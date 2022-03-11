Scharfsinn86/iStock via Getty Images

I’m an investor who looks for opportunities in emerging technologies. There is so much hype about hydrogen that this is clearly an area worth exploring. In my early analysis of this emerging area, I’ve not been excited by the opportunity as it seems like a technology that the natural gas industry is looking to exploit as a lifeline to make fossil fuel use acceptable. However, in recognition that hydrogen made from natural gas is a dead end, there has been a lot of interest in electrolysis technology to make “green” hydrogen using “free” excess power produced by renewables (solar PV and wind). This is the manufacturing end of the hydrogen story and it is populated by mostly private companies with electrolysis technologies. The other side of the hydrogen story involves technologies to use the hydrogen once manufactured. This involves “fuel cells” which make electricity by converting hydrogen into water. There has been a lot of hype in listed fuel cell companies, including Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP), Plug Power (PLUG), Bloom Energy (BE) and FuelCell Energy (FCEL).

Seeking Alpha recently designated two of the “hot” hydrogen fuel cell companies, Ballard Power Systems and FuelCell Energy, with a warning as being at high risk of performing badly. Here I rethink hydrogen and explore why Ballard is a laggard. I continue to be bearish about hydrogen as a viable technology for power storage and transport.

Hydrogen

To address a misconception first. Hydrogen is not a power source. It provides a means of storing power and transporting it.

The hydrogen economy has several levels. A lot of the interest comes from companies with deep exposure to natural gas who are looking for a way to survive as emissions reductions become a major requirement and natural gas is a source of two major greenhouse gases (methane and (after combustion) CO2). The story is that making hydrogen from natural gas (or even brown coal!) and then capturing the CO2 leads to an emissions-free energy product. I’ve explored this aspect of the hydrogen business elsewhere as well as the (lack of) prospects for CCS (Carbon Capture and Storage). A reality check came recently from a story about Shell’s (SHEL) Quest (Alberta, Canada) CCS project to capture CO 2 from hydrogen produced from natural gas. This project captures about half of the CO 2 it is supposed to capture, leading to the hydrogen still being a high emissions product in its formation.

I contend that clean hydrogen produced from natural gas is an illusion and many in the industry (especially in Europe) agree. Hence there is a recent focus on “green” hydrogen produced from electrolysis, using cheap electricity produced from renewable energy (solar PV or wind).

The Hydrogen industry

The real difficulty is in determining what is real and what is not. A year ago, I wrote an article about green hydrogen and I concluded a huge weakness in the drive to produce green hydrogen was that the markets for this product are poorly articulated.

Inevitably transport ended up as being designated as a major use of green hydrogen. A year later, the case is even less convincing. Not only is the emergence of battery electric vehicles exploding, but there is no sign that hydrogen powered (fuel cell powered) vehicles are more than a curiosity. In a recent article, I noted that the mining industry is looking to exit diesel use, and whereas hydrogen had been seen to be a possible solution, the latest is about battery electric heavy mining vehicles, trucks and rail transport for Fortescue Metals Group (OTCQX:FSUGY), which is a major backer of green hydrogen. Go figure, a major green hydrogen advocate adopting electrification of its transport.

Another projected use of green hydrogen is in heating for homes and industry, to replace natural gas use. Reality is that electricity is proving to be much cheaper and more efficient through use of heat pumps for heating and cooling.

Use of green hydrogen for electricity production is another area that is suggested for green hydrogen. The point is that green hydrogen is constructed by electrolysis which is powered by electricity. So the proposal is to make electricity, to make hydrogen, to then make electricity. The losses in these process amount to more than 60%. Why go through such a futile cycle?

The chemical industry seems a possible area where fossil fuels could be replaced by hydrogen, but as I indicated in my earlier article, the costs involved with the transition to hydrogen are major.

BNEF gives 10 predictions for 2022

In a near-term view of hydrogen, BNEF released 10 predictions for 2022. The list broadly comes to the conclusion that heavy industry will dominate green hydrogen demand. The rest doesn’t excite me as an investor because there is a lot of hype but limited reality.

The BNEF list is underwhelming in comparison with huge progress in big battery implementation all around the world. Batteries are a competing technology for hydrogen. Tesla (TSLA) is talking about TWh battery storage coming. If you are interested in investing in the hydrogen economy, a comparison with the emergence of major battery storage is important.

Energy storage: Batteries versus Hydrogen

The difference between the story of battery technology for managing renewable energy intermittency and hydrogen is one of major investment versus pilot schemes.

The hydrogen story is going one step further with the US Department of Energy building the H2 Matchmaker database. It is really useful for investors to have access to databases and the US department of Energy’s Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office databases are a good example of quality data compilation.

What caught my attention is the development of effectively a dating service for hydrogen called H2 Matchmaker.

Just as the emergence of on-line matchmaking services helps fulfil a need for finding a partner, so the DOE argues there is a need for those interested in the development of a hydrogen economy to have a resource that matchmakes. My question is why isn’t the battery industry doing this? The answer is that in the real world companies just “do it”.

Huge push for hydrogen but what will it be used for?

There is a well-established industrial use for hydrogen, so there is already a hydrogen economy that will end up using green hydrogen as fossil fuel use ends. This bigger issue for hydrogen is whether it will replace existing fossil fuel use.

A recent IEEFA article spends a lot of time addressing the decline in the cost curve for hydrogen and the scaling up of production, but it does not address the use that a greatly increased hydrogen production would be put to.

The point is that hydrogen is not a source of energy. It is an energy management tool. The power will be generated by solar PV and wind. The energy lost in converting electricity to hydrogen and back again is massive. My take is that there are other ways to manage the grid (e.g., time shifting consumption, demand management) to use the intermittent power produced. Batteries, pumped hydro and other energy storage mechanisms offer a means to store power with dramatically less cost than making hydrogen and installing the infrastructure needed to be put in place.

Big battery business is growing rapidly and these batteries are contributing now to grid stability and management, as the contribution of renewables rises. Elon Musk predicts that big battery business will move from current GWh storage capacity to TWh. This is the challenge that hydrogen has to overcome.

Ballard Power

Ballard is a company dedicated to fuel cell technology which is used to generate electricity from hydrogen by converting the hydrogen to water and capturing the released electrons to produce electricity. Hydrogen is not combusted in this process. It is a more efficient process than burning hydrogen as I’ve discussed elsewhere, so if hydrogen is to be used to power transport it is clear that fuel cells are a better solution than an ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) tuned to burn hydrogen.

The point is that Ballard’s products are primarily dedicated to transport and power generation. Both of these product areas are booming with full electrification products, in the case of transport BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles) and in the case of power generation, big battery facilities. As an investor, I’m wary of new products that seek to replace technologies that are well on the way to full adoption and for which the new technology is not a competitive replacement. A more detailed analysis of Ballard’s products and business opportunities has been presented recently by Rohit Acharya.

So there are two (related) problems for the Ballard business model. Firstly, there is the cost of their technology (fuel cells) which needs to be substantially reduced to make it price effective. Secondly, the question remains that even if the fuel cell technology can be made competitive, whether hydrogen will be able to compete with electricity produced from solar PV or wind power and used directly to power BEVs and the grid, noting that there is a huge investment required to build out hydrogen infrastructure, including making the hydrogen, storing it and transporting it. Each of these steps involves large losses, so the value of solar PV or wind generated power is massively impacted by losses at all of these steps.

Is there competing technology for green hydrogen production by electrolysis?

A major risk for Ballard is the emergence of new technology that makes hydrogen production by electrolysis redundant. This is more dangerous for Ballard if such a technology arises before Ballard’s electrolysis technology gets fully commercialised.

A joint venture, Sparc Hydrogen Pty Ltd, between ASX-listed Sparc Technologies (ASX:SPN) and the University of Adelaide, has come out of left field and attracted the interest of Australian billionaire Twiggy Forrest. His green energy company Fortescue Future Industries (FFI, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortescue Metals Group, has taken a 20% stake in the JV for $A1.8 million, with stage 2 funding of a further $1.45 million over 4.5 years to earn a total stake of 36% of Sparc Hydrogen. Sparc Hydrogen has an exclusive licence to develop and commercialise next-generation green hydrogen technology from two South Australian Universities (Adelaide University and Flinders University)). The tiny amount of funding provided by FFI suggests scepticism, but if there is any reality, expect rapid development. FFI is becoming a major global investor in green hydrogen produced by electrolysis, with one of the world’s largest electrolysis factories for hydrogen production commencing construction in Gladstone, Queensland.

Of course it is early days, but if this technology got legs, it would change the hydrogen story because no longer would the question be whether to make power from renewables by solar PV and/or wind and then lose a lot of that power to make hydrogen. Instead, Sparc’s ultra-green hydrogen would be a source of power through direct solar conversion of water to hydrogen.

As always, with immature technology, one needs to be cautious because little is known about the Sparc technology. However, there is a mountain of cash available if it looks like it might be competitive. If that became the case, then it would be hard to see a future for Ballard.

Conclusion

We are in a race to fix an existential problem of stopping an environmental catastrophe, so time is of the essence. The problem is that combustion of fossil fuels has to stop as soon as possible and 2030 is a critical date to achieve 50% reduction in emissions. My take is that this can only happen if existing technologies that can do the job at scale are used. Hydrogen doesn’t fit into that category, but electricity generated by solar PV and wind power does, along with energy management through batteries, pumped hydro and other storage mechanisms, plus movement of power using HVDC cables. Nuclear power is another possible solution. There are two countries (Belgium and Germany) where reversing nuclear shutdowns are being considered as a result of power emergencies in Europe. While the situation isn’t clear yet, it seems that nuclear shutdowns will not be reversed in either Belgium or Germany. This seems to be an acknowledgement that nuclear is too slow and too expensive.

Regarding Ballard Power (and PLUG and BE), my take is that the fuel cell technology addresses needs that are already resolved by BEVs and batteries. I think there are more productive investments with better chance of success. The left field wild card at the moment is the potential for a global interconnected superconductor grid to move power around without loss, but I acknowledge that this technology needs a breakthrough which probably won’t come in time for the 2030 reductions needed.

I am not a financial advisor but I follow closely changes in technology as efforts are made to exit fossil fuels. I hope my comments specifically about Ballard Power, and the hydrogen economy in general, help provide perspective for you and your financial advisor’s thinking about energy and transport investment. Seeking Alpha has recently abandoned use of the terms “bullish” and “bearish” and substituted “buy” and “sell” for these terms. Since I’m not a financial advisor, I don’t give buy/sell recommendations; however, in the case of BLDP, if I was already an investor, I’d be agonising about the advisability of cutting my losses or hoping for a better exit opportunity. I would avoid the stock at this stage.