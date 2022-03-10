designer491/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) is a closed-end fund focused on fixed income. The primary objective of the fund is to seek a high level of current income and it achieves this set objective via a portfolio of high-yield bonds. We wrote an article on ACP in September of 2021 advising to sell the name, and the fund is down more than 10% on a total return basis (dividends factored in) since our piece.

In revisiting the fund now, in the early innings of a string of Fed hikes, we still believe ACP is overpriced and will sell off even more. While the NAV has suffered from the re-pricing of the interest rate curve and a slight credit spread widening, we are surprised to find ACP still trading at a substantial premium to NAV. Across the board in the CEF space we have seen a narrowing of the premiums to NAV to flat levels on the back of the predicted Fed hikes but not yet for ACP.

We attribute this state to the eye-watering yield the fund is offering on paper. ACP is a fund that has an annual NAV give-up of almost 5% as measured in the performance during the past decade, thus the true fund yield is around 7%. As the Fed hikes rates and the environment becomes more supportive for other types of fixed income assets we strongly believe ACP will revert to its historic norm of a discount to NAV, hence there is another 10% in negative performance to come given the CEF is currently trading at a premium to NAV of 6.86%. We maintain our Sell rating here and are surprised this CEF's premium to NAV is holding up so well given the proximity to Fed hikes.

Performance

Since we wrote our article in September 2021 the fund is down more than 10% on a total return basis and even more on a pure price metric:

ACP Performance (Seeking Alpha)

The fund is now almost flat on a 1-year lookback period from a total return perspective:

ACP 1-Year Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Many retail investors fail to realize that a fund's yield is no indication of performance, and on a total return perspective the price component matters substantially. A CEF can have a truly eye watering yield but if the fund price loses substantial value (as we have seen with ACP in the past year) then a retail investor can experience a zero total return performance, no matter how high the fund yield. Where we are in the interest rate cycle and predicted price performance matters as much as the fund yield.

Holdings

ACP is focused on the most credit risky securities in the high-yield space:

Credit Rating (Fund Fact Sheet)

We can see how the fund is overweight CCC securities, which are truly names with a very significant probability of default. The fact that the fund layers in leverage in addition to being long very risky names gives a prospective investor a closer sense of the risk one runs when buying this name.

The fund has a high concentration in consumer discretionary names:

Industry Sectors (Fund Fact Sheet)

Discount/Premium to NAV

ACP has historically traded at a discount to NAV:

Premium / Discount to NAV (Morningstar)

We can see that outside 2021 the fund has always traded at a discount to NAV, which has tended to average anywhere between -6% and -12%. That is in huge contrast to the current state of the market price versus NAV, which is surprisingly still in positive territory. The fund is currently trading at a market price which represents a 6.86% premium to NAV. We are surprised by this fact because we have seen a substantial narrowing of premiums to NAV in the fixed income CEF space on the back of the market implied Fed hikes. Namely when investors have other alternatives to invest cash and obtain a yield then they tend to allocate capital more sparingly and fixed income vehicles stop being overpriced.

We are surmising that one of the reasons for the "stickiness" of the ACP premium to NAV is its extremely high dividend yield. As a reminder though, ACP in reality does not offer a 12% yield, but a more normalized 7% yield. The fund has an annual 5% NAV give-up in the form of return of capital:

NAV give-up (CefConnect)

The graph shows how the fund has lost almost 50% in NAV value in the past decade. This means that the fund has a permanent principal loss of 50% in the past decade, and total returns are reflective of that. Ultimately a CEF which overdistributes will suffer from an ever decreasing NAV price and usually the market punishes such managers with deep discounts to NAV.

Conclusion

ACP is a closed-end fund focusing on fixed income. The fund is overweight CCC credits and runs substantial credit spread risk. While the fund NAV has suffered in the past months from the re-pricing of the interest rate curve, the fund still trades at a premium to NAV. Given that the vehicle has a tremendously high annual NAV give-up (approximately 5%) we feel that as the Fed hikes rates and the market re-assesses fixed income opportunities, the vehicle is going to revert to its historic norms. We believe there is another 10% in negative performance for the fund in the next six months on the back of interest rate normalization and the move of the fund's premium to NAV to an actual discount. We keep our Sell rating for this name intact.