Home Bancshares: Acquisitions To Provide A Much-Needed Boost
Summary
- Loans will likely increase by 34% due to the upcoming acquisition of Happy Bancshares. Further, the recent acquisition of yacht loans would’ve increased loans by 2%.
- The management has identified significant cost-saving opportunities from the Happy acquisition.
- The provision expense will likely return to a normal level this year.
- The December 2022 target price suggests a small upside from the current market price. Further, HOMB is offering a modest dividend yield.
The upcoming acquisition of Happy Bancshares will benefit Home Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: NYSE:HOMB) in mainly two ways. Firstly, the acquisition will provide a much-needed boost to the loan portfolio, which has declined for six straight quarters. Further, the acquisition will result in significant cost savings even though both Home Bancshares and Happy Bancshares have very different markets. On the other hand, normalization of the provision expense and merger-related costs will likely drag earnings this year. Overall, I'm expecting Home Bancshares to report earnings of $1.54 per share in 2022, down 20.5% year-over-year. The year-end target price suggests a modest upside from the current market price. As a result, I am adopting a hold rating on Home Bancshares.
Acquisitions to Offer Respite to the Loan Portfolio
Home Bancshares’ loan portfolio has declined in each of the last six quarters. The upcoming acquisition of Happy Bancshares will likely provide a much-needed boost for the total loan portfolio size. According to a recent press release, the transaction is expected to close in April 2022. The acquisition will add loans totaling $3.5 billion to Home Bancshares’ loan portfolio, resulting in a 34% increase. Further, the acquisition will add a new market to Home Bancshares’ portfolio. Home currently operates mainly in Florida and Arkansas, with limited exposure to New York and Alabama. The acquisition will add exposure to the state of Texas, according to details given in the merger presentation. Texas’ economic recovery is slower than other states, as gauged by the unemployment rate. Nevertheless, Texas is a good market because of its population.
Further, the recent acquisition of yacht loans has provided a much-needed boost for the loan portfolio size. According to details given in a press release, Home Bancshares completed the acquisition of yacht loans totaling $238 million from LendingClub Bank in February 2022.
On the other hand, payoffs and pay downs will likely limit loan growth. The management mentioned in the conference call that it expects payoffs to accelerate as certain borrowers may look to lock in low rates in anticipation of higher rates in the future. This comment makes it sound like Home Bancshares isn't enthusiastic about retaining these customers and prefers to let them go to other financial institutions instead of matching lower yields.
Considering these factors, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 39.8% in 2022. Deposits and other balance sheet items will likely grow in tandem with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.
|FY18
|FY19
|FY20
|FY21
|FY22E
|Financial Position
|Net Loans
|10,963
|10,768
|10,975
|9,599
|13,416
|Growth of Net Loans
|7.3%
|(1.8)%
|1.9%
|(12.5)%
|39.8%
|Other Earning Assets
|2,462
|2,406
|3,495
|6,650
|9,455
|Deposits
|10,900
|11,278
|12,726
|14,261
|20,570
|Borrowings and Sub-Debt
|1,985
|1,140
|939
|912
|1,278
|Common equity
|2,350
|2,512
|2,606
|2,766
|3,857
|Book Value Per Share ($)
|13.5
|15.0
|15.8
|16.8
|18.5
|Tangible BVPS ($)
|7.7
|9.0
|9.7
|10.8
|13.7
|
Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates
(In USD million unless otherwise specified)
Apart from acquired loan growth, the top line will also benefit from margin expansion. I'm expecting the federal funds rate to increase by 75 basis points this year, which will boost the average portfolio yield. Further, Home Bancshares has a large amount of cash on its books that it can easily and quickly deploy into higher-yielding assets. Cash and cash equivalents surged to $3.65 billion at the end of December 2021 from $1.26 billion at the end of December 2020. Meanwhile, the acquisition of Happy Bancshares is unlikely to have a significant impact on the margin as both Home and Happy have similar margins. The following table summarizes the loan yields and deposit costs of the two companies, as mentioned in the merger presentation.
|Average Loan Yield
|Average Deposit Cost
|Home Bancshares
|5.40%
|0.19%
|Happy Bancshares
|5.80%
|0.15%
|Source: Merger Presentation
Cost Savings are the Biggest Benefit
There is no network overlap between Home Bancshares and Happy Bancshares; therefore, Home will most probably not look towards branch consolidation following the merger. Nevertheless, the management has identified several cost-saving opportunities. As mentioned in the presentation, the management expects to save 33% of Happy Bancshares’ expenses. In other words, the combined company expects to save $53 million annually. Around 75% of cost savings are expected to materialize this year. As the materialization will take some time, the non-interest expenses will likely jump up initially.
Further, the management estimates merger costs to total $55 million, which will boost non-interest expenses during the second and third quarters. As a result, I'm expecting the efficiency ratio to worsen to 77% in the second quarter of 2022 from 45% in the last quarter of 2021. Subsequently, I'm expecting the efficiency ratio to improve to 42% by the last quarter of 2022.
Provisioning to Drag Earnings
After a year of net provision reversals, the net provision expense will likely trend higher towards a normal level this year. Further, both the Happy Bancshares and LendingClub acquisitions are quite risky. Yacht loans are riskier than average because consumer loans inherently carry greater risk than real-estate-backed loans. Further, Happy Bancshares had significant exposure to the oil industry. As mentioned in the presentation, loans to the energy sector made up around 2.2% of the total loans of Happy Bancshares. Moreover, Happy's loan portfolio has indirect exposure to the oil industry as well because it is based in Texas.
Overall, I'm expecting the provision expense to make up around 0.24% of total loans in 2022. In comparison, the provision expense averaged 0.29% of total loans in the last five years and 0.16% from 2017 to 2019.
Expecting Earnings to Dip to $1.54 per Share
The higher provision expense and temporarily elevated non-interest expenses will likely drag earnings this year. Further, the acquisition of Happy Bancshares will have a dilution effect on earnings per share. According to my calculations, Home Bancshares will have to issue around 44 million new shares at the time of the transaction closing. On the other hand, cost savings and top-line growth will help support the bottom line. Overall, I'm expecting Home Bancshares to report earnings of $1.54 per share in 2022, down 20.5% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.
|FY18
|FY19
|FY20
|FY21
|FY22E
|Income Statement
|Net interest income
|561
|563
|583
|573
|725
|Provision for loan losses
|4
|1
|112
|(5)
|32
|Non-interest income
|103
|100
|112
|138
|148
|Non-interest expense
|264
|276
|304
|299
|449
|Net income - Common Sh.
|300
|290
|214
|319
|302
|EPS - Diluted ($)
|1.73
|1.73
|1.30
|1.94
|1.54
|
Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates
(In USD million unless otherwise specified)
Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the timing of an interest rate hike. The Ukraine-Russia war is also indirectly relevant to Home Bancshares because of its implications for oil prices.
Acquisition Benefits Appear Mostly Priced-in
Home Bancshares is offering a dividend yield of 2.9% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.165 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 43% for 2022, which is higher than the five-year average of 34% but easily sustainable. Therefore, the earnings outlook doesn’t pose any threats to the dividend payout.
I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Home Bancshares. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 2.23 in the past, as shown below.
|FY18
|FY19
|FY20
|FY21
|Average
|T. Book Value per Share ($)
|7.7
|9.0
|9.7
|10.8
|Average Market Price ($)
|22.3
|18.7
|16.4
|24.5
|Historical P/TB
|2.89x
|2.07x
|1.69x
|2.27x
|2.23x
|Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates
Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $13.7 gives a target price of $30.6 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 34.3% upside from the March 10 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.
|P/TB Multiple
|2.03x
|2.13x
|2.23x
|2.33x
|2.43x
|TBVPS - Dec 2022 ($)
|13.7
|13.7
|13.7
|13.7
|13.7
|Target Price ($)
|27.9
|29.3
|30.6
|32.0
|33.4
|Market Price ($)
|22.8
|22.8
|22.8
|22.8
|22.8
|Upside/(Downside)
|22.3%
|28.3%
|34.3%
|40.4%
|46.4%
|Source: Author's Estimates
The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 12.3x in the past, as shown below.
|FY18
|FY19
|FY20
|FY21
|Average
|Earnings per Share ($)
|1.73
|1.73
|1.30
|1.94
|Average Market Price ($)
|22.3
|18.7
|16.4
|24.5
|Historical P/E
|13.0x
|10.8x
|12.6x
|12.6x
|12.3x
|Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates
Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $1.54 gives a target price of $18.9 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 17.2% downside from the March 10 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.
|P/E Multiple
|10.3x
|11.3x
|12.3x
|13.3x
|14.3x
|EPS - 2022 ($)
|1.54
|1.54
|1.54
|1.54
|1.54
|Target Price ($)
|15.8
|17.3
|18.9
|20.4
|22.0
|Market Price ($)
|22.8
|22.8
|22.8
|22.8
|22.8
|Upside/(Downside)
|(30.7)%
|(24.0)%
|(17.2)%
|(10.5)%
|(3.8)%
|Source: Author's Estimates
Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $24.8, which implies an 8.5% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 11.4%. Hence, I’m adopting a hold rating on Home Bancshares. I would consider investing in the stock if its market price dipped by more than 5% from the current level.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.