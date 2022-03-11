hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Covid pull-forward in the tech sector continues to claim victims with DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) again struggling to top tough FY21 comps. Oddly, the CEO recently loaded up on shares around $140 and the disappointing guidance places the stock down below $80 in after-hours trading. My investment thesis is far more Bullish on the stock following the sell-off, but my past view was far too positive despite a Neutral rating at the time.

Seeking Alpha

Normalization Path

In no huge surprise to those paying attention to the mid-50% growth rates reported around the end of the last FY, DocuSign wasn't going to maintain those growth rates over time. The e-signature leader only reported FQ4'20 revenue growth of 38% with bookings growing 40% in the quarter heading into Covid.

In essence, DocuSign was already growing at an impressive ~40% clip heading into Covid, but the virus lockdowns pulled forward demand with employees working remotely pushing up peak revenue growth to 58% in FQ1'22. As the below charts highlight, the rolling yearly growth rates are slowly slipping back to pre-Covid levels with signs the company will dip far below the original growth rates.

Source: DocuSign FQ4'22 presentation

DocuSign has added an amazing 95K enterprise and commercial clients in the last 2 years. The company grew from only 75K corporate customers at the end of FY20 to 170K customers by the end of FY22. Most companies just can't easily build on top of this type of growth in the short term.

The guidance for FQ1'23 and FY23 confirms these trends are going to linger and leave DocuSign at suboptimal growth metrics. The weaker revenues are defined by the company ending FY22 with billings growth of only 25% YoY.

The stock is crashing because DocuSign guided to revenues flat sequentially to only $581 million after reporting $581 million in FQ4'22. Even worse, the billings target for the quarter is $578 million, up only 7% from $535 million last year, and below the revenue total.

Source: DocuSign FQ4'22 presentation

The full year guidance is slightly better with bookings of $2.7 billion leading to growth of only 13%. Clearly, the market expected DocuSign to normalize at far higher growth rates. The company wasn't expected to see bookings and revenue growth dip below 20% on the bottom end even with the expectations for the Covid pull-forwards to leave the company with slower growth going forward.

The key to understanding the current business is that DocuSign generating 35% annual growth during the last 2 years would've left the business with the following revenues in FY23:

FY20 = $975 million

FY21 @ 35% growth = $1,315 million

FY22 @ 35% growth = $1,775 million

FY23 @ 35% growth = $2,396 million

The company is guiding to FY23 revenues of $2,476 million, suggesting DocuSign has topped a 35% annualized growth rating during the 3-year period since the start of Covid. The market just isn't capable of handling the decelerated growth rates here with the stock probably trading closer to where the CEO bought the shares, if the guidance was for 35% growth this FY to only end up with revenues at $2,396 million.

The good news is that DocuSign is very profitable now with operating margins forecast in the 17% range. The company produced $445 million in FCF last year, so the business will continue to throw off a bunch of FCF while the business normalizes at a lower level than expected, but levels still far higher than last fiscal year.

Normalized Pain

DocuSign has a large opportunity in the agreement cloud segment, but the guidance makes the market trepid regarding competition and management factors with all of the new hires, especially in sales. The stock now offers a far more reasonable valuation trading at less than 6x sales targets going into the FQ4'22 earnings report. DocuSign traded far above 20x forward sales at the peak of market insanity regarding valuations when the stock traded at $315 while the after-hours price is now only $75.

Data by YCharts

Once adjusting for the lowered revenue guidance and the big stock price hit, DocuSign now trades at over 6x EV/S targets for FY23. The market cap is down to only $16.3 billion with a cash balance of $900 million along with positive FCF supporting a $200 million share buyback.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that DocuSign is now paying for massive growth over the last couple of years. The company faced a tough period of normalized growth, yet the e-signature leader is still ahead of game even after weak growth rates in FY23.

Investors should use weakness over the next week to start loading up on the leader in the sector while the market vastly overextrapolates the current growth rates and competitive fears.