andresr/E+ via Getty Images

Co-produced with "Hidden Opportunities"

The past decade has seen more transformations in investors' ability to interact with the market than ever before. We now have highly simplified and low-cost access to trade stocks and options, an abundance of research, recommendations, and insights over the internet, and unprecedented support for the financial system from the Federal government. We saw a spectacular market recovery from the Covid-induced bear market of 2020 like never before. All this has given investors a false sense of hope about making money in the stock market.

Many investors say they can generate income by selling stock or pursuing options strategies with their long positions. While it is great to do so, I would call it a side hustle and not passive income. These techniques require time and effort to identify what to sell, when, and how much. It is also possible for the strategy to produce no returns or a thinning stream of income during steep market corrections, bear markets, and other times of economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

Don't get me wrong; side hustles are excellent ways to make more money to augment your paycheck. Driving for Uber (UBER), flipping a house, maintaining a blog, or running a YouTube (GOOG) channel are proven forms of side hustles that individuals across age groups pursue. However, in almost every side hustle, taking a vacation or a sick leave would mean a loss of revenue. We want to make money even when we are asleep.

If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die. - Warren Buffett

Making your money work for you is the ultimate goal of an income investor. The more money you deploy, the more significant the income, and the higher the quality of your portfolio choices, the more reliable the annual income increase.

Passive income must fulfill three critical criteria: reliability, predictability, and consistency, pretty much like the paycheck from work. So, if you're looking to boost your passive income today, we have two excellent picks to get you started.

Pick #1 NNN, Yield 4.9%

National Retail Properties (NNN) represents passive income at its finest. The REIT has a business model with minimal Capex due to triple-net leases passing over Common Area Maintenance ('CAM') and almost all responsibilities to the tenants. This means that NNN has minimal exposure to inflation in its expenses.

NNN has a highly diversified tenant base, with a portfolio of over 370 tenants across 48 states in the U.S. and with business spread over 37 lines of trade. This means short-term headwinds to specific sectors of the economy due to extraneous factors such as the global pandemic, natural disasters, and cultural shift in consumer preferences will have little impact on NNN's rent collections.

Investor Presentation November 2021 (NNN)

NNN's relatively unscathed performance during this pandemic evidences this. NNN's occupancy never fell below 96.4% in over 19 years. It is safe to say that the bulk of COVID restrictions are in the rearview mirror, and NNN is on track to continue rewarding investors with stellar execution. NNN's top-10 tenants are highly defensive names* with no single tenant constituting over 5% of the portfolio.

NNN website (NNN)

*Except AMC (AMC), which has struggled for the past few years. But thanks to Reddit > WallStreetBets, the stock price has been pumped to unrealistic levels last year, creating a tremendous opportunity to solve most of their troubles through the sale of stock. For NNN, AMC is a reliable tenant with reduced debt and is good on its rent obligations.

In February, the company announced its Q4 and annual performance numbers. Full-year FFO of $2.68 covered the annual dividend 1.27 times. The REIT maintained high occupancy levels at 99%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.6 years - meaning rent payments will continue to flow in for the foreseeable future. NNN increased 2022 Core FFO guidance to a range of $2.93-$3.00/share, indicating comfortable room for dividend increases. NNN's 32-year history of dividend growth is set to continue, and its current yield is above its 10-year average, making it a valuable opportunity for investors.

Data by YCharts

NNN's triple-net lease business model and its geographic and industry diversity are clear indicators of a robust company, and its solid track record of dividends makes it an ideal pick for your income portfolio.

Pick #2 VNOM, Yield 6.3%

Oil and gas prices are soaring as the world realizes their importance for economic growth. But you don't have to be a futures trader to take advantage of this boom; we have a royalty play for you to do this "passively."

Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Permian Basin.

VNOM February 2022 Investor presentation (VNOM)

Though VNOM works closely with upstream players, it bears none of those risks. Instead, the partnership collects a percentage of production less some contracted production and transportation costs on the leases where royalty is owed. The partnership's quarterly distributions vary because production prices vary with commodity prices. However, investors can expect to receive large distributions as oil and gas prices remain at elevated levels.

If you like the petroleum business but are turned off by the companies carrying large debt, then royalties are a better bet for your risk appetite. VNOM has just 2x debt to EBITDA and is a high-margin business. The partnership estimates an impressive 85% Revenue to Free Cash Flow ('FCF') conversion for 2022, the largest within the energy sector. Further, the partnership is structured to use the bulk of the FCF towards shareholder-friendly activities such as distributions, share repurchases, and debt reduction. During Q4, VNOM repurchased 574,200 common units for a total cost of ~$12 million. VNOM's $0.47/share Q4 distribution calculates an annualized 6.3% yield. The share repurchase and buybacks together represent ~80% of the cash available for distributions ('CAFD').

VNOM's general partner is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Diamondback Energy (FANG). As a result, VNOM is 95% insider-owned, and FANG also operates ~54% of VNOM's net royalty acreage. This relationship is a win-win for both companies as it reduces uncertainty around the pace of E&P project development and ensures consistent revenues. Under 30% of the VNOM's Midland basin acreage and under 20% of its Delaware basin acreage is developed today, meaning VNOM can offer years of sustained production (and royalty income to shareholders) without making any capital expenditure. Large undeveloped acreage means VNOM offers sustainable growth for the foreseeable future.

Buying royalties means that you can earn from other people's work without you having to work yourself. And VNOM presents an excellent royalty income stream from two commodities whose production and consumption are the prerequisite for the sustenance and growth of the global economy.

Shutterstock (Shutterstock)

Conclusion

A part-time job is the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of earning extra income. But this requires you to exchange your time and energy for money. Then what about spending time with your family or taking that vacation you always wanted? Everyone has a finite amount of time and energy to give to their jobs, clearly establishing a ceiling to your side hustles. Why should you sacrifice your time when your money can work for you?

Income investing can provide true passive income flows in regular intervals without the need for putting in a considerable amount of effort to create it. If you have a steady stream of passive income flowing into your finances, you have the freedom to pursue what you are passionate about. You don't have to worry about lost paychecks if you decide to spend more time with your family.

Dividend payments from fundamentally strong companies are the ultimate form of passive income. You can use your money to make more money without the stress of timing the market. This income predictably and automatically gets credited into your account. We have two picks with yields of up to 6.3% to get your passive income started. When you don't have to grind for every dollar you earn, it allows you to relax, look at the big picture, and make wiser financial decisions, which, in turn, improves your financial stability.