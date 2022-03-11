Nzoka John/iStock via Getty Images

Earth intelligence and space exploration is gathering steam not only in the US but in the entire world. At the beginning of the fiscal year 2022, the Biden administration announced a 6.6% increase to NASA's budget proposal to $24.8 billion. While 50% will be spent on human spaceflight activities, robotic missions will take up 30% and the rest (20%) will be used on overhead costs including technology development, aeronautics, and management necessities. Currently, over 4,852 working satellites are in orbit handling communication, remote sensing among other space-based roles. In the next decade, a fourfold increase is expected in the number of satellites to at least 17,000.

In this article, I will explain why Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) is a buy despite the 22.40% share price drop in the past year. Investors should expect a successful replacement of the EnhancedView follow-on program later in 2022 with the EOCL as a sustainable income-generating venture. Further, the company plans on executing and investing in both Earth intelligence and space infrastructural play to meet critical future missions' goals.

Strategic partnership with NRO

Towards the end of 2021, the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) called for bids from commercial satellite imagery providers in the US. This call was under the Electro-Optical Commercial Layer (EOCL). Under this program, Maxar Technologies receives an annual payment of $300 million from the NRO to provide high-resolution imagery using its satellites. The company's contract with the NRO was extended to August 2022 after it was ratified in 2010. This extension is good news for Maxar since it reported $468 million in revenues in Q4 2021 earnings result. Due to the EOCL's contribution, the company's full-year consolidated revenue reached $1.77 billion (as of December 31, 2021). It reflected an increase of $47 million from the earnings reported in 2020.

In its Q4 2021 earnings call, CEO Dan Jablonsky underscored the fact that the US government has been Maxar's client for more than 20 years. In essence, it shows the continuing demand for geospatial data and analytics, further exemplifying the company's high image quality. Maxar's investments in constellation assets, secure ground systems, data infrastructure, 3D capabilities, AI, and ML analytical technology will pay off.

It came, to no surprise, with the current Russian invasion of Ukraine that both Maxar and BlackSky Technology (BKSY) were able to deploy their high-resolution satellite images to provide military intelligence even to the public.

Through the Secure Watch platform, Maxar Technologies also provides humanitarian and environmental organizations with free access to satellite imagery. In my view, Maxar is looking to increase its dominance in the geospatial imagery analytical space over the coming decade while enjoining national security analysis with environmental conservation.

As of 2021, the market value of the geospatial analytical industry stood at $9.1 billion. It is expected to grow to $37.5 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 32.8%. That said, Maxar confirmed in its earnings call its focus on launching the WorldView Legion satellites mid-2022 in line with its Earth Intelligence priorities. In conjunction with SpaceX (SPACE), Maxar set the booking window from May 15, 2022 to June 13 2022, for the take-off.

Legion - The future

With a global footprint in more than 70 countries, investors should expect the WorldView Legion to increase spatial monitoring missions from 2022 and beyond. Through the Legion, Maxar will revisit, shifting locations on Earth up to 15 times per day for the missions to gather information. Such efficiency means more demand from different governments around the globe as many countries tackle the widening threat of national security and environmental protection.

Maxar's $35 million contract with WorldView Legion Satellites (under Maxar's Direct Access Program) will allow (among other things) customers to task and download 30 cm-class satellite imagery to its ground station. Commercial customers, as well as defense and intelligence experts, will gain access to the world's most advanced Earth-imaging satellites. On top of that, the images are laced encrypted downlinks and distribution rights of data fitting needs of space missions.

Legion Satellites are the future of space exploration since customers will also access Maxar's 3D data suite. The six satellites are compatible with global infrastructure, thereby assuring customers highly accurate collection capacity. This capacity is essential for powering sensor-to-shooter applications and AI/ ML modeling.

What caught my eye as part of its priorities for 2022 and in line with Earth Intelligence system development was the additional investment of $30 million back into the business. This investment is set to improve SaaS and DaaS offerings, increase Maxar's precision 3D coverage and augment the reference flow to accelerate the company's mission.

Capital structure and future market growth

Maxar is still looking to maintain its financial flexibility to support growth projects, generate cash and reduce debt through liquidity control. The company's cash balance stands at $47 million against a market cap of $2.75 billion. With its enterprise value at $4.84 billion, it shows that Maxar's debt is high. Even so, the company has reduced its accumulated debt (retained earnings) from $1.125 billion in June 2019 to $720 million as of December 31, 2021 (a decline of 36%). Over the same period, total liabilities have declined 29.80% from $4.352 billion to $3.035 billion.

As revenue increased 12%(YoY), the adjusted EBITDA also grew 24% as the operating margins expanded by 320 basis points. International defense, intelligence, and commercial clients contributed 9% in Earth Intelligence revenue as its EBITDA also grew 14% against a growth of 170 basis points in margins.

To ensure revenue increase, especially in Earth Intelligence, Maxar's strategy is to ensure revenue growth through subscription of products. As a catalyst in today's geospatial analysis, analysts using open-source intelligence (OSINT) are using Twitter (TWTR), TikTok, Facebook (FB), and other social media outlets to feed real-time data on the current developments on the ground.

Cloud capabilities from other companies such as Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL), and others are set to help commercial customers report geospatial data and enhance collaboration with decision-makers. Cloud-based data deployment provides business intelligence whose adoption is widely increasing in the geospatial imagery market.

As compared to Google, Maxar appears to be on an upward trajectory, especially with its upcoming verticals in the subsequent launches expected in Q2 2022. The chart shows the stock's gain in price return may exceed 20% in the year.

Risk

Maxar's enterprise value of $4.84 billion is higher than the market capitalization at $2.57 billion, which signals a high debt value as compared to the cash level at only $47 million. Maxar's current liabilities are at $622 million as of December 31, 2021. Further, on top of the $50 million quarterly operating expenses made by the company into 2022, there is an additional $30 million investment expected to aid the company's infrastructural growth and development. In contrast, current assets are at $529 million meaning that Maxar's working capital into Q1 2022 will be -$93 million. The company will operate on a negative working capital.

Maxar is yet to fully recover from the impact of COVID-19 after it reduced its quarterly current assets from $1.261 billion in December 2019 to $529 million by December 2021 (a decline of 58.05%). Cash levels have also declined over the same period by 20.34%.

Bottom line

Maxar's prospects of launching the WorldView Legion Satellites remain the key highlights of 2022 as the company prepares to revamp its infrastructural capacity into the year. Maxar is still working to improve its liquidity levels with indicators showing a surge in liabilities against current assets. However, the robust investment in Earth Intelligence, a move that is being replicated by bigger corporations such as Google and Microsoft will continue to bring Maxar into the limelight in the long term. For these reasons, we propose a buy rating for this stock.