Chipotle Vs. McDonald's Stock: Which Is The Better Buy?

BalkansCat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) and McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) are two of the best-known and most successful restaurant chains in the world.

They are also very popular on Seeking Alpha with more than 350,000 followers between them.

MCD is a much larger chain with 40,000 restaurants worldwide. CMG, on the other hand, has almost 3,000 around the US.

Chipotle was founded in 1993 by Steve Ells in Denver while McDonald's was founded by Ray Krock in 1961 when he bought out the original McDonald's brothers.

While they are both in the restaurant sector, they generally appeal to different demographics but are still competing for the same eat-out budgets of the public.

Even market analysts cannot make up their minds which one is best as the ratings are virtually identical.

MarketWatch

No investment advantage for either CMG or MCD that I can see based upon analysts' ratings. Because the market seems to be split on which stock is the most investable at this point, I will attempt to break down the metrics between the two stalwarts to determine a favorite.

CMG and MCD Financial Metrics Compared

Chipotle and MCD have both had their share of problems over the last few years.

In McDonald's case, it has led to two CEO changes in the last 7 years accompanied by a significant decrease in revenue. For Chipotle, three outbreaks of food poisoning since 2015 have set back its growth plans and seriously affected its reputation.

But here are what the metrics look like now.

Seeking Alpha and author

Looking at the above table, we can see that McDonald's (yellow) has a much higher Gross Margin (Line 4) than CMG has. One reason for this is the MCD's franchise model which has in effect 100% margins. On the other hand, CMG's restaurants all are corporate-owned.

But Chipotle has no debt and therefore much lower Debt/EBITDA ratio.

Also, MCD's PE Ratio is 1/3 of CMG's and MCD's price to FCF (Free Cash Flow) is 1/2 that of CMG. McDonald's also pays a dividend and CMG does not.

So why are the PE and FCF ratios so different? The reason is CMG's rapid revenue growth rate over the last 10 years compared to McDonald's.

Seeking Alpha and author

Note CMG has averaged 13%/year revenue increases since 2013 compared to McDonald's -2% per year. However, it is easy to see Chipotle's food poisoning breakouts in 2015, 2018, and 2020 and how that affected revenue.

On the other hand, McDonald's has had revenue decreases almost every year since 2013 except for a big increase in 2021 leading to their negative 2% average over that time period.

So both chains have had their problems but Chipotle has still managed to grow revenues significantly while MCD revenue is actually down since 2013.

Why Is Chipotle Stock Higher Than McDonald's?

As you can see from the Financial Metrics table above, McDonald's is a much larger company with a MV (Market Value) more than 4 times the size of CMG, $166 billion to $37 billion.

But CMG's price is larger, $1,308 to $225, simply because there are many fewer shares outstanding, 28 million for CMG and 743 million for MCD.

Seeking Alpha has an article on stock prices "The 11 Highest Priced Stocks" that shows CMG as the 7th highest.

Number 1 of course is the famous Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) at $432,902.00 per share.

Personally, I do not understand why CMG and other companies don't split their stock to a level that makes it more affordable for small investors to buy the ubiquitous 100 shares without mortgaging their house. In CMG's case, those investors would often be their own customers giving them another reason to buy their tacos.

Are Chipotle And McDonald's Stock Good Long-Term Investments?

If you look at the 10-year pricing of both stocks you can see that CMG has had the best performance but not by much. CMG's current swoon (blue line) is probably the result of the latest food poisoning news just like it was in 2015.

When you add in MCD's dividends over the same period there is really not much difference.

Seeking Alpha

And if we compare both with the generic S&P 500 represented by SPY (purple line) they look like three pigs in a poke - not enough difference over 10 years to make an investment decision based on long-term results.

Seeking Alpha

So, the answer to the question of whether MCD or CMG are good long-term investments is yes, but so is the S&P 500 and it is a lot less volatile.

Is CMG Or MCD Stock A Better Buy?

As we can see from this analysis, CMG looks like it should be the more dynamic of the two stocks. But it seems as if it cannot help stepping all over itself as the third food poisoning report has hit the news.

MarketWatch

At what point do investors say "never again" when it comes to CMG?

As for MCD, its iconic brand should drive value over time.

Kantar

According to this table of The Top 10 Brands, MCD market value is almost completely covered by the brand value alone.

And of course, MCD's ever-increasing dividend makes it a "Dividend Aristocrat" i.e. a stock that has increased its dividend every year for at least the last 25 years.

Based upon the evidence presented, I rate McDonald's a Buy and CMG a Sell.