Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment

Purpose

It’s challenging to find another company with a greater purpose than PLTR. Evidence suggests Peter Thiel’s a right-wing libertarian >>> advocating for economic freedom + limited government economic intervention + government protection of civil liberties. He literally founded PLTR to assist governments with the latter. Assistance that has never been more important as it is today.

Alex Karp has long been a big believer in the importance of institutions. His PhD was about structural functionalism which outlines similarities between sociology and biology. It states that, in the same way the human body is dependent on the body’s organs to function properly, society is dependent on institutions to function properly. In other words, institutions are vital for a healthy society.

Reportedly, Thiel and Karp disagree on quite a few philosophical areas, but there is a powerful overlap between Thiel’s belief that the government’s role is to protect civil liberties and Karp’s belief that institutions are crucially important for a well-functioning society. And in fact, it is in large part thanks to global institutions that for 76 years since 1945, [except for the Cuban Missile Crisis] there has not been an imminent threat of a world war.

In the comments below it would be interesting if readers can suggest another company that has a purpose as profound as PLTR. Or phrased differently – is there a founder (past or present) that has a more meaningful and important purpose for starting her/his company than Peter Thiel?

Investors and analysts can discuss the technology and financials all they want, but the deepest-seated fundamental driver for the company has been and will continue to be this purpose.

Our Take on PLTR’s Key Advantage

Karp and COO Shyam Sankar are impressive in the way they describe what PLTR does, but by not dumbing it down we assume they might not resonate with investors like other leaders do. The demo videos are also lacking in the presentation skill department and probably alienate the typical investor rather than bring them in.

In attempt to dumb it down for a friend, I told him to imagine surfing the web with limited access – getting on some sites but not others that are similar, or only being able to access some pages on websites and not others. Trying to find out information would be incredibly frustrating. And this is the type of experience probably felt by many readers of this article and anyone else that works for a company and needs to locate, gather, and use corporate data.

The reason the internet is so easy to search and find things and doing so inside a large and old enterprise is challenging is because the latter doesn’t have a company-wide ontology. An ontology is a shared language, or vocabulary, for a group of concepts and its constituent classes, subclasses, properties and instances, and maps out the relationships between them within a hierarchical structure. In other words, it’s a new abstraction layered on top of existing structured and unstructured databases to better organize the information. In essence, the TL;DR is that PLTR creates ontologies for enterprises so employees can search for things like they are using the Internet.

Below is a very simple ontology for the concept of wine that hones in on the class of red and the subclass of Pinot Noir. Something like this could be codified in the software of a digital menu for a restaurant specializing in wine, so based on customer preferences for body, flavour, and sugar content etc. and the meal they’ve chosen, the software can make specific bottle recommendations.

An instance will be a list of values within the classes and properties that describe a specific bottle of wine, e.g., Concept: Wine, Class: Red, Subclass: Pinot Noir, Name of wine: Evenstad Reserve Pinot Noir, Body: Light, Flavour: Red cherry, orange zest, Meal type: Good with red meat, and so on.

Figure 1 - A Very Simple and Incomplete Example of an Ontology for One Concept [Wine]

Simple Ontology Example (Convequity)

Source: Convequity

An ontology maps out the relationships within concepts [e.g., wine] and the more complex ontologies do the same across concepts also. And it can be viewed as an overlay [abstraction layer] on preexisting databases to better enable effective information search and retrieval.

W3C [World Wide Web Consortium] developed the RDF [Resource Description Framework] ontology for encoding knowledge on web pages to make it understandable for electronic agents – i.e., Google search agents. Ontologies are vital in the healthcare industries to give specific terms to, and codify, diseases and health conditions within and across national boundaries – SNOMED and UMLS are two pervasively used. Such ontologies allow different IT systems used by doctors, pharmacies, and insurance companies to communicate in the same codified language. The UNSPSC is an ontology that provides a global classification system for products and services which is required to build software for online retail so consumers can find what they’re looking for. There are many others also, such as OWL, FOAF, and Good Relations, that have been instrumental in advancing the internet.

Due to the sheer breadth and complexity in creating an ontology, single entities don’t typically take on such projects. And generally, they don’t need to because there are existing ontologies available. As a result, most ontologies have been built by not-for-profit consortiums, meaning, whilst they have been crucial in developing the internet, they could be vastly improved.

There is a lot of inertia in industries like finance and healthcare. Such industries have an abundance of legacy tech and there is insufficient incentive to move to a new system unless the improvement is way higher than transition cost. Lots of medical IT equipment is more than a decade old and the upgrade cycle is extremely long – so much so that the industry is always trailing the latest technological standards and hence interoperability is really limited. The ensuing disparate and disjointed systems lead to terminology/codification inconsistencies that scientists encounter when trying to collate the right data in sufficient volumes in order to improve medicine. This is ideal terrain for PLTR as it can use its ontological skills to overlay an abstraction layer to modernize the industry without the need for multi-year and multi-billion-dollar investments. In essence, this is exactly what it has already done for the aerospace industry with the Skywise alliance for Airbus and suppliers.

Once an enterprise has its own ontology it can create a digital twin of its organization. When a digital twin is created on top of the ontology, simulations involving the likes of changing the product price, raw material costs, inventory levels, delivery lead times, etc., can be executed knowing how such changes will impact outcomes in the real world and users can be confident in the accuracy. In essence, facilitated by the ontology, the digital twin imitates the real world.

Ontologies are extensible, meaning the digital twin will get stronger and stronger with time thanks to the feedback loop and the refinement of data and connections. A poor ontology in an organization is a fundamental reason for the opaqueness when trying to make sense of data. Either the data is siloed or the data is reachable but the insights can’t be generated because the objects are lacking viewable relationships with one another.

PLTR customizes ontologies for each customer which explains why it takes a while to fully on board a customer. However, ontologies can be transferred and extended, meaning requirements of future customers can be partly met by using a preexisting ontology for a previous customer, thus speeding up the customer onboarding process. This will be in large part explaining PLTR’s rapidly improving land and expand motion.

Excluding the likes of Amazon.com and Google, have you ever noticed how poor some websites search facilities are? This is because they have specific concepts, classes, subclasses etc. but don’t have a customized ontology. And as previously outlined, this is because creating an ontology requires lots of hard work and given the availability of existing ontologies most entities settle for a non-customized solution. With Foundry, PLTR has nurtured a way to speedily create tailored ontologies for enterprise customers, and gives it a deep-seated competitive advantage over all other data analytics players. We would surmise that if a company attempted to emulate PLTR’s approach to software today, it would take at least 3-5 years, and probably longer for many. So, we reiterate from discussion in previous PLTR articles, that PLTR has a very long and wide runway of growth ahead of it with very little rivalry.

Large Incremental TAM with Apollo Cloud

With hyperscalers firmly entrenched in the future of computing, who are the next vendors to potentially emulate such scaled dominance in the next 10 years? Or extract the most incremental value? We think investors should consider the emerging supercloud vendors [a term we first encountered from a WikiBon article a few months ago] when contemplating this.

We think supercloud vendors will generate the most value in the next 10 years thanks to the growth of multiclouds. Multiclouds are becoming increasingly popular because each hyperscaler has different strengths/weaknesses and features. But they greatly increase complexity for data analytics, IAM, DevOps, observability, etc.

The multicloud environments present ample opportunities for vendors to abstract away the associated complexities when customers are hosting software across different hyperscalers, each that have their own specific ways of working.

We think the main supercloud candidates are OKTA, DDOG, VMW, HCP, SNOW, and PLTR. The latter has brought their Apollo SaaS delivery mechanism that can deliver 41k updates per week for Foundry & Gotham over to non-PLTR software and has named this Apollo Cloud. This is huge because developers face lots of difficulties when hosting their software across different hosting environments within a multicloud setting.

The crazy 41k software updates per week is achieved by adding an internal specialization across the CI/CD pipeline. Typical DevOps teams will have their developers write code for new features and put the onus on them to carry the updated version right through to deployment. PLTR decided to separate the programming and the deployment so its developers focus only on writing new code and Apollo will handle all the deployment details. This specialization and automation of the deployment has created insane speed and scale for PLTR’s own software updates.

Now with Apollo Cloud they’re bringing this technology to all non-PLTR software. When one thinks of the aforementioned multi-hyperscaler complexities, the urgent need for companies to digitalize, and also do so whilst remaining compliant [making sure apps are hosting data where they are allowed to], the demand for something like Apollo Cloud is very clear. The ability for Apollo Cloud to remove these complexities whilst providing huge scale is why we think PLTR will be a future supercloud vendor.

PLTR hasn’t disclosed much detail regarding the mechanics of how Apollo Cloud works. But it’s clear that it is somewhat of a central repository for software artifacts. And PLTR uses these artifacts to understand how an application is to be implemented for various environments, and also ensuring the software is thoroughly tested and rolled out safely.

We don’t think this non-PLTR software deployment is included in management’s $120bn TAM estimate. Also, we’re not going to attempt to estimate what the TAM for Apollo Cloud looks like, because where do you start? All we’ll say is that it must be quite a large incremental market opportunity. Indeed, the DevOps, or CI/CD, space is crowded but there isn’t any other company that can quickly deliver an enterprise’s software to any hosting environment with safety and compliance as priorities.

Apollo Cloud could also present PLTR with easier initial enterprise penetration because the financial commitment in using Apollo Cloud will be a fraction of that compared to a full-on Foundry implementation. When an enterprise is already using Apollo Cloud, PLTR has an easier sell for its Foundry OS.

SBC, Valuation, & Sentiment

From FY20 to FY21 there was considerable dilution. Shares outstanding at the end of FY20 and FY21, respectively, were 1,792 million and 2,027 million, equating to a 13% increase. However, going forward the dilution will be considerably lower.

It's quite safe to say the number of outstanding options will continue to decline. In 1Q21 there were 477m, in 2Q21 there were 417m, in 3Q21 there were 374m, and in 4Q21 there are now 350m – and in fact there were no new options granted during the whole of FY21, which is really good for shareholders because incentives need to be more heavily tilted toward RSUs/PSUs to better align with shareholders long-term interests. With that in mind, if we say the current 350m options outstanding will convert to an average of 350/9 years = 39m shares each year (because the weighted average remaining life of options is nine years), then based on current outstanding share base of 2027m, this represents future annual dilution of 1.9% that is attributable to outstanding options.

There has also been a considerable 17% net reduction in unvested and outstanding RSUs from FY20 to FY21.

Figure 1 - Annual Net Reduction of RSUs of 17%

RSUs Unvested and Outstanding for Palantir (Palantir 10-k, EDGAR)

Source: EDGAR, PLTR’s 10k

As shown above, there are 154m unvested and outstanding RSUs and the notes state that they are expected to be recognized as SBC over the next three years; therefore, 154/3 = 51m shares (on average) will be added to the share base per year over next three years from RSUs. This is another 51/2027 = 2.5% annual dilution.

Add the future annual dilution from options & RSUs and you get an estimate of 4.4% annual dilution - not small but not as bad as many believe.

Our intrinsic value per share, including SBC, is $27/share, and excluding SBC is $44/share. Relatively, many will be aware that PLTR is also very attractive at present. One particular metric we like for high-growth companies is the forward EV/GP. Based on an EV/GP of 18.2x and NTM growth of 35% we calculate a 0.52 forward EV/GP, which presents an extreme bargain for a best-in-class company with almost zero like-for-like competition.

There are strong parallels between PLTR and TSLA in the mid-2010s as it relates to bifurcated investor sentiment - retail investors including the technologists loving the stock (but some hating it) whilst much of Wall Street loathes it. Currently there is much pessimism toward PLTR’s government business sustainability, business scalability, SBC, and counter sentiment toward Alex Karp’s anti-Wall Street and anti-Silicon Valley stances, that the stock needs to overcome before beginning its ascent.

As PLTR, with the help from Apollo Cloud, sustains high-growth for its commercial business, and the company sees booming government demand amid increases in defense budgets and the general rise of global tensions, it looks inevitable that they will eventually overcome the sentiment barriers and realize the stock’s potential.

Conclusion