightly more than $3,000 in annual net dividends.

In 2019, I generated 142 hours in GWT, equaling almost $3,600 in annual net dividends.

In 2020, I generated 152 hours in GWT, equaling roughly $3,800 in annual net dividends.

In 2021, I generated 180 hours in GWT, equaling roughly $5,050 in annual net dividends.

In 2022, I am targeting to reach at least $5,500 in annual net dividends which equals roughly 179 hours in GWT. Despite the projected increase in annual net dividends I expect overall GWT to decrease following higher calculated hourly rates, a figure I project to rise by 10% given soaring inflation. The annual target of $5,500 is on the cautious side as I need more visibility into how the year is progressing particularly as I expect ongoing monthly investments to decline given elevated stock levels and rising inflationary and geopolitical pressures.

YTD Dividend Gains (Designed by author)

Across the years, the YTD Dividend Race as I like to call it looks as follows. While 2020 was fairly disappointing, 2021 was phenomenal as it benefited from a rather low baseline from the prior year. For 2022, I am targeting a conservative high single-digit growth rate for now which is a very cautious estimate to begin with.

YTD Dividend Race (Designed by author) Expressed in GWT, it presents itself as follows: Gifted Working Time (Designed by author)

What this shows is as follows:

All time (blue area) - Around 738 hours, or 92 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income since the start of my dividend journey. Assuming a five-day workweek this translates into more 18 weeks of vacation funded via dividends. YTD (green bars) - Around 31 hours, or 3.9 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income in 2022 already. Highlighted in pink is the accumulated YTD total at the end of the current reporting month (February) across each year.

Upcoming March Dividends

With March marking the end of the quarter, this will traditionally be a strong month in terms of dividend income. Among others, further big dividend payers from my portfolio in March are Royal Dutch Shell (SHEL), BP (BP), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Southern Company (NYSE:SO) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) of which 4 companies are part of my regular monthly savings plans.

Many of those are part of my monthly savings plans and thus there should be some solid growth in dividend income despite the heavy dividend cuts from Shell, BP and Wells Fargo although all three of them have already reverted back to growing their dividend, especially Wells Fargo which simply doubled its dividend.

The snapshot below is taken from my newly and free-for-all released Dividend Calendar (make sure to follow instructions in the video) and shows my expected dividend payments in February.

My Dividend Calendar (Designed by author) My Dividend Portfolio Composition (Excludes Non-Dividend-Paying Companies)

At the end of February, my dividend portfolio is composed as follows: