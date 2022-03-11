gremlin/E+ via Getty Images

In the automotive retail space, there are a number of players, both large and small, that warrant the attention of investors. But undoubtedly one of the most attractive prospects in this space is a company called Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI). With revenue for the business growing at a nice clip, driven by a mixture of organic growth and various acquisitions, the enterprise makes for a compelling opportunity for long-term investors. Add on to this growth the fact that shares are trading at levels that are cheap on both an absolute basis and relative to similar firms and it is truly a difficult prospect to not seriously consider.

The picture remains strong

The last time I wrote an article about Group 1 Automotive was in December of 2021. At that time, I called the company and excellent play on the automotive retail space. I mentioned the company's attractive growth over an extended period of time, if you ignore, of course, the pain it experienced during the 2020 fiscal year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I also said that shares of the company were cheap on both an absolute basis and relative to similar firms. Ultimately, I rated the company a ‘strong buy’, which is a rare designation for me to use in my analyses. Since then, the company has fared quite well for investors. Although the S&P 500 has plunged by 6.8%, investors that would have purchased Group 1 Automotive at the time of my prior article’s publication would have seen downside of just 0.6%. Downside is not great by any means, but the disparity between what the company achieved and what the market saw is truly impressive.

Given the short amount of time that has passed, only one quarter’s worth of data has been revealed since I last wrote about the firm. That quarter is for the final three months of the company's 2021 fiscal year. And what a quarter it was. According to management, revenue came in at $3.26 billion. That represented an increase of 9.1% compared to the $2.99 billion generated one year earlier. As a result of this nice increase in revenue, total sales for 2021 came in at $13.48 billion. That represents a year-over-year increase of 24.2%. And it is up by 11.9% compared to the company's 2019 fiscal year results.

Growth for the company has been driven by strong demand for its products. But investors should not discount the role that acquisitions have played in the company's recent growth. During the full 2021 fiscal year, for instance, the company made acquisitions that added, in aggregate, $2.5 billion in annual revenue to its top line. On top of this, management believes that future growth is still possible. That is why the company announced, just recently, a $2 billion credit facility extension that can see its credit facility increase to $2.4 billion. $1.65 billion of this can be used for inventory floor plan financing, with a further $349 million of the initial amount attributable to acquisitions and vehicle financing. Then, on March 7th of this year, management announced another acquisition, this time in Texas, that should add $435 million in annual revenue to its operations. That particular property was a top 20, nationwide, retailer of Toyota vehicles by volume. But of course, this does not mean that the company does not sell off various assets. It currently has two asset sales pending that will represent, combined, $125 million in annual revenue coming out of the company.

All of the acquisitions that Group 1 Automotive makes does complicate the financial picture for the business some. However, management does reveal financial performance on a pro forma basis covering what the picture for the enterprise would look like if its acquisitions were all completed at the start of prior years. As an example, looking at it this way, the company's revenue for 2021 would have been $15.24 billion. This compares to the $12.47 billion estimated for the 2020 fiscal year.

For the most part, Group 1 Automotive has also done well on its bottom line. Net income in the final quarter of the year did suffer, falling from $100.1 million to $87.1 million. But total net profits for the year were still $552.1 million, which is nearly double the $286.5 million achieved in 2020. Operating cash flow, meanwhile, rose from $92.7 million in the final quarter of 2020 to $142 million. That brought total operating cash flow for 2021 up from $805.4 million to $1.26 billion. Adjusted for changes in working capital, it would have been a more modest $797.1 million, up from me $468.6 million achieved in 2020. And EBITDA for 2021 totaled $1.07 billion. That compares favorably to the $631.9 million achieved in 2020. When it comes to the pro forma estimates to account for its acquisitions and divestitures, the company only provides net income. This would have taken profits in 2021 up from $552.1 million to $594.7 million. But if we assume a similar growth rate for other cash flow metrics, operating cash flow would have been $1.36 billion, while the adjusted equivalent for that would have been $858.6 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company would have increased to $1.15 billion.

Taking all of this data, we can effectively price the company. Using the 2021 estimates for the firm, we can see that the company is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 5.8. This drops to 5.4 if we rely on the pro forma estimates. The price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple would be 4, with the pro forma estimate for it being 3.7. And the EV to EBITDA multiple would be 5.4, with that number dropping to just 5 if we rely on the pro forma estimates I calculated. To put all of this in perspective, I decided to compare the company to five similar firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 5.9 to a high of 11.9. On a price to operating cash flow basis, the range was from 5.1 to 7. And using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was from 5.4 to 7.8. Even ignoring the pro forma adjustments, our prospect was cheaper than all five firms in each of the three scenarios covered.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Group 1 Automotive 4.8 4.1 4.5 Sonic Automotive (SAH) 6.1 7.0 7.3 Lithia Motors (LAD) 8.9 5.2 7.8 AutoNation (AN) 5.9 5.1 5.4 Penske Automotive (PAG) 6.7 6.2 6.4 Murphy USA (MUSA) 11.9 6.4 7.1

Takeaway

There is no doubt in my mind that Group 1 Automotive makes for a compelling prospect for investors to consider at this time. The company has exhibited attractive growth on its top and bottom lines by means of acquisitions. Cash flows are robust. And the company is trading at levels that are incredibly cheap both on an absolute basis and relative to similar firms. Because of this, I maintain my view that this is a strong prospect for investors to consider at this point in time.