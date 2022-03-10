Gannet77/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) management (CEO Michael Goettler & CFO Sanjeev Narula) presented at the Raymond James Institutional Investor conference on Tuesday and had a chance to address some of the questions created by their disastrous call last week which has sent the stock down 30%. The transcript is here.

A few days ago, I wrote an article on Viatris outlining three questions that I thought management needed to answer. It seems that I wasn’t the only one asking these questions. Management addressed each of these issues (to varying satisfaction) during the call. So I figured I’d write an update with what management said about each of those three questions.

Buybacks

Before I get to the questions, I wanted to point out one good thing I heard on the Q&A. Throughout the conversation management kept saying “buybacks are the case to beat.” That is something I like to hear with the stock trading at 4x FCF. What it means is that any use of funds for business development will be evaluated against using those funds for share buybacks. With the stock trading at 4x FCF, buybacks (and debt repayment) are likely to be the dominant use of the net cash proceeds (around $7 billion) from management’s asset sales.

Question 1: What happened to biosimilars being the future?

This issue was explored in some depth, with the Raymond James analyst taking management to task somewhat for communicating one thing last year and then doing basically the opposite. The core of management’s thinking was expressed as follows by CEO Goettler:

We see the biosimilar business is maturing. It's not in its infantile state anymore. The competition is increasing. And to be successful in this business in the long run, just like you had many, many years ago maybe in the generic business, right, vertical integration, we think, is the key to do it, right? So they have the lowest cost structure possible, you have the flexibility, the speed of reacting, et cetera. Now to get that vertical integration, you really have only two ways to go. Either we build it ourselves, that will be a very, very long process, very capital intensive, takes - to build the factories and develop the cell lines and all of that or go the route that we did and create that biosimilar champion together with Biocon and still continue to participate in. We have a 12.9% stake in the company. They're hopefully going to have a very successful IPO. We're still connected with them. We have a Board seat. So we're still participating in the business just in a more optimized way.

So, as I understand this answer, they believe that growth in biosimilars is slowing and margins will be shrinking due to competition. They believe that vertical integration is the key to success, which I understand, so the rationale to doing this deal was to create a large vertically integrated player. Of course, that ignores the distribution value that Viatris provided with the geographic breadth and scale of its footprint.

The issue really comes down to Viatris’s decision to “cash out” of the business, taking mostly cash instead of Biocon equity, and I think that decision comes down to valuation. Viatris is trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.5x while the valuation of the assets sold to Biocon was 16x. Management saw an opportunity to raise cash and accelerate their timeline to buy back shares.

However, Viatris’s multiple is based on what might be a shrinking EBITDA over time, while the biosimilars will probably grow over time. Also, Viatris will pay a tax on their gain, so that 16x multiple is more like 13x. So if the biosimilars business doubles over the next 5 years, relative to Viatris, then taking the cash maybe isn’t the right call.

Question 2: What happened to 2021 being a trough year?

Management made a mea culpa of sorts on this issue, CEO Goettler again:

It's not an easy decision to come out with guidance, especially after we emphasized the floor so hard on $6.2 billion, then come out with lower guidance. And I think what I want to say is the base business has not changed. The kind of what you see in the base erosion of the business, offset by the very strong pipeline that we have of $600 million more with the biosimilars, maybe $500 million a year in new product development, the synergies we can generate. None of that has changed. What really has triggered is the incremental additional inflation that we saw really that we became aware of towards the end of the year as well as inflation that we saw towards - let's say inflation rise, exchange rates and inflation, those two of the things that triggered this. But look, the thesis has overall not changed, right? The cash flow generation is very, very strong. The base business without any of the divestitures, we're still paying down the debt. We're still generating over $8 billion in cash. We're still being able to deliver and grow the dividend. And then the deals come on top of that, able to accelerate that. And then as Sanjeev pointed out, we intend, after the debt paydown, to convert this to an earnings per share company and a significant growth that's possible, significant accretion possible with earnings per share with the strategy that we laid out.

The $500 million a year in new product development sounds great until you realize that they are guiding this year to lose nearly $800 million of EBITDA in their base business (without the asset sales). So if that is typical, then that is actually an ongoing net loss of EBITDA over time (and they probably should have kept more of the biosimilar business).

The elephant in the room, which management steadfastly ignores, is the base business erosion. What investors want to understand is the likely future trajectory of base business erosion over the next 5 years. Given that management has been of no help in understanding that risk, we are left to extrapolate the existing trend - and that's why the stock is where it is.

Question 3: The never-ending restructuring charges

I mentioned in my last article about the $1.5 billion restructuring last year, and the $0.9 billion this year. This is what management had to say, CFO Sanjeev Narula:

So obviously, as we brought two companies together, we announced the restructuring in fourth quarter of 2020. And then we have the integration and the TSA exit, all that requires onetime cost, which we obviously estimated that. We had onetime cost in last year. That's trending to come down if you look at the guidance we gave this year. Before the legal settlements and all that, that's about $900 million. It's part of our disclosure, that we had expected to come down significantly next year as we finish these onetime restructuring and the impact. Going forward, beyond 2024, we're going to have a normal onetime cost, which are mostly on the profit share payments or some of the legal settlements. But all the bulk of major restructuring costs and some of those will go away.

So he is talking as though he telegraphed the ongoing restructuring charges when the deal closed a year ago. If he did, I can't find it. All management said was $1.5 billion of restructuring to achieve $1 billion in savings, which was not accurate.

However, now he is being clearer. If you read carefully, he is telling us there will be another restructuring charge in 2023! It will be “significantly lower” than $900 million, but he is saying the restructuring costs won’t go away until 2024. I don’t know what significantly lower means but expect another sizable restructuring charge in 2023.

Conclusion

None of the initial concerns has been really addressed. I still have questions about the trajectory of the base business. I still think management did not communicate honestly and upfront about the restructuring charges and apparently more are coming. And I’m not fully sold on the biosimilars deal.

However, there are some major positives here as well. Namely, the strong commitment to repurchase shares. If the company hits its top end of guidance, it will generate $10 billion in cash by the end of this year ($3 billion in FCF and $7 billion in net sales proceeds). Hypothetically, if they spent half of that on debt repayment and half on share repurchases, that is a buyback of $5 billion, over 40% of the float!

The point is that they can do an enormous buyback when these sales close. They said on the call that the sales are expected to close by the end of the year. And I would expect to see a big rally in the shares sometime before then.

You can't ignore something like that especially with the stock under $10 as I write this. So, despite my misgivings, outlined above, I am raising my rating to a buy. I might be early. The buybacks won't come until next year. But I've never been much of a timer anyway.