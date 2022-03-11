Thinkhubstudio/iStock via Getty Images

Metaverse stocks, such as Unity Software (NYSE:U) and Matterport (MTTR) have been popular among tech investors, since Meta (FB) unveiled its ambitious concept in October 2021. Nonetheless, many digital creators across multiple industries have been using Unity for its 3D-animation tools, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) technologies. The company has also been aggressively acquiring multiple companies with relevant technologies to boost its offerings in the digital software industry. With Morgan Stanley projecting that the AR/VR market value will grow to $100B in 2030 and $500B by 2040, we expect Unity to continue its stellar performance moving forward, given how the pieces are moving positively in the Metaverse construction.

Unity's Promising Future In An Increasingly Graphical & Connected World

The world is accelerating its transition to 3D real-time interactive platforms, which creates a massive growth opportunity for Unity in the next decade. In FQ4'21 alone, Unity reported that it has 3.9B monthly active end users (MAU) on applications that are created with its tools, representing YoY growth of 44%. In addition, these applications were also downloaded 5B times monthly in 2021.

Furthermore, the company reported an increase in its Total Addressable Market (TAM) from $29B in 2020 to $45 in its latest FQ4'21 earnings call. Unity attributed the TAM growth to robust demand for immersive, real-time 3D experiences in multiple sectors, including gaming, e-commerce, automotive, architecture, media, and entertainment. As a result, Unity foresees growth in these opportunities within the next two years, at which monetization will grow exponentially.

Layers Of Metaverse

With its Unity gaming services, the company provides solutions to simplify cross-platform Multiplayer game development, a popular segment for most gamers. In addition, its application in the architecture industry is apparent, given how its software can transform building plans into a VR space for 3D visualization prior to construction. The combination of both technologies could easily be applied in multiple metaverse applications, such as its current partnerships with UFC and Hyundai for Meta-based interactive platforms. Through its suite of tools, Unity has proven to aid creators through the entire lifecycle of a runtime application, from ideation to launch, monetization through ads, hosting, and even analytics to drive revenue growth. As the company grows and adds to its technology through multiple acquisitions, we expect more creators to use Unity's tools moving forward, which has been shown to be highly successful through its high retention rate.

With Unity providing one of the software for the Metaverse, multiple cloud companies, such as Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Amazon (AMZN), are upping their game for cloud services, while companies such as Meta and Apple (AAPL) are developing their next-gen AR/VR goggles. In addition, the hardware is improving as well, with AMD and NVIDIA (NVDA) developing their next-gen gaming and cloud-centric CPUs and GPUs. With the Ukraine war raging on, many have also understood the beauty of cryptocurrency, as a decentralized option to the government-controlled fiat currency. As a result, the pieces for Metaverse are coming together slowly but surely, with Unity as a key player moving forward.

Due to its technology for video game development, maintenance, and expansion into related markets such as architecture and engineering, Unity will be a highly relevant company in the global transition to the digitalized Metaverse world.

Revenue Growth Proves Its Relevance And Resilience In Rapidly Growing Digital World

Unity Revenue, Operating Income and Operating Margin

Over the past three years, Unity has been growing its revenue at an impressive CAGR of 42.85%. For FY2021, Unity reported revenues of $1.11B, representing a massive increase of 43.7% YoY. Nonetheless, due to its increased SG&A and R&D expenses, the company had reported increased operating losses of $468.07M in FY2021. Nonetheless, for FY2021, Unity's Create revenues grew 41% YoY to $326M, with its non-gaming segment growing 70% YoY, accounting for 25% of its total Create revenue, up from 20% in 2020. In addition, its Operate segment grew 51% YoY to $709M, while its Strategic Partnerships revenue grew 7% YoY to $74M.

Unity Projected Revenue, Operating Income, and Operating Margin

Unity is expected to report excellent revenue growth at a CAGR of 31.05% over the next four years, similar to the company's guidance in its latest earnings call. For FY2022, consensus estimates that Unity will report revenues of $1.49B, representing impressive YoY growth of 34.2%. In addition, the company is expected to report positive operating income and margins from FY2023 onwards, at $41M and 2.6%, respectively. Consensus also estimates that Unity may sustain an impressive operating margin of over 30% from FY2026 onwards. Assuming that Unity is able to sustain its current revenue growth trajectory, the company may achieve an excellent annual return of at least 25%, based on conservative estimates.

Unity Is Leveraging On Debt And Share Dilution For Technology Expansion

Unity Share Dilution

Unity completed its IPO in September 2020, with an approximate dilution of over 40% post-IPO, from 149M to 272M shares in FQ4'20. The process brought Unity $1.2B of cash and equivalents in its balance sheet in the same quarter. As a result, the company did not need to rely on any debt to fund its operating expenses of $808M in FY2020 and $1.33B in FY2021. However, we must also note as with most tech companies, Unity also has a robust stock-based compensation scheme for its employees. In FQ4'21, the compensation accounted for over 30% of Unity's revenue at approximately $98M. As a result, investors need to be aware of the potential value erosion of their portfolios over time.

Unity also chose to take on a $1.725B of debt in FQ4'21, which is interesting given that the Convertible Senior Notes came with zero interest for the next five years. With a conversion rate of $308.72 per share, it translates to approximately 5.5M shares, which will be a minimal share dilution by 2026. We are extremely encouraged by the strategic leveraging, as it shows the confidence of Unity's institutional buyers in its robust prospects and stock valuations moving forward. It represented a premium of approximately 57.5% of its stock price on 16 November 2021 or 371% on 10 March 2022.

Weta Acquisition

In addition, Unity expected a further share dilution of 19%, from 288M in FQ4'21 to 343M in FQ1'22, to partly fund its acquisition of Weta Digital, a digital visual effects company based in New Zealand. The acquisition will prove significantly accretive to Unity's existing technologies, given how Weta has previously participated in multiple blockbuster movies, such as Lord of the Rings, Hobbit trilogies, and Avengers: Endgame. Since 2020, Unity has been on acquisition sprees, while also announcing multiple strategic partnerships as it seeks to rapidly expand its offering in the gaming and software market:

Lastly, it is important to know that Unity may further rely on share dilution and/or debt for its future acquisitions and operational expenses, before achieving profitability from FY2023 onwards. Though based on its balance sheet, Unity currently has a healthy $1.05B of cash and equivalents as of FQ4'21.

So, Is Unity Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Unity is currently trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 16.44x, lower than its historical mean of 30.32x. Unity stock is also trading at $83.12, just above its 52-week low of $76, a 60% discount from its highs of $201.12 in November 2021. Unity's stock is also perceived to be attractive at current market prices, given its massive potential in the gaming and Metaverse world. Its massive undervaluation provides interested investors with an excellent entry point.

Therefore, we rate Unity stock as a Buy.