Investment Thesis: Growth in 5G subscriptions has resulted in strong revenue growth and a strengthening cash position. I take the view that 5G subscription growth has further room to run, and we could see further upside in the stock accordingly.

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. ADR (NYSE:SKM) saw a significant rebound in price after 2020 in spite of a challenging environment for telecommunications companies globally (price displayed before stock split at the end of November 2021):

One of the main obstacles for telecommunications companies during the pandemic was a significant drop in roaming and overage revenue, due to lower international travel and mobility more generally.

The purpose of this article is to investigate whether SK Telecom could see more upside from here.

Recent Performance

Let's take a look at the company's balance sheet over the past year. We can see that both the cash to current liabilities ratio as well as the cash to long-term borrowings ratio has grown significantly from Q4 2020.

Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Cash 199.1 145.1 211.9 315.7 407.7 Current Liabilities 1306.8 1322.1 1240 1358.6 1433.8 Long-term borrowings and notes payable 1528.6 1386.6 1376.6 1403.8 1255.1 Cash to current liabilities ratio 15.24% 10.97% 17.09% 23.24% 28.43% Cash to long-term borrowings ratio 13.02% 10.46% 15.39% 22.49% 32.48%

Source: Figures sourced from SK Telecom FY21 Earnings Release - ratios calculated by author

Additionally, we see that revenue across the company's three business segments has seen a boost in revenue from the same period last year.

SK Telecom FY21 Earnings Release

While 5G is still in its commercial infancy globally and companies have yet to fully recoup investments in this area, South Korea is at the forefront of this technology, with the county having been the first in the world to launch a nationwide 5G network and commercialize 5G as a service.

5G Growth

For SK Telecom, the growth in this area has been very impressive. We can see that growth in share of 5G subscribers has grown from 11% at the beginning of 2020 to over 41% in the last quarter of 2021:

SK Telecom FY21 Earnings Release

Moreover, we see that with an 80% growth in 5G subscriptions over the past year (which coincides with a 15% decrease in LTE (4G) subscriptions), consumers are clearly showing a propensity to switch.

SK Telecom FY21 Earnings Release

In this regard, after what has been a challenging environment for the telecommunications industry globally - SK Telecom is showing signs of leading the world in terms of growth in 5G. For this reason, I take the view that the stock could see increased interest as investors seek to diversify from Western telecommunication companies where 5G has been growing more slowly.

Looking Forward

On a holistic basis, 5G has been responsible for a significant portion of the company's revenue growth. Invariably, there will come a point at which growth in 5G will start to plateau. However, I take the view that a 41% share of 5G subscribers in the last quarter, growth across this technology still has much room to run.

In addition, the cash position of the company looks quite attractive. Given a 5:1 stock split, 2021 resulted in a 65% growth of dividends per share year-on-year.

SK Telecom FY2021 Earnings Release

From this standpoint, I foresee that the company could see further growth on the back of a rise in 5G subscribers, as well as a strong balance sheet.

Conclusion

To conclude, I take the view that SK Telecom could prove to be attractive going forward, as the company has shown a strong cash position and is in a good position to further raise its dividend while meeting short-term debt obligations. In addition, growth in 5G does not show signs of slowing yet, and the stock could see higher levels on this basis.

Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in this article.