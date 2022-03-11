da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Welcome to another installment of our Preferreds Market Weekly Review where we discuss preferreds and baby bond market activity from both the bottom-up, highlighting individual news and events, as well as top-down, providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the first week of March.

Be sure to check out our other weekly updates covering the BDC as well as the CEF markets for perspectives across the broader income space.

Market Action

It was another week in the red for the preferreds space with the average sector falling 0.8% and the average preferred 0.5%. The negative sector skew was provided by the Tech sector which fell by 6% on the week. On a median basis, the preferreds space was close to flat, as a few large underperformers dragged down the average.

March is shaping up to be another down month for the sector - the third in a row and seventh out of the last nine. The partial retracement in longer-term Treasury yields has not boosted prices of preferreds with negative idiosyncratic events and equity market weakness proving to be headwinds.

Systematic Income

Year-to-date, all sectors are in the red with Energy and CEFs outperforming.

Systematic Income

Market Themes

The downtrend in interest rates over the past couple of decades meant that issuers of fixed-income securities have been able to issue at progressively lower coupons. The chart below shows coupons of the Public Storage (PSA) preferreds issued this century.

Systematic Income

The coupon level of bonds is normally not a huge concern for investors since the duration is primarily driven by the timing of the principal repayment at maturity and only to a small extent by the size of the coupons. For example, the duration of a 4% 5Y bond is around 4.4 while that of an 8% bond is 4.2 - not a very large difference at all.

As interest rates rise, the duration will also shift but by a very small amount, meaning a bond with a defined maturity will tend to maintain its interest rate sensitivity at pretty much the same level in all market conditions.

However, this is not the case for securities without a defined maturity, i.e., perpetual securities such as most preferred stocks. The duration of a perpetual security is much more variable than the duration of bonds and is driven by 1) its coupon level, 2) its creditworthiness and 3) prevailing yields.

The lower the coupon at which the security is issued the more likely the security is to remain unredeemed for the simple reason that the lower the coupon the more likely interest rates are to move above the coupon level in the future. This is less the case when interest rates are high, say in the mid-to-high single digits. However, as rates approach low-single digits, the implicit zero-coupon floor begins to exert an effect.

Creditworthiness is an important factor as well. For instance, even a marginal deterioration in the creditworthiness of a preferreds issuer could push it to keep the preferred outstanding past the first call date, regardless of what happens to Treasury yields, since the market would now require a higher coupon from the issuer. Because bonds have set maturity, a small deterioration in the issuer's creditworthiness would still normally allow the issuer to redeem the bond, perhaps refinancing it with a higher-coupon bond or a loan.

In short, if prevailing yields move higher or if the issuer's creditworthiness deteriorates, it can make it uneconomical for the issuer to redeem the preferred because doing so may require it to re-issue at a higher-coupon. This risk is what is referred to as extension risk.

When prices of preferred securities fall below their liquidation preference (i.e., $25 for most retail preferreds), it is a signal from the market that it is likely to require the issuer to pay a higher coupon on a refinancing, making it less likely the preferred will be redeemed. If this happens, the preferred will begin to trade more like a perpetual instrument which has a much longer duration than securities with a defined maturity as the following chart shows.

Systematic Income

What can an investor do to mitigate extension risk?

One is to tilt towards higher-coupon preferreds. We highlighted recently how low-coupon preferreds have underperformed during the recent rise in Treasury yields.

Another is to allocate to bonds and preferreds with (nearer-term) maturities. A number of preferreds, particularly CEF preferreds, also boast maturities.

Another is to allocate to Fix/Float preferreds, either based on Libor or CMT (i.e., typically the 5Y Treasury Rate).

The key takeaway here is that investors should keep an eye on not just the current interest rate sensitivity of their portfolio but possible future interest rate sensitivity as well in case interest rates move up. It can be uncomfortable to witness a portfolio's duration increase considerably just as interest rates move higher.

Market Commentary

mREIT Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) reported Q4 results - book value rose 3% and leverage ticked lower to 2.6x. The company is transitioning from an agency-focused portfolio to one composed of agencies, MSRs, single-family rental properties and mortgage loans. This has been underway over the last few quarters with agencies falling to 2/3 of the portfolio with the rest roughly split between MSRs and SFR/Credit.

The move into SFRs and MSRs has worked pretty well given rising rates (MSRs tend to do well in rising rates as prepayment speeds fall which extends the period of the mortgage servicing fee stream and hence its present value - MSRs are one of the few positive carry negative duration assets there is) as well as rising property prices and rents.

People love to beat up on AAIC management but while AGNC and NLY book values are down by double-digit amounts over the last 3 quarters, AAIC book value is flat. Obviously, some of that is because AAIC is not paying common dividends, but even if it did, its book value would still have outperformed these "best-of-breed" mREITs by mid-single digits. And from the perspective of preferreds, holders not paying common dividends is fantastic as that keeps equity/preferreds coverage higher than it would otherwise be.

We continue to hold AAIC.PC in our High Income Portfolio at a max 5% allocation as well as in our Core Income Portfolio at a lower allocation.

The year is still young but we can already declare that the Systematic Income Jimmy Cayne Memorial Prize for Dubious Financial Engineering goes to... drum roll... Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)! We won't rehash the entire story which is, very likely, already familiar to investors who track this space. Suffice it to say that CDR is being acquired by WHLR (rather than the other way around given WHLR is trading sub $2 with little free cash flow). WHLR preferreds aren't being paid so CDR preferreds took a dive in expectation of the same. The clever piece of financial engineering is to avoid a change of control trigger by having WHLR assets merge into CDR assets which would otherwise convert the preferreds into common, providing an exit for preferreds investors. There are a number of misconceptions that some income investors have about preferreds being "higher in the capital stack" than the common and this is true for some things, however, in some instances, common stockholders can push the preferreds investors around, and this surely looks like one of those cases. We'll discuss some things investors can do to mitigate this next week.

Stance And Takeaways

The recent reversal in longer-term rates also brought some relief to those high-quality/low-coupon preferreds that took such a beating towards the start of the year. As of this writing, the 10Y Treasury yield stands at 0.31% below its peak in the middle of February.

At current yield levels and, especially, if we see further falls in yields, it can make a lot of sense to move out of the lower-coupon/longer-duration preferreds into those with a lower duration such as bonds or term preferreds.

In this regard, some of the options here are the BDC OXSQ 6.5% 2024 Notes (OXSQL) at a 6.48% yield-to-maturity and the CEF Eagle Point Credit Co. 5.375% 2029 Notes (ECCV) at a 6.48% yield-to-maturity.