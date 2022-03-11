Mlenny/E+ via Getty Images

Opening the Orange Basin

The Namibian offshore is one of the few virgin frontier basins in the world, with only 17 wells drilled along the 1,600km coastline until recently.

The Deep Sea Drilling Project (aka, DSDP) in the 1970s revealed the first evidence of Lower Cretaceous oil-prone source rocks in deepwater Namibia. That hydrocarbon potential was soon confirmed by the 1974 discovery of the Kudu gas and condensate deposit in the northern Orange Basin (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. A map of the Orange Basin showing hydrocarbon discoveries, prospects, and leads. (Africa Oil)

That Kudu was a gas discovery led geologists to view offshore Namibia as a gas-prone province. For many years, no explorationists wanted to touch the Orange Basin because finding stranded natural gas at the (pre-LNG) time makes little economic sense.

In the mid-1990s, Norsk Hydro - now Equinor (EQNR) - drilled two wells offshore central-northern Namibia; the 1911/15-1 well encountered oil shows in Paleocene sands and recovered oil from Lower Cretaceous carbonates, while the 1910/10-1 well encountered oil shows and penetrated good quality Upper Cretaceous oil-prone source rocks although no viable reservoirs were found. These wells lent hope to geologists of finding oil in the basin.

In 2012-2013, Petrobras (PBR) drilled Kabeljou-1, and HRT Participaçoes em Petroleo S.A - now PetroRio (OTCPK:PTRRY) - drilled Moosehead-1, Wingat-1, and Murombe-1 in offshore Namibia, none striking commercial oil but all returning further evidence for the existence in offshore Namibia of a regional working petroleum system, including Lower Cretaceous source rocks.

Subsequent drilling further to the north suggests there may be more than one working petroleum systems in the Orange Basin because the Upper Cretaceous reservoirs seems to have been charged from a source other than the Lower Cretaceous.

Graff and Venus

A major breakthrough was finally made some 50 years after the DSDP drilling. On January 25, 2022, it was reported that Shell Plc (SHEL) has made a significant light oil discovery (Graff) in PEL 39 (Block 2914B) in ~2,000m deepwater Namibia.

Partners in PEL 39 include operator Shell (45%), Qatar Energy (45%), and the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (or Namcor, 10%).

The discovery Graff has a pre-drill estimate of 500-1,000 MMbo (700 MMbo recoverable) or more than 400 MMbo recoverable according to various sources. First oil may flow in 2027 from >35 subsea wells to a leased floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel moored in 1900m water.

Shell immediately decided to follow the discovery well Graff-1, which reached a TD of 5,376m, with appraisal well Graff-2, approximately 8km away.

Less than a month later, on February 16, 2020, it was reported that TotalEnergies (TTE) struck oil in wildcat Venus-1X in PEL 56 in ~3,000m deepwater Namibia. This was confirmed by both TotalEnergies and partner Impact Oil and Gas on February 24, 2022 (Fig. 2).

Partners in PEL 56 are TotalEnergies with an operated 40% interest, Qatar Energy (30%), Impact Oil and Gas (20%), and Namcor (10%).

Venus is an expansive basin floor fan covering some 600 sq-km. Venus-1X, which reached a TD of 6,296m, encountered a high-quality sandstone reservoir of Lower Cretaceous age, with 84m of net oil pay with some associated gas. Having a pre-drill resources at ~1.7 Bbo, Venus is described by TotalEnergies as 'massive' and said by other sources to be likely in excess of 3.0 Bbo in-place resources.

Fig. 2. The Venus discovery of Impact Oil & Gas in deepwater Namibia. (Africa Oil)

Orange Basin opened

The significance of these two discoveries may be as great as, if not greater than, that of the exciting finds made by ExxonMobil (XOM) and partners in offshore Guyana, which I discussed in two previous articles entitled 'The Guyana-Suriname Basin: An Emerging Petroleum Province' and 'The Guyana-Suriname Basin: Competitive Landscape In An Emerging New Petroleum Province', respectively. One may appreciate the enormous size of the Orange Basin by comparing Exxon's Stabroek Block in offshore Guyana to Block 3B/4B in the Orange Basin (Fig. 1).

Firstly, these two discoveries are Namibia's first oil find after the 1974 Kudu gas discovery. The success at Graff and Venus opened a new petroleum province - the Orange Basin, a long-forgotten deepwater region - for exploration and development (Fig. 1 and Fig. 3).

Fig. 3. Satellite image of the Namibian margin with bathymetry, major structural elements and the location of exploratory blocks. (GEOExPro)

Secondly, now that the petroleum province has been opened, I expect billions of dollars of fresh capital will be attracted to and invested in the Orange Basin in the foreseeable future. License holders will begin to get telephone calls for potential farm-in opportunities.

Thirdly, with Namibia's attractive fiscal regime, these discoveries are expected to deliver a material benefit for the participating partners. Analysis suggests a discovery of 300 MMbo will have an NPV of US$1 billion with a break-even below US$50/bo; these days, the Brent benchmark is above US$100 per barrel.

How to profit from an Orange Basin boom?

Between the two U.S.-based Stabroek partners Hess Corp. (HES) and Exxon, the Guyana discoveries have moved the needle far more for the former than for the latter, simply because Hess has 1/12 of the market cap of Exxon. That tells us that if we would like to get the most bang in the Orange Basin for our buck, we ought to give the smaller-cap participants a preferential consideration over such behemoths as Shell and TotalEnergies. Those investors who prefer a large upside at relatively small downside should consider Africa Oil (AOI.TSX, Stockholm)(OTCPK:OTCPK:AOIFF).

Africa Oil: diversified asset portfolio

Previously, I presented Africa Oil as a deeply undervalued hidden gem. The case for Africa Oil has proven out so far, delivering a 106% gain within ten-odd months by taking smaller and smaller risk as the company actively paid down debt. Africa Oil has fully repaid its corporate facility and had US$58.9 million in cash as of December 31, 2021. The company declared an initial 2022 aggregate annual distribution of $0.05 per share to be paid semi-annually, with the first payment payable on March 31, 2022, to shareholders of record on March 17, 2022. Because the company is free cash flow generating so I do not foresee it comes back the market to ask for equity money anytime soon, unless it makes another acquisition of producing field.

Nigeria : The producing assets in deepwater Nigeria, with an Opex of US$8.8/boe, prove to be a cash flow cow as its recently-released 2021 financial results indicate. For 2022, the company guides toward average working interest production of 22,500-25,500 boe/d or net entitlement production of 23,000-27,000 boe/d, and cash flow from operating activities of $300-400 million, both net to its 50% shareholding in Prime Oil and Gas B.V. Solely based on these producing assets, Africa Oil is valued at a P/FCF of 1.8X on a 2022 forward basis or an EV/EBITDA of 1.4X on a 4Q2021 run-rate basis, suggesting deep undervaluation in a supra-$100 oil environment.

: The producing assets in deepwater Nigeria, with an Opex of US$8.8/boe, prove to be a cash flow cow as its recently-released 2021 financial results indicate. For 2022, the company guides toward average working interest production of 22,500-25,500 boe/d or net entitlement production of 23,000-27,000 boe/d, and cash flow from operating activities of $300-400 million, both net to its 50% shareholding in Prime Oil and Gas B.V. Solely based on these producing assets, Africa Oil is valued at a P/FCF of 1.8X on a 2022 forward basis or an EV/EBITDA of 1.4X on a 4Q2021 run-rate basis, suggesting deep undervaluation in a supra-$100 oil environment. Kenya: Besides the Nigerian oilfields, Africa Oil owns 2C contingent resources of 191 MMbo, net to its 25% working interest in the South Lokichar project, onshore Kenya (Table 1). The South Lokichar partners expect to bring in a strategic farm-in partner and reach the FID in 2022. I estimate South Lokichar may add US$580 million or US$1.16 per share to Africa Oil once the project comes on-stream.

Table 1. Africa Oil's directly-owned assets. (Africa Oil)

Africa Oil also has equity interest in three portfolio oil companies: 19.9% in Africa Energy (OTCPK:HPMCF), 19.9% in Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCPK:ECAOF), and 30.90% in private company Impact Oil & Gas. Africa Energy and Eco combined are worth US$70.64 million net to Africa Oil or US$0.14 per share.

Africa Energy has a 10% interest in Block 11B/12B offshore South Africa, which contains gas-condensate giant discoveries Brulpadda and Luiperd (Fig. 4).

Eco, through the acquisition of Azinam, owns shallow-water Block 2B (Eco 50%, Africa Energy 25%), and deepwater 3B/4B (20%), both in offshore South Africa.

Impact has a 36.5% equity interest in Africa Energy, 22.22% in the Orange Basin Deep in offshore South Africa, and 18.89% in Block 2912 and 20% in Block 2913B (PEL 56), where Venus is located.

Fig. 4. Impact's licenses in offshore Namibia and South Africa. (Impact Oil & Gas)

Africa Oil: exposure to Orange Basin

Through the intricate shareholding, Africa Oil has significant exposure to the emerging Orange Basin:

Africa Oil has a 6.20% indirect interest in the Venus light oil discovery in Block 2913B, which may be worth US$380-560 million or US$0.77-1.13 per share net to Africa Oil. Between Block 2913B and 2912, there are a few other large prospects yet to be drilled. Given the enormous potential hidden in these blocks, I would not be surprised if Shell decides to pay up and acquire Impact's interest them in the near future, which can result in a handsome return on Africa Oil's investment in Impact.

Africa Oil has a 14.93% indirect interest in Block 2B in shallow-water South Africa, where the Gazania-1 well will be spudded in 2Q2022, yet another catalyst for Africa Oil share price.

Africa Oil operates Block 3B/4B in offshore South Africa with a 20% working interest. It also holds a 3.98% indirect interest through Azinam, now a subsidiary of Eco. Numerous prospects have been identified in Block 3B/4B, which rivals Exxon's Stabroek Block in offshore Guyana in size (Fig. 1).

Africa Oil also has a 6.87% indirect interest in the Orange Basin Deep Block in deepwater South Africa, which TotalEnergies operates with a 77.78% interest.

Africa Oil, a barbell investment play

With its diversified portfolio of assets and projects, Africa Oil can be described as an emerging large indie trapped in the body of a small-cap company. Africa Oil is a barbell investment play for risk-conscious investors:

On the one hand, the free cash flowing Nigerian oilfields provide downside protection to shareholders. As I discussed above, these assets alone give investors a large margin of safety.

On the other hand, the assorted direct and indirect interest in the emerging Orange Basin, onshore Kenya, and elsewhere give investors an enormous upside optionality albeit at high risk (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. The significant upside of Africa Oil. (Africa Oil)

Investor takeaways

The recent discovery of giant oilfields Graff and Venus has opened the geographically expansive Orange Basin in offshore Namibia and South Africa. The emerging Orange Basin harkens back to the days when oil was struck in offshore Guyana.

Energy investors may not want to miss such a generational opportunity to profit from the initial emergence of the Orange Basin, one of the last great deepwater basins in the world.

For discerning investors, I present Africa Oil. Its small capitalization means any discoveries in the Orange Basin will be extremely impactful on its share price.

Africa Oil mainly trades on TSX with adequate liquidity. However, the stock currently does not trade on a major U.S. exchange; it trades on the OTC-Pink board with ~390,000 average daily volume. Please be aware of the risks associated with this stock.