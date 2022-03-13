Don't Bet Your Retirement On Charts And Voters

Victoria Gnatiuk/iStock via Getty Images

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

Driving In The Rearview Mirror

Investors love their charts. Give them a new idea, and the first thing they will do is go look at the charts. How has it performed over X years? Often, they will come to a conclusive determination about whether it is a "good" or "bad" investment.

Let's play a game: Which stock would you buy? Here are two 3-year charts with the stock's name redacted:

Stock 1:

Clearly, over the past 3 years, the investment in stock 1 was an unmitigated disaster. You read an article on SA arguing that the company is very innovative and that it shouldn't have sold off, the author is claiming that it is poised to come back to prior highs and even beyond! Here are some of the comments you see:

Comment 1: Great article! This company is innovative and will produce massive gains!

Comment 2: Don't listen to this joker, I bought this stock 3 years ago, and now I'm sitting on a 90% loss. This company is a loser that is headed for bankruptcy.

Comment 3: You're still pumping this loser? Don't you ever learn? Investing in an index fund would be better. What were your results last year?

Or Stock 2:

What about Stock 2? Over the past 3 years, it's done really well. More than doubled! You read an article from an author pointing out the success of the company and suggesting there is a lot of upside to come. You read the comments and see things like:

Comment 1: Wow, you are really late. The stock has doubled and is trading at all-time highs. It is too late to buy now, I'm waiting for a pullback. Only an idiot would buy at these prices.

Comment 2: Hey, thanks for writing about this stock! I'm up 200% and am loading up on more!

Comment 3: You should take your gains before they disappear, this company is WAY overvalued.

Which stock do you buy? There is a right answer.

The Right Answer

The right answer is neither because you don't have nearly enough information to make an educated decision! The chart isn't going to tell you which is the "better" investment, nor does it tell you which to avoid. You have no way of knowing which of the commenters are right, and which are wrong because you haven't taken the time to even know what the company does, how it makes money or project how much it might make in the future. With just the chart, any decision to buy or sell is a gamble.

As it turns out, the company in both examples is the exact same company! One of the best-performing stocks of the 21st Century, Amazon (AMZN).

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

The reality is that there are a lot of companies that had charts looking a lot like AMZN from 1999-2002 that never recovered. There are a lot of companies that have had charts that look like AMZN from 2010-2013 that weren't able to sustain that growth. The difference? It's all about the fundamentals. What is the company doing, and how will that translate to earnings per share?

Without context, you can't interpret price movements. Investors who are driving looking in the rear-view mirror are destined to crash.

What Is Your Investment Horizon?

When talking about a stock's performance, we love to talk about 1-year, 3-year, or 5-year charts. Occasionally, someone might look back 10 years. Then arbitrarily draw a conclusion that the investment is "good" or "bad" based on its price today compared to the price at a prior point in time.

How long are you investing for? Well, if you started investing at say 45 years old, you will be investing for 20 years before you reach the traditional retirement age of 65. Then, if you have good health, you could be looking at needing your portfolio for another 20-30 years, or even longer! If you were smart when you were young, you started investing in your 20's or 30's. It isn't that uncommon that an investor will be looking at investing for 40-70 years of their life. Yet we obsess over the performance of a stock over one year?

One year doesn't make an investment "good" or "bad". Five years doesn't make an investment "good" or "bad". When we are investing, we are buying a financial interest in a company. If that company is doing well, our investment will do well over the long run, even if the share price isn't favorable in the short term.

Voting Machine Or Weighing Machine?

Share prices are influenced by numerous factors, only some of which actually have to do with the profitability of the company.

Benjamin Graham is quoted as saying:

In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run it is a weighing machine.

As investors, we have a choice. We can try to take advantage of the short-term movements of the market by focusing on the "voting machine" aspect. We can lick our finger, stick it up in the air and try to guess which way the wind is blowing. Then buy and sell, rotating in and out of stocks as their popularity waxes and wanes. This can be very rewarding, but it can also be very punishing if we guess wrong. Over the years, I've seen many investors compare the stock market to a "casino". Inevitably, they are attempting an investment style that tries to get ahead of the "voting machine".

The other option is to focus on the long run. We can weigh companies and invest in those that the market's voting machine is undervaluing. We don't need to predict what the market will do next week, next month, or next year. We judge the company, estimate how profitable it will be, and then decide if it is currently trading at an attractive price. Our success will be dependent on whether or not we "weighed" the company properly. Watch out for the thumb of your biases on the scale!

The Income Method

Here at HDO, we follow "The Income Method", which is an investment style that inherently focuses on the "weighing machine". Also known as "value" investing. Integral to our focus is the income that a company is producing and distributing to shareholders.

While a stock's share price is impacted heavily by sentiment on a daily basis, the dividends being paid directly reflect the fundamentals of the company. Our goal is to identify companies that are producing a high level of cash flow, paying out a generous dividend from that cash flow, and are in a position to sustain or grow the dividend.

In other words, we evaluate the fundamentals of a company and determine that the dividend is more likely safe than not, more likely to be raised than cut and that the company will be prosperous for the foreseeable future. We anticipate that the majority of our returns will come as dividends, which we then have the power to decide what to do with them.

Over the years, I have found this approach to have numerous benefits:

1: Focusing on income is much less stressful: Voters are crazy! When you are investing in the markets for 40+ years, you will see some price movements that simply defy all logic. You will see a company report fantastic earnings and it sells off. You will see companies with horrendous business plans that are destined for inevitable bankruptcy shoot up in price. You'll see stocks rise or fall 20%+ with no company-specific news. Dividend income is much more stable when you have a diversified portfolio. Watch your income, and you will find that it is climbing, even when the market falls.

2: You know your budget: The vast majority of us are investing for the purpose of replacing our income when we stop working. When you retire, you don't need a million dollars moved into your checking account. You need $3, $4, $5, $10,000 a month, whatever your income target is, for the rest of your life. Plus, you want that income to keep pace with your personal inflation.

Many retirees live in perpetual fear of their portfolio "running out" before they die. They don't know how much they can safely take out in a given year. Every year, they sell off some stocks and hope that prices go up to make up the difference. If prices don't go up, the fear sets in. Often, this leads to them depriving themselves and living on a much lower income than they could.

With the Income Method, you know how much income your portfolio is generating. Just like when you had a job, you knew what your salary was. You can then match your lifestyle with your income. Just like when you were working, set aside a portion of your income for the future by reinvesting, have some in an emergency fund, and live within your means.

The difference? When you were working, there was always the risk of getting fired and losing all your income overnight until you could replace it. With a diversified income portfolio, you might run into a dividend cut from time to time, but it will only impact a fraction of your total income. Allowing you to then take steps to mitigate and rebuild your income long before it impacts your personal budget.

You worked hard, you were smart and saved for the future, you deserve to live the lifestyle that your portfolio is capable of supporting. You shouldn't have to scrimp and save, living in fear that maybe you took too much out. When you are only taking out the dividends your portfolio is earning, you know it is sustainable indefinitely.

3: You can walk away: Investing styles that rely on playing the "voting machine" rely on you being there to buy or sell when the price is right. Your returns will be significantly reliant on you being able to sell when the price is high or to get out and mitigate losses if the price is declining. This is why many use "stop-losses" which just sell a stock if it drops a certain amount. When you are investing for income, it can sometimes be like watching paint dry. Sure, the price will bounce around, but since you aren't selling it doesn't matter. Every quarter, you get 2% to 2.5% of your investment in cash deposited into your account. You don't need to be there to "catch" it. You can be on a 3-month vacation, and when you get back all your dividends will be sitting there, ready for you to deploy.

4: You are never a forced seller: Since you are withdrawing income from your dividends, you never have to sell a stock unless you want to. In fact, since you are allocating a portion of your dividends for reinvestment, you should always be a net buyer. Sell only when you have a better investment or are receiving a great price. Not just because you need some cash to pay your bills!

Conclusion

Investors who haven't seen the power of dividends often scoff at the small amounts. 2%? The market can swing that much in a day. Sometimes in an hour.

My neighbor will talk to me on the porch:

"I've got a great pick, look at my charts!" Pointing at a wall of incomprehensible squiggles, "They say that if Mars is aligned with Saturn, and the price stays above this line, then there is a 75% probability the price will go up to that line. If the price goes below this line, then there is a 20% probability it falls to this line." - So you are saying the price will either go up, or it will go down?

"Yes!" - Good prediction, I agree those are the two possibilities.

"I'm up 20%!" my neighbor will brag. Then the next time I see him, he's bemoaning how much the market is down. "Oh no, I've lost all my gains and then some!" - Did something happen?

"Yes, there was a tweet saying this company over there is better." Those unrealized gains slipped from his grasp, and he doesn't have a thing to show for it.

"But don't worry, Reddit said I should buy this stock over here. It could be a 10-bagger!"

I just sit back, have a sip of tea, and chuckle as my "measly" 2% return is deposited into my account every quarter. Not unrealized gains - cold hard cash in my account to spend as I wish.

You see, my return is not dependent upon what the voters think. It isn't dependent on who tweets what, what is posted on Reddit, or whether it is bought by a popular ETF. It isn't dependent on what is popular today or what will be popular tomorrow. I buy good companies, with good business plans, that will generate real profits that are then shared with me through dividends.

Let the market burn. Let the capital-gain-investors run in panic as that big fake number comes down and they see their unrealized gains slip away. Invest in good dividend-paying investments, build an income large enough to fund your lifestyle, and reinvest.

Sit back, collect your 2% to 2.5% each quarter. Sip your tea watching your neighbors running themselves around in circles. Then when you have a moment, log in to your brokerage to see what deals the foolish voters created for you. That is the Income Method.