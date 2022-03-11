Vladimir Dyavhkov/iStock via Getty Images

If you were to ask whether now was a good time to buy or sell Russian stocks, you'd be told you have no choice. You cannot sell Russian stocks, firstly because you're not allowed to, but also because massive institutions were absolutely flooding the system with sell orders before they were banned from doing so, and there are simply no buyers. The same goes for some of the main Russian ETFs right now, like the VanEck Russia ETF (BATS:RSX), which hasn't traded since March 4th because all its underlying securities have stopped trading too with the Russian stock market still closed. Even after an 80% decline, the RSX was overvaluing underlying assets by 500%, because that's how badly it's going for the Russian stock market. No one knows what the market is valuing Russian stocks at right now! There is no options trading either, because how would you know whether RSX options are in the money or not.

So the question is not whether you should buy Russian ETFs right now, but when they start trading again. What can investors expect? Are these instruments going to still even exist as sanctions mount?

How Has Russian Invasion Impacted Russian ETFs?

The invasion has caused a lot of changes in the geopolitical situation, where several economic weapons have been levelled at Russia. Firstly, the humanitarian backlash has meant many companies have left the Russian Federation. This is a vector for the decline of the Rouble (RUBIT-USD) as foreign companies cease their interaction with the country and economic decline for Russia as employment falls. Then there are the explicit sanctions that have made demand for the Rouble fall. Removal from the SWIFT network was a big one. These declines in the Rouble make Russian terms of trade terrible for imports, and along with a freezing of the Russian Central Bank's reserves, the isolation effect is quite pronounced.

Because of the decline of the Rouble and foreign investors massively selling Russian shares, capital controls have been instituted whereby the stock market in Russia has halted trading for days now, and companies and individuals might be required to convert any foreign currency reserves into Roubles to keep it afloat. With individuals in Russia not able to open brokerage accounts outside of Russia anymore, there is further inability to exchange from the Rouble. Moreover, foreign institutions in particular have been banned from selling its shares in Russian stocks. They could, in principle, be allowed to buy by Russia, but with the markets still closed there hasn't yet been an opportunity to do that, especially with the expected lack of buyers by brokerages meaning that making a market for Russian assets will be a very risky endeavour.

What Should ETF Investors Consider?

So the question is then if Russian markets open before this conflict is ended, giving investors the opening to buy at whatever prices the RSX and the Russian markets gap down to at the open, should you be considering putting in a chip? Well let's consider some speculative and factual points:

Consider that by the economic trilemma concept, the moment capital controls lift, the Rouble will continue to lose value. This will have a cash flow effect. While many of the commodity and oil companies in Russia likely obtain all their income in USD and have their balance sheets hedged to FX risks, their cash flows could be affected by the situation too. The US has banned import of Russian oil. This isn't such a huge blow, but in the substantially less likely event that other Western companies, particularly European countries follow, Russian companies will likely have to sell their crude to refiners in allied or at least neutral countries at a discount affecting their cash flow generation. Regarding the Russian ETFs like RSX having heavy exposure to oil companies, there is another issue that has arisen as a consequence of the world trying to shift its reliance on oil away from Russia. With Biden courting everyone except US oil, massive reserves from Venezuela and Iran could start entering the international markets. This could drive down oil prices and be a revision on the profitability of oil companies in general. With the market not even opening in Russia, and with huge liquidity issues due to the massive amount of forced and panic selling, the markets will gap down massively if they open before the uncertainty around the Ukraine war is eliminated. All those queued sell orders will start coming through at massively discounted levels as brokers try to make a market for those equities with so few buyers. Whether your broker will even let you take new positions in Russia-exposed stocks is not clear. Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR reorganising. They are already suspending the creation of new shares, and with the purpose of index funds to rebalance and track markets, all this dislocation may make it impossible. It became difficult for them to uphold their objective even before trading was halted. The future of these ETFs like VanEck are not really clear, because we are still talking about a fund holding Russian equities. If they liquidate and allow shareholders to redeem their money, it may occur at very unfavourable levels with no option for retail investors to find alternative ways to establish positions. Similar to spats with China over auditing standards and the de-listing of ADRs risks, liquidity could also fall if ADR ownership of Russian assets underlying Russia ETFs becomes restricted due to delisting on US markets. Also who knows what decrees can be imposed whereby foreign ownership of depositary receipts could be made valueless. Although, it doesn't seem to be the intention of Putin to speed up the voiding of foreign investors from Russian markets.

Bottom Line

The gap down will likely be massive as sell orders drive down prices further while floating in their current unmade limbo state. However, the declines are going to be so large that any money put into Russia is pretty much a call option for any resolution of this situation, even a pretty unfavourable one for the future of the Russian economy, which of course you'd be betting on to some extent by taking a position in a Russian ETF like RSX. Prices are likely to be blood-in-the-street levels, and extremely unscrupulous investors looking for income plays, people like Carl Icahn, might be eyeing this market already. While extremely risky, retail investors may want to be slightly exposed with a chip they'd be ready to lose.

Certainly, people currently holding the bag now should not sell the ETF once it becomes possible, because you'll be joining such a crowded trade and you're guaranteed to lose a lot of money. You'd likely be writing off your whole investment if the current 80% decline of the RSX constitutes still a premium over the last record of NAV and with everything that has happened since trading halted. While quite unlikely, Western interests are so heavily invested in Russia, including the citizens of Western nations through the rising utility bills, that a favourable outcome for Russia might be possible. Never underestimate a politician's lack of follow through. The moment constituents forget about the war crime headlines and go back to worrying about COVID-19 or something else new, all that talk about Russia being such a threat could suddenly fade into the background, and Western politicians might be able to let things go back to the status quo without sacrificing political capital in the aftermath of this war. Remember money talks; a lot and loudly. This would be good for Russia-exposed investors, whether they've established new positions or held onto old ones. It is a binary and risky bet, with a lot of complexity due to the interactions of sanctions with the interface between your funds and Russian exposures. A lot of known unknowns and unknown unknowns, hence the discounts.

But if the Russian market loses 95% of its value, where the RSX has already lost 80%, it is probably a tad undervalued given that it still has plenty of developing-world allies that would gladly offtake discounted commodities for their industrial pushes. With all that territory, they are an exceptionally well-endowed nation with lots of well-endowed potential partners, even without the West. But keep in mind, it's not only the value of the assets underlying the ETFs that are at risk, but the ETF that securitises them too because of sanctions. Understand that the risks are extreme, but don't needlessly panic sell either now, there's no point to queue up that order.