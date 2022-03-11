Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) CEO Parag Agrawal Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference 2022 (Transcript)

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference 2022 March 10, 2022 4:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Parag Agrawal - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Nowak - Morgan Stanley

Brian Nowak

Great. All right. Lights on. Good afternoon, everyone. We are thrilled today for the afternoon to have Parag from Twitter with us, the CEO of Twitter. This is day number 101 on the job. Also, a new recent father of a second time. So congratulations to that. More important than anything else. It's great to have you here, Parag.

Parag Agrawal

Thanks for having me. It's so great to be here in person. And I was just telling Brian earlier that, it's such a privilege to have this role to -- and to have a new baby. And I'm really excited to be here, spending time with you all at this time.

Brian Nowak

Great. Let me start with the disclosures. Please note that all port disclosures, including personal holdings disclosures and Morgan Stanley disclosures appear on the Morgan Stanley public website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures or they are also available at the registration desk.

Some of the statements that Twitter will make today may be considered forward-looking. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Any forward-looking statements that Twitter makes are based on assumptions as of today, and Twitter undertakes no obligation to update them. Please refer to Twitter's Form 10-K for a discussion of the risk factors that may impact actual results.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Brian Nowak

Okay. So, day number 101, you're through the initial 100-day plan. I guess, I wanted to sort of start with sort of a question around that. So -- you've got this new exciting job. Talk to us about initial changes you've made in the way to think about the way the company operates and sort of, what do you sort of see as the most misunderstood opportunities at Twitter that you're focused on?

Parag Agrawal

So the initial changes. Great question. So as I've taken on this role, I've been at the company for over a decade, right? And I've spent a lot of my time initially on building our ads products, went on to work on our consumer products. And then over the last four years, I've been in this role as the CTO with this very broad view of the business.

And I think the biggest thing I've been focused on in my first 100 days, thanks, Brian, for telling me that I'm on day 101, has been really this focus on improving our execution. Like, at Twitter, we see this incredible opportunity to build so many products and make improvement products in so many ways for our customers, but also this notion that we've just not moved fast enough historically. And being inside the company I’ve been seeing all the things that slow us down, and I see this urgency to really improve our execution. And that's sort of really what I've been focused on.

To that end, the themes I speak about internally to improve our execution are how do we increase accountability, how do we make faster decisions as a company? And how do we focus our effort on doing fewer things in parallel.

Towards this, one of the changes I'll call out, which was something we did early, I think, within the first 10 days was, we shifted ourselves from a functional model to a GM model. Our general management model is where we now have three GMs, one for consumer side, one for revenue side and one for core technology, who own cross-functional resources, engineers, product managers, designers, user researchers, everything it takes to build products and to operate them and the budget to do so.

And there's now clarity on who owns what, who's accountable for what. And this clarity allows us to have this increased accountability and faster decision-making that I was speaking to.

The other change I'll really highlight goes to sort of our focus on looking at really important data and metrics in how we look at our business and how we adapt and make decisions. And it supports increased accountability; but more importantly, it supports this ability to learn.

As we ship new products, we want to be seeing what's working, what's not working and rapidly adapt our approach in order to be more successful. And I think, we're really pushing this focus up and down the management team to be more focused on data and metrics, which will sort of ultimately lead to even better execution. So that's really where my initial focus has been on solving this sort of long-standing desire to improve our execution.

Brian Nowak

Yeah. Okay. That's very helpful. So as you're fine-tuning the execution, as you're studying all the data in the ML, if you talk to us a little bit about how you think about the core Twitter use case, engagement opportunities and monetization opportunities that you can really improve on for the next two, three, five years?

Parag Agrawal

Yeah. So if you think about sort of the core of what makes Twitter unique and differentiated, right, I think really to think about sort of the long-term opportunity, it's really important to recognize, why Twitter works in its current form today. And we really focus our attention on two key factors here. One is around selection. By selection, I mean the selection of conversation on service. A broad set of people and content around the range of topics that are relevant to this moment.

And having this great selection is really, really important for us. That is what makes Twitter tick. The second thing I talk about is personalization, which is how do we surface the most relevant content from this broad selection to people instantly as soon as they show up. And really, these two are things that today make Twitter differentiated and unique. And our approach over the long-term to be successful is to continue trending those.

Now to talk about how we are going about that, right? Let me start with personalization. If you see the work we are doing, whether it be around topics where we're allowing people to tell us what they're interested in or it be in improving our machine learning systems that get better at understanding customer interest and intent, both of these are ways in which we now understand what people want.

Then we do work to figure out how to match content and creators to their audience more effectively through machine learning, supported by the initial understanding of intent. And as this plays out, we're able to provide more daily utility to more people around more use cases on Twitter. And really, this personalized approach continues providing us benefit in terms of being able to provide people value and driving growth for the business.

Around selection, it's helpful to illustrate using maybe just tying together all the work you've been seeing us do. We've been treating on this huge range of products, right, spaces, communities, creator monetization tools like super followers and tipping; our work on professional accounts; some tests we're doing with shopping and commerce. The way I think about all of these is really this ecosystem that enables a content creator, a publisher, a business, small or large, to show up on our service, leverage this ecosystem, to build our audience, to connect with them and to monetize it, right?

And I think this whole approach allows us to get into areas we've historically not been great. Here's what I mean by that. Today, Twitter is amazing for areas of broad interest, like sports, politics, entertainment, media. Twitter is amazing in terms of the content selection and the people on the service around these topics. Where we have real opportunities around the long tail of interest, right?

And what these products allow us to do through things like newsletters or through communities, which might be focused on a narrower interest base is to really expand ourselves and selection on our service to be inclusive of this long range -- sort of long tail of interest to then be able to personalize experiences around them and really advance sort of the things that differentiate Twitter even further over time.

Brian Nowak

Got it. Baseball is back Well, the important topics and events that I'm sure Baseball is back. Okay. I want to go back to -- I want to talk about guidance, and it's before your time. But in the -- on the 4Q call, you reiterated the guidance the way to think about revenue in 2023 of $7.5 billion plus an mDAUs reaching $315 million by that period.

I think based on -- we've talked about this, but my investor discussions, I think there are a decent number of investors who are skeptical of those numbers. I'm curious to hear your rebuttal to that? And what are sort of one or two key factors that give you confidence that you have runway in both revenue and the user side?

Parag Agrawal

Yes, I love the skepticism because it motivates me and our team to really deliver. In terms of sort of the one or two indicators that I'd call out, really, if you think about our strategy, right? Our strategy is to work in order to improve the experience, both for people who are new to the service and are just figuring out how to get value from it, in terms of allowing removing friction, decreasing the time it takes for people to find value from our service, and then to convert them into being able to find daily utility on our service, which is what we consider our service is good for.

And then also to think of people who are already using Twitter almost every day for some set of interest and to expand their usage into other interest spaces or other use cases to our new products, right? So, work spans both of these buckets.

What gives us the line of sight into hitting the goal that some people are skeptical about, really, is sort of these leading indicators that we spoke about. These are really significant shifts that we've seen.

So, if you think about some of the work we have done to have people who are using Twitter on a logged-out basis somewhat regularly and think about how can we give them more value from our service. And we're able to do that if they log in, if they sign-up and they log in, then we can do even better on personalization for them because they're now logged in users and we can maintain their experience and keep improving it on a day-by-day basis.

As we've done that work by encouraging them to sign up and log in, what we've seen is sort of -- that we're contributing the stat we shared around the 25% year-on-year increase in people who show up on Twitter to either reactivate an account or create a new account.

Beyond that, as you think about people trying to sign up, we've really looked at and done work to reduce friction. And as we've done that work, that's contributed to this 35% year-on-year increase in the people who finished sign up on Twitter. So, if you think of this coming together, we now have all of these additional users who are showing up and an opportunity to show them what Twitter can do for them.

And really, it added leverage for our entire strategy around personalization and selection that I spoke about. So, if you think of these leading indicators, if you think of the amazing road map that we're looking out ahead at, the combination of those gives us line of sight to be able to hit the goal around $315 million mDAU by end of 2023.

Brian Nowak

Okay, that's helpful. The 25% and the 35% number that you previously showed here, they're pretty impressive. I know these changes are often more iterative and sort of incremental than they are revolutionary. But are there any one or two changes you would point to that you turned on that really drove that type of 25% and 35% growth that you talked about in the fourth quarter?

Parag Agrawal

Yes. I think we've mentioned them. So some of the work I mentioned earlier around encouraging people who were using Twitter on a logged-out basis regularly to log in, was one of the drivers of the 25% increase. The one I'd call out in terms of reducing friction for people who are signing up to be able to finish their sign-up and see value, I'd call out sort of the way we've implemented single sign-on to sort of just make it easier for people to get through the flow and sort of get to value and content sooner.

Brian Nowak

Got it. Okay. That's helpful. I want to talk about Europe a little bit and the unfortunate world the events around Russia and the Ukraine. Can you maybe just talk to us about how we should be thinking of potential impacts to the user growth, the advertising business or engagement on the platform as you sort of navigate through this uncertain time with Russia and Ukraine?

Parag Agrawal

Yes. To talk about this event, I think it's important to take a step back. I think, it's moments like this that, sort of, remind us, all of us who work on Twitter about like the importance of public conversation. So our mission is to serve the public conversation.

In this moment that reminds why public conversation is important in the world. Why Twitter is important in the world. And it's such a privilege to see our customers all around the world and how they use our service in this critical time. When things like this happen in the world, people show up on Twitter to find out what's happening. It gives us this opportunity to showcase the value of Twitter to all of these people.

But it also has us feel this immense responsibility, right? So -- and I think it reinforces for me personally sort of the approach we've taken over the years around improving the health of the public conversation to be really proactive and principled around that. And it gives me pride in our team because back in 2017, on the ad side, we off-boarded RT and Sputnik.

In 2019, we banned all ads from state-affiliated media organization. Back in 2020, we started labeling and de-amplifying all state-affiliated media entities. So -- and over the years, we've been very, very transparent about any attempt that we've seen from state actors to manipulate the conversation on Twitter, right? And we've shared those transparently. We've been active in detecting them.

So really, we've been doing work proactively to be prepared for this moment. And even in the last two weeks, our teams have done a lot of amazing work, right? Like one of the early things we focused on was keeping Twitter accessible and providing people ways to be safe online as they use online services.

We've made product changes to surface more context and more credible information to people as they came on to try to Twitter to figure out what was happening. We've expanded the use of labeling in the application to apply not just the accounts of state-affiliated media, but also outgoing links to state-affiliated media. And we've been very, very proactive in monitoring any attempts to manipulate the conversation in the way that we've always been, but with increased retention, right?

So it's this responsibility we feel for our customers and doing right by them that really gets us to excel at doing work like this. And we really feel the same responsibility for our advertising customers, right? And as we've seen for other events like this, advertisers have a range of ways, in which they decide to show up through these times, right, whether it be in general or on Twitter. Some of them choose to pause for a bit. Others continue with any launches or campaigns that they have planned. We saw a big launch only on Tuesday this week, right? And really where we are focused is in being great partners to allow people to make good decisions so that they can achieve their goals.

And overall, right, like if I was to wrap this up, we're two weeks into this. We don't know how this evolves going forward. And it's really too early to tell what the overall impact of this on our business will be.

Brian Nowak

Okay. It's interesting. You could have some advertisers pause, but then in some ways, if you bring more users to the platform with how you're getting better at retaining them and driving reengagement with log in, et cetera, this could actually give more users over time from it if you can execute on the users that are coming to the platform. Is that the right way to think about it or…?

Parag Agrawal

Yeah. So just taking a step back, right, this is a moment that reinforcing shows people the value of Twitter. And in the long-term, that is a really powerful thing, to have shown up as a brand, to have shown up with the principles that we stand for, the values we reinforce, the proactive approach that we take, the connections and the information we provide people in this moment. It really in the long-term, really pays off not just for usage and revenue potential, but also for our brand and reinforcing what Twitter is and what we stand for.

Brian Nowak

The other area of advertising, you've branded and you have a direct response. I know you've had a lot of focus over the last couple of years of improving the direct response and the performance based advertising products. I guess a two-part question for you. First one, where do you think you've made the most progress in building out that performance and direct response offering? And now you sit in your day 101, where are the one or two biggest opportunities to really improve it and keep that Direct Response business growing in the mix as you hope to?

Parag Agrawal

So on -- before I jump into some details on performance advertising, really ad product road map to support the $7.5 billion goal for 2023 includes brand. And 2021 was an amazing year for brands, and we continue to innovate there, includes performance and includes a real focus on adding value for SMBs, right? Now to begin to performance for a bit, last year at Analyst Day when we told you about our strategy in our road map, our initial focus was really on the app ads business, starting mid funnel with the app installs business.

And after we ship the rebuild of that product last year since then, we've been really iterating on it. You saw ship carousels as a format, which have been amazing. You saw shift improvements to our machine learning models, a lot behind the herd, but also some visible like learning period. We're currently piloting playable ad formats, really popular with gaming customers. We're putting app ads in contextual locations like tweet conversations. So really, there's a lot of train happening on the app ads business.

As we've made progress on that, we've also started working on the web performance business. We launched in January a revamped version of our Webflex business, the web traffic product, which included two really key elements, one, around site visit optimization, which is really about identifying customers who likely to be to decide, aimed towards improving performance for advertisers.

And the second around aggregated measurements, which is about a privacy-preserving way to allow advertisers to measure their campaigns, right?

Brian Nowak

Yeah.

Parag Agrawal

So performance and measurement like, hitting upon both of those. So really, as I sort of do the things we've done, as I look ahead at the opportunity, what we're now seeing is advertisers adopt these mid-funnel offerings across apps and web, which creates this opportunity for us to both get data and an understanding of what these advertiser goals are in order to be able to move more down funnel.

So on apps, it would be like app engagements and in-app actions. And on web, it will be like, things people do after they land on a website. And we're really excited about sort of expanding our product offerings to get more down funnel through the course of this year, …

Brian Nowak

Yeah.

Parag Agrawal

…leveraging the work we've done last year, in order to sort of eventually get to 2023 goals.

Brian Nowak

As you move down the funnel, that it gets us to shopping. You actually sense the pace of product accelerating even externally when we sort of track all the blog posts and are all the announcements shopping even in the last few days.

So, talk to us about, as you think about the most challenging parts from an execution perspective to really scale a shopping product on Twitter -- what are those one or two hurdles where you say, okay, we really need to put our most talented people and most focus on getting this part right in shopping.

Parag Agrawal

So, I'll talk about two different things there. So the first is, as we really think about our pace of execution, right. I'm glad you're seeing it improve. But we see more opportunity there. Like that's why I'm so focused on improving our execution, because I think we can be moving faster.

I think we can be learning more every time we ship something, from how customers use that product and what feedback they give us…

Brian Nowak

Yeah.

Parag Agrawal

… to adapt our approach. And it's a really important part, because I believe that us having ties feedback loop with our customers to iterate really fast, is how we will build great products, which work for people.

The second question around, shopping specifically, right, I'd contextualize that in the broader strategy. So one of the things we did last year was we divested MoPub…

Brian Nowak

Yeah.

Parag Agrawal

… in order to be able to invest, additional resources across where we see the biggest opportunities around SMBs, around performance ads and around commerce and shopping, right? And they all work well together.

So we've done a lot of work to -- now see all the conversation that happens on Twitter about products and services. It really differentiates us in terms of the shopping opportunity that we have, right? And as we build out more tools around shopping and commerce, we expect to see increased conversation around products and services, which will drive increased shopping behavior.

So the biggest opportunity where we're sort of focusing efforts right now really is on the SMB business, because there's so much opportunity there. And to bring together all of the pieces required for it to be successful, including, okay, how do SMBs show up organically on Twitter, what tools and products do they need?

How do they get into advertising through products like Quick Promote? How do we have performance products that work for the SMB context? And how do we allow them to leverage shopping and commerce as SMBs. So really, that's sort of an area where we are moving in resources and really want to accelerate through the course of the year.

Brian Nowak

For the SMB opportunity, does that require more sales force build? Like where are you from sort of a sales force perspective that you need for SMBs? And then are there also technologies and sort of plumbing you have to build in the back end to make it easier for SMBs to plug in?

Parag Agrawal

Yes. On our investment around SMBs is just like our overall investment, significantly more focused on the R&D side, wherein -- there's really a lot of product development required to talk more about how we think about this opportunity, right? Like you saw us ship professional accounts, right? So we've always known that there are a lot of small businesses of -- on Twitter, using Twitter for various things, but we didn't know who they were.

Through professional accounts, we're now giving them enhanced value organically, right? And things I'd point out there are just like being able to customize your profile, being able to have a shop module, which we spoke about recently. That's organic value and not the ads product. But then we've also revamped our Quick Promote offering, created gateways and pathways for professional accounts to access those offerings to make those both more powerful in terms of what Quick Promote is capable of but also more easier to use for SMBs. And really, all of that is what is allowing us to make progress on this SMB opportunity that we see.

Brian Nowak

Okay. That's helpful. The accounts make a lot of sense. I wanted to ask about Topics as well. You have over 280 million accounts following topics. I know you've shared some interesting stats over the years of the types of engagement. But as you look at Topics, one, any new stats you want to share on what you're seeing on engagement with those Topics and what those users look like versus the ones that are not using Topics. And how does the signal you gain from people who use Topics, how does that give you a further lever to drive engagement and drive more monetization of those users.

Parag Agrawal

Great question. So as was speaking earlier, right, Topics is really a part of the overall strategy around personalization. And you can think of sort of places where topics or feature like topics where we allow people to tell us what they're interested in Shine’s versus a place where us just doing machine learning to figure out what people are interested in. We have done implicit signals we have Shine’s, right? So if you think of a new user context, it is sometimes if you know nothing about the user, it's sometimes helpful to understand what they might be interested in by introducing them to Topics.

If you think about someone who's on Twitter a lot, it's helpful to discover a new area that they might be interested in by introducing them to Topics, but also a lot of implicit signals start playing into how we are able to deliver more relevant experiences for them. And overall, for the strategy around personalization, the reason I'm so excited about the strategy is it accelerates our consumer growth, but also brings cohesion across our consumer and revenue or advertising strategy, right?

And that this -- if we understand customer intent better, it helps us solve consumer problems. It also gives us super power to drive more relevant advertising, right? And a proof point there, which you asked about comes some Topics, where as we took all of these work -- all of these follows, we had on Topics and took that signal and incorporated that into our ad targeting system.

We saw about 10% increase in the customer interest segments that we were able to allow our advertisers to target on, right? So this is just one proof point. Overall, as through the breadth of our personalization strategy, we get better at understanding customer intent. We'll be able to incorporate that in various parts of our advertising systems and drive increased relevance, which will make ads for consumers more relevant on Twitter and provide more ROI for our advertisers. So really, the cohesion of the strategy is what excites me. .

Brian Nowak

Great. You've talked about headcount and OpEx growth expectations for the year. We've already had a guidance laid out, et cetera. My question is your background as a CTO and a PhD in computer science, incredibly brilliant person. As you deploy all this capital, what are the key KPIs and factors that you are focused on, maybe beyond the ones that we even get publicly, just to sort of ensure that these investments are being put in place to yield return for shareholders?

Parag Agrawal

So, I'd say, the core KPIs externally that we talk about in terms of driving MDAU and revenue are the right KPIs that I even focus on internally. And the calls we've shared externally around the 315 million MDA by end of 2013 and the $7.5 billion in revenue are the ones we really focus on and invest against internally. Now, as I think about how we make investment decisions. I've shared with you that we really focused on R&D investments, because we see opportunity around product development. But we're also doing a lot of work around sort of the themes I shared earlier, doing fewer things in parallel. The mobile reallocation is an example, where we've taken our investments and made them more focused on the biggest opportunities we see.

We're doing a lot of new work around driving efficiencies. We've done reallocations, which allowed us to stay in the expense envelope that we shared with you in Q4 and fund our incremental 2022 investments out of that same investment through the allocation. And today, we are really embarking on a lot of efficiency work, particularly around our infrastructure, part of which pays off this year. But a lot of it pays out -- pays off in outer years. And what that does is it gives us this optionality in the future to either increase margins, to invest in other high-value opportunities we see or do some combination of the two?

Brian Nowak

Your former C as a CTO, I get to ask one of the questions I've actually wanted to ask you personally for a few years around the hybrid cloud strategy, partially on-prem, partially in the public cloud. Just philosophically, what are the advantages you see of that? I mean, can you give us some examples of some of the tools you're getting from public cloud that are really allowing you to iterate and improve the product faster?

Parag Agrawal

Great question. I haven't answered this in about 101 days. So we -- if we think about our strategy, right, like I think I characterize strategy in two different ways. If you think of the overall workload actor, useful to decompose a part which is real-time serving, which is like when someone shows up to use Twitter, all the systems they touch underneath for them to have that experience -- and then there is this whole other part of our infrastructure, which is inclusive of any off-line data analysis we might do and a reporting, we might do any machine learning models we might train. And there's so much more there, right?

So one of the things we've done is to break apart these two use cases and make separate decisions for each of them. Now, on the second of these use cases around data analysis and training machine learning models, we really saw a lot of value in the offerings in the public cloud in a way that our on-prem capabilities did not support. And we've seen a lot of benefit in terms of velocity we get by adopting state-of-the-art industry standard tools and technologies in the public cloud.

And we've been on this path to migrate our data and our workloads into the public cloud, and it's paying off. We are now iterating faster in terms of analyzing data, having more people have access to more data to make their decisions, to have faster iteration cycles and machine learning models and to allow just like bigger and better models to be trained at Twitter that we previously couldn't.

Now, our strategy on the real-time serving piece is an actual hybrid strategy, where we currently serve Twitter out of our three data centers, and the third one was something we just brought online. And over time, we expect to have one of our data centers be in AWS and more. So we are actually on a hybrid strategy, when it comes to real-time serving. And sort of that's sort of how our infrastructure strategy comes together, which is really looking at a use case and optimizing that use case for price performance velocity.

Brian Nowak

Great. All right. Well, Parag, thank you for taking the time. I can't wait to sit down with you in our day 466, and we will see all the excitement that happens over the next year. Thanks so much.

Parag Agrawal

Thank you so much, Brian.

Brian Nowak

Thank you, Parag.