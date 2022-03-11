Stanislau Kharytanovich/iStock via Getty Images

The need of the hour was time, love and tenderness when we last wrote about our protagonist. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) had released weak Q3-2021 results at that time. Our piece prior to that had a bullish bent as we thought Sabra ripe for purchase due to its valuation relative to the others in its sector. So when the Q3 results were released, we just had to take a look to determine if we still held on to that thesis or things were worse than we thought.

Long story short, distressed and potentially distressed tenants started rearing their not so pretty heads. That and the overall numbers made us go back to the sidelines with a neutral stance. We concluded with:

The bull case here is that occupancies start rising briskly and labor pressures abate. The high inflation we have already seen increases replacement cost value of these facilities, and new supply is constrained by costs. Our take here is that the negative factors outweigh the positive, and we see a slow and steady deterioration for SBRA's AFFO. That said, SBRA is relatively cheap and still a buyout candidate as we explained the last time. But the time to do that is running short. This is a case of "sell now, or forever hold your peace.

Since then, the dividends have helped bolster the drop in price, giving a modicum of respite to its shareholders.

How safe is the dividend though? Let's talk about that along with the numbers since then next.

Q4-2021

Sabra beat the FFO estimates in Q4-2021, but it was what lay beneath that, that concerned us. The trend in FFO declines continued once again. As previously pointed out, FFO is getting zero traction from rent bumps that tenants have to pay and instead continues downward, quarter after quarter. In this one we noticed the declining Net operating income (NOI) margins, that were driven by increasing labor costs.

Cash net operating income declined by 9.9% sequentially and margin decreased to 20.1%, 2.6% lower than the prior quarter. Virtually no COVID grant income was received in a fourth quarter and none was received in the third quarter. Contract labor cost in Sabra's assisted living and memory care properties drove this decline.

The second source of major pain (and this will be for 2022) came from Avamere.

Effective February 1, 2022, Avamere’s annual base rent on the current portfolio has been reduced roughly 30% to $30.7 million from $44.1 million, representing an annual run rate reduction of $0.06 per diluted common share. The trailing 12-month EBITDARM coverage at this reduced rent would have been 1.99X as of September 30, 2021 (reported one quarter in arrears) and 1.60X based on pre-pandemic performance. No changes have been made to the lease maturity date (May 31, 2031) or the annual base rent escalator (2.75%). Sabra has the opportunity to recapture this rent reduction as the portfolio’s performance improves. Starting with the second lease year, Sabra will participate in the year-over-year improvement in the portfolio’s operating revenues. Beginning in the fourth lease year and through the sixth lease year, Sabra has the one-time option to reset Avamere’s rent to a fixed amount tied to the portfolio’s historical performance.

A 30% rent reduction is a serious blow to any bull thesis. We want to add here that the EBITDARM metric once again showed just how useless it was in telegraphing what was about to happen. At last check (in Q3-2021) it was 1.40X.

Rent Coverage (Q3-2021 Supplemental )

One would assume no tenant would have difficulty in paying their rent at that rent coverage multiple. Instead, Avamere stopped paying rent and negotiated a 30% rent reduction. Now, the press release mentions the possibility of recapturing this rent reduction. We unfortunately give that a next to a zero probability. Sabra also refused to give guidance for 2022 and we think the numbers will be coming in awful.

Valuation & Outlook

Sabra once again appears cheap when you glance at the FFO multiple. As we told you before, that is a trap. The FFO declines continue and they might actually accelerate in 2022. This is even without considering which other tenants may get a rent cut next.

Rent Coverage (Q4-2021 Supplemental )

While the declines in NOI are modest, Sabra has been issuing shares rapidly to offset the potential credit rating pressures.

In case you ever wondered why Sabra's debt to EBITDA is not budging much despite all these rent cuts, there is your answer. Equity issuance has been a monster. For 2022 we think we will end with a $1.24 FFO run-rate. This gives some buffer on the dividend. But if we are correct, SBRA's FFO will have dropped from a $2.30 run rate to about half that in 4 years.

Verdict

Perhaps there is some room to surprise our dour outlook as occupancies rise post the final wave of COVID-19. Sabra has certainly not dialed back its enthusiasm for new properties.

Sienna Senior Living (OTCPK:LWSCF) and California-based Sabra Health Care REIT have formed a joint venture to acquire 11 Extendicare retirement living residences in Ontario and Saskatchewan for $307.5 million. The transaction means Extendicare (OTCPK:EXETF) is exiting the retirement living segment and will focus on its long-term care and home health care business lines. The transaction comprises a modern portfolio of 1,048 private-pay suites with an average age of six years. Sienna and Sabra will be 50-50 partners in the venture.

So far doubling down on more projects has only helped revenues, without improving or even stabilizing FFO per share. The REIT has a large amount of managed properties where it will be feeling the full brunt of low occupancies. For 2022, Sabra will have to contend with another fresh round of labor pressures and likely a few more rent cuts. If they can come out with even the Q4-2021 FFO run rate, we will be extremely impressed. We remain cautious on this name and think that the prospects are poor outside a buyout. We rate it at a hold/neutral at present.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.