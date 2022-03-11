Let Us Put Inflation Into Context

gesrey/iStock via Getty Images

I view yesterday’s market action in a positive light, even though the major averages all finished in negative territory, because we closed at the highest levels of the day. It also followed what was the best performing day since June 2020, which the consensus called a dead cat bounce. Oil prices rebounded as high as $115 before the market opened on news that the latest round of talks between Russia and Ukraine failed to make any progress, but the price faded throughout the day to finish at $106. At the same time, long-term interest rates rose with the 10-year Treasury yield rising above 2%. Both are positive for the domestic growth outlook. We also received the final piece of economic data to be unencumbered by the ongoing geopolitical crisis.

finviz.com

The Consumer Price Index registered a new 40-year high of 7.9% in February, which was expected, while the core rate that excludes food and energy increased 6.4%. This comes as no surprise to investors, who are prepared to see the Russia-Ukraine conflict both increasing and extending price increases. Perhaps this is why the market had a relatively muted response to the news, but there are other reasons to put these numbers into context, as they are not as ominous as they first appear.

bloomberg.com

First, we are still running year-over-year comparisons with goods and service prices that were impacted by the pandemic. If we compare and annualize February’s price increases with February 2020, then the nominal rate falls to 4.7% and the core rate is 3.8%. That is still significantly higher than the Fed’s target of 2%, but it is much lower than last month’s figures and it is below the 5.1% increase in wages we have seen over the past year.

Additionally, these two-year averages fall closer in line with the Cleveland Fed’s median rate of inflation that excludes the pandemic-related outliers in both directions. This still shows a rate that has rapidly risen, but more manageable when we consider the gains in nominal wages.

bloomberg.com

Lastly, we have to look at prices that tend to stick versus those that can change rapidly, as we have seen following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Today we are realizing a more rapid increase in the prices of goods and services that don’t tend to stick than any other time in history. That is a positive from the standpoint that the inflation backdrop can change quickly in the second half of this year, which I think it will.

bloomberg.com

The prices that do stick are far below the levels we saw during the stagflation era of the 1970s. Still, many strategists on Wall Street claim we are bound to repeat that era in coming years. I completely disagree.

bloomberg.com

Investors need to remember that inflation is a lagging indicator, which means that it tells us a lot more about where we have been rather than where we are going. One year ago, the rate of inflation was just 1.7%, and I warned in February 2021 that we needed to Prepare For A New Macroeconomic and Market Environment in which we would see much higher rates of inflation and interest rates in the year ahead. My arguments did not receive very much attention, yet today the consensus is convinced that the prevailing rate will only move higher and be with us for a long time. Granted, we will see elevated levels until the Russia-Ukraine conflict eases, but it will ease in the not-to-distant future. The status quo is untenable for all parties involved.

statista.com

Along with the Consumer Price Index report we learn that real (inflation adjusted) wage growth deteriorated, but this was a snapshot for a one-month period of time that changes every month. A year ago, real average weekly earnings were increasing 4%. Today they are declining 2.3%. The primary variable in that equation is that the rate of inflation rose from 1.7% to 7.9%. Wage growth, which is extremely sticky, is still rising in excess of 5%, as it did a year ago. Therefore, when the rate of inflation falls below 5%, which I expect to see in the second half of this year, real wages will be rising again. That will help sustain consumer spending and the rate of economic growth later this year.

bls.gov

I think the Fed will take a more dovish tone next week after it raises short-term interest rates by the 25 basis points the consensus expects. The uncertainty that the war in Ukraine has created in the economic outlook will undoubtedly give the Fed pause in predicting how aggressive it will be in tightening monetary policy and shrinking its balance sheet. It will take a “wait and see” approach, which should be positive for risk assets. Additionally, the geopolitical conflict and the market’s response has already tightened financial conditions to a meaningful degree, which is doing the Fed’s job for it. Yet the futures market now expects seven rate hikes this year from zero to 1.75%, which is why the 2-year Treasury yield has risen to 1.72%. I still expect to see six hikes that results in a rate of 1.5%.

As for the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Putin is fighting a war on multiple fronts, which I think he will ultimately lose. The war with his own people is only beginning, as the withdrawal of every popular global brand name in the world from the Russian economy may have more influence over his thinking than any government sanction or miliary effort. This week the likes of McDonald's, Starbucks, and Coca-Cola Co. joined dozens of other everyday dependencies for consumers worldwide in suspending their Russia operations in protest. The investment implications of the end of this conflict are obvious. It will dramatically ease the inflation pressures that are now building in the global economic system.

The Technical Picture

The S&P 500 has managed to climb above the 4,225 level I viewed as support previously, which is the first step in repairing the technical damage done. Hopefully, we can build on this and disrupt the head-and-shoulders top formation that appeared in recent weeks.