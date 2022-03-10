Sjo/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Ørsted A/S (OTCPK:DNNGY) (OTCPK:DOGEF) is one of the largest renewable companies in the world. It develops and runs offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage and bio-energy plants. Its assets are in the UK, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the U.S., Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea. Interestingly, the company was first founded in the 1970s as the Danish Oil and Natural Gas company, DONG Energy A/S, but rebranded to Ørsted in 2017 after selling its last oil and gas assets to focus on renewables.

When central banks unleashed the massive liquidity wave in March 2020, Ørsted's stock went up on a parabolic trajectory until hitting an all-time high in January 2021:

Data by YCharts

Earlier this year, Ørsted almost gave up all relative return above the broader utilities sector (XLU) but bounced back after the Russia-Ukraine hostilities escalated into a full-blown war. The geopolitical events were clearly a wake-up call for European (and U.S.) politicians. The sudden refocus on energy security and doubling down on renewables appears to have benefited the market's evaluation of Ørsted.

In contrast, I believe that similarly to other growth stocks, Ørsted has been on a downtrend because of broader structural factors, including commodity inflation and rising interest rate expectations. The Russia-Ukraine crisis will only exacerbate these headwinds. In addition, even before the Ukraine invasion, we saw early signs of "economic protectionism" as governments sought greater domestic content for renewable projects. I expect the geopolitical escalation to increase sourcing restrictions further, and this could make executing large capital-intensive projects even more expensive.

Ultimately, Ørsted takes risks similar to those of a utility and generates utility-like returns. From a value perspective, Ørsted should be priced like a utility and that may imply further multiple compression in the future.

Management's assessment of 2021

Ørsted's management recently held its earnings call where it discussed the Q4 and full-year 2021 results. One of the negative drivers singled out by management was the unusually low wind speed, which adversely affected total generation:

Throughout 2021, we experienced significantly lower wind speeds than normal, especially in Northwestern Europe, where we have most of our operating offshore portfolio.

The Texas winter storm in February 2021, which resulted in equipment freezing, was also a contributing factor. Additional negative drivers highlighted in the earnings presentation were the "energy crunch" in Europe (the energy shortage led to higher balancing and intermittency costs for Ørsted as well as forced the company to buy back some hedges) and the "ramp-up" effects described by management as the "higher costs relating to continued expansion of business":

Ørsted earnings presentation

My impression is that Ørsted's management sees these 2021 events as one-off; their 2022 guidance is much stronger:

Ørsted earnings presentation

For example, management projects $2 billion to be added to EBITDA as the wind speeds normalize. Longer term, the company is keeping guidance for its 11-12% target ROCE (return on capital employed) and 12% YoY EBITDA growth:

Ørsted earnings presentation

While I am not a wind meteorologist, management's expectation that an unusual weather pattern observed in 2021 will revert to normal makes sense to me. I am skeptical, though, about the cost side of the equation.

The structural headwinds

Heavier discounting

I believe the main reason for Ørsted's decline since early 2021 is not the low wind patterns, but the same driver, which has pushed down many other growth stocks from their ATHs. Namely, as inflation and interest rate expectations rose, heavier discounting of cash flows in the distant future tilted the balance away from growth stocks to companies which are cash positive in the near term.

While not a technology company and actually profitable on a GAAP basis, Ørsted generates negative free cash flow (or FCF):

Data by YCharts

The inflationary environment and rising interest rate expectations increase the discount rate, which results in multiple compression. The next chart shows that the stock price move tracks very well the change in valuation:

Data by YCharts

So the price action wasn't about a change in earnings; rather, it was all about the multiple. The indirect effect of inflation on the multiple through higher rates and discounting is first headwind. The inflation impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and related economic sanctions will strengthen it.

Higher costs

Inflation, specifically the spike in commodity prices, also has a more direct effect as it increases Ørsted's cost to complete projects. Here is an excerpt from the earnings Q&A:

Casper Blom (Analyst) Okay. If I just may follow-up, I think, Mads, you said last year that you were not that worried about the rising input costs of steel, plastics, et cetera. Because for example, on your U.S. portfolio, we're not looking into anything being completed before 2025. I mean, we are getting closer and closer to that and costs are still high. And are you starting to be a little bit more worried? Mads Nipper (the CEO) Yeah. We are starting to be a little bit more worried. I will say that we are working very hard on it. Because like we also mentioned just briefly now is that we are seeing that whilst we had secured through pre-buy, for example, a very large share of the steel we're going to use in the U.S. projects, there are other parts of our supply chain such as installation vessels, where there is a scarcity of the Jones Act compliant vessels that means that those prices are going on. We have for those projects that are next in line, we have locked in a very large share of the CapEx, but there is still an exposure and that is what we're working on. And also mentioning that to ensure that if this inflation continues as we near the sort of the project commencement and the construction phase, that is also why we underlined the need for the green parts of the build back better and the approval processes is a bowman to continue to be very effective and support the sustained build out. No matter what we remain committed to our portfolio, we want to be a driver of the U.S. onshore - offshore portfolio and lead that 30 by 30 ambition. But it is something that is putting pressure in general on the industry. And we I think have been working with all we got through securing both commodities and also the other parts of our CapEx, but it is impacting, and it is something that underlines the need for the support to ensure we keep traction.

The paradox of renewable energy is that its infrastructure seems to require large quantities of commodities derived from the traditional carbon economy. As investors and policy makers shunned carbon intensive investments, supply fell and the spiking commodity prices are now coming back to haunt the renewables players. Again, the secondary effects of the Russia-Ukraine crisis through the global commodity trade turmoil will only make this worse.

Economic protectionism

Ørsted's management made several references during the earning call to the now stalled Build Back Better bill in U.S. congress as an important tailwind:

Marianne Wiinholt (the CFO) But on the other hand, our pipeline will increase in value with these components of build back better on the renewable side. If those goes through, we don't believe necessarily that the build back better goes through, but we believe or hope that parts of - the parts related to renewables could go through and that will significantly increase both the offshore and the offshore portfolio.

My view is that Build Back Better has very little chances of passing, but what I want to point out is that the bill wouldn't be all good news for companies like Ørsted. While most public coverage focused on the headline spend number, few noticed the bill would effectively introduce "domestic content" rules for renewable projects:

For certain types of credits, such as the production tax credit under Section 45 (the "PTC"), the investment tax credit under Section 48 (the "ITC"), and the new tax credit for qualifying electric transmission property under Section 48D, an additional credit amount is available if the "domestic content requirements" are satisfied. Under the domestic content requirements, the taxpayer must ensure that a sufficient portion of the materials and products used in the qualified facility or energy property, as applicable, (for example, in the case of manufactured products, increasing in stages from 40% of costs for construction beginning before 2025 to 55% of costs for construction beginning after 2026) are manufactured or deemed manufactured in the United States.

Domestic content rules are not new to the global oil and gas industry, but would probably be a novelty for the U.S. This bill is also introduced by the Democratic side of Congress, which in the last years has been much more pro-trade and globalization. I wouldn't be surprised if a Republic version of the legislation raises the bar for U.S. made content even higher - nor if other countries follow suit.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, wind turbines typically consist of:

steel (66% tp 79% of total mass)

fiberglass, resin or plastic (11% to 16%)

iron or case iron (5% to 17%)

copper (1%)

aluminum (0% to 2%)

Russia is a big supplier of these commodities and has already been banned from pretty much anything. American or European renewable infrastructure built with Russian raw materials doesn't seem likely now. China is the largest manufacturer of solar panels and various smaller components. China's tacit support for Russia may cause restrictions on Chinese components for critical infrastructure in the future too. Ultimately, the U.S. or Europe can produce these goods domestically, but the costs will be higher.

The valuation remains rich

While Ørsted also "farms down" its portfolio by selling stakes in projects to other players, the primary source of revenue is the sale of electricity under PPAs (power purchase agreements) which provide price stability and de-risk the company. So besides the ESG record for which investors were willing to pay a premium, from an economic perspective, Ørsted functions very much like the rest of the utility sector.

Ørsted aspires to grow organic EBITDA at 12% per year, which is quite high compared to the average utility, but the question is to what extent this growth has materialized and whether it is worth the valuation. I compared Ørsted's metrics to a few more traditional utility players including Exelon (EXC), American Electric Power (AEP), Southern Company (SO), Duke Energy (DUK) and Sempra (SRE):

Seeking Alpha data; Author's calculations

The comparison leads to a couple of observations:

Ørsted is overvalued on virtually all metrics and more than 2x if we look at price to cash flow or price to book;

EBITDA growth appears somewhat lower than the management goal;

The high growth of the asset base has supported the realized growth; this of course means the growth was paid for by capex;

ROE and ROA exceed the peer group's metrics but are not exceptional; Ørsted seems to outperform only on the ROTC metric.

Ultimately, Ørsted's profile isn't very different from the traditional utility player. The company invests in large projects, but these are de-risked through long-term agreements with the customer who is frequently the government. There is operational and construction cost risk, but this doesn't rise to the level of an oil company which may drill a dry hole; being successful in executing low-risk projects won't command as much return. Neither does Ørsted have valuable patents or intellectual property; Ørsted has a proprietary waste-to-energy technology, but there is no "moat" in the sense in which a technology company would typically have one. It is therefore logical that Ørsted also earns utility returns in the long-term and be valued as a utility. The out-performance prior to 2021 was likely driven by excess liquidity and the ESG trend.

Conclusion

Ørsted went parabolic in 2020 and has been on the decline since early 2021, similar to many growth stocks in the unrelated technology sector. The market was likely valuing Ørsted at a premium for its relatively high growth and ESG status as one of the largest renewable companies in the world.

In 2021 inflation, rising interest rates and economic protectionist measures became headwinds. While Ørsted regained some ground during the Russia-Ukraine war, in the longer term, this event would actually only exacerbate the headwinds. The market is not evaluating correctly how the repercussions of the current geopolitical crisis will influence the company's fortunes. I would avoid Ørsted for now, at least until the valuation compresses to a more reasonable level.