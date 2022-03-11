Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:ACRGF) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call March 11, 2022 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Steve Goertz - Chief Financial Officer

Peter Caldini - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Aaron Grey - Alliance Global Investors

Matt Bottomley - Canaccord Genuity

Glenn Mattson - Ladenburg Thalmann

Disclaimer*: This transcript is designed to be used alongside the freely available audio recording on this page. Timestamps within the transcript are designed to help you navigate the audio should the corresponding text be unclear. The machine-assisted output provided is partly edited and is designed as a guide.

Operator

00:03 Hello and welcome to the Acreage Holdings Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Call. My name is Emily, and I'll be coordinating the call today. [Operator Instructions]

00:17 I now have the pleasure of handing the call over to our host Steve Goertz, Chief Financial Officer at Acreage Holdings. Please go ahead.

Steve Goertz

00:27 Good morning, everyone and welcome to the Acreage Holdings fourth quarter conference call. Joining me today is Peter Caldini, our Chief Executive Officer. Today's call will be archived on our Investor Relations website at investors.acreageholdings.com.

00:43 Before we begin, I would like to remind listeners that today's call contains forward-looking statements subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Any such information and statements should be taken in conjunction with cautionary statements in our press releases and risk factor discussions in our public filings found on SEDAR and EDGAR, as well as our investor website. Any forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations as of today's date, and we assume no obligation to update them other than as may be required by applicable securities laws.

01:28 I will now turn the call over to Peter.

Peter Caldini

01:32 Thank you, Steve, and good morning everyone. 2021 was a transformational year for Acreage. The Acreage you see today is a much stronger company than the Acreage that existed just 12-months ago. At the beginning of the year, we outlined three strategic priorities for our business: driving profitability, strengthen our balance sheet, and accelerating growth in our core markets. I am extremely proud to share that as a result of the tireless efforts of our team, we exited the year having made exceptional progress on each of these key priorities.

02:09 Looking first at our profitability improvements. In the first quarter 2021, we successfully achieved our first quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA in the company's history and have now delivered four consecutive quarters of positive adjusted EBITDA. For the full-year 2021, our adjusted EBITDA was $24.6 million, which is a significant improvement of $54 million in just one year from the adjusted EBITDA loss of $29.5 million we reported in 2020.

02:42 These improvements were a result of our continued revenue growth with consolidated revenue, up 65% to $188.9 million for 2021, compared to $114 million for 2020. While some of this revenue growth was due to acquisitions that occurred over the past 24-months, our organic revenue growth from core operations was over 42%, while growing revenue was a key priority for Acreage, we were also mindful of responsibly managing our costs throughout 2021.

03:16 The revenue grew by 65% our management of cost of goods sold kept the increase in this area at only 42%, allowing us to improve our gross profit from 43% in 2020 to 51% in 2021. Additional, we completed a rationalization of our corporate office costs early in the year and continue to manage our corporate costs at a level that is appropriate for the size of our business.

03:45 Next strengthen our balance sheet remained an important initiative for Acreage and we achieved several milestones in the course of the last 12-months. First, we completed the seller of Florida assets generating proceeds of $60 million, we subsequently utilized some of the proceeds from the sale of Florida to reduce our near-term debt obligations with the repayment of $46 million in obligations during the second half of the year.

04:11 We also made strong progress and strengthen our balance sheet by completing the sale of additional operation that were determined to be non-core and were a drain on financial and management resources. Steering 2021, we completed the sale of our Maryland operations and finalized agreement for the sale of our Oregon operations, which we are expecting to close in 2022.

04:34 Most significantly in the fourth quarter of 2021, we closed on a new $150 million long-term debt agreement. The proceeds of this new debt will be used to extinguish existing debt on working capital and provide us with capital for future projects. In addition to extending our debt maturities out for four years and negotiating more financial flexibility, this new debt provides us with greater optionality, as we move forward as there is no restrictions and penalties on early repayment.

05:08 Lastly, we made significant progress in accelerating our growth in our core markets. In New Jersey, we opened one new retail location and completed expansion of our cultivation facility in Egg Harbor, increasing our cultivation capacity at that facility nearly four-fold. This expansion will allow us to support and supply all the retail products required for our own dispensaries, while also enabling us to increase our wholesale market business in this rapidly growing New Jersey market.

05:39 Although our second cultivation facility in Sewell was significantly damaged by Hurricane Ida, we are developing further plans to increase our cultivation capacity in this important state. We eagerly look forward to New Jersey introducing -- adult-use in 2022 and we believe that with our current footprint and expansion projects we are well positioned to be a leader in the state as soon as adult sales commence.

06:05 We also look forward to New York introducing adult-use in the future and have been planning in advance for this important change. We have a cultivation expansion project in Syracuse, New York, which we expect to be completed by the end of Q2 and will help position us ahead of adult-use sales in that state. We are also currently looking at our network of retail dispensaries in New York to ensure that we’re optimized and ready for the anticipated increase in business that will come with the development of this market.

06:35 In 2021, our expansion projects were not just limited to states that have passed legislation enabling adult-use sales in the future. On the cultivation side, we completed additional expansion projects in Pennsylvania and Illinois, that will allow us to [audio gap] while also laying the groundwork to further expand our wholesale business in 2022 and beyond.

07:14 On the retail side, in addition to our new dispensary in New Jersey, we acquired and converted two adult-use dispensaries in name and rebranded two of our medical cannabis dispensaries to The Botanist in Connecticut, where we have market-leading position in retail. We also recently completed the construction of our commercial kitchen to produce edibles in Massachusetts. Our growth in our core markets was also achieved through acquisition activities. Early in 2021, we acquired CWT Botanicals on the West Coast, providing us with high quality cultivation of processing assets in California and enabling us to enter the wholesale market in the state. Although we do not currently have plans to significantly increase our presence in that very competitive California market, we do believe that it's necessary to participate in California to stay abreast of the developments in both product innovation and industry trends.

08:11 During the fourth quarter, we expanded our footprint to Ohio through the acquisition of Greeneleaf Group of companies establishing a leading vertically integrated market position for Acreage in this large and important state. Our Ohio operations now consist of a 70,000 square foot cultivation and processing facility in addition to five operational dispensaries, which have a combined estimated retail market share of approximately 20%. These high-quality assets for a strong platform for future growth in that state and we are excited to recognize the meaningful contributions Ohio will make to our business and our first full-year of operations in 2022.

08:55 Accelerating our growth in our core markets will be aided by further development of our brands and through new product launches. In 2021, we have leveraged our top-selling product line of Botanist gummies from Ohio and successfully launched them in Maine and Massachusetts. The Botanist gummies are pectin based, all natural and come in a variety of flavors and ratios. We also introduced other edible formats in the Ohio market, including Botanist brands food chews and cookie bites.

09:26 In New York, we successfully launched The Botanist 85 live vape cartridges, one of the only product of its kind in the market in addition to RSL capsules. Next our new premium brand Superflux launched in the second quarter of 2021. Superflux is a craft brand that captures the essence of cannabis through the meticulously crafted premium product line consisting of live resin, concentrates and limited edition strength. The brand includes a diverse stream library and wide range of concentrates and is now available in Illinois, Massachusetts and Ohio, reaching over 100 dispensaries in just three months.

10:11 Finally, we announced the partnership between our hemp business and Medterra under their five brand, which allows us to benefit from their innovative pipeline, high quality CBD and significant e-commerce platform. This asset-light approach to entering this US CBD market allows us to realize a low risk, high-margin revenue stream to further improve profitability. Just recently, we launched The Botanist by five CBD Rosin gummies in innovative daytime and nighttime formats.

10:46 As I stated at the beginning of the call, 2021 was a transformational year for Acreage. We completed a significant number of deliverables from our refocused strategy, while consistently delivering improved financial performance. The footprint we've established across our core markets has positioned Acreage as a leader ahead of potential near-term catalysts such as pending adult-use sales in several states. We believe we have made the necessary changes to our company to continue to improve our financial performance and capitalize on opportunities ahead in 2022 and beyond.

11:24 We have strengthened our senior management team over the last year, which has continued with recent appointment of Dennis Curran, as our new Chief Operating Officer and the appointment of Steve Strom to our Board of Directors. Dennis is a leader with an impressive track record of implementing operational improvements in consumer-facing businesses and we are thrilled to have him join us at such an important time in our growth trajectory.

11:52 Dennis will be replacing Bob Daino, who will be retiring at the end of this month. Steve Strom also brings considerable expertise to our Board with decades long corporate advisory experience and strong financial acumen. In 2022, we will continue to focus on our three key priorities, we expect to further accelerate our growth with new dispensary openings, cultivation expansion projects, and new product launches and we'll continue to explore potential accretive acquisitions where we see strong opportunity.

12:25 Before I turn the call over to Steve for a detailed look at our financials for the fourth quarter of 2021, I want to finish, as always, by thanking our team. This was truly a fantastic year for Acreage and thanks to their hard work and dedication. They are a wonderful team, who have worked tirelessly to establish a strong platform we built in 2021 to bring the best experience as possible to our patients and customers. I am incredibly excited for all we will accomplish together in 2022.

12:58 I will now turn the call over to Steve to discuss the financial results for the quarter in more detail before we open the call to questions.

Steve Goertz

13:09 Thank you, Peter, and good morning to everyone again. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $58.1 million, an 84% increase, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, as well as a sequential increase of 21%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The year-over-year growth was aided by the acquisitions of Ohio and California made during the past 12-months and by the consolidation and conversion of retail locations to adult-use in May and it was somewhat offset by divestitures and revenue declines of operations being held for sale.

13:46 Excluding the impact of the acquisitions, divestitures and the performance of operations being held for sale. Organic revenue growth was 33% for the fourth quarter of 2021, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The additional revenue available from completion of expansions at several of our cultivation facilities coupled with increased demand and production across various states drove this revenue increase.

14:14 Retail revenue increased 69% for the quarter, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and was driven primarily by the acquisition of Ohio on October 1st 2021. The increased demand and production across states, new store openings since the fourth quarter of 2020 and the consolidation of several main dispensary locations and their conversion to adult-use sales. Retail revenue was negatively impacted by declines in the non-core state of Oregon and the sale of our Florida operations.

14:47 Sequentially retail revenue for the current quarter improved by $11.5 million or 37%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. Wholesale revenue increased by 141% for the quarter, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, due to our increases in cultivation capacity, as well as the maturing operations in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Illinois’s cultivation facilities, resulting in higher yield and improved product mix in each of these respective markets.

15:22 Additionally, our wholesale operations in California and Ohio that were acquired during 2021 contributed to an increase in wholesale revenue in the quarter. Sequentially, wholesale revenue for the current quarter declined by $1.5 million or 9%, compared to the third quarter of 2021, due to the timing of crop maturities and downward pressure on wholesale pricing in select markets. For the fourth quarter of 2021, wholesale sales represented almost 27% of our total revenue.

15:57 Gross profit for the quarter was $27.6 million, a 90% increase, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Revenue growth and cost efficiencies achieved at our production facilities drove the increase in gross profits. Gross profit continues to benefit from the vertical integration of our operations as a greater portion of the products sold at our retail dispensaries is sourced internally from our own production and processing operations. Gross profit generated from this internally produced product, includes both the wholesale and retail margin and does not contain the external wholesale margin that would be paid if we source the same product from external vendors.

16:39 Gross margin during the quarter was 47%, compared to 46% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Gross margin, however was down sequentially from the third quarter of 2021, due to a shift in the relative sales performance between our different states and greater pricing pressure in select markets. Additionally, we increased staffing in preparation for the completion of the expansion of our Egg Harbor cultivation facility in New Jersey and the opening of our Edibles Kitchen and Lemon Stream Massachusetts, which increased our cost of goods sold for the near-term.

17:15 Total operating expenses for the quarter were $63.2 million, an increase of $13.1 million or 26% from the fourth quarter of 2020. However, excluding equity-based compensation expenses losses and write-downs, impairments, and depreciation and amortization expenses, all of which are non-cash in nature. Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased $400,000 or 2%, compared to the corresponding period of fiscal 2020.

17:49 The year-over-year increases in compensation and depreciation expenses as a result of the expanded operations were offset by reduced administrative costs. The overall rate of increase in operating expenditures was significantly lower than the rate of increase in revenues and is due to Acreage has expanded operations through growth and acquisitions.

18:13 Consolidated EBITDA during the quarter was a loss of $32.9 million, compared to the EBITDA loss of $36.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes impairments, equity-based compensation expense and unusual items that are not expected to recur in future periods was $8.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a significant improvement, compared to the adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, and a sequential improvement from adjusted EBITDA of $6.5 million in the third quarter of 2021.

18:53 Adjusted EBITDA from core operations, which excludes markets where the company has entered into definitive agreements to exit and start up ventures such as beverages and CBD was $9.8 million for the current quarter, indicating that the company's core markets are still being negatively impacted by its non-core operations.

19:14 Lastly, net loss attributable to Acreage for the quarter was $40.4 million, a $3.5 million decline, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Revenue growth and gross margin improvements combined with reductions in equity-based compensation expenses were more than offset by other non-cash expense increases and greater interest charges.

19:38 Closing with our balance sheet, we ended the quarter with $44.3 million in cash and restricted cash on hand. During the fourth quarter of 2021, we secured a $150 million credit facility with a syndicate of lenders. Under the terms of this new credit facility $100 million was available for immediate use and a further $50 million is available in future periods under our committed accordion option once certain predetermined milestones are achieved. We used a portion of the proceeds to repay existing debt and extending our debt repayment obligations to the end of 2025.

20:16 The remaining funds will provide additional working capital and will be used for future capital projects. As of year-end $75 million was drawn under this facility, the remaining current availability under this facility of $25 million together with the cash on hand of $44.3 million provides funding of almost $70 million until the end of 2022, at which time we expect a further $50 million of committed accordion to also be available. Our financial situation at the end of 2021 is vastly improved from how we started the year and maintaining the strong position will be a key priority for us as we execute on the opportunities ahead. That concludes our prepared remarks.

21:01 With that I will now have the operator open the line for questions. Operator, please go ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

21:10 Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Aaron Grey from Alliance Global Investors. Aaron, please go ahead.

Aaron Grey

21:46 Hi, good morning, and congratulations on the EBITDA improvement in the quarter. So first question from me. Yes, no, absolutely going -- doing well. First question from me on the gross margin side, so I know you guys mentioned some of the sequential pressure there was due to some mix between states and some pricing pressure. But also just on the supplementing of the high quality side, you guys had mentioned last quarter and on today. Just want to get a better picture, in terms of kind of looking forward, you know, how to kind of a judge all the pieces there between, you know, the mix you expect in sales, the pricing pressure, we've seen in some markets and then the ability to kind of -- have that for our produced in-house versus supplementing it? And how we look at the margin profile overall, whether or not it's going to be more flat lined in the first half and then see some uptick once New Jersey comes on line or how you’re kind of looking at it? Thanks.

Steve Goertz

22:34 Yes. No, the gross margin, obviously came down from where we were at Q2 and Q3 of this year. The bulk of the decline was really due to pricing pressures, we experienced a number of key markets, Illinois and Massachusetts, and to some extent Maine saw a quite a bit of pricing pressure, which brought revenue down and also brought gross margin down. On a cost base, we've been -- we're still relatively consistent, our cost of production hasn't changed that much. But the problem -- the decline in margin was really due to the pricing that we're seeing.

23:10 Going forward, we said we expect to maintain margins of around the 50%, we're obviously below that now. As we move forward particularly with New Jersey, where we've got an integrated footprint, where we will be able to capture both the wholesale margin and an increased share of the retail. We expect that margin to come back up and long-term, we will retain that goal of 50% or so.

Aaron Grey

23:39 All right. Great, thanks so much for the color. So as we wait for New Jersey, you get to New York, which hopefully sales began in 2023. Over the past couple of weeks and months, it seems some more transparency in terms of how that market might evolve both in terms of hemp growers, being able to grow adult-use cannabis and now more recently seeing retail licenses being catered towards social equity and past cannabis convictions. So just wanted to know in terms of how you're seeing that landscape evolve? And how you're looking to position Acreage both you mentioned in terms of the stores, but also from the wholesale perspective? And how you feel -- these recent announcements by the regulators might impact the market overall? Thanks.

Steve Goertz

24:20 Yes. Thanks, Aaron. I think that's a good question. We support any type of social equity initiative and I think it's still early in the process, what exactly, that's going to look like. But if you look at the New York market, it's going to be a very large market, it’s going to be a tremendous opportunity for existing players, as well as new players as well. And for us we only see that as positive from the standpoint, it could open up more wholesale opportunities for us.

24:51 I think the most important thing is to really capture the full potential of the New York market, you really have to have a good presence, not just the individual players, but as overall -- as an overall industry and I think this is just going to add to it. So to me, I see that is all positive, it does open up more market opportunities for us from a wholesale standpoint. And obviously with greater presence, it's also going to reduce the amount of illicit market in that state and really capitalize on the three market opportunity there.

Aaron Grey

25:27 Great, thanks very much for the color. I'll jump back in the queue and best of luck in 2022.

Steve Goertz

25:31 Thanks, Aaron.

Operator

25:36 Next up we have a question from Matt Bottomley from Canaccord Genuity. Matt, please go ahead. Your line is open.

Matt Bottomley

25:43 Yes. Good morning and thanks for taking the questions. Just wanted to get maybe a little bit more color on New Jersey, I know you mentioned the elements of in your prepared remarks, but given that most are anticipating a launch sometime in the next month or two here? And then some of the headwinds you faced from the weather issues at your location. Maybe just balancing how you think you're going to be able to come out of the gate in that market? One of your peers had mentioned they think the first six months or so will be more of a modest growth out of the gate? I'm just curious, what -- how you think this market will launch given relatively nascent retail infrastructure at this point?

Steve Goertz

26:21 Yes, I think as I've said in the prepared remarks, I mean, New Jersey is a tremendous opportunity for us, we’re well established with the three operating dispensaries, we completed the expansion of our Egg Harbor cultivation facility and we're working on a second one which we hope to have finalized by the end of this year. In terms of the market growth, I also would agree that I think the transition to adult-use, I think there's going to be an immediate bump in terms of opportunity, but I think it's going to evolve over time and it's not going to hit full potential within the first six months as new dispensaries come online, I think that does open up opportunities for us at wholesale, but it is still a fairly undeveloped market in terms of the retail and dispensary presence.

27:12 So I would agree with that, I think it's going to take a -- it's going to evolve over time to build that up, but I think you will see an immediate impact that's going to continue to progress as we go through the year.

Matt Bottomley

27:27 Great, very helpful. And then just a second question for me on how you see your existing portfolio by -- let's say, geography, relative to your capital position now. So obviously a much better position now than a year ago, but there still has a number of ancillary markets. So I'm just curious if you see other dispositions needed and actually had a question coming from a -- an accounts this morning, which I think is interesting, as if you were to decide to dispose to something that's considered maybe more material than ancillary? How does your relationship with Canopy fit into that, if there was a more material market that whatever is on the table. I'll leave it there. Thanks.

Steve Goertz

28:02 Yes, over the last little while we've been refocusing the business on our core assets, ones where we think we have an opportunity to win in those markets and be very successful. As a result we've disposed of -- a number of smaller operations, Florida, North Dakota, Maryland, we've got transactions in place and agreements in place for the sale of our Oregon operations. And then we've got some vacant dispensaries in Michigan that we'd also like to get rid of, if we can get the right price. At that point in time, I think we're done selling. We've got a nice footprint in a very focused market, where there's a lot of opportunity either, because the strong medicinal markets that are likely to move to adult-use in the next few years or in the cases of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut those decisions already made. We're just waiting for the transition from medicinal to adult-use.

28:58 So as far as disposing of the assets and then not likely on the agenda anymore. More likely, now that we've got a much stronger balance sheet, much stronger cash position is looking for acquisition opportunities. First focus would be in those core markets, where we can increase our presence with acquisitions that financially make sense, deliver a good return. And we're allowed to by the regulators given caps on locations. We look further afield after that, but I wouldn't say that's a priority right now. We think we've got a very, very strong footprint in the states where we operate and the challenge for us now is to expand our business in those states and take advantage of the opportunities that exist for us right there.

Matt Bottomley

29:45 Perfect. Understood and any other considerations, I just mentioned with the Canopy relationship, if -- that I know you guys operate independently obviously. So I'm assuming that's not anything that would be considered if there were further dispositions?

Steve Goertz

29:59 Yes. No further dispositions, we've got a strong relationship with Canopy, obviously operating with about -- within the balance of what's allowed. But we share in strategic discussions on what brands are exciting, what acquisition opportunities may be available for either us or them. And then each organization operates independently to make those own decisions on how they might proceed.

Matt Bottomley

30:23 Got it. Thanks again.

Operator

30:29 Our next question is from Glenn Mattson from Ladenburg Thalmann. Glenn, your line is open.

Glenn Mattson

30:36 Hi, thanks for taking the question. Just looking at some of the same-store sales trends. Can you give us some of the same-store sales growth down a little bit in the quarter and then the average check growth down for kind of like the third straight quarter, I know there is softness in various markets. But can you call out is there any markets that in particular that you would point to that, they were softer or stronger within those -- within the framework of those numbers?

Steve Goertz

31:02 Yes. I'm not going to give specific details by market, but I would say, if we look at our portfolio revenue pressures really in Massachusetts, Illinois and Maine for the most part, due to competitive pricing pressures, prices have come down. In Maine, we're seeing more product coming in from, I'll call it alternative sources, which is hurting our ability to move product. Illinois, we had a great wholesale business and some one-off transactions in the third quarter, so on a sequential basis, Illinois has come off somewhat, but still above our long-term trend. We're just -- we're seeing pricing pressures in that market. And then, Massachusetts is a difficult market, pricing continues to be difficult, as all other players continue to fight for market share.

31:56 So if I would look at our results on the revenue basis at least sequentially those would be the three markets that have probably causing us some of the softness in our revenue side. Obviously on an annual basis year-over-year, we're seeing growth in all of our markets. So we're very happy about that. But sequentially, there has been a little bit of a softness.

Glenn Mattson

32:20 Great. And then maybe can you touch a little bit, I think this is the first full quarter of Ohio. So, and that business has been strong and your market share there is solid and it's early stage market, so I wouldn't expect much pricing pressure there, but maybe you can clarify that? And then my guess it looked about flattish sequentially, so can you give us just better understanding of your position there? And how you feel about that market?

Steve Goertz

32:45 Yes, we're ecstatic to complete the acquisition of our Ohio partner that brings a market leader in that state into our consolidated results. Strong revenue platform, limited opportunities for growth right now in that market, since still there is -- just a medicinal market and we're capped in terms of number of dispensaries as well, the size of our cultivation, long-term we still expect growth from that market, but for now growth will be given our position and given the position that market growth will be somewhat muted, it will continue to be positive. Well, we're not going to see the growth we're experiencing in markets like New Jersey, for instance where there is an impetus for change in those markets occurring.

Glenn Mattson

33:31 Great, thanks for the color. That's it from me.

Operator

33:40 [Operator Instructions] At this time we have no further questions in the queue. So I'll hand back to Peter to conclude today's conference call.

Peter Caldini

34:03 Thank you very much. So once again and as I highlighted in the opening remarks, I mean, 2021 was a transformational year for Acreage, we're really excited about the solid foundation that we've created during the year. And I think it really positions us well for 2022. We really look forward to interacting with a lot of you and appreciate your time on the call, and I would like to take the opportunity specifically to thank our employees, what they've been able to accomplish during what was a challenging 2021 and 2020, and I think we are ecstatic about our position in the marketplace and we are looking-forward to taking advantage of market opportunities in 2022.

Operator

34:53 Thank you everyone for joining us today. This concludes our call. You may now disconnect your lines.