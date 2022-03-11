Serenethos/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The upcoming acquisition of Happy Bancshares will benefit Home Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: NYSE:HOMB) in mainly two ways. Firstly, the acquisition will provide a much-needed boost to the loan portfolio, which has declined for six straight quarters. Further, the acquisition will result in significant cost savings even though both Home Bancshares and Happy Bancshares have very different markets. On the other hand, normalization of the provision expense and merger-related costs will likely drag earnings this year. Overall, I'm expecting Home Bancshares to report earnings of $1.54 per share in 2022, down 20.5% year-over-year. The year-end target price suggests a modest upside from the current market price. As a result, I am adopting a hold rating on Home Bancshares.

Acquisitions to Offer Respite to the Loan Portfolio

Home Bancshares’ loan portfolio has declined in each of the last six quarters. The upcoming acquisition of Happy Bancshares will likely provide a much-needed boost for the total loan portfolio size. According to a recent press release, the transaction is expected to close in April 2022. The acquisition will add loans totaling $3.5 billion to Home Bancshares’ loan portfolio, resulting in a 34% increase. Further, the acquisition will add a new market to Home Bancshares’ portfolio. Home currently operates mainly in Florida and Arkansas, with limited exposure to New York and Alabama. The acquisition will add exposure to the state of Texas, according to details given in the merger presentation. Texas’ economic recovery is slower than other states, as gauged by the unemployment rate. Nevertheless, Texas is a good market because of its population.

Further, the recent acquisition of yacht loans has provided a much-needed boost for the loan portfolio size. According to details given in a press release, Home Bancshares completed the acquisition of yacht loans totaling $238 million from LendingClub Bank in February 2022.

On the other hand, payoffs and pay downs will likely limit loan growth. The management mentioned in the conference call that it expects payoffs to accelerate as certain borrowers may look to lock in low rates in anticipation of higher rates in the future. This comment makes it sound like Home Bancshares isn't enthusiastic about retaining these customers and prefers to let them go to other financial institutions instead of matching lower yields.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 39.8% in 2022. Deposits and other balance sheet items will likely grow in tandem with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Financial Position Net Loans 10,963 10,768 10,975 9,599 13,416 Growth of Net Loans 7.3% (1.8)% 1.9% (12.5)% 39.8% Other Earning Assets 2,462 2,406 3,495 6,650 9,455 Deposits 10,900 11,278 12,726 14,261 20,570 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 1,985 1,140 939 912 1,278 Common equity 2,350 2,512 2,606 2,766 3,857 Book Value Per Share ($) 13.5 15.0 15.8 16.8 18.5 Tangible BVPS ($) 7.7 9.0 9.7 10.8 13.7 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

Apart from acquired loan growth, the top line will also benefit from margin expansion. I'm expecting the federal funds rate to increase by 75 basis points this year, which will boost the average portfolio yield. Further, Home Bancshares has a large amount of cash on its books that it can easily and quickly deploy into higher-yielding assets. Cash and cash equivalents surged to $3.65 billion at the end of December 2021 from $1.26 billion at the end of December 2020. Meanwhile, the acquisition of Happy Bancshares is unlikely to have a significant impact on the margin as both Home and Happy have similar margins. The following table summarizes the loan yields and deposit costs of the two companies, as mentioned in the merger presentation.

Average Loan Yield Average Deposit Cost Home Bancshares 5.40% 0.19% Happy Bancshares 5.80% 0.15% Source: Merger Presentation

Cost Savings are the Biggest Benefit

There is no network overlap between Home Bancshares and Happy Bancshares; therefore, Home will most probably not look towards branch consolidation following the merger. Nevertheless, the management has identified several cost-saving opportunities. As mentioned in the presentation, the management expects to save 33% of Happy Bancshares’ expenses. In other words, the combined company expects to save $53 million annually. Around 75% of cost savings are expected to materialize this year. As the materialization will take some time, the non-interest expenses will likely jump up initially.

Further, the management estimates merger costs to total $55 million, which will boost non-interest expenses during the second and third quarters. As a result, I'm expecting the efficiency ratio to worsen to 77% in the second quarter of 2022 from 45% in the last quarter of 2021. Subsequently, I'm expecting the efficiency ratio to improve to 42% by the last quarter of 2022.

Provisioning to Drag Earnings

After a year of net provision reversals, the net provision expense will likely trend higher towards a normal level this year. Further, both the Happy Bancshares and LendingClub acquisitions are quite risky. Yacht loans are riskier than average because consumer loans inherently carry greater risk than real-estate-backed loans. Further, Happy Bancshares had significant exposure to the oil industry. As mentioned in the presentation, loans to the energy sector made up around 2.2% of the total loans of Happy Bancshares. Moreover, Happy's loan portfolio has indirect exposure to the oil industry as well because it is based in Texas.

Overall, I'm expecting the provision expense to make up around 0.24% of total loans in 2022. In comparison, the provision expense averaged 0.29% of total loans in the last five years and 0.16% from 2017 to 2019.

Expecting Earnings to Dip to $1.54 per Share

The higher provision expense and temporarily elevated non-interest expenses will likely drag earnings this year. Further, the acquisition of Happy Bancshares will have a dilution effect on earnings per share. According to my calculations, Home Bancshares will have to issue around 44 million new shares at the time of the transaction closing. On the other hand, cost savings and top-line growth will help support the bottom line. Overall, I'm expecting Home Bancshares to report earnings of $1.54 per share in 2022, down 20.5% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Income Statement Net interest income 561 563 583 573 725 Provision for loan losses 4 1 112 (5) 32 Non-interest income 103 100 112 138 148 Non-interest expense 264 276 304 299 449 Net income - Common Sh. 300 290 214 319 302 EPS - Diluted ($) 1.73 1.73 1.30 1.94 1.54 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the timing of an interest rate hike. The Ukraine-Russia war is also indirectly relevant to Home Bancshares because of its implications for oil prices.

Acquisition Benefits Appear Mostly Priced-in

Home Bancshares is offering a dividend yield of 2.9% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.165 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 43% for 2022, which is higher than the five-year average of 34% but easily sustainable. Therefore, the earnings outlook doesn’t pose any threats to the dividend payout.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Home Bancshares. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 2.23 in the past, as shown below.

FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 7.7 9.0 9.7 10.8 Average Market Price ($) 22.3 18.7 16.4 24.5 Historical P/TB 2.89x 2.07x 1.69x 2.27x 2.23x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $13.7 gives a target price of $30.6 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 34.3% upside from the March 10 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 2.03x 2.13x 2.23x 2.33x 2.43x TBVPS - Dec 2022 ($) 13.7 13.7 13.7 13.7 13.7 Target Price ($) 27.9 29.3 30.6 32.0 33.4 Market Price ($) 22.8 22.8 22.8 22.8 22.8 Upside/(Downside) 22.3% 28.3% 34.3% 40.4% 46.4% Source: Author's Estimates

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 12.3x in the past, as shown below.

FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 Average Earnings per Share ($) 1.73 1.73 1.30 1.94 Average Market Price ($) 22.3 18.7 16.4 24.5 Historical P/E 13.0x 10.8x 12.6x 12.6x 12.3x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $1.54 gives a target price of $18.9 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 17.2% downside from the March 10 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 10.3x 11.3x 12.3x 13.3x 14.3x EPS - 2022 ($) 1.54 1.54 1.54 1.54 1.54 Target Price ($) 15.8 17.3 18.9 20.4 22.0 Market Price ($) 22.8 22.8 22.8 22.8 22.8 Upside/(Downside) (30.7)% (24.0)% (17.2)% (10.5)% (3.8)% Source: Author's Estimates

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $24.8, which implies an 8.5% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 11.4%. Hence, I’m adopting a hold rating on Home Bancshares. I would consider investing in the stock if its market price dipped by more than 5% from the current level.