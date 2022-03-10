AleksandarGeorgiev/E+ via Getty Images

MercadoLibre Marketplace and Mercado Envios

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) recorded another strong quarter with solid double-digit growth across all business lines and geographies. Marketplace growth was led by a massive boost of credit revenues which reached almost $300 mln in Q4 (3x Q4 2020 amount).

On top of revenue growth, operating profit increased by 3%, reaching a 6.2% EBIT margin in 2021, up from 3.2% in 2020 despite tough YoY comparison.

The unique client base on the marketplace exceeds 40 mln, and the frequency of purchases has increased 14% YoY, implying a structural shift toward the online marketplace across all key markets. This is mainly related to two main factors: the increase in the variety and quality of products available with almost 300 mln live listings in Q4 and a proprietary logistic network which creates a real competitive advantage towards MELI peers in the region. MELI delivers 90% of shipped volumes through its own and directly managed network. Almost 80% were delivered within 48h and nearly 60% within the same day.

MELI has massively invested in the past and continues investing in implementing a strategic logistic network, an asset marking the difference from competitors in the region. Furthermore, economies of scale are kicking in, resulting in margin expansion. The trend is expected to continue as more logistic centers are being implemented while the variety of products offered is being expanded.

The fintech is further speeding up this process as the capacity to offer credit in different ways is accelerating the growth of the marketplace and is further differentiating MELI’s overall value proposition from its competitors.

Credit and Fintech

MELI is expanding its credit offer, which is now the pivot of its entire ecosystem as it allows merchants to finance their working capital and clients to support their purchase needs. Credit book in Q4 has almost reached $1.7 bln with 7.4 mln consumers having entered into an active loan.

MELI reached 34.5 mln unique active fintech users in Q4 (23% YoY increase). Users rely more and more on MELI apps and account for utility bill payments and peer-to-peer transfers.

With InsurTech and cryptocurrencies trading (Bitcoin Eth and USDP stable coin), MELI has expanded its fintech offer, which has achieved astonishing growth despite increasing interest rates in the region, which are expected to be offset by a new service pricing 2022.

NPLs are decreasing as a percentage of the overall portfolio. They now stand at 24% of the total outstanding portfolio. On top of this, the funding sources are diversified, with 45% of the entire portfolio funded through external securitization (from 20% at the end of 2020).

Conclusion and Valuation angle

There is still considerable potential for growth in the LatAm region, both in eCommerce and digital financial services. eCommerce penetration is still around 10%, and thus MELI’s growth should continue to be strong over the following years.

We believe MELI has developed a unique value proposition by addressing its investments in the right direction. As we were expecting, efficiencies of scale are kicking in and are expanding operating margins. Loan and credit businesses are playing a crucial role in such expansion. The cross-fertilization and integration of marketplace, logistic capabilities, and fintech is working exceptionally well as customer loyalty and retention are increasing.

As expected, 2021 results came in above consensus with a rollover effect from 2022 onward. Despite the positive outlook and encouraging results, the stock has been recently hit by the general flushing on tech and growth stories and several macro concerns (particularly rising interest rates, especially in MELI markets).

We have revised our DCF valuation based on consensus estimates until 2030. We are left unchanged our discount rate at 11%, which we believe is fair enough, while we are using a 4,3% perpetual growth rate.

Our valuation is now in the region of $ 71 bln or $ 1,400 per share, implying some 30% potential upside from current levels (see table 1). It reflects lower consensus estimates than December 2021 (see table 4). Still, based on consensus, the discount rate which delivers the current share price is around 13% (see sensitivity analysis on table 2).

Multiples remain high, but we believe they should be read bearing in mind the high growth nature of the business (see table 3). MELI management has demonstrated its capacity to create sustainable alpha for its shareholders in the long term. MELI has a competitive advantage over its peers in LatAm, making it the leader and the undisputed winner in the crowded marketplace arena.

Those multiples which might appear stretched today, in reality, reflect the high growth nature of the business fed by a promising underlying market, the management capacity to deliver above expectations, and its vision to build up a unique value proposition.

Tables

Table 1: DCF valuation

Moat Investing

Source: Moat Investing

Table 2: Sensitivity analysis

Moat Investing

Table 3: Multiples implied in our valuation vs current multiples

Moat Investing

Table 4: Change in consensus estimates – March 22 vs December 21