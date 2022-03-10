undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

Inflation is still running hot:

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.8 percent in February on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.6 percent in January, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 7.9 percent before seasonal adjustment.

Here're the charts:

Total and core CPI (NASDAQ:FRED)

Both are still rising at a strong clip.

Will inflation moderate quickly? There're good reasons to think so. In a recent post, the Peterson Institute for International Economics notes that the price of autos and the changing composition of consumer spending to include a higher proportion of durable goods contributed greatly to the recent increase in prices. They note:

One reason to expect a slowdown is that motor vehicle prices will not continue increasing into the indefinite future at their recent pace; if these prices simply stopped rising, PCE inflation in 2022 would fall by 1 percentage point. A similar logic applies to prices of goods other than motor vehicles and energy, particularly if the composition of total spending gradually moves back toward its pre-COVID-19 norm. In fact, outlays on some items might even slump for a time as a result of payback effects, given how much the overall stock of consumer durable goods increased over the past two years.

Here's hoping they're at least partially correct.

The global economy has undergone a giant experiment during the last two years:

The last two years ushered in an unplanned experiment with a different way of working: Some 50 million Americans left their offices. Before the pandemic, in 2019, about 4 percent of employed people in the U.S. worked exclusively from home; by May 2020, that figure rose to 43 percent, according to Gallup. Of course, that means a majority of the work force continued working in person throughout the last two years. But among white-collar workers, the shift is stark: Before Covid just 6 percent worked exclusively from home, which by May 2020 rose to 65 percent. "The only thing holding back flexible work arrangements was a failure of imagination," said Joan Williams, director of the Center for WorkLife Law at the University of California, Hastings. "That failure was remedied in three weeks' time in March 2020."

After being forced to implement remote work, many businesses quickly discovered that productivity didn't drop -- it instead increased. Employees are now used to this and want more. There is every indication most companies will give it to them.

Let's take a look at a few sets of charts.

3-Month SPY, QQQ, DIA, and IWM (Stockcharts)

All the indexes are consolidating on the 3-month charts.

6-month SPY, QQQ, DIA, and IWM (Stockcharts)

However, the overall trend is still down.

Yes, there is an overall negative tone to the markets right now -- and with good reason. But I can't help but think it could be a whole lot worse. The markets haven't done a nose dive lower; instead, they're moving down in a disciplined manner.

OK -- small solace probably. But some solace nonetheless.

I'll be back over the weekend.