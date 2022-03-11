SimonSkafar/E+ via Getty Images

After Canoo reported its Q4 2021 earnings on February 28th, shares slumped 8% to new all-time lows under $5/share. Although the post-merger SPAC rebounded this week due to a broader sector rotation into electric vehicle stocks, I believe there is still significant risk with Canoo as its high cash burn, lack of production, and loss of key executives have raised a lot of questions around the company's long-term prospects. Last July, I posted an article on Canoo which highlighted the notable cash burn that management was dealing with until production began along with the questionable strategic shift following the Hyndaui debacle. The stock has declined over 30% since then, which can be attributed to a broader market sell-off, loss of momentum in the electric vehicle space, and uninspiring news from management at Canoo.

The latest quarterly report released last month did not instill a ton of confidence, and I wanted to provide an update that highlights the unknowns still lingering for Canoo. Time is running out, and if management cannot secure a large contract or begin production at scale soon to reassure investors, there could be downward pressure on its share price. Until then, it's hard not to remain bearish in my opinion, and I reduced my target price from $5/share to $2.75/share. My new target price reflects a 5x sales multiple on 2022's estimated revenue of $132 million (slightly above the S&P 500's average P/S multiple to reflect Canoo's higher potential growth) and assumes 239 million shares outstanding. I did not use any earnings multiple given the lack of publicly available information around future operating expenses and net profit margins.

Canoo's Cash Burn Remains High

After completing its merger with SPAC Hennessy Capital IV. in December 2020, Canoo was able to successfully raise nearly $900 million at a $2.4 billion valuation. The electric vehicle start-up had expectations of delivering vehicles by mid-2022 and received praise for its partnership with Hyundai (which later fell through). Since then, Canoo has continued to spend a large portion of cash each quarter as the company expands its operations, including a large hiring spree and new production plants. Figure 1 shows the rapid decline of its cash holdings in only one year.

Figure 1: Canoo's Quarterly Cash Decline

Since completing its merger in December 2020, here is a breakdown of the quarterly change in cash:

Q1 2021: -$61 million

Q2 2021: -$78 million

Q3 2021: -$147 million

Q4 2021: -$190 million

With only $225 million of cash on hand at the end of 2021, (likely lower two months into 2022) it's hardly an argument at this point that Canoo will need to raise additional funds by the end of this year to continue operating. The big question is whether they can secure a big contract or begin producing at scale in order to convince investors to pay a premium now. The likelihood this will happen over the next four to five months? Tough call. As a fundamental investor, I see a few issues here:

1) Significant competition - there are a ton of electric vehicle companies competing for a relatively small demographic (as of now).

2) No clear path to profitability yet - the company has announced two strategic shifts over the last two years with little details around its all-in costs and potential long-term net profit margins.

3) Increased costs due to inflationary pressures - CPI data for February released this week came in at 7.9%, its highest level in forty years.

When Canoo began its new strategy last year, management did not anticipate the significant increase in costs it would face. CEO Tony Aquila commented on the recent changes and indicated they would not be passing the costs along to customers, which may further impact Canoo's future margins.

Figure 2: CEO's Comments On Higher Expected Costs

While Canoo may face a few headwinds around higher costs for the next few years, there are additional concerns. High production goals with limited cash to hit these targets. Some of these details were discussed on the call, and CEO Tony Aquila made the following comment around future deliveries:

Figure 3: Production Goals for 2022 & 2023

17,000-23,000 deliveries over the next twenty-two months is an extremely ambitious target for a company that is still in gamma testing. Assuming Canoo does not need to raise any additional cash, production of units will cost anywhere from $9,500-$13,000 per unit (including a $15 million award from Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt). This might be challenging given all the initial expenses associated with production, including wages, the cost of its manufacturing plants, research, marketing, cost of delivery, etc. While it's too difficult to forecast the exact expenses per vehicle, it does not seem feasible Canoo can hit these delivery targets by the end of 2023 with its current cash position.

Key Departures

In addition to concerns around its cash position, investors have been noticing another negative trend: people leaving the company. Last month, Canoo lost more key executives including Mike de Jung, an early employee focused on design, Steven Offutt, head of powertrain and battery manufacturing engineering, and Richard Walker, who led software controls. This follows the SEC probe last year and the shocking departure of CEO Ulrich Kranz, who left to join Apple. Additionally, there were three other key departures in 2021, including the CFO and CTO. Since then, Tony Aquila as CEO and has taken the reigns on a strategic shift in mid-2021. Historically speaking, the loss of this many key people can be indicative that management has lost its faith in the company. Although no one can be certain of what is happening behind closed doors, the frequent departures from high-level executives at Canoo over the past year does not give investors a lot of confidence in the company's future outlook.

Conclusion

It's hard to justify investing in Canoo until management can provide more clarity around its expected expenses for production coupled with its lack of vehicle deliveries to start the year due to various forces outside of their control. As an equity holder, there is a significant risk for dilution to occur by the end of 2022 if nothing new is announced as Canoo continues to burn through its remaining cash of $225 million. With that being said, all it takes is one big announcement (especially in the electric vehicle sector) to send a stock flying. In addition, investors must also take into account the cost of betting against the Canoo. Shorting Canoo right now entails a high borrowing cost, indicating it's a crowded trade with a limited supply of shares. If an investor would like to short Canoo, borrow fees would cost around 30% on an annualized basis. There is clearly a lot of demand from institutional investors to bet against Canoo's future success, and so far it appears to be working as shares have fallen almost 50% since completing its merger. At the moment, it appears there are just too many headwinds for Canoo to overcome. I recommend investors should look elsewhere for their next investment.