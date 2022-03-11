supharb sangkla/iStock via Getty Images

Business model

The Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)) is a relatively new entrant (set up only in 2014) in the US coffee market which is estimated to be valued at over $45bn+(BRCC’s own addressable market is estimated to be around $28bn). BRCC attempts to differentiate itself from its peers by positioning itself as something of a premium, niche, community-based brand, designed to appeal to the patriotic side of the general populace. The underlying theme of the company is that it is highly veteran-focussed; the company was incidentally founded by a former green beret (who also is the current CEO), is controlled by veterans, and half the current 550-600 odd employee base is made up of veterans, reservists, and veteran spouses (incidentally, the long-term goal of the company is to hire 10000 veterans). There’s also an altruistic aspect of BRCC, in that they provide coffee donations to military and first responder units (in 2021 alone, they donated over $3m worth of coffee).

Do all these facets help the company attract a decent enough customer base? I believe so. A poll run by BRCC showed that 84% of the customers who purchase Black Rifle Coffee do so on account of the company's support for veterans and the military. This has also helped the company build up something of a loyal customer base, with very limited churn, and a high net promoter score (NPS); BRCC’s NPS based on third-party surveys is well ahead of Starbucks’ (SBUX) score, and also note that its churn rates are not even half as much as than average for consumer goods companies (as defined by Recurly Research).

BRCC Investor Presentation

BRCC Investor Presentation

Hitherto much of the topline (84% of the current sales mix) had been generated via direct-to-consumer (DTC) subscriptions to over 285000 active coffee club subscribers. To generate recurring revenue via subscriptions, I don't believe it is enough to just promote a certain social ethos of supporting veterans. Clearly, there are other dimensions to BRCC's allure rather than just being a veteran-themed entity.

Firstly, there’s the premium quality aspect of it all; BRCC sources only high-grade green arabica beans (rather than Robusta beans) that have a minimum grade of over 83. Then, it also helps that the company has its own state-of-the-art roasting facility.

In the next leg of the company’s growth journey, you’re likely to see a more diversified revenue profile; BRCC’s DTC subscriptions over the next two will only likely increase by 7% CAGR, whilst the company pivots towards ramping up its wholesale business (selling coffee packs, ready-to-drink canned products, clothing, and merchandise across retail units) and setting up more outposts (these are company-owned or franchise-based stores). Just to contextualize this, note that, out of the prospective $200m of group sales that BRCC is targeting over the next two years (from $230m to $430m), 83% will jointly come from the wholesale and outposts business.

BRCC Investor Presentation

The outposts facet of the future strategy looks particularly intriguing as it could be instrumental in deepening consumers’ perception of the Black Rifle company as this experiential, lifestyle brand; over the next two years, the company plans to increase the number of its outposts by roughly 5x from the current number of 16; it goes without saying that the outposts business will also take up a lion’s share of the company’s capital requirements and it will need deep pockets to support these endeavors.

Are there any events surrounding Black Rifle Coffee Company that investors should be watching?

The most notable event on the agenda is the FY21 results, due to be announced on the 16th of March; what one can expect? Well, the company had previously guided to delivering $92m of gross profits on $230m of sales for the whole year; this would imply expected sales growth of 40% with a gross margin of 39.9%. Whilst both metrics are impressive in their own right, it does point to some slowdown relative to the previous year (2020 saw a doubling of sales and GMs of 42.3%). At the operating income level, the expectation is for an operating loss of $10.2m vs. positive EBIT of $5.8m in FY20.

I feel there’s a chance BRCC may undershoot its targets on the gross margin front and at the EBIT level. On the gross margin front, the key variable here is the price of green coffee beans which accounts for 80% of BRCC’s standard unit costs. BRCC sources this primarily from Colombia and Brazil and adverse weather conditions in both regions had caused prices to spike in Q4-20 to the highest level in years. Whilst there’s been some pullback from the highs seen in Feb, global coffee supplies still continue to be relatively low. Incidentally, US green coffee inventories continue to decline on an annual and sequential basis and there are also question marks over Brazil’s future coffee crop on account of sanctions levied on major exporters of potash such as Russia and Belarus. Broadly I suspect GM progression may be challenging in H1-22 unless Black Rifle could pass on these costs via higher prices, but I’m not sure it’s the most prudent thing to do when you’re a relatively new entrant who’s trying to grow its subscriber count in an environment where the US PCE is already at rather elevated levels.

On the EBIT front, based on the Starbucks’ Dec quarter earnings read-through for their US business, you would think that supply chain-related staffing shortages and higher distribution and transportation challenges would likely push BRCC further in the red (all these factors weighed on SBUX’s US margins by 170bps). It's worth noting that shipping-related costs account for the largest component of BRCC's total COGS.

I’d also be looking for further clarity on the wholesale business as this will be a key driver going forward; the management had previously stated that they were looking to lock in at least 10 wholesale partnerships by the end of FY21; were they successful in achieving this and what does the roadmap look like? I'd also be looking for color on their CAPEX plans beyond the outpost strategy; has demand been sufficiently strong enough to ramp up their existing coffee roasting capacity?

Does Black Rifle Coffee Company's current share price and valuation make sense?

Investing

The BRCC stock has been trading on the bourses for only around a month now (following a de-SPAC deal with Silverbox Engaged Merger Corp), so it’s too early to jump to any definitive conclusions about the technical conditions of the stock on account of the small sample size; however, if there’s a brief overview to be extracted from the price imprints so far, it’s that the stock has been bouncing around within a range of $15-$21, and it may likely continue to oscillate within this range until the FY results, which could be the next catalyst for further price discovery.

I also think there’s also something to be said about the defensive qualities of the stock (although much of this could be attributed to the sector to which BRCC belongs?) Since BRCC went public, the VIX has surged by 47%, and during that period the stock has still managed to deliver returns of around 2%, even as the broader markets have shrunk by 7%.

YCharts

Then, to get a sense of BRCC’s valuations, I’ve juxtaposed the stock’s metrics against the likes of Starbucks, Dutch Bros (BROS), Farmer Bros (FARM), and Krispy Kreme (DNUT). Admittedly these peers are not strictly identical as there are nuances to their respective channels, their focus markets, their product portfolios, and where they are in their lifecycles, but yet still, it helps contextualize how the market views these names.

The Black Rifle Coffee Company’s management team expects to hit $430m of sales by FY23; if they can get there, you’re looking at fairly impressive annual sales growth of 38%; for a company growing in that 35-40% range, you could perhaps make a case for the forward price to sales multiple of 1.7x coming across as a bit cheap, particularly when it trades at a 36-40% discount to the likes of SBUX and BROS. But then again, some investors won’t just gauge the stock based on its growth potential and will also be looking at the company's ability to provide ample bang for the buck; well, in that case, BRCC does come up short, as operationally, it is expected to post a loss next year, and only hit minuscule adjusted EBITDA margins of 3.5% by the end of next year (in reported terms, margins will only be 2.1%); most of the other established peers have margins that are well in the double-digits. Admittedly, BRCC is in the early stages of its lifecycle where investments will need to be made and ROIs could stay compressed so this is understandable.

BRCC’s growth potential is tantalizing, but the weak profitability is a concern. All things considered, it feels right that BRCC's forward valuations are more or less in line with the average peer set (1.76x)

YCharts and BRCC Investor Presentation

Closing thoughts- Is BRCC Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

The Black Rifle Coffee Company is at a fairly early stage of its overall lifecycle and whilst some aspects of this story look promising, a lot of it is very much up in the air. For instance, whilst the ramp-up in ‘outposts’ looks exciting on paper, will footfalls be sufficient enough for a niche entity such as Black Rifle to shorten the payback period? Or, at what stage do you reduce dependence on external financing for expansion plans, and rely largely on cash from operations?

Besides, even though the company has strong sales growth potential and should be commended for its fidelity towards empowering the veteran base, it’s also a company that will come with a lot of unnecessary political baggage which could prevent it from becoming a truly mainstream brand that attracts the masses. So far, the company's financial disclosures too remain fairly incomplete and I'd prefer to wait for further granularity with some of the archetypal financial metrics before taking a definitive directional call on the stock. Sitting on the fence for now; BRCC is a HOLD.