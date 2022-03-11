FreezeFrames/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Midland, Texas-based Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) released its fourth-quarter 2021 on February 22, 2022.

1 - 4Q21 and full-year results snapshot

The company reported the fourth quarter of 2021 adjusted earnings of $3.63 per share, beating analysts' expectations.

This quarter's oil-equivalent production was 387.065K Boepd (58% liquids) above the consensus estimate sold at a record oil composite price of $56.47 per Boe compared with $27.41 a year ago. Revenues of $2.022 billion also beat Estimate, surging 163% from the year-ago quarter’s sales of $769 million. Also, the company is using the excess cash to reward shareholders with dividends and share buybacks.

FANG’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share. The payout represents a 20% sequential increase. The company also bought back shares for $409 million during the fourth quarter of 2021 for $105.96 per share.

FANG: Presentation highlight 4Q21 (Diamondback Energy)

Travis Stice, the CEO, said in the conference call:

2021 was a great year for Diamondback and our industry with higher product prices allowing the vast majority of our industry to one repair and improve balance sheets quickly; two, accelerate returns to shareholders; and three, make significant progress on environmental objectives. At Diamondback, we reduced our absolute debt by $1.3 billion, increased our base dividend every quarter, initiated a return of capital framework and announced ambitious environmental goals designed to help us earn our environmental license to operate.

2 - Investment Thesis

The investment thesis is now quite difficult. Diamondback Energy is a long-term secured investment but has reached a stock price that I consider a final target for 2022. FANG is not the only company in this situation; we can talk about the entire oil sector.

The booming oil prices will stay with us for a bit longer. But deep inside, we all know that this situation cannot remain elevated. If this situation is not resolved soon, the world economy cannot afford it and will drop precipitously into a severe recession.

I am not talking about oil prices only but a flurry of commodities from metals to food. The entire food chain is also contributing to the problem. For instance, wheat prices:

hit a fresh record high yesterday fuelling concerns about the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on food supplies with one of Britain’s biggest food producers warning inflation could reach 15%.

Thus, I suggest trading LIFO about 40% of your FANG position.

3 - Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy owns two subsidiaries trading separately: Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) and Rattler Midstream (RTLR).

Diamondback Energy's performance on a one-year basis is solid, with a jump of 53%. However, the rally is now showing some sign of fatigue.



Diamondback Energy - 4Q21 Quarterly Financial Table: The Raw Numbers

Diamondback FANG 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 Total Revenues and others in $ Million 767 1,183 1,679 1,910 2,022 Net income in $ Million -739 220 311 649 1,002 EBITDA $ Million -642 619 820 1,261 1,681 EPS diluted in $/share -4.68 1.33 1.71 3.56 5.54 Operating cash flow in $ Million 403 624 954 1,199 1,167 CapEx in $ Million 257 296 367 828 808 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 146 328 587 371 359 Cash and cash equivalent $ Million 104 121 344 457 654 Total Debt in $ Million 5,815 7,656 7,364 6,945 6,687 Dividend per share in $ 0.40 0.40 0.45 0.50 0.60 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 157.95 164.93 181.97 182.15 180.18 Oil Production 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boepd 298.98 307.42 401.45 404.27 387.07 Oil Composite realized price ($/Boe)/Hedge $Boe 27.41/ 26.14 42.36/ 35.75 45.63/ 36.82 51.00/ 40.76 56.47/ 45.30 OIL % 58.8% 60.0% 60% 59% 59% Oil in Bo 16,173 16,578 22,067 22,058 20,819 NG in Mcf 34,067 34,109 44,506 45,571 45,220 NGL in Boe 5,655 5,405 7,047 7,540 7,254 Total in Boe 27,506 27,668 36,532 37,193 35,610

Source: Diamondback Energy press release

Analysis: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, and Oil & Gas Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and others were $2,022 million in 4Q21

FANG: Chart Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading)

FANG announced the fourth quarter of 2021 results on February 22, 2022. The quarter's revenues were $2,022 million, with a net income of $1,002 million or $5.54 per diluted share. The 4Q21 cash operating costs were $10.17 per Boe, up 48% from the prior-year quarter.

Lease operating expense LOE was $4.21 per Boe, compared with $3.38 in the fourth quarter of 2020. Gathering and transportation expenses increased in the fourth quarter of 2021 to $1.63 per Boe from $1.27 at the end of 2020.

Diamondback is one of the leading Permian Basin oil producers, especially after the 2018 buyouts of Energen Corporation and Ajax Resources.

Recent financial highlights:

FANG: Highlight 4Q21 #2 (Diamondback Energy)

2 - Generic free cash flow was $359 million in 4Q21

FANG: Chart Free Cash Flow history (Fun Trading)

Note: The generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Operating cash flow is $1,167 million, and CapEx is $808 million.

Trailing twelve-month free cash flow is now $1,645 million, with the fourth quarter's free cash flow at $359 million.

This quarter's dividend is raised to $0.60 per share or a yield of 1.49%, which is quite low for the industry. The company also bought back shares for $409 million during the fourth quarter of 2021 for $105.96 per share.

The company's free cash flow is sufficient to justify a higher quarterly dividend of a minimum of $0.75 per share in 2022. CEO Travis Stice said in the conference call:

we are committed to permanent returns to our investors, which is why we continue to lean into our base dividend, increasing it again by 20% this quarter. Our growing base dividend is our primary means of returning capital and we’ve increased it by quarterly CAGR of over 10%, since it was initiated in 2018. Today, we have line of sight to get our dividend to $3 a share by the end of this year, if market conditions remain favorable,

3 - Net debt is $6.03 billion in 4Q21 (incl. subsidiaries) - debt reduction on the way. Total debt-to-total capital of 33.4%

FANG: Chart cash versus debt history (Fun Trading)

As of December 31, 2021, FANG had approximately $654 million in cash and cash equivalents and $6.687 billion in long-term debt, representing a debt-to-capitalization of 33.4%.

FANG: Debt presentation (Diamondback Energy)

The debt reduction effort is noticeable. However, it is not enough and should be a crucial priority.

4 - Quarterly Production was 387,065 Boepd in 4Q21

FANG: Chart Production history (Fun Trading)

Production for 4Q21 was 387.065K Boepd, down 4.3% sequentially and up from 298.978K Boepd the same quarter a year ago (see chart above).

The percentage of oil is 58.5% in 4Q21. Below is the chart repartition between Oil, NG, and NGL.

FANG: Chart Production oil NGL and NG in 4Q21 (Fun Trading)

The average oil composite in 4Q21 (unhedged) was $56.47, up from $27.41 a year-ago quarter and up 10.7% sequentially.

FANG: Chart oil price composite history (Fun Trading)

During the fourth quarter, the average realized oil price was $74.50, and realized natural gas price jumped in the 4Q21 to $4.56 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) from $1.35 in the year-ago period.

5 - 2022 guidance

FANG: Guidance 2022 Presentation (Diamondback Energy)

FANG expects production of 369K-376K Boepd in 2022 with a CapEx guidance of $435-$475 million in 1Q22. Oil volumes will be 218K-222K barrels per day.

Technical Analysis (Short Term) and Commentary

FANG: TA Chart (Fun Trading)

Note: The chart has been adjusted for dividends.

FANG forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $141.5 and support at $127.

The trading strategy that I think could work is to take partial profits between $141 and $142 and wait for a retracement.

I do not believe that the oil prices will stay above $100 per barrel for a long time, and FANG will likely retrace sooner or later from an overvalued position. Thus, I recommend being patient and accumulating around $115.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

